UPSC Weekly S.E.E. Snapshot: Energy storage, Bond Yield and ENSO

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, whether at the Prelims or Mains stage, is no longer just about what you know, but how clearly you understand it. The exam increasingly tests your conceptual clarity and ability to apply core ideas, especially in the most dynamic subjects — Science, Economy, and Environment (SEE).

Thus, the UPSC Weekly ‘SEE’ Snapshot brings you, every Wednesday, a quick and simplified explainer of key concepts. In each article, we pick three important current themes from Science, Economy, and Environment and decode them through an exam-oriented lens, focusing on concepts and clarity.

If you missed the previous UPSC Prelims S.E.E. Snapshot: MIRV Technology, Exchange rate and AMOC from the Indian Express, read it here.

SCIENCE

Energy storage

Why it matters As India rapidly scales up its renewable energy capacity to meet its climate goals, a key challenge is emerging for its power system — electricity supply that is abundant in some hours but insufficient in others. The mismatch between when electricity is generated and when it is needed presents a big challenge. This is where deploying systems that “store” energy becomes critical — and where India has fallen short so far. So, let’s understand how such energy gets stored?

🔍Core Concept:

— Energy storage refers to systems that can store excess renewable electricity during periods of high generation and discharge it when demand rises but power generation remains low.

— At its core, energy storage systems convert electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind, when it is available, into forms that can be stored. Later, it converts these back into electricity when need arises.

— A range of energy storage technologies are being deployed globally. Among them, pumped hydro storage (PHS) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are currently the most widely used.

• PHS uses surplus electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When electricity demand peaks, it releases the stored water downhill through turbines to generate power.

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• BESS technology stores electricity chemically and discharges it when needed. Lithium-ion batteries, particularly lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, are currently the dominant technology for grid-scale storage because of their falling costs, high efficiency and long operational life.

📌Concept Lock: Renewable energy is intermittent; energy storage converts this intermittency into dispatchable power.

📍UPSC Twist Points– Other energy storage solutions

— Beyond PHS and BESS, several other energy storage technologies exist globally at smaller scales. Their distinct working mechanisms make them important for conceptual clarity, especially in UPSC Prelims where such differences are often tested.

• Concentrating solar-thermal storage systems: This technology uses mirrors that capture and focus sunlight onto a receiver. As the receiver gets heated, materials such as molten salt are circulated inside the receiver to store the heat. The stored heat can later be used to produce steam. This steam is converted into mechanical energy in a turbine, which powers a generator to produce electricity.

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• Compressed-air energy storage systems use excess electricity to compress air and store it in underground caverns or tanks. When power demand rises, the compressed air is released to drive turbines and generate electricity.

• Flywheel energy storage systems store electricity as rotational energy by spinning a rotor at extremely high speeds. Because they can inject power into the grid almost instantly, they are particularly useful for maintaining grid stability and managing short-term fluctuations.

• Gravity energy storage systems use electricity to lift heavy weights to higher elevations. When electricity is needed, the weights are lowered, converting gravitational energy back into electricity through generators.

The Two Titans of Energy Storage ENERGY — EXPLAINER Pumped hydro and battery systems dominate global energy storage. Here's how they work and where each excels. Pumped Hydro Battery Systems PHS vs BESS All 6 Technologies HOW IT WORKS Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) Uses surplus electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When electricity demand peaks, the stored water is released downhill through turbines to generate power — essentially a giant rechargeable battery using gravity and water. ▲ Charging phase Excess renewable electricity powers pumps that push water uphill to the upper reservoir for storage. ▼ Discharge phase At peak demand, water flows downhill through turbines connected to generators, producing electricity on demand. ◆ Best suited for Large-scale, long-duration storage where geography permits two reservoirs at different elevations. HOW IT WORKS Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Stores electricity chemically and discharges it when needed. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries have become the dominant grid-scale technology, driven by rapidly falling costs, high efficiency, and long operational life. + Charging phase Renewable electricity drives a chemical reaction inside cells, storing energy in electrochemical bonds. - Discharge phase The chemical reaction reverses, releasing stored energy as electricity almost instantaneously when the grid needs it. ★ Why LFP leads Lithium iron phosphate batteries combine falling costs, high efficiency, thermal stability, and long operational lifespan — making them the top choice for grid-scale BESS. PHS — Storage medium Water & gravity Gravitational potential energy in elevated reservoirs BESS — Storage medium Chemical bonds Electrochemical energy in lithium-ion cells PHS — Scale Very large Requires suitable terrain; ideal for bulk, long-duration storage BESS — Scale Flexible Deployable at any scale; no geographic constraints PHS — Response Minutes Slower ramp-up; best for planned peak demand management BESS — Response Milliseconds Near-instant response; ideal for grid frequency regulation ~ PHS Pumped Hydro Storage Pumps water uphill using surplus electricity. Releases it downhill through turbines to generate power at peak demand. + BESS Battery Energy Storage Stores electricity chemically in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. Discharges near-instantly. Dominant grid-scale technology. * CSP-TES Solar-Thermal Storage Mirrors focus sunlight onto a receiver that heats molten salt. Stored heat later produces steam to drive a turbine. > CAES Compressed-Air Storage Compresses air into underground caverns using excess electricity. Released air drives turbines to generate power on demand. O FES Flywheel Storage Spins a rotor at extreme speed to store rotational energy. Injects power into the grid almost instantly — ideal for short-term stability. ^ GES Gravity Energy Storage Lifts heavy weights to higher elevations using surplus power. Lowers them through generators to convert gravitational energy back to electricity. Sources: Indian Express research notes Express InfoGenIE

ECONOMY

Bond yields

Why it matters Globally, government bond yields are rising, and rising sharply. Thus, it is becoming increasingly costly for governments across the world to borrow money. In many cases, the interest rates that lenders are charging governments are reaching their highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008. In this backdrop, let’s understand the Bond yield and its relationship with the bond price.

🔍Core Concept:

— In any economy, the government is the least risky borrower because it is least likely to fail in paying back. It is, after all, the government. In a crisis, it can even resort to printing money — a facility not available to businesses or households.

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— However, governments borrow in a slightly different way. They float a bond — differently referred to as Treasurys in the US, Gilts in the UK, Bunds in Germany, G-Secs or government securities in India, and JGBs in Japan — which is essentially like an “I owe you” statement.

— It states that the government borrows a particular sum (say $100) for a particular period (say 10 years) and promises to pay a given return or coupon at the end of each year (say $5) apart from paying back the principal at the end of 10 years. Unlike the annual interest rate (expressed in percentage) for home, car or factory loans, government bonds provide a predetermined exact amount. If all goes well, the annual interest rate (or yield) for this example will be 5%.

— But imagine a scenario where the government decides to launch a war during the year and, as a result, inflation starts rising and the government’s demand for money also rises, while the economic prospects of the country decline. The government may be forced to borrow more money, but investors and lenders would now demand a higher rate of return because they are wary of the increased risks. The government would have to promise a higher coupon, say of $10, on the new bonds.

Bond Yield vs Bond Price: The Inverse Relationship Explained How government bond prices and yields move in opposite directions — and what the shape of the yield curve signals about the economy. What is a Bond? Price vs Yield Interest Rates Link Yield Curves THE BASICS A bond is a loan you give to the government Government Securities (G-Secs) are tradable instruments issued by the Central or State Governments to borrow from the public. The government pays you annual interest (coupon) and returns your principal at maturity. G-Secs carry practically no default risk — they are called risk-free gilt-edged instruments. ◆ Face Value The original price of the bond — typically ₹100. The government repays this exact amount at the end of the bond's tenure. ₹ Coupon Payment Fixed annual interest paid by the government. Example: ₹5 per year on a ₹100 bond = 5% coupon rate. This amount never changes regardless of market conditions. % Yield (Effective Return) Yield = Coupon ÷ Market Price. Unlike the coupon, yield is not fixed — it changes as the bond's market price changes in response to demand. THE INVERSE RULE As bond price rises, yield falls — and vice versa A 10-year G-Sec with face value ₹100 pays a fixed coupon of ₹5. If two buyers compete for this bond, the market price gets bid up. The coupon stays fixed at ₹5 — but as the price rises, the effective yield falls. At ₹125, the ₹5 coupon delivers exactly 4% yield. ₹100 Face value price → Yield = 5% ₹110 Demand pushes price up → Yield = 4.5% ₹125 Equilibrium price → Yield = 4% THE MECHANISM Bond yields track the prevailing interest rate in the economy If the economy's prevailing rate is 4% and a new G-Sec offers 5% yield, investors rush to buy it. Demand pushes the price up and yield down — until yield converges with the 4% market rate at a bond price of ₹125. ① G-Sec yield exceeds market rate Investors spot a better return than what the economy offers. Demand for the bond surges. ② Rising demand pushes price up Competitive bidding raises the bond's market price above its face value of ₹100. ③ Fixed coupon, falling yield The ₹5 coupon stays unchanged. As market price rises, the effective yield (₹5 ÷ price) falls towards the market rate. ④ Equilibrium restored Price settles at ₹125 — where yield equals the 4% prevailing rate. Excess demand stops. "If market interest rate levels rise, the price of a bond falls. Conversely, if interest rates or market yields decline, the price of the bond rises." — Reserve Bank of India THE YIELD CURVE A graph that reveals what the market expects from the economy A yield curve plots yields of government bonds of equal credit rating across different maturities. Its shape — normal, flat, or inverted — signals the market's collective view on growth, inflation, and future risk. ↗ Normal Curve (Upward Sloping) Longer-tenure bonds offer higher yields — investors demand more reward for longer lock-ins. Signals a growing economy. A steeper slope = faster expected growth. → Flat Curve Short and long-term yields are nearly equal. Signals marginal or slowing growth — investors see little difference in risk across time horizons. ↘ Inverted Curve — Recession Warning Longer-tenure yields fall below short-tenure yields. Investors expect sharp future growth decline and lower money demand. Historically a reliable predictor of recession. Sources: Reserve Bank of India · Indian Express Explained · UPSC Essentials, April 2026 Express InfoGenIE

— This will, in turn, make the old bonds (with an annual coupon return of $5) appear sub-optimal. Holders will try to sell them, often at prices lower than $100. How much lower? Anyone buying the old bond must have a yield or expected return of 10% from them, and as such, the old bond prices will have to fall to $50 so that they can be sold in the markets.

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— Essentially, this is what is happening around the world: government bond yields are rising, and rising sharply. It must be noted that countries borrow and refinance in trillions of dollars, as such, yield movements are tracked upto three decimal places.

So, is rising bond yield good or bad?

— Higher yields for government bonds — which are the least risky loans — basically mean even higher interest rates for common people and businesses.

— Higher yields also mean that governments will have to spend even more of their annual budgets towards paying back annual interest on bonds. That, in turn, can only happen either by spending cuts in other areas such as welfare schemes or defence or by higher taxation. In sum, a bond sell-off and rising yields is not good news

📌Concept Lock: Bond prices and yields always move in opposite directions.

📍UPSC Twist Points– Open Market Operations (OMOs)

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— The RBI uses Open market operations in order to adjust the rupee liquidity conditions in the market on a durable basis. When the Reserve Bank feels that there is excess liquidity in the market, it resorts to the sale of government securities, thereby sucking out the rupee liquidity.

— Similarly, when the liquidity conditions are tight, the central bank buys securities from the market, thereby releasing liquidity into the market. It’s used as a tool to rein in inflation and money supply in the system.

— However, when liquidity is sucked out, it can lead to a spike in bond yields as the RBI will release more government securities into the market and bond buyers demand more interest rate on these securities.

ENVIRONMENT

El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)

Why it matters The year 2026 is being called an El Niño year. To understand El Niño, it becomes important to know about El Niño South Oscillation, or ENSO.

🔍Core Concept:

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— The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a climate phenomenon marked by changes in sea temperatures along the eastern Pacific Ocean, coupled with fluctuations in the overlying atmosphere. It can alter and interfere with the global atmospheric circulation, which, in turn, influences the weather worldwide.

— It has three phases: warm (El Niño, Spanish for little boy), cool (La Niña, Spanish for little girl), and neutral. It occurs in irregular cycles of 2 to 7 years.

— In the neutral phase, the eastern side of the Pacific Ocean (near the northwestern coast of South America) is cooler than the western side (near the Philippines and Indonesia). This is due to the prevailing wind systems that move from east to west, sweeping the warmer surface waters towards the Indonesian coast. The relatively cooler waters from below come up to replace the displaced water.

ENSO phases. ENSO phases.

— During El Niño, the surface waters of this region of the Pacific get unusually warm, disrupting the flow of moist winds in India. The result is a weak or delayed monsoon for India, as well as dry spells in major agricultural states. There is also evidence that the frequency and severity of heatwaves India experiences are linked with the El Niño phenomenon.

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— The opposite happens when La Niña is underway: cooling of the surface waters of the eastern Pacific. India thus gets stronger, moisture-bearing winds, and typically experiences a boost in its southwest monsoon. In extreme situations, the excessive rain has caused flooding and crop damage as well.

📌Concept Lock: El Niño weakens monsoon, but La Niña strengthens it.

📍UPSC Twist Points– Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO)

Since both El Niño and the MJO influence several weather phenomena worldwide, including the Indian monsoon. Hence, understanding the MJO and its differences from El Niño becomes important.

— MJO is one of the most important and complex ocean-atmospheric phenomena influencing Indian monsoons, with origins in the Indian Ocean.

— Notably, El Nino is a stationary system, whereas the MJO is a moving system of wind, cloud and pressure that brings rain as it circles around the equator.

— A key feature of MJO is that a disturbance of clouds, wind and pressure moves eastward at a speed of 4-8 metres per second. Within 30 to 60 days, MJO wind bands can travel around the world and cause significant weather changes during their movement. In a favourable phase, it can enhance rainfall over India during the monsoon season.

Prelims Practice MCQ

Let’s see how much can you recall

Consider the following statements:

1. Battery energy storage systems technology stores electricity chemically and discharges it when needed.

2. Rising government bond yields generally indicate that borrowing costs for governments are declining.

3. El Niño is associated with warming of eastern Pacific Ocean waters and can weaken the Indian monsoon.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer key (a)

ALSO CHECK

UPSC Prelims S.E.E. Snapshot: GPS interference, RBI’s Monetary Policy, Heatwaves

UPSC Prelims S.E.E. Snapshot: Dimethyl Ether, CPI overhaul, Tar Balls

UPSC Prelims ‘SEE’ Snapshot : Induction cooktop, Forex reserve, and Earth’s energy imbalance

UPSC Prelims ‘SEE’ Snapshot: Talking cars, GDP rebasing and Nor’westers — quick look

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for May 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

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