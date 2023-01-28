UPSC Weekly Quiz — January 22 to 28, 2023

Question 1

Identify the National Park after reading the statements given below:

This National Park was formed by including most of the forest areas of the then Venugopala Wildlife Park. It is located in the state of Karnataka. The Beladakuppe temple fair is held annually inside the tiger reserve.

(a) Bandipur Tiger Reserve

(b) Bhadra Tiger Reserve

(c) Periyar Tiger Reserve

(d) None of the above

Question 2

With reference to Norovirus, consider the following statements:

1. It is thought to be one of the primary causes of gastroenteritis.

2. The virus is not capable of surviving low temperatures.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) Both 1 and 2

(c) Neither 1 nor 2

(d) 2 only

Question 3

Parakram Diwas is celebrated on the birth anniversary of which of the following persons?

(a) Rani Lakshmibai

(b) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

(c) Chandrashekhar Azad

(d) Durgawati Devi

Question 4

With reference to the islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, consider the following pairs

Old name New name

1. Ross Island Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep

2. Neil Island Shaheed Dweep

3. Havelock Island Swaraj Dweep

How many pairs are correctly matched?

(a) Only one of the above

(b) Only two of the above

(c) All three of the above

(d) None of the above

Question 5

With reference to Padma Awards, consider the following statements :

1. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for these awards.

2. The first ever non-Indian Padma Vibhushan awardee was Jigme Dorji Wangchuk.

3. President of India can annul/cancel someone’s Padma award in case of any egregious misconduct committed by the recipient.

Which of the statements given above are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2 only

(d) All of the above

Question 6

Recently seen in news “Charaideo moidams – royal burial sites” are related to the state of:

(a) Tripura

(b) Mizoram

(c) Assam

(d) Arunachal Pradesh

Question 7

With reference to ASEAN Grouping, consider the following countries:

1. Indonesia

2. Malaysia

3. Myanmar

4. Philippines

5. Vietnam

6. Thailand

7. Singapore

Which of the above countries are the founding members of ASEAN?

(a) 1, 2, 3, 4, 6

(b) 2, 3, 4, 6, 7

(c) 1, 2, 4, 6, 7

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Question 8

“Now or Never: Are we to live or perish forever” was written by:

(a) Mahatma Gandhi

(b) Choudhary Rehmat Ali

(c) Lala Hardayal

(d) Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Question 9

Balkrishna V Doshi, recently seen in news, belonged to the field of:

(a) Architecture

(b) Music

(c) Archaeology

(d) Journalism

Question 10

Which of the following countries have not sent its contingent as the foreign marching contingent in the history of India’s Republic Day parades?

(a) UAE

(b) Bangladesh

(c) France

(d) Israel

CSAT Comprehension

Read the following passage and answer the item that follow the passage. Your answer to the item should be based on the passage only.

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations stress that obesity is not just a consequence of poor eating habits and a lack of exercise. Obesity is a chronic disease with many intertwined causes, including genetics. Researchers now know that obesity is one of the most strongly inherited traits. Studies conducted decades ago showed that identical twins reared apart usually grow up to have similar body shapes and weights. Adopted children tend to have the same shapes and weights as their biological parents. A genetic predisposition sets the stage for some children to gain weight in an environment in which food — often poor-quality food — is everywhere. And weight gain can become a vicious cycle. Children and adolescents with obesity often experience teasing and bullying, which, the academy wrote, contribute to “binge eating, social isolation, avoidance of health care services and decreased physical activity, further complicating the health trajectory.”

Question

Based on the above passage, the following assumptions have been made:

1. Genetics is the most strongest cause of obesity among children and adolescents.

2. The health trajectory of a child can be linked to the experiences he or she may go through due to obesity.

Which of the above assumptions is/are valid?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

(Source: Why experts are urging swifter treatment for children with Obesity)

ANSWERS TO MCQs

1. (a)

FYI

Recently in news:

“After the Karnataka government handed over the administration of the Beladakuppe Sri Mahadeshwara Swamy temple in the core critical tiger habitat of Bandipur Tiger Reserve to Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, a wildlife conservationist has requested the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to issue directions to Additional Chief Secretary, Forest; Ecology and Environment Department; Chief Wildlife Warden; and Field Director, Project Tiger, Bandipur to take action and retain the temple administration with the Forest Department.”

This National Park was formed by including most of the forest areas of the then Venugopala Wildlife Park established under Govt. Notification dated 19th February 1941 and the area was enlarged in 1985 extending over an area of 874.20 Sq.Km and named as Bandipur National Park. (Source: bandipurtigerreserve.org)

2. (a)

FYI

Norovirus has been circulating among humans for over 50 years and is thought to be one of the primary causes of gastroenteritis. The virus is capable of surviving low temperatures, and outbreaks tend to be more common during the winter and in colder countries — that is why it is sometimes referred to as “winter vomiting disease”. Recently, the Kerala Health Department confirmed two cases of the gastrointestinal infection norovirus in primary school students.

3. (b)

FYI

Parakram Diwas is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also named 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after India’s 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

4. (c)

All of the above are correctly matched

FYI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after India’s 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The ceremony was organised on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

In a press release, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the Prime Minister. Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees”.

Previously, Ross Island was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Island in 2018. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

5. (d)

Two awards, the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan were first instituted in 1954 as India’s highest civilian honours. The latter had three classes: Pahela Varg (1st Class), Dusra Varg (Second Class) and Tisra Varg (Third Class). In 1955, these were subsequently named as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri respectively.

The first ever Padma Vibhushan awardees in 1954 were scientist Satyendra Nath Bose, artist Nandalal Bose, educationist and politician Zakir Hussain, social worker and politician Balasaheb Gangadhar Kher, and diplomat and academic V.K. Krishna Menon. The first ever non-Indian Padma Vibhushan awardee was Bhutanese king Jigme Dorji Wangchuk, who also received the award in 1954.

While extremely rare, the President of India can annul/cancel someone’s Padma award in case of any egregious misconduct committed by the recipient.

6. (c)

FYI

The Charaideo moidams are royal burial sites of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled over much of Assam and the North East from 1228 to 1826 AD. Located around 30 km from Sivasagar town in eastern Assam, even today, the tumuli in Charaideo are considered sacrosanct by many locals.

7. (c)

FYI

The Association of South East Asian Nations was established on August 8, 1968 with the aim to accelerate economic growth, social progress and cultural development in the region. The five founding members included Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia later joined.

8. (b)

FYI

Muhammad Ali Jinnah is remembered as the founder of Pakistan, its “Qaid e Azam”, or the “Great Leader.” He led a movement that transformed a weak idea of a sovereign Islamic state in British India’s north western provinces into reality, thus shaping the subcontinent’s politics for generations to come. But he was not the first to come up with the idea of Pakistan, nor was he its original champion.