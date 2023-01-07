UPSC Weekly Quiz — January 1 to 7, 2023

UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs-based quiz on some relevant topics from the past week curated for the aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt weekly quiz every Saturday and find answers to the MCQs with explanations at the end of the article. CSAT Comprehension passage included from this week onwards.

Questions 1

With reference to heat domes, consider the following statements:

1. A heat dome occurs when an area of high-pressure traps warm air over a region, just like a lid on a pot, for an extended period of time.

2. Heat domes generally stay for a few days but sometimes they can extend up to weeks, which might cause deadly heat waves.

3. The heat dome’s formation is related to the behaviour of the jet stream — an area of fast-moving air high in the atmosphere.

Which of the following statements are incorrect?

(a) 2 and 3 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) None of the above

Question 2

With reference to the Indian rhinoceros, consider the following statements:

1. Indian rhinos are found only in the Brahmaputra valley, parts of North Bengal, and parts of southern Nepal.

2. It is listed as vulnerable in the IUCN Red List.

3. December 22 is observed as World Rhino Day.

Which of the statements given above is/are incorrect?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Question 3

With reference to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), consider the following statements:

1. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act) regulates the preservation of monuments and archaeological sites of national importance.

2. Founded in 1861 by Alexander Cunningham, ASI works under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture.

3. ASI was formed by a statute passed into law by Lord Lawrence.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Question 4

With reference to Fundamental Rights, consider the following statements:

1. A horizontal application of rights mean it can be enforced only against the state, while a vertical application of rights mean it is enforceable against other citizens.

2. In Justice K. S. Puttaswamy vs Union Of India, Supreme Court unanimously upheld privacy as a fundamental right.

Which of the following statements are true?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 5

Walter Cunningham who died recently at 90 was:

(a) an archaeologist

(b) an astronomer

(c) a novelist

(d) a sportsman

Question 6

With reference to hydrogen, consider the following sentences:

1. Hydrogen produced from fossil fuels is called grey hydrogen, which constitutes the bulk of the hydrogen generated today.

2. Hydrogen generated from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage options is called green hydrogen.

3. Hydrogen generated using electrolysers powered by renewable power sources is called blue hydrogen.

4. Hydrogen is an energy carrier, not a source of energy.

Which of the above statements are incorrect?

(a) 1 and 4

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 4 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Question 7

Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar (1892) was published by:

(a) Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay

(b) Pritilata Waddedar

(c) Savitribai Phule

(d) Suniti Chaudhary

Question 8

Recently seen in news, Sagol Kangjei is related to:

(a) music

(b) agriculture

(c) sport

(d) handicraft

Question 9

With reference to Mahadayi river, consider the following statements:

1. Mahadayi originates inside the Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary.

2. The river flows in the states of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

3. Kalasa and Banduri are tributaries of Mahadayi.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Question 10

With reference to popular space missions in 2023, consider the following statements:

1. Juice mission is NASA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission planned in April 2023.

2. NASA plans to launch the Psyche mission to study the metallic asteroid 16 Psyche.

3. Ispace’s Hakuto R mission aims to land on Mars in 2023.

4. Russia’s Roscosmos space agency plans to launch its Luna-25 mission to the Moon in 2023.

Which of the above statements are true?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 2 only

(d) All of the above

CSAT Comprehension

Read the following passage and answer the item that follow the passage. Your answer to the item should be based on the passage only.

Passage

When Bertrand Kern, a French mayor, announced on social media that his town will be known, for the next one year, by the feminised version of its name, as a gesture of support for gender equality, the decision was immediately greeted with mockery. On the face of it, the name change from Pantin to Pantine seems largely symbolic. None of the signage and official communications will reflect the gesture, only the giant letters forming the name of the town along a canal will feature an additional ‘e’.

Amid the criticism, however, what might be missed is that sometimes, a conversation simply needs to be kept alive and for that a symbolic gesture may be enough. Explaining the decision, Kern said, “Women are still paid less for their work than men, certain occupations are forbidden to them, and their place in the public space is not always well received by men.” In France, for example, despite progress on political representation and maternal care, sexism remains rife and the glass ceiling is a reality. In a report by the French government’s High Council for Equality last year, 46 per cent of women said they had encountered sexist comments or action in the workplace and 43 per cent in the home. The renaming of a town is an opportunity to reflect on all the ways in which systems and spaces, technologies and infrastructure are designed by and for men, from car safety tests being done primarily on male-sized dummies to the fact that voice recognition softwares “hear” male voices more easily than female voices. Calling a town “Pantine” for a year will not start or cement a feminist revolution. It will, however, underline that a lot still needs to change, if in the 21st century, this is still a man’s world. Question Based on the above passage, the following assumptions have been made: (1) Calling a town by the feminised version of its name is a symbolic gesture and thus a futile decision. (2) The renaming of a town reflects that in France women are at the receiving end on all fronts. Which of the above assumptions is/are valid? (a) Only 1 (b) Only 2 (c) Both 1 and 2 (d) Neither 1 nor 2 (Source: A French town renamed, for gender equality) ANSWERS 1 (d) All the statements are correct. FYI Several parts of Europe witnessed an unprecedented winter heat wave over New Year’s weekend, The Washington Post reported on Monday. Calling it an “extreme event”, experts said that temperatures increased 10 to 20 degrees Celsius above normal. What is a heat dome? A heat dome occurs when an area of high-pressure traps warm air over a region, just like a lid on a pot, for an extended period of time. The longer that air remains trapped, the more the sun works to heat the air, producing warmer conditions with every passing day. Heat domes generally stay for a few days but sometimes they can extend up to weeks, which might cause deadly heat waves. Scientists suggest that any region of high pressure, whether a heat dome or not, forces air to sink and once it reaches the ground, it gets compressed and becomes even warmer. Moreover, when air sinks, it gets drier and further raises the temperature of the area. What is the relationship between heat domes and the jet stream? The heat dome’s formation is related to the behaviour of the jet stream — an area of fast-moving air high in the atmosphere. The jet stream is believed to have a wave-like pattern that keeps moving from north to south and then north again. When these waves get bigger and elongated, they move slowly and sometimes can become stationary. This is when a high-pressure system gets stuck and leads to the occurrence of a heat dome. 2 (d) FYI The Indian rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) is found only in the Brahmaputra valley, parts of North Bengal, and parts of southern Nepal. It has a single black horn that can grow up to 60 cm, and a tough, grey-brown hide with skin folds, which gives the animal its characteristic armour-plated look. The Indian rhino is listed as vulnerable (better than endangered, worse than near threatened) in the IUCN Red List; it was earlier placed in the endangered category. On September 22, World Rhino Day, in 2021, almost 2,500 rhino horns were burnt publicly in Bokakhat in KNP to “bust myths about rhino horns”, and to send “a loud and clear message to the poachers and smugglers that such items have no value”. 3 (a) FYI Archaeological Survey of India was formed in 1861 by a statute passed into law by Lord Canning. Fifty of India’s 3,693 centrally protected monuments have gone missing, the Ministry of Culture has told Parliament. The submissions were made by the ministry on December 8 to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture as part of a report titled ‘Issues relating to Untraceable Monuments and Protection of Monuments in India’. What are centrally protected monuments? The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act) regulates the preservation of monuments and archaeological sites of national importance. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture, functions under this Act. The Act protects monuments and sites that are more than 100 years old, including temples, cemeteries, inscriptions, tombs, forts, palaces, step-wells, rock-cut caves, and even objects like cannons and mile pillars that may be of historical significance. 4 (b) FYI By ruling that a citizen can seek enforcement of the fundamental rights to freedom of speech not just against the state, the Supreme Court has, effectively, extended the ground for seeking these rights against other citizens. “A fundamental right under Article 19/21 can be enforced even against persons other than the State or its instrumentalities,” said the 4-1 majority ruling by the Constitution Bench Tuesday. The Court relied on the 2017 verdict in Puttaswamy where a nine-judge bench unanimously upheld privacy as a fundamental right. One of the key arguments by the government was that privacy is a right enforceable against other citizens and, therefore, cannot be elevated to the status of a fundamental right against the state. “No jurisdiction in the world appears to be adopting, at least as on date, a purely vertical approach or a wholly horizontal approach. A vertical approach provides weightage to individual autonomy, choice and privacy, while the horizontal approach seeks to imbibe. Constitutional values in all individuals. These approaches which appear to be bipolar opposites, raise the age-old question of ‘individual vs. society’,” the Court said. A vertical application of rights would mean it can be enforced only against the state while a horizontal approach would mean it is enforceable against other citizens. For example, a horizontal application of the right to life would enable a citizen to bring a case against a private entity for causing pollution, which would be a violation of the right to a clean environment. 5 (a) FYI Walter Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the 1968 Apollo 7 mission, an 11-day spaceflight that beamed live television broadcasts as they orbited Earth, paving the way for the moon landing less than a year later. 6 (b) FYI The government has formally approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with a stated aim of making India a global hub for the production of green hydrogen. The sources and processes by which hydrogen is derived are categorised by colour tabs. Hydrogen produced from fossil fuels is called grey hydrogen, which constitutes the bulk of the hydrogen generated today. Hydrogen generated from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage options is called blue hydrogen, while hydrogen generated using electrolysers powered by renewable power sources is called green hydrogen. Hydrogen is an energy carrier, not a source of energy. Hydrogen fuel must be transformed into electricity by a device called a fuel cell stack before it can be used to power a car or truck. 7 (c) FYI Who was Savitribai Phule? A Dalit woman from the Mali community, Savitribai was born on January 3, 1831, in Maharashtra’s Naigaon village. Married off at the tender age of 10, her husband Jyotirao Phule is said to have educated her at home. Later, Jyotirao admitted Savitribai to a teachers’ training institution in Pune. Throughout their life, the couple supported each other and in doing so, broke many social barriers. Along with Jyotirao, Savitribai started the Balhatya Pratibandhak Griha (‘Home for the Prevention of Infanticide’) for pregnant widows facing discrimination. This was inspired by a turn of events wherein a young Brahmin widow was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Andamans after she killed her newborn child. The man who had raped the illiterate widow refused to take up any responsibility for the child, driving the widow to infanticide. Savitribai Phule also advocated inter-caste marriages, widow remarriage, and eradication of child marriage, sati and dowry systems, among other social issues. The Phules also adopted Yashwantrao, the child of a widow, whom they educated to become a doctor. In 1873, the Phules set up the Satyashodhak Samaj (‘Truth-seekers’ society’), a platform open to all, irrespective of their caste, religion or class hierarchies, with the sole aim of bringing social equity. As an extension, they started ‘Satyashodhak Marriage’ – a rejection of Brahmanical rituals where the marrying couple takes a pledge to promote education and equality. The couple also set up ‘Balyata Pratibandak Gruha’, a childcare centre for the protection of pregnant widows and rape victims. Urging women to break free of caste barriers, Savitribai encouraged them to sit together at her meetings. At her husband’s funeral procession on November 28, 1890, Savitribai again defied convention and carried the titve (earthen pot). Walking ahead of the procession, Savitribai was the one who consigned his body to the flames, a ritual which is still predominantly carried out by men. Setting an extraordinary example of living a life of compassion, service and courage, Savitribai became involved in relief work during the 1896 famine in Maharashtra and the 1897 Bubonic plague. She herself contracted the disease while taking a sick child to the hospital, and breathed her last on March 10, 1897. 8 (c) Part of Home Minister Amit Shah’s programme in Manipur on Friday was the inauguration of a 122-foot-tall statue of a polo player astride a Manipur Pony in Imphal, a project that has been in the works for several years now. “It is believed that Sagol Kangjei, the modern-day Polo game originated in Manipur. Today, inaugurated a 122 feet Marjing Polo Complex in Imphal. This will surely take the legacy forward and inspire more youngsters toward the game,” Shah tweeted on Friday afternoon. 9 (d) FYI Karnataka’s decision to go ahead with a water diversion project on river Mahadayi has escalated its long-standing dispute on the issue with neighbouring Goa. On December 30, 2022, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly that the government had received clearance from the Centre for two Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) on the Kalasa-Banduri Nala on the Mahadayi. Goa immediately raised a red flag, announcing on January 2 that it would take an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet other Union ministers to block the project. Though the project was first proposed in the early 1980s, it has remained on paper owing to a dispute between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. As per plans, barrages are to be built against Kalasa and Banduri streams — tributaries of Mahadayi — and water diverted towards Karnataka’s parched districts. Mahadayi originates inside the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in the Belagavi district of Karnataka and flows into the Arabian Sea in Goa. 10 (b) FYI Juice mission The European Space Agency (ESA) plans to launch the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission in April 2023. The Juice mission will complete 35 fly-bys near Jupiter and will make detailed observations about the gas giant and its three large ocean-bearing moons–Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. Apart from exploring Jupiter’s environment in depth using the ten sensors aboard, the mission will also characterise its moons as both planetary objects and potential habitat. Russia’s Luna 25 mission After many delays, Russia’s Roscosmos space agency plans to launch its Luna-25 mission to the Moon in July 2023. According to Forbes, Luna-25 is a planned lunar lander mission, which will be the country’s first since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 mission in 1976. Ispace’s Hakuto R mission, Rashid Rover Hakuto-R is a lunar lander developed by ispace, a Japanese space technology. It launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on December 11, 2022, along with the Rashid Rover, the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover, and NASA’s Lunar Flashlight. Even though the Hakuto lander launched in December 2022, it is only expected to reach the Moon by April 2023. This is because the lander is taking a slow, low-energy path that will see the spacecraft fly about 1.6 million kilometres from the Earth, before looping back and intersecting with the Moon by April next year. Answer to the CSAT Comprehension: (d) FYI

Statement 1 is invalid

Amid the criticism, however, what might be missed is that sometimes, a conversation simply needs to be kept alive and for that a symbolic gesture may be enough.

Statement 2 in invalid

In France, for example, despite progress on political representation and maternal care, sexism remains rife and the glass ceiling is a reality. (So, not on all fronts women are at receiving end)

