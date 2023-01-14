UPSC Weekly Quiz — January 8 to 14, 2023

UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs-based quiz on some relevant topics from the past week, curated for the aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and find answers to the MCQs with explanations at the end of the article. CSAT Comprehension passage included below.

The recovery of the ozone layer has been made possible by the successful elimination of Ozone Depleting Substances or ODSs, through the implementation of:

(a) Vienna Convention

(b) Montreal Protocol

(c) Kyoto Protocol

(d) Stockholm Convention

Question 3

With reference to Swami Vivekananda, consider the following statements:

1. He was an exponent of vedantic philosophy.

2. He founded the Ramakrishna Mission.

3. He spelt out the three pathways of attaining moksha from the worldly pleasure and attachment.

4. The Raja of Ramnad sponsored his trip to participate in the World’s Parliament of Religions.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

Question 4

With reference to basic structure doctrine of the Indian Constitution, consider the following statements:

1. The doctrine was evolved by the Supreme Court in the 1973 landmark 6-3 verdict in Kesavananda Bharati v State of Kerala.

Advertisement

2. In the 2015 ruling where the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act and the related Constitutional Amendment, “judicial independence” was identified as a basic feature of the Constitution.

3. The origins of the basic structure doctrine are found in the American Constitution.

Which of the above statements are incorrect?

(a) Only 1

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Question 5

With reference to Starlink, consider the following statements:

1. It is a satellite internet constellation operated by NASA.

2. It comprises thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit and requires advance ground infrastructure.

Which of the above statements are incorrect?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Advertisement

Question 6

With reference to VSHORAD missile system, consider the following statements:

1. Meant to kill low altitude aerial threats at short ranges, VSHORADS is a man portable Air Defence System.

2. It designed and developed by DRDO in collaboration with Russian military research agency.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 7

With reference to The Ganga Vilas cruise, consider the following cities

1. Patna

2. Kolkata

3. Dhaka

4. Guwahati

5. Sahibganj

Which of the above cities does The Ganga Vilas route includes?

(a) 1, 2, 4 and 5

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Advertisement

Question 8

With reference to Overseas Indians, consider the following statements:

1. The Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) category was abolished in 2015 and merged with the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) category.

Advertisement

2. India has the fourth largest emigrant population in the world after Mexico, Russian and China.

Which of the above statements are true?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 9

With reference to Corbusier’s architectural works, consider the following buildings:

1. Sanskar Kendra in Ahemdabad

2. Open Hand Monument in Chandigarh

3. Indian Habitat Centre in New Delhi

Which of the above are Corbusier’s work?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Question 10

‘Ramkripal vs State of Madhya Pradesh’ relates to:

(a) Communication network

(b) Women’s Modesty

(c) Child adoption

(d) Hate speech

Advertisement

CSAT Comprehension

Read the following passage and answer the item that follow the passage. Your answer to the item should be based on the passage only.

Noma’s closure is yet another instance of the tension between haute cuisine as art and as a viable industry. Redzepi’s recent admission to the New York Times that Noma cannot afford to pay its wage bill even as it charges $500 per diner speaks volumes about the shaky foundations on which today’s fine dining industry — driven by cult-like devotion to individual “geniuses” and their demanding, labour-intensive “artistic vision” — is built. But the sheen, frankly, had started to wear off before, starting with Redzepi’s own admission of bad behaviour in the kitchen in a 2015 essay and culminating in revelations about Noma being staffed by unpaid interns and volunteers pulling gruelling shifts . Long hours, poor pay and toxic work environment have long plagued restaurants, from the high to the low end. Last year, Barber faced allegations of fostering a poor work culture at his restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barn. Until now, however, the devotion that celebrity chefs and their restaurants inspire tended to undercut these problems. With Redzepi finally admitting that something in the system is profoundly broken, perhaps a fix can be found.

Question

Based on the above passage, the following assumptions have been made:

1. Today’s fine dining industry is wearing off.

2. Celebrity chefs and volunteerism are taking the fine dining industry to new heights.

Which of the above assumptions is/are valid?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

(Source: Closing of world’s best restaurant)

ANSWERS TO MCQs

1 (a)

FYI

Over the past two weeks, California and other parts of the West Coast have been hit with a series of what meteorologists call atmospheric rivers. Forecasters said the rain arriving in California on Wednesday is being caused by a “true Pineapple Express” — a specific example of a common atmospheric phenomenon that resembles a conveyor belt for moisture. “Like rivers in the sky,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

2 (b)

FYI

The recovery of the ozone layer has been made possible by the successful elimination of some harmful industrial chemicals, together referred to as Ozone Depleting Substances or ODSs, through the implementation of the 1989 Montreal Protocol. The assessment has reported that nearly 99 per cent of the substances banned by the Montreal Protocol have now been eliminated from use, resulting in a slow but definite recovery of the ozone layer.

The ozone ‘hole’, once considered to be the gravest danger to planetary life, is now expected to be completely repaired by 2066, a scientific assessment has suggested. In fact, it is only the ozone layer over Antarctica — where the hole is the most prominent — which will take a long time to heal completely. Over the rest of the world, the ozone layer is expected to be back to where it was in 1980 by 2040 itself, a UN-backed scientific panel has reported.

3 (c)

Statement 3 is incorrect

FYI

Swami Vivekananda spelt out the four pathways of attaining moksha from the worldly pleasure and attachment in his books — Raja-yoga, Karma-yoga, Jnana-yoga and Bhakti-yoga.

January 12 this year marks the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day.

4 (d)

Statements 1 and 3 are incorrect.

FYI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday sparked a debate on the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary. He criticised the Supreme Court once again, for using the doctrine of basic structure to strike down the constitutional amendment that introduced the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act.

The doctrine was evolved by the Supreme Court in the 1973 landmark ruling in Kesavananda Bharati v State of Kerala. In a 7-6 verdict, a 13-judge Constitution Bench ruled that the ‘basic structure’ of the Constitution is inviolable, and could not be amended by Parliament.

The origins of the basic structure doctrine are found in the post-war German Constitution law which, after the Nazi regime, was amended to protect some basic laws. Jurist Nanbhoy Palkhivala who appeared against the government relied on the writings of Professor Dietrich Conrad in support of the basic structure doctrine.

5 (c)

Both statements are incorrect.

FYI

Elon Musk on January 7 sparked yet another controversy after he described tanks as “deathtraps” and suggested that they shouldn’t be used in the Ukraine-Russia war.

In a tweet, the US billionaire said, “Tanks are a deathtrap now. With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.” Understanding how Starlink works Starlink is a satellite constellation that comprises thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit. SpaceX first began sending them into space in 2019 and currently, there are more than 3,000 of these satellites that send internet signals to designated ground receivers. Unlike traditional internet providers, Starlink doesn’t require any ground infrastructure. One just needs to have a small satellite dish or a receiver device to access high-speed internet, much like satellite TV. 6 (a) FYI The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) Tuesday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to procure the Very Short Range Air Defence System or VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), among other weapon systems for the Army and Navy at a total cost of Rs4,276 crore. The development comes amid the ongoing military standoff with China at the LAC in eastern Ladakh and reports of air violations by China along the LAC last year. India has been in talks with Russia since 2018 to procure the Igla-S air defence missiles at a cost of $1.5 billion under the VSHORAD programme in a bid to replace the Russian Igla-M systems which have been in use with the Army. 7 (d) FYI On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flag off the Ganga river cruise from Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency. The 51-day cruise, being pitched as the world’s longest river cruise, is expected to reach its final destination — Dibrugarh in Assam — on March 1. The route Set to sail from Varanasi, the cruise ship, MV Ganga Vilas, will cover 3,200 km over 51 days, crossing 27 river systems and several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh. The voyage is packed with visits to 50 tourist spots, including World Heritage spots, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. 8 (a) Statement 2 is incorrect. FYI The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), or the day for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) that is commemorated annually on January 9, was marked by the Central government with events in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Overseas Indians are classified into three categories: Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). NRIs are Indians who are residents of foreign countries. The PIO category was abolished in 2015 and merged with the OCI category. However, existing PIO cards are valid till December 31, 2023, by which the holders of these cards have to obtain OCI cards. According to the MEA, PIO refers to a foreign citizen (except a national of Pakistan, Afghanistan Bangladesh, China, Iran, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal) who at any time held an Indian passport, or who or either of their parents/ grandparents/great grandparents was born and permanently resided in India as defined in Government of India Act, 1935, or who is a spouse of a citizen of India or a PIO. According to the World Migration Report, prepared by the International Organisation for Migration under the United Nations, India has the largest emigrant population in the world, making it the top origin country globally, followed by Mexico, Russian and China. 9 (a) The Indian Habitat Centre is designed by American architect Joseph Allen Stein. FYI The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Centre and the Chandigarh administration to take a number of steps to preserve Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh. Corbusier’s Chandigarh wasn’t built in a day. Conceived at the time of Partition, it came from a need to create a new city for Punjab that would hold the potent promise of creativity and potential. Its scale and site were decided at the national level, not at the local administrative level.

Between 1951 and 1957, Corbusier visited the city many times, on the invitation of Ahmedabad’s civic elite —mill owners and mahajans who wanted a modernist architectural lineage for the ancient city. In that period, he designed five buildings, two homes — Shodhan Villa and Sarabhai Villa — and two public buildings — the Mill Owners’ building on the banks of the Sabarmati and a museum, the Sanskar Kendra.

10 (b)

FYI

Shankar Mishra, the Air India passenger accused of urinating on a woman on board a New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year, told a Delhi court on January 11 that while his act may have been obscene and revolting, it did not qualify as a case of outraging the woman’s modesty. The court reserved its order but denied him bail, which is usually done when a prima facie case is made out.

The Supreme Court clarified this issue in 2007, in the case of ‘Ramkripal vs State of Madhya Pradesh’, where it noted that although the IPC does not define what constitutes an outrage to female modesty, the “essence of a woman’s modesty is her sex”.

“What constitutes an outrage to female modesty is nowhere defined in IPC. The essence of a woman’s modesty is her sex. The culpable intention of the accused is the crux of the matter. The reaction of the woman is very relevant, but its absence is not always decisive,” the court held.

Deeming ‘modesty’ as a virtue which attaches to a female owing to her sex, the court went on to give examples such as the act of pulling a woman, removing her saree, coupled with a request for sexual intercourse with the knowledge that her modesty might be outraged is sufficient to constitute the offence even without any deliberate intention.

Answer to the CSAT Comprehension: (a)

FYI

Statement 1 is correct

“But the sheen, frankly, had started to wear off before.”

Statements 2 is incorrect

Nowhere in the passage it is said. Rather it is contrary to what the passage express.

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.