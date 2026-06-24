The economics behind the RBI’s record dividend

— Pushpendra Singh and Archana Singh

Although the US-Iran peace process is going on, any breakdown of the interim peace agreement may reignite material risks in terms of inflationary expectations, disrupted critical energy infrastructure, delayed investment spending, food security concerns, adverse financial stability outlook, and structurally lower growth.

In such an uncertain environment, the Reserve Bank of India’s large surplus transfer provides the government with additional fiscal space to address the potential economic shocks. Last month, the RBI transferred a record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to the centre for fiscal year 2025-26. At a time when fiscal space is hard to find, this was not just a transfer. It was a major budgetary cushion.

However, beneath the headline figure lies a complex story: What does it mean when a central bank earns record profit in the same year the currency weakens? Should the government celebrate the RBI’s surplus as a sign of strength, or read it as a warning written in the language of accounts?

The RBI dividend: windfall or warning

As risks emanating from geopolitical conditions, uncertainty in global trade, and adverse weather conditions cloud the economic outlook, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee re-assessed both its growth and inflation projections. In its June 5 meeting, the RBI lowered the growth projection from 6.9% to 6.6% and hiked the inflation forecast from 4.6% to 5.1%.

Against this backdrop, the central bank’s surplus transfer assumes greater fiscal significance. For a government facing pressure on public finances, such a large transfer offers immediate relief. It can ease borrowing pressure, support fiscal targets, finance capital expenditure, or cover shortfalls elsewhere.

But the headline surplus cannot be read alone. The RBI’s profit is not the same as the economy’s health. A falling rupee can raise exchange gains on the central bank’s foreign assets, and the use of reserves can create accounting comfort. While these factors may bolster the RBI’s balance sheet, they don’t eliminate the macroeconomic stress that produced them.

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Before digging deeper into the macroeconomic stress that generated the surplus and whether this should be celebrated as fiscal comfort, let’s understand how the RBI transfers surplus to the government.

How the RBI’s surplus is transferred to the government

Section 47 of the RBI Act, 1934, provides that after making provisions for reserves and contingencies, the RBI shall transfer the remaining surplus to the central government. This is not an arbitrary withdrawal from the central bank, it is a legal transfer.

Since 2019, this transfer has also been guided by the Economic Capital Framework (ECF), adopted following the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee (2018). The framework makes the process more disciplined. The RBI must first decide how much capital and risk provisions it needs to protect monetary and financial stability. Only the remaining surplus can then be transferred to the government.

This is why the Rs. 2.87 trillion transfer does not imply that the RBI has emptied its vaults. In 2025-26, it also transferred Rs. 1.09 trillion to the contingency fund, compared with Rs. 448.62 million in the previous year. This suggests that before the government received the surplus, the RBI strengthened its own risk buffer.

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Hence, the record dividend hints at the strength of its income. This makes it important to understand how the RBI makes money.

How the RBI earns income

The RBI’s Annual Report for 2025-26 shows that its total income rose to Rs. 4.28 trillion from Rs. 3.38 trillion in 2024-25. The RBI earns from three main sources:

1. It earns interest on domestic securities. The RBI holds a large portfolio of government securities through open-market operations and other monetary actions. In 2025-26, interest on rupee securities stood at 1.18 trillion. This is the regular return on its domestic bond holdings.

2. The RBI earns interest on foreign securities. As part of its foreign exchange reserves management, the RBI invests in sovereign bonds and treasury instruments. Interest income from foreign securities in 2025-26 stood at Rs. 1.08 trillion. This is also normal income from interest-bearing foreign assets.

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3. Third, and the most important for this year, the RBI earns large exchange gains from foreign exchange transactions. It recorded Rs. 1.69 trillion under “exchange gain/loss from foreign exchange transactions”. This was a large part of its other income and a major reason behind the record surplus transfer to the government.

Notably, a central bank does not earn in the same way as a commercial bank. The RBI’s income is linked to its special balance sheet. It issues low-cost liabilities, such as currency and bank reserves, and holds income-generating assets, such as government securities, foreign securities, gold and foreign exchange reserves. The difference between the returns on these assets and the cost of its liabilities, together with gains from reserve management and foreign exchange operations, generates income.

In 2025-26, these factors worked together. Interest income increased, and foreign exchange operations produced large gains. That is why the surplus was extraordinary. But it was also earned in a year of currency pressure and external uncertainty. That context is central to understanding what the RBI’s profit really means.

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When profit comes from pressure

During 2025-2026, the rupee weakened sharply. The RBI’s reference exchange rate moved from Rs. 85.46 per dollar on June 3, 2025 to Rs. 95.78 per dollar on June 2, 2026. This creates an uncomfortable paradox: the RBI made substantial gains from foreign exchange operations while the rupee came under pressure.

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This does not mean the RBI sought to profit from a weaker rupee. Its foreign exchange operations are meant to manage volatility, not to maximise profit. Yet, the record surplus cannot be read as a simple sign of economic strength. The same year that produced the surplus also witnessed signs of stress in the broader macroeconomic environment.

First, foreign capital flows become less comfortable. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) recorded net outflows of around Rs. 2.55 lakh crore in 2026 up to June 5, led by nearly Rs. 2.68 lakh crore of equity outflows. Except for February, every month saw net selling; this suggests sustained caution among foreign investors rather than routine volatility.

Second, outward Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) remained strong, rising to USD 23.66 billion in 2024-25 from USD 14.45 billion in 2023-24. This doesn’t suggest capital flight, but it indicates that Indian firms continued to invest abroad even as foreign capital became more cautious.

Third, India’s merchandise trade deficit remained a structural pressure (USD 119.30 billion in FY 2025-26). It continues to weigh on the external account.

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Hence, the RBI’s record profit was earned in a year of currency pressure, reserve management, volatile capital flows, and trade imbalance. The surplus is real but the conditions behind it carry a warning.

Should the surplus become fiscal revenue?

This raises a difficult policy question: should the RBI’s Rs. 2.87 trillion be treated as normal fiscal revenue? The answer first looks straightforward: the transfer is allowed under section 47 of the RBI Act. The RBI’s accounts are independently audited, and before declaring the surplus, it has already made adequate provisions for contingencies and financial risks. The government therefore can receive and use this money.

From an economic perspective, the answer warrants caution. If a part of the surplus comes from foreign exchange gains, and those gains are linked to the falling value of the rupee and external pressure, then the transfer should be used with caution. This income is not the same as tax revenues or growth-led revenues.

This distinction matters because central bank surpluses are volatile. In one year, exchange gains can be large. In another year, they can fall sharply or even turn negative. If the government starts depending on such transfers for routine spending, it may face a shock when the surplus declines.

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The safer approach may be to treat the RBIs surplus transfer as a one-time cushion, not a permanent revenue stream. It can reduce borrowing pressure or support capital spending. But it should not become a substitute for durable revenue mobilisation or sound fiscal management.

Post read questions

1. In recent years, geopolitical tensions and global financial volatility have increased external sector risks for India. Discuss how the Reserve Bank of India’s surplus transfer can provide fiscal support without eliminating underlying macroeconomic vulnerabilities.

2. Does a large surplus transfer by the Reserve Bank of India to the government reflect the underlying health of the economy? Why or why not.

3. Explain how the Reserve Bank of India generates income. How can central bank profits rise even during periods of macroeconomic stress?

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4. The RBI’s balance sheet is designed to protect monetary and financial stability, not to maximise profits. Discuss in the context of the RBI’s record surplus transfer.

5. Discuss the significance of the Economic Capital Framework in balancing the objectives of central bank independence, financial stability, and fiscal support to the government.

(Pushpendra Singh is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, and Archana Singh is an Assistant Professor of Gender and Economics at the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai.)

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