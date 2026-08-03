How urban mining can transform waste into wealth and operationalise circular economy

– Renuka

India’s dependence on imports of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, graphite, and rare earth elements has emerged as a strategic concern in an era of geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and the accelerating clean energy transition. In this context, urban mining offers an opportunity to respond to the pressing environmental and economic challenges by harnessing urban ores.

What exactly is urban mining? For a rapidly urbanising country like India with a high demand for critical minerals, how has urban mining become an economic, environmental and strategic imperative?

Urban mining refers to the recovery of valuable materials from discarded products and waste generated in cities, transforming urban waste into a sustainable source of critical raw materials. The term was coined in the 1980s by Professor Hideo Nanjyo at Tohoku University in Japan. Today, urban mining has emerged as a central pillar of the circular economy.

Rapid urbanisation, sustained economic growth, and the expanding use of technology have been defining features of the twenty-first century. As cities are growing larger and infrastructure is expanding, the transition towards cleaner energy is also accelerating, which has intensified the demand for critical minerals. Together, these developments have transformed economies and improved living standards, but they have also posed two interconnected challenges.

The first is the enormous increase in waste generation in the form of discarded electronic devices and end-of-life vehicles, and construction and demolition waste. The second is the surge in demand for minerals such as lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel and rare earth elements. These demands have placed unprecedented pressure on the Earth’s natural resources.

The urgency of these challenges is evident from the fact that humanity is currently consuming Earth’s natural resources 1.7 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate them. Yet every single day, millions of tonnes of solid waste are dumped into overflowing landfills. Against this backdrop, urban mining offers an integrated solution to both challenges.

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Major sources of urban ores

Urban areas generate multiple resource streams that can be harnessed as potential sources of secondary raw materials. Electronic waste or e-waste is the best documented stock. It contains gold, silver, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare earth elements. According to the Global E-waste Monitor, the world produced 62 million tonnes of e-waste in 2022 and only 22.3 per cent was formally collected and recycled, leaving an estimated USD 62 billion worth of valuable recoverable materials lost.

Notably, the annual e-waste generation is rising by 2.6 million tonnes, and it is estimated to reach up to 82 million tonnes in 2030. In 2023-24, India generated 17,51,236 metric tonnes of e-waste.

Construction and demolition (C&D) waste: This is the largest by sheer mass. It has emerged as one of the world’s largest waste streams of secondary raw materials such as steel, recycled concrete, wood, copper, aluminium, etc. Its global generation is estimated at 2-3 billion tonnes annually and accounts for nearly 25-30 per cent of all solid waste produced worldwide.

However, only 22.44 per cent of this waste is recycled against its potential of around 91 per cent. Driven by rapid infrastructure growth, C&D waste is increasing at an estimated 3-5 per cent each year. China is the largest producer, generating nearly 1 billion tonnes annually, followed by the USA with over 600 million tonnes and the EU with 400-500 million tonnes every year, note R K Sakthibala et al. in A critical review on recycling and reuse of construction and demolition waste materials (2025).

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End-of-life vehicles (ELVs): This is another significant source of materials in the urban mining ecosystem. ELVs contain substantial quantities of steel, aluminium, copper and platinum group metals, all of which can be recovered and reintroduced into manufacturing. The European Union reported around 4.3 million ELVs in 2023. India had an estimated 10 million ELVs in circulation in 2020, and this number is expected to rise to nearly 50 million by 2030, according to NITI Aayog’s report, Enhancing Circular Economy of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) in India (2026).

Urban mining to strengthen resource security, circular economy

In India, urban mining has emerged as a strategic response to some of the most pressing environmental and economic challenges. The foremost reason behind its growing significance is resource security. As mentioned earlier, India remains heavily dependent on imports of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, graphite, and rare earth elements, which makes it vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions.

Unlike conventional mining, which can take years to reach commercial production, urban mining enables the recovery of valuable materials from feedstock already available inside the country. As a result, urban mining can be scaled up faster, generate local employment, and strengthen domestic value chains.

Secondly, secondary production of resources consumes far less energy than primary production, reduces pressure on dwindling natural reserves, and avoids environmental disturbances, tailings, and excessive water usage associated with open-cast excavation. It supports India’s clean energy transition by supplying critical minerals needed for electric vehicles, solar panels, etc., while reducing the environmental footprint of mineral extraction.

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Thirdly, urban mining presents a significant opportunity to transform waste into wealth and operationalise the circular economy. It recovers valuable materials from discarded products and reintroduces them into production cycles. While doing so, it also complements urban waste management by promoting systematic collection, segregation, recycling and resource recovery. It also reduces toxic pollution, prevents contamination of soil and water and minimises human exposure to harmful substances such as lead, mercury and cadmium.

India’s urban mining potential and policy initiatives

India is the world’s third-largest generator of e-waste, with an estimated annual economic value of Rs. 51,000 crores. While around 60 per cent of this value is technically recoverable, current systems recover only 18 per cent. India recycles only about 10 per cent of its waste, well below the global average of nearly 22 per cent, notes NITI Aayog’s report, Advancing Circular Economy of Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment (E-waste) and LithiumIon Batteries in India (2026).

In addition, India also generates about 150-500 million tonnes of C&D waste every year, most of which is dumped unsafely. Recognising the immense potential of urban mining, India has strengthened its policy framework to recover valuable materials from secondary resources and reduce dependence on virgin mineral extraction. Under the National Critical Mineral Mission, the Union Cabinet approved a ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme in September 2025 to build domestic capacity for separating and producing critical minerals from secondary sources, running from 2025-26 to 2030-31.

Another significant policy initiative is the introduction of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), which makes producers and manufacturers financially and operationally accountable for the collection, recycling, and environmentally sound management of products at the end of their life cycle. This approach is reflected across several recent regulations.

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For example, the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, require new batteries to contain 5 per cent domestically recycled material from 2027-28, rising to 20 per cent by 2030-31. Similarly, the E-waste (Management Rules), 2022, the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025 and the Environment (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025 set mandatory EPR targets to ensure the scientific collection and recycling of product waste.

Challenges and way forward

Despite its immense promise, urban mining in India continues to face challenges. The foremost challenge is inadequate collection and segregation. A large share of urban waste is either never collected or disappears into informal channels. For example, informal recyclers recover only an estimated 10 to 20 per cent of the material from the e-waste stream, compared with recovery rates of 95 to 97 per cent in a well-equipped formal recycling facility.

The second gap is the narrow scope of EPR. The E-Waste Rules, 2022, count only four metals towards EPR obligations, namely copper, aluminium, iron and gold, although more than fifteen precious and critical minerals in the same waste carry substantial recovery value.

The third issue is institutional fragmentation, with responsibilities for waste management, mineral security and industrial policy dispersed across multiple ministries and under-resourced urban local bodies, often leading to compliance-driven reporting rather than effective resource recovery.

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To address these challenges and to harness the full potential of urban mining, India needs to formalise its waste collection sector and expand the recycling infrastructure. The EPR metal basket needs to be widened to cover lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earths. Resource recovery also needs to be integrated at the product design stage through repairability requirements and eco-design standards.

In addition to this, there is a need for inter-ministerial and institutional co-ordination along with developing a comprehensive circular economy framework that aligns waste management with critical mineral security.

Post read questions

1. Rapid urbanisation in India presents both a waste management crisis and an opportunity for resource recovery. Analyse.

2. India’s pursuit of critical mineral security requires looking beyond conventional mining. Discuss the role of urban mining in achieving mineral resilience.

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3. Urban mining has emerged as a strategic necessity rather than merely a waste management practice. Discuss in the context of India’s transition towards a circular economy.

4. Discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with developing an urban mining ecosystem in India. Suggest suitable measures.

(Renuka is a Doctoral researcher at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla.)

Share your thoughts and ideas on UPSC Special articles with ashiya.parveen@indianexpress.com.

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