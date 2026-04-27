What are the socio-ecological implications of disappearing lakes in India?

— Renuka

Lakes, a vital natural resource, are vanishing at an alarming rate because of the intense human interference (or the Anthropocene epoch) in Earth’s system. Globally, around 117 million lakes cover nearly 4 per cent of Earth’s land surface, which makes their decline a matter of serious ecological concern.

The trend is visible in India as well. For instance, 518 of the total 697 lakes recorded in 1967 in Jammu and Kashmir have either disappeared or shrunk, according to a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Conservation and Management of Lakes.

The report for the period up to March 2022 also notes that 315 lakes have vanished in Jammu and Kashmir. But these findings are not isolated, as similar patterns of degrading or vanishing lakes can be seen in various parts of India.

But what are the underlying causes behind the disappearance of lakes? What kind of questions does it raise about the state’s role to protect the natural resources of the country under the Public Trust Doctrine (PTD)? First, let’s examine the significance of lakes.

India's Lakes: Why They Matter, Why They're Dying ENVIRONMENT — EXPLAINER Lakes cover 4% of Earth's land surface and perform irreplaceable ecological roles — yet they are vanishing due to pollution, encroachment, and weak governance. Here's what's at stake. Why Lakes Matter What's Killing Them Law & Accountability ECOLOGICAL SIGNIFICANCE Lakes are far more than scenic water bodies Globally, around 117 million lakes cover nearly 4% of Earth's land surface. They provide 90% of the world's surface fresh water and perform critical ecological and socio-economic functions that no other natural system can replicate. Six functions lakes perform ◆ Groundwater recharge Lakes act as reservoirs that sustain long-term water security, especially in regions dependent on groundwater for drinking and irrigation. ◆ Flood regulation During heavy rainfall, lakes function as natural buffers — absorbing and holding excess runoff, reducing the risk of downstream flooding. ◆ Biodiversity hotspots Lakes provide habitat for aquatic species, birds, plants, and migratory visitors. Chilika Lake in Odisha — the world's largest brackish water lagoon — hosts thousands of migratory birds each winter. ◆ Socio-economic value They support livelihoods through fisheries, agriculture, and domestic water supply, and contribute to local economies through tourism and recreation. ◆ Cultural significance In India, lakes like Pushkar in Rajasthan and Dal in Jammu & Kashmir carry deep cultural and spiritual importance for communities. ◆ Fresh water supply Lakes provide 90% of the world's surface fresh water — making their conservation directly tied to global water security. SCALE OF LOSS — INDIA 518 of 697 lakes in J&K gone or shrunk since 1967 A CAG report on Conservation and Management of Lakes found that 315 lakes have fully vanished in Jammu & Kashmir alone. Similar patterns of degradation are visible across India, driven by overlapping human pressures. Five key threats ● Pollution and eutrophication Lakes have become dumping grounds for waste and sewage in urban areas. Agricultural runoff containing fertilisers triggers eutrophication — explosive algal growth that depletes oxygen and kills aquatic life. Bellandur Lake (Bengaluru), Hussain Sagar (Hyderabad), and Dal Lake are severely affected. ● Illegal encroachment Rising land values in urban and peri-urban areas have led to lakes being treated as real estate rather than ecological assets. The CAG report flagged encroachment as a primary cause of lake loss across India. ● Illegal sand and gravel mining Unregulated extraction of sand and gravel from lakebeds physically degrades these water bodies. Balsamand Lake in Rajasthan and Surajkund Lake in Haryana are among those affected. ● Unregulated tourism Unchecked visitor activity around lake ecosystems increases pollution and waste generation, placing additional ecological stress on already fragile water bodies. ● Land-use change Sprawling cities and infrastructure development have directly converted lakebeds and wetlands into built-up areas, permanently eliminating these ecosystems. PUBLIC TRUST DOCTRINE The state is a trustee of natural resources — not their owner The Public Trust Doctrine (PTD) designates the state as a trustee of natural resources on behalf of present and future generations. But continued lake degradation reveals fragmented institutional frameworks and weak enforcement of regulations. 2025 Supreme Court ruling ⚖ Swachh Association vs State of Maharashtra (2025) The Supreme Court clarified that PTD extends beyond natural water bodies to artificially created lakes and reservoirs that serve ecological functions — broadening the scope of state responsibility to protect all water bodies. Legal gaps and institutional failures ★ No central law for lakes There is no specific central legislation for lake conservation. The Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 apply only to designated Ramsar sites or specifically notified water bodies. ★ Fragmented accountability Water is a state subject under the Constitution. Wetlands in forest or protected areas fall under separate departments, leading to diffused accountability — a concern highlighted directly in the CAG report. ★ NPCA — limited in scope The National Programme for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems (formed 2013) applies only to water bodies nominated by state governments and is constrained by funding and monitoring gaps. → What can be done A dedicated national legal framework with uniform standards, a statutory nodal authority, scientific mapping, regular monitoring, and stronger community participation to reduce fragmentation and improve enforcement. Sources: CAG Report on Conservation and Management of Lakes (up to March 2022) · Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 · Swachh Association vs State of Maharashtra, Supreme Court (2025) · International Glossary of Hydrology Express InfoGenIE

Ecological and socio-economic significance of lakes

According to the International Glossary of Hydrology, a lake is an “inland body of water of considerable size”. They can be either natural or man-made. Although lakes are usually seen as merely scenic elements in a landscape, they hold immense ecological and socio-economic significance.

From regulating floods, providing habitat for aquatic species, birds and plants, and supporting livelihood, lakes perform various critical functions.

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Groundwater recharge: One of the key functions of lakes is groundwater recharge. They act as reservoirs that support long-term water security, especially in regions dependent on groundwater for drinking and irrigation. Lakes provide 90 per cent of the world’s surface fresh water.

Flood regulation: Lakes also help in flood regulation. During heavy rainfall, these water bodies function as natural buffers by absorbing and holding excess rainwater and runoff, thereby reducing surface water that can contribute to flooding.

Biodiversity hotspots: Lakes, including wetlands, are critical biodiversity hotspots. They provide habitat for aquatic species, birds and plants. In addition to native biodiversity, they also provide appropriate ecological conditions for migratory species. For example, Chilika Lake in Odisha, the largest brackish water lagoon in the world, is a crucial habitat for migratory birds, especially during the winter season.

Chilika Lake, Odisha, (Source: Unsplash) Chilika Lake, Odisha, (Source: Unsplash)

Socio-economic significance: Lakes also hold substantial socio-economic value. They support livelihoods through fisheries, agriculture, and related activities. They also provide water for domestic use, and contribute to local economies through tourism and recreation.

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Cultural significance: In India, some lakes also have cultural significance. Pushkar Lake in Rajasthan and Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir are the prominent examples of this.

Therefore, the degradation of lakes affects not only ecological balance but also economic stability and community well-being.

Consider the following statements: 1. Inland body of water of considerable size 2. Water is a state subject under the Constitution 3. Public Trust Doctrine applies to only natural water bodies Which of the statements are correct? (a) 1 and 2 (b) 1 and 3 (c) 2 and 3 (d) All

Major factors affecting lakes

Various overlapping factors are responsible for the disappearance and depletion of lakes. Foremost among these is pollution. Due to inadequate waste management and land scarcity, especially in urban areas, lakes have increasingly become dumping grounds for waste and sewage. Bellandur Lake of Bengaluru is one such lake that has become highly toxic due to pollution.

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The inflow of waste, sewage, and agricultural runoff containing fertilizers leads to eutrophication – the excessive enrichment of water with nutrients. This results in rampant algal bloom and oxygen depletion, making it impossible for aquatic life to survive. Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, as well as Dal lake, are suffering from severe eutrophication.

Illegal encroachment and land-use change are also the major reasons behind the dramatic loss of lakes, especially in urban and peri-urban areas. The CAG report also highlighted this reason. Sprawling cities and rising land values have led to lakes and wetlands being viewed as real estate rather than ecological assets. As a result, encroachment has intensified.

In addition to this, illegal mining of sand and gravel from lakebeds contributes to their degradation. Balsamand Lake in Rajasthan and Surajkund Lake in Haryana are affected by such activities. Unregulated tourism further exacerbates the problem by increasing pollution and waste generation.

Some cultural and religious practices, such as idol immersion, also degrade water quality and intensify ecological stress on these water bodies. These overlapping pressures draw attention to legal and institutional framework for lake conservation.

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Constitutional and legal status of water bodies

Water is a state subject under the Indian Constitution. Therefore, states are primarily responsible for regulating and managing water bodies. At the state level, Karnataka was one of the first states that enacted a law for lake conservation in 2015, but it repealed the act in 2018.

But there is no specific central legislation for lake conservation, except the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, enacted under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. These rules provide a regulatory framework for protecting wetlands, emphasising the “wise use” of these ecosystems. They established wetland authorities in each state and the National Wetland Committee with an advisory and supervisory role.

However, these rules are applicable only to wetlands designated as Ramsar sites or specifically notified for protection by the state or central government. Also, the rules exclude the wetlands falling under forest areas and protected areas such as National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries, which need to be managed and regulated by the respective departments. This institutional framework often leads to diffused accountability and administrative inefficiencies, a concern also highlighted in the CAG report.

Which of the following factors can lead to eutrophication in lakes? 1. Discharge of waste and sewage 2. agricultural runoff containing fertilizers 3. Industrial effluents Story continues below this ad 4. Illegal mining of sand and gravel from lakebeds Select the correct answer using the code below (a) 1 and 2 only (b) 1, 2 and 4 (c) 1, 3 and 2 (d) 1, 2 and 3

Policy framework for lake conservation

At the policy level, the government launched the National Lake Conservation Programme (NCLP) in 2001. The programme largely focuses on restoring water quality and ecology of lakes, and developing policies for their protection.

In 2013, the NCLP was merged with the National Wetlands Conservation Programme (NWCP) of 1985 to form a new integrated scheme of the National Programme for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-system (NPCA). As a centrally sponsored scheme, NPCA seeks to promote the conservation and management of lakes and wetlands.

However, the scheme is applicable only to those water bodies that fulfil certain criteria and are nominated by the state governments/UT governments. Moreover, the implementation is often constrained by funding and monitoring issues.

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Strengthening lake governance

The PTD designates the state as the trustee of natural resources on behalf of present and future generations. But continued degradation of lakes points to fragmented institutional frameworks and issues around the enforcement of regulations.

In the case of Swachh Association vs State of Maharashtra (2025), the Supreme Court clarified that PTD is not only confined to natural water bodies but also extends to artificially created lakes and reservoirs serving ecological functions. This interpretation broadens the scope of state responsibility to protect all waterbodies.

Therefore, developing a dedicated national legal framework that lays down uniform standards for the protection of all lakes, including the creation of a statutory nodal authority to implement the standards, would help reduce fragmentation of responsibilities and improve coordination. Any such effort needs to be supported by scientific mapping and regular monitoring, which would further help in addressing issues like encroachment and land-use changes.

Further, more effective implementation of pollution control laws, along with the regulation of activities like sewage discharge, is crucial. Strengthening community participation can also help in efficient monitoring.

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Post read questions

What are the major factors behind the disappearance of lakes in India? Discuss with examples.

Why are wetlands and lakes disappearing in India? Discuss the consequences for ecological balance.

Explain the process of eutrophication and assess its impact on lake ecosystems.

Discuss the role of institutions and policies in environmental conservation. Why do implementation gaps persist?

(Renuka is a Doctoral researcher at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla.)

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