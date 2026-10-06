Why cutting short-lived climate pollutants is a key climate priority

— Abhinav Rai

Short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) are responsible for up to 45% of current global warming and also contribute significantly to air pollution. Fast and immediate action on SLCPs can, therefore, help both in climate mitigation and air quality improvement.

According to a 2018 Special Report on 1.5°C by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), cutting the emission of SLCPs can help avoid over half a degree of warming by 2050 and over 50% of predicted warming in the Arctic by 2050. It can also significantly reduce the risk of triggering dangerous climate tipping points, like the irreversible release of carbon dioxide and methane from thawing Arctic permafrost.

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But what exactly are SLCPs, where do they come from, and how do they affect the climate?

Short-lived climate pollutants and their sources

Short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) are also referred to as super pollutants or short-lived climate forcers (SLCFs). The IPCC defines SLCFs as a group of physical and chemical compounds that have a lifespan shorter than that of carbon dioxide (CO₂), but have significantly higher capability to increase the rate of global warming.

While CO₂ can remain in the atmosphere for hundreds of years, many SLCPs can persist in the atmosphere from a few days to two decades. The most significant SLCPs include black carbon, methane (CH4), ozone (O3), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and aerosols (sulphate, nitrate, ammonium, carbonaceous aerosols, mineral dust, sea spray).

Black carbon

It is mainly a result of anthropogenic factors like incomplete combustion of biomass, burning of fossil fuels, stubble burning and forest fires. It is a strong climate-warming agent and contributes to poor air quality.

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The Indo-Gangetic Plain is a black carbon hotspot because of high population density, reliance on biomass burning for cooking and heating, open burning of agricultural residue or stubble burning to clear the paddy fields, and other combustion sources.

Methane

It is generated primarily during agricultural activities, like rice cultivation and livestock, and during the extraction and processing of fossil fuels and waste disposal. Methane has about 80 times more warming power compared to CO2 in its first 20 years in the atmosphere. It is also the second largest contributor to global warming after CO2, and a major source of tropospheric ozone (O3) production.

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Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)

HFCs are primarily used in cooling equipment such as refrigerators and air-conditioners and they can have hundreds to thousands of times greater impact on global warming compared to CO2. Although their share in GHGs is comparatively small, HFC emissions can increase with the growing demand for cooling equipment globally and especially in sub-tropical countries like India.

Ozone (O3)

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In the atmosphere, Ozone (O3) can be classified into two types: Stratospheric Ozone (found between 10-50km above Earth’s surface) and the tropospheric Ozone (found up to 10km above Earth’s surface). The stratospheric ozone acts as a protective layer from the incoming ultraviolet radiation from the Sun.

In contrast, tropospheric ozone is an air pollutant and a powerful greenhouse gas that adversely affects human health and reduces crop yields and agricultural productivity. O3 does not have any direct source of emission. It is produced when volatile organic compounds (VOCs), methane or nitrogen oxides interact with sunlight.

Impact on climate, health, and food security

Black carbon, when deposited on snow or ice, darkens its colour, which reduces albedo (sunlight reflecting ability) and increases the absorption of more sunlight, which further warms the snow/ice and enhances the rate of melting. Now the cryospheric regions are warming two to three times faster than the global average.

Black carbon also affects the formation of clouds and moisture transport, reducing the amount of snowfall and seasonal nourishment of glaciers.

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SLCPs are a significant contributor to air pollution. Black carbon is one of the most harmful components of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) air pollution. Long-term exposure to black carbon is linked to diseases such as chronic respiratory illness, asthma, pneumonia, heart disease, lung cancer, etc.

About 7 million premature deaths are globally caused by problems associated with air pollution (both indoor and outdoor) every year, according to the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), an initiative by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Moreover, air pollution also reduces the growth of staple crops like rice, corn, soya and wheat. Black carbon obstructs the incoming sunlight and also disrupts rainfall patterns, affecting crop health.

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Impact on India

India’s air pollution levels are among the highest in the world, posing a very serious public health and economic challenge. An estimated 1.67 million deaths or 17.8% of all deaths in the country in 2019 are attributed to air pollution, according to a Lancet Planetary Health study. The study also suggested that these diseases and premature deaths caused an economic loss of around US$36.8 billion, which was equivalent to 1.36% of India’s GDP at the time.

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In addition, a 2025 report by Clean Air Fund, backed by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), found that black carbon is accelerating the melting of glacier ice and ice sheets across the global cryosphere, including the Arctic and the Hindu Kush-Himalaya region. It found that about 60% of South Asia’s black carbon comes from residential fuel combustion.

While more than one-fifth of India’s GDP is underpinned by the Himalayas, the accelerating glacier ice loss is also a water-security issue for the country’s glacier-fed Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra basins.

According to the Global Methane Status Report (2025), India emitted 9% of total global methane emissions, the third largest globally after the US and China, where stubble burning was identified as a growing hotspot. Notably, India’s third Biennial Update Report suggests that the country’s methane emissions in 2016 largely came from agriculture (73.96%), the waste sector(14.46%), and the energy sector (10.62%).

Efforts to cut SLCPs

Efforts to address SLCPs are underway. For instance, a 2016 amendment to the Montreal Protocol, adopted in 1987 for protecting Earth’s depleting Ozone layer, called for the phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by more than 80% by the late 2040s. India ratified this amendment, also known as the Kigali amendment, in 2021.

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During COP26 (2021), the Global Methane Pledge initiative was launched with the aim of significantly reducing methane emissions (30% from 2020 levels by 2030), and is currently joined by 159 countries and the European Commission.

However, India has not joined it yet. Two major sources of methane emissions are paddy cultivation and livestock, and India considers them as survival emissions because a large population and food security is dependent on these.

In the last couple of decades, the problem of air pollution has become severe in India, especially in northern states. Several steps have been taken since the enactment of The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act in 1981 and notification of National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) in 2009 for 12 air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), and Ozone (O₃).

These include the launch of the National Air Quality Index (AQI) in 2015, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in 2017 in the Delhi-NCR region, joining the UNEP-led CCAC in 2019 and also launching the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 130 cities of 24 States/UTs. Under NCAP, performance-linked grants are provided to the cities for implementing pollution mitigation measures.

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According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, during 2025-26, only 65 cities under NCAP (a total of 130 cities) have been able to check their PM2.5 levels below the standard ( ≤ 40 µg/m³) under NAAQS, where Delhi recorded 102 µg/m³. Similarly, regarding PM10 concentrations, even though more cities showed progress than before, only 14 cities met the NAAQS (≤ 60 µg/m3) during 2025-26.

Way forward

To slow down the current rate of global warming, decarbonisation efforts remain important. But these efforts need to be complemented by rapid reductions in SLCPs. Since many SLCPs have short lifetimes, reducing their emissions can lower their atmospheric concentrations and climate impacts within years or decades.

Effective reduction in SLCPs can reduce global warming up to 0.6°C by 2050. Although India has taken several steps, greater attention needs to be paid to ensuring access to cleaner cooking fuel, effective management of crop residue, and reducing air pollution levels.

Schemes such as Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBARdhan) can be scaled up. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provided over 10.5 crore LPG connections, has expanded access to cleaner fuel, but ensuring sustained refills remains an issue.

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For India, cutting SLCPs can deliver multiple benefits, including cleaner air, higher crop yields, and slower ice loss in the Himalaya, alongside climate mitigation.

Post read questions

1. What are Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs)? Discuss their major sources and their significance in addressing climate change and air pollution.

2. What is the role of black carbon in accelerating snow and glacier melt? Discuss its implications for water security in the Himalayan region.

3. How can reduction of short-lived climate pollutants contribute to India’s climate mitigation strategy?

4. Discuss the major sources of short-lived climate pollutants in India. What measures can be adopted to reduce their emissions while ensuring energy, food and livelihood security?

5. India’s efforts to tackle air pollution have significant implications for its climate objectives. Discuss with reference to NCAP, clean cooking, crop-residue management and methane reduction.

(Abhinav Rai is a Doctoral candidate at the Department of Geography, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.)

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