What happens when childhood becomes increasingly mediated by algorithms

— Archana Singh and Pushpendra Singh

What happens when a child begins to ask machines not only for answers, but also for advice, comfort, and friendship? This is no longer a distant question about the future of technology. It is becoming a part of everyday life.

A homework question becomes a conversation. And the conversation becomes their confession. Over time, a chatbot that explains mathematical equations becomes the confidant, which interprets rejection, offers reassurance, and advises a teenager about relationships. This is no longer simply a technological change. It is a change in the environment in which children develop their identities, judgement, and relationships.

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The principles of brain development are well established, but the long-term effects of AI tools are still being explored. Therefore, one can avoid assuming the AI inevitably harms children’s minds. The more immediate concern is whether repeated interactions with evolving technologies strengthen or weaken their ability to think independently, manage emotions, and relate to other people.

Can easier answers weaken independent learning

Childhood and adolescence are important periods for developing attention, memory, reasoning, emotional regulation, and independent decision-making. These abilities grow through experience, practice, social interactions, and learning from mistakes.

The psychologist Lev Vygotsky’s idea of learning through social interaction offers an important insight. Children need guidance, but that guidance should gradually help them become independent. An AI tutor can explain difficult concepts, but if it continuously supplies answers, it may replace the very effort through which learning takes place.

A 2025 randomised study by Bastani et al. involving high-school mathematics students illustrates this distinction. Students given access to a general-purpose GPT-based assistant performed better during practice, but once the access was removed, students scored worse than those who had never used AI. These negative learning effects were largely mitigated by a tutor version designed to safeguard learning.

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Critical thinking and classroom learning

Instant assistance may change how learners respond to difficulties. When every confusing question receives an immediate solution, sustained engagement becomes easier to avoid. This is a plausible concern about learning habits, rather than evidence that AI causes attention disorders.

How AI tools are designed and used also matters. A structured tutoring session that motivates problem-solving differs from an application that seeks to continuously encourage further interaction. For young learners, this creates a difficult problem: evaluating AI-generated answers requires enough knowledge and critical judgement that they may not have yet developed.

The educational benefits of AI deserve serious consideration. It can provide repeated explanations, language support, accessible learning formats, and practice adapted to different learning needs. The question, therefore, is how to integrate AI into classrooms without compromising independent learning.

Classroom use should combine independent attempts, AI-supported hints, teacher discussion and subsequent unaided assessment. Teachers remain essential to recognise confusion, distress and exclusion. Educational success should be measured through understanding and retention, alongside performance while assistance is available.

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Schools should require students to explain their reasoning, verify AI-generated information, and identify errors in it. Teachers also need training to distinguish useful AI assistance from dependence on machine-generated work.

When algorithms provide emotional, social support

The challenge becomes more complex when AI enters emotional life. Children may turn to chatbots with worries they hesitate to share with parents, teachers or friends. A system that remembers personal details and responds warmly can create a sense of being understood and cared for. But simulated empathy is not the same as human care.

Historian and author Yuval Noah Harari also warned that the technology is moving from capturing attention to cultivating human intimacy. AI can learn a person’s emotional vulnerabilities and use language to build relationships on a scale. His warning doesn’t prove that children will become emotionally dependent on AI, but it draws attention to risks arising of technologies designed to make emotional attachment commercially valuable.

An AI companion that is always available, persistent, and designed to please may make human relationships seem inconvenient. Sociologist Urie Bronfenbrenner’s ecological approach reminds us that children develop through connected environments: family, school, peers, and society. AI now enters all of them. Parents cannot monitor every exchange, and teachers cannot address every digital influence. Companies and regulators must share responsibility for protecting children.

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This also raises questions of inequality. Children with strong family support may use AI as an extra tool, while others without support may completely depend on it. Therefore, the issue is not only how children use technology but also who shapes their social and emotional world and who takes responsibility for that influence.

Why preventive regulation matters

Against this backdrop, governments were asked to design regulatory responses to safeguard child rights. In its June 2026 policy brief, When AI becomes a friend: Child rights risks, harms, and regulatory responses to AI chatbots and companions, UNICEF recommends risk assessment, age-appropriate access, disclosure of systems’ non-human nature, reporting mechanisms, and safeguards for dangerous interactions.

Higher-risk companions require stronger oversight and independent testing. UNICEF provides a framework on AI and child requirements for the protection, participation, and access as shared responsibilities. This is important because parents cannot carry this burden alone and it must also reflect in public policy and regulatory frameworks.

In India, AI governance Guidelines were released in November 2025. It provides a foundation for responsible AI adoption and emphasises human-centred innovation and uses of existing legislation. The guidelines strengthen India’s ambition to lead not only in AI adoption and capability, but also in responsible, inclusive, and trusted AI governance globally.

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The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, emphasises child-specific safeguards concerning consent, detrimental processing, behavioural monitoring, and targeted advertisement, subject to exceptions. Implementation is phased, with substantive data-fiduciary duties being introduced through May 2027. Moreover, parental permission to process data cannot establish that an AI service is developmentally appropriate.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026 addresses risks arising from synthetically generated information, including deepfakes. These measures tackle important digital harms, but do not comprehensively address the broader questions about children’s emotional reliance on AI-companion or the impact of AI-assisted learning on independent thinking.

Why AI literacy should include emotional awareness

Therefore, it may be argued that India needs to develop enforceable standards proportionate to a system’s function and risk. A narrowly defined educational tutor and an emotionally engaging AI companion require different levels of scrutiny.

Higher-risk services accessible to children should undergo safety testing and child-rights impact assessment. Evaluation should include Indian languages, mix-language conversations and local contexts to ensure that safeguards work in diverse backgrounds.

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Public procurement of AI tools for schools should require evidence of learning benefits, privacy safeguards, and teacher oversight. Moreover, AI literacy should move beyond using digital tools or identifying misinformation to include emotional awareness. It can make children aware of how a system can sound caring, personalise responses, and even mislead when human support is necessary. Children should also participate in designing these safeguards.

A childhood increasingly mediated by algorithms must allow difficult questions, imperfect friendships, and slow development of judgement. India’s responsibility is to ensure that AI expands these opportunities while protecting the young mind, whose futures are being shaped.

Post read questions

1. Artificial intelligence is transforming children’s learning environments and social interactions. Discuss the implications of this transformation for child rights and developmental well-being.

2. Children increasingly interact with AI chatbots not only for information but also for emotional support and companionship. Examine the emerging challenges for child protection in the digital age.

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3. The responsibility for protecting children from the adverse effects of emerging technologies cannot rest with parents alone. Discuss the role of the state, educational institutions and technology companies.

4. The educational value of artificial intelligence should be assessed by its ability to strengthen independent learning rather than merely improve performance with technological assistance. Critically examine.

5. Discuss the need for risk-based regulation of artificial intelligence. How should regulatory requirements differ between educational AI tools and emotionally engaging AI companions?

(Archana Singh is an Assistant Professor of Gender and Economics at the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, Pushpendra Singh is an Assistant Professor of Economics at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai.)

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