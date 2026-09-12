UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 06 – September 12): 10 key questions with detailed answers for Prelims 2027

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

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With reference to the East-West Pipeline (Petroline), consider the following statements:

1. The pipeline runs through Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

2. The pipeline allows Saudi Arabia to move crude oil overland from its main producing region to the Red Sea.

3. The pipeline provides an alternative route for crude exports by bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 2.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

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The question tests the location and route of Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline (Petroline) and its connection between the eastern oil-producing region and the Red Sea. The recent disruption of Petroline highlights the importance of alternative oil-export routes and India’s energy-security concerns.

Explanation

— Saudi Arabia has shut its East-West oil pipeline as a precautionary measure after drone attacks on the crucial network, raising fresh concerns over global oil supplies already strained by disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

— This came even as Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized the strategically vital Mayun Island located at the entrance to the Red Sea — developments that mark a dangerous new front in the wider war with Iran. Both Saudi Arabia and Iraq have said that the attack originated in Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias operate.

— The East-West Pipeline, also known as Petroline, runs roughly 1,200 km across Saudi Arabia, from the Abqaiq oil processing centre in the kingdom’s oil-rich east to the Red Sea port of Yanbu in the west. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

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The East-West pipeline. (U.S. Energy Information Administration) The East-West pipeline. (U.S. Energy Information Administration)

— Operated by Saudi Aramco, the pipeline allows Saudi Arabia to move crude oil overland from its main producing region to the Red Sea, rather than shipping it from terminals on the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. The US Energy Information Administration describes the pipeline as connecting the Abqaiq oil processing centre near the Persian Gulf with Yanbu on the Red Sea.

— The pipeline provides an alternative route for crude exports by bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the following countries are part of the BRICS ‘partner countries’?

1. Nigeria

2. Bolivia

3. Saudi Arabia

4. Uzbekistan

5. Kazakhstan

6. Ethiopia

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 2, 4 and 5 only

(c) 2, 3, 5 and 6 only

(d) 1, 4, 5 and 6 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question tests knowledge of the evolving BRICS institutional framework, particularly the distinction between full members and partner countries. The expansion of BRICS and addition of new partner countries make the grouping an important area for UPSC Prelims 2027.

Explanation

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— BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

— Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS ‘partner countries’ last year.

— BRICS emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of global GDP and around 26 per cent of global trade.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), consider the following statements:

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1. CITES regulates international trade in wild animals and plants to ensure that such trade is legal, sustainable and does not threaten the survival of species in the wild.

2. Species listed under Appendix I of CITES are prohibited from all forms of international trade, including trade for scientific and research purposes.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

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(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question tests understanding of CITES, a key international framework for regulating trade in endangered wild fauna and flora. CITES remains relevant to issues involving wildlife conservation, illegal wildlife trade and protection of endangered species.

Explanation

— Days after five baby orangutans were rescued from a forest in Balasore district of Odisha, Indonesia’s Ministry of Forestry has reached out to Indian authorities and is learnt to be “preparing the technical requirements” for their repatriation if investigations confirm they are from Indonesia.

— Under CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), a multilateral treaty that is over 50 years old, global trade in wild animals and plants is regulated to ensure it is legal, sustainable, traceable, and does not threaten survival of species in the wild. It prohibits trade in species that are endangered, which includes orangutans, listed under Appendix I of the convention. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— Appendix I species are not absolutely prohibited from all international trade. International trade is generally prohibited for primarily commercial purposes, but trade can be permitted in certain non-commercial circumstances, including scientific research, subject to CITES requirements. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Orangutans are native to the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia, across Borneo and Sumatra, and are “critically endangered” as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), consider the following statements:

1. It was established as a specialised response unit for man-made disasters only.

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2. It falls under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

3. The State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) function under the direct command of NDRF.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question tests the institutional framework for disaster response in India, including the role of NDRF and SDRFs. For prelims, aspirants should cover the administrative control, institutional structure and operational roles of disaster-management agencies—areas frequently tested through statement-based questions.

Explanation

— After the collapse of a five-storey building in south-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday (September 6), search-and-rescue (SAR) operations ended after 27 hours the next day. At least seven people have been reported dead so far with some others injured.

— The building, built in the 1990s and located close to Delhi University’s South campus, housed a private hostel that was home to several students. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with other agencies, conducted the rescue operation at the scene of the collapse.

About NDRF

— The NDRF was established in 2006 as a specialised response unit to natural and man-made disasters following a series of severe natural calamities in India in the 1990s and early 2000s. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— It falls under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and is headed by the Director General (DG), NDRF. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— It currently has 16 battalions, and each battalion also has smaller, strategically located regional response centres (RRCs) set up across different vulnerable zones to ensure faster deployment and immediate response during emergencies.

— State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) are constituted and controlled by the respective State governments; they do not function under the direct command of the NDRF. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to India’s LPG imports, consider the following statements:

1. India’s dependence on imported LPG is higher than its dependence on imported crude oil.

2. The United States became the largest source of LPG imports for India in the six months to August 2026.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question tests understanding of India’s import dependence in crude oil and LPG, and the implications for energy security. It integrates energy security, international trade, West Asian geopolitics and India’s energy imports in a current-affairs context.

Explanation

— The stifled supply of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from West Asia owing to the regional conflict there has led to a surge in the US’s share in India’s LPG imports to over 50% in the six months since the conflict began, up from less than 10% in the preceding six months, as per an analysis of LPG shipping data of the past 12 months. The US became India’s largest LPG supplier in the six months to August 2026, accounting for about 53% of imports, compared with 7.9% in the preceding six months. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The West Asia war, which started with the US and Israel striking Iran late February, has upended India’s LPG import pie, which was traditionally dominated by Gulf suppliers like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Amid the supply crunch, India’s overall LPG imports fell over 40% sequentially in the March-August period, while imports from the US nearly quadrupled as India scrambled to find alternative supply sources not constrained by geopolitical conflict.

— India’s import dependence on LPG is about 60%, whereas its dependence on imported crude oil is over 88%. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

Which of the following Rivers are considered the left-bank tributaries of the Ganga River?

1. Bagmati

2. Kosi

3. Gandak

4. Sone

5. Damodar

6. Yamuna

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3, 4 and 6 only

(c) 3, 4, 5 and 6 only

(d) 1, 2, and 6 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question tests knowledge of the Ganga river system and classification of its tributaries based on the direction of confluence. It is important for map-based questions involving major rivers, tributaries and their geographical origins.

Explanation

— For much of the monsoon, Bihar was facing a problem associated with droughts rather than floods. Between June 1 and September 8, the state received 601.1 mm of rain, 27% below normal. The Ganga crossed its previous highest flood level (HFL) at Patna and Bhagalpur. At capital’s Gandhi Ghat, it reached 50.58 metres, six centimetres above the previous HFL of 50.52 metres recorded in 2016. At Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, the river touched 36.80 metres, five centimetres above its previous HFL of 36.75 metres set in 2021.

— Major left-bank tributaries include the Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi and Mahananda.

— Major right-bank tributaries include the Yamuna, Sone, Karamnasa and Punpun.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.cwc.gov.in)

QUESTION 7

Consider the following:

Located in southern China, this city is the capital and largest city of Guangdong Province, situated on the Pearl River in the south-central part of the province. Often called the “Southern Gateway” to China, it lies roughly 120 km from Hong Kong. It remains one of the primary metropolitan destinations for Indian business and leisure travellers in mainland China. Recently, India and China have announced to resume regular passenger services between Delhi and this city after a gap of six years.

The above-mentioned statement refers to which city?

(a) Shenzhen

(b) Guangzhou

(c) Shanghai

(d) Xiamen

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic tests knowledge of important cities, river systems and regional geography of China. It also links geographical knowledge with the resumption of India–China air connectivity and bilateral relations.

Explanation

— As President Xi Jinping landed in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit on Saturday morning, China Southern Airlines announced that it would resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route from September 21 after a six-year hiatus. The airline will operate more than 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.

— IndiGo has already been operating flights to Guangzhou from both New Delhi and Kolkata. This resumption marks the return of China Southern Airlines to the route.

— Located in southern China, Guangzhou is the capital and largest city of Guangdong Province, situated on the Pearl River in the south-central part of the province. Often called the “Southern Gateway” to China, it lies roughly 120 km off Hong Kong.

— It remains one of the primary metropolitan destinations for Indian business and leisure travelers in mainland China alongside Beijing and Shanghai, supported by major trade links. The city offers extensive wholesale markets for apparel, accessories, and electronics, making it a primary hub for Indian business owners importing goods.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

With reference to India’s trade relations with China within the BRICS grouping, consider the following statements:

1. Indian MSMEs have a significant dependence on China for capital goods and technical expertise.

2. India’s dependence on Chinese capital goods and technical expertise is driven by the availability, cost competitiveness and technological capabilities of Chinese suppliers, thereby contributing to India’s trade imbalance with China.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question tests India–China trade relations, import dependence and the role of MSMEs in India’s external trade. It also links MSME dependence on imported capital goods and technology with trade imbalances and competitiveness. The topic connects recent developments within BRICS with India’s trade opportunities, challenges and economic engagement with China.

Explanation

— The leaders of 11 BRICS countries have arrived in India for the 18th edition of the summit to discuss ways to boost the growth prospects of the Global South. But the most consequential engagement at the summit from India’s perspective could be the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

— There have been signs of a thaw in ties — resumption of direct flights, reopening of border trade via Nathu La Pass after six years and, most importantly, easing of restrictions on foreign direct investments (FDI) from land-bordering countries.

— With current trade within BRICS heavily centred around China, MSMEs have a deep dependency on Chinese capital goods and technical expertise. However, manufacturers said that there is significant opportunity in the BRICS for exports. While Indian MSMEs are seeking better technical cooperation with China and easier access to input items from the country, there is a simultaneous challenge of a trade deficit with the neighbouring country. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— Why Statement 2 explains Statement 1: Statement 2 identifies the underlying factors—availability, cost competitiveness and technological capabilities of Chinese suppliers—that lead Indian MSMEs to depend on Chinese capital goods and technical expertise. That dependence, in turn, increases imports from China and contributes to the bilateral trade imbalance.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

Which of the following countries are part of the Mecca Defence Pact?

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Qatar

4. Turkey

5. Pakistan

6. Yemen

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 4 and 5 only

(c) 2, 3, 5 and 6 only

(d) 1, 3, 4 and 6 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic tests awareness of emerging defence and strategic partnerships in West Asia and their implications for regional security. It connects recent developments in the Middle East with India’s diplomatic and strategic interests, making it relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027.

Explanation

— Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the recently signed Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact or Mecca agreement could become operational if Saudi Arabia faces “unprovoked aggression” or the conflict in Yemen spills into the kingdom, a day after Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched attacks on Saudi territory.

— The joint defence agreement signed last month stipulates that an ⁠armed ⁠attack on any one of the three countries ⁠will ‌be regarded as an ​attack on all of ‌them.

— Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, committing to reinforce stronger collective deterrence, treating an armed attack on any one country as an attack on all three.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

With reference to the Thirukkural, consider the following statements:

1. Thirukkural emphasises moral conduct and speaks of the realities of human life.

2. William Henry Drew published an English prose translation of the first part of the Thirukkural in 1840.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question tests the significance of the Thirukkural, an important work of classical Tamil literature and Indian ethical thought. It combines classical literature, Tamil cultural heritage and historical translation—areas that UPSC can test through factual and statement-based questions.

Explanation

— Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi (September 12-13), Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a translated version of the traditional Tamil text Thirukkural during their bilateral meeting on Friday (September 11).

— Thirukkural, which translates to “sacred verses” or “sacred couplets” in English, consists of 1,330 stanzas or couplets, each of seven words called “kurals”. These are arranged into 133 chapters, each containing 10 couplets.

— Thirukkural is divided into three books:

(i) The Book of Virtue (Dharma), dealing with morality (aram) and values of an individual. It has 38 chapters.

(ii) The Book of Polity, which is filled with teachings regarding materialism (porul) and socio-economic values. This has 70 chapters.

(iii) The Book of Love, which details teachings of love (inbam). It has 25 chapters.

— Thirukkural was first published in English in 1840 by William Henry Drew. Since then, it has been translated into more than 60 different languages. The edition that Modi gifted Putin is in Russian, translated by Naira Mkrtchyan. It was published this year by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil as part of its Thirukkural translation series. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Thirukkural emphasises moral conduct and speaks of the realities of human life. Thiruvalluvar discouraged divisions based on religion, caste, creed, and race. Instead, he asserted that morality and kindness are indispensable for a meaningful human life. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 30 – September 05)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 23 – August 29)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 16 – August 22)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 09 – August 15)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 02 – August 08)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 26 – August 01)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 19 – July 25)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 12 – July 18)

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