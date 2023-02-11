UPSC Weekly Quiz — February 5 to February 11, 2023

NOTE: This article does not cover Union Budget 2023 and Economic Survey. The Indian Express’ UPSC Essentials will exclusively cover the Budget and Economic Survey for aspirants especially curated for both prelims and mains as a one stop destination.

Question 1

Which of the following pairs are not correctly matched?

(a) Operation Dost: India’s humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey

(b) Operation Rainbow: India’s rescue operation in Sri Lanka

(c) Operation Castor: India’s operation in Japan after Tsunami in 2011.

(d) Operation Homecoming: India’s operation to bring back Indian citizens stranded in conflict-torn Libya.

Question 2

With reference to NISAR, consider the following statements:

Advertisement

1. It is Jointly developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

2. By using synthetic aperture radar (SAR), NISAR will produce high-resolution images.

3. NISAR will observe subtle changes in Earth’s surfaces, helping researchers better understand the causes and consequences of such phenomena.

How many statements above are incorrect?

(a) Only one of the three statements

(b) Only two of the three statements

(c) All three statements

(d) None of the above statements

Question 3

Consider the following statements:

Advertisement

1. The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, says that child marriages are illegal and void.

2. Jaya Jaitly Committee submitted a report stating that the marriageable age for women should be increased from 18 to 21 years of age.

Which of the above statements are incorrect?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 4

With reference to TARKASH, consider the following statements:

1. It is a joint exercise by India’s National Security Guard (NSG) and US Special Operations Forces (SOF).

2. The recent sixth edition of the exercise, for the first time, simulated a validation exercise for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) terror response mission.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 5

With reference to Treaty of Alinagar, consider the statements below:

Advertisement

1. It was a reluctant agreement signed by Bengal’s Nawab Murshid Quli Khan with the English East India Company.

2. The Treaty of Alinagar, which made neither party satisfied, set the stage for the Battle of Plassey a few months later.

Which of the above statements is/are incorrect?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Advertisement

Question 6

Which of the following country has recently announced demonetization?

(a) Egypt

(b) Ethiopia

(c) Nigeria

(d) Mauritius

Question 7

With reference to the Vijayanagara Kingdom, consider the following statements :

Advertisement

1. Vijayanagara empire was founded by Harihara I of the Sangama dynasty and expanded from a strategic position on the banks of the Tungabhadra river.

2. The Prasanna Virupaksha temple of Bukka I and the Hazara Rama temple of Krishna Deva Raya are striking examples of Vijayanagara’s characteristic style and intricate artistry.

3. Vijayanagara’s capital Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site today, known for its sophisticated fortifications as well as innumerable temples and other architectural marvels.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) All of the above

Question 8

With reference to Article 356 in the Indian Constitution, which of the following statements is/are incorrect?

1. Article 356 empowers the President to withdraw to the Union the executive and legislative powers of any state “if he is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution”.

2. Whether the constitutional machinery has broken down may be determined by the President only upon receipt of a report from the Governor.

3. According to the provisions of Article 356, President’s Rule in a state can be imposed for six months or a maximum duration of two years.

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 1 and 3

(c) 2 and 3

(d) None of the above

Question 9

Which of the following ASEAN country borders India?

(a) Vietnam

(b) Bhutan

(c) Myanmar

(d) None of the above

Question 10

With reference to glycaemic index, consider the following statements:

1. It is a rating system for foods containing protein.

2. Millets have a higher glycaemic index than rice or wheat.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

CSAT Comprehension

Read the following passage and answer the item that follow the passage. Your answer to the item should be based on the passage only.

At the best of times, zoos are troublesome places to visit – at least for the ardent and idealistic animal lover. The question that keeps popping up is simple: Can animals ever be really happy in a zoo, no matter how much they are spoiled and mollycoddled by their doting keepers? They are well fed – and don’t have to risk life and limb hunting for every meal, their partners are carefully chosen for them (at least in the better-run zoos) and they don’t have to fight do-or-die battles with rivals for the one they want to have their babies with. If it’s hot – they are provided coolers, if cold, with heaters. To make life exciting and entertaining in some zoos they are even made to find their rations – which their keepers cleverly hide in their enclosures. At night, they have private bedrooms to retire to and if they’re unwell, expert vets will take care of their ailments. Some keepers form a personal and very affectionate bond with their wards, providing much needed tender loving care. All of the above is all very well, but in the final analysis the animals are not free. They are not free to make their own choices, to roam where they please, fight for their loved ones, hunt down what they want, to wage war with rival packs and prides – to live their own lives – and ensure only the best genes get ahead.

Question

Based on the above passage, the following assumptions have been made:

1. Animals cannot be really happy in a zoo.

2. Some keepers make sure that their wards are provided with love, care and freedom.

Which of the above assumptions is/are valid?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

(Source: The problem with zoos is… by Ranjit Lal)

ANSWERS TO MCQs

1 (c)

Maldives: After the 2004 Tsunami, the Indian government announced a composite package worth five crore rupees. Under “Operation Castor”, 50 sorties were undertaken and four aircraft and two Naval ships were engaged in relief operations. Repairing and restoring generators and communication, providing drinking water, and setting up medical camps on ships was also done. NOT JAPAN.

FYI

With the earthquake in Turkey and Syria killing over 21,000 people and resulting in the mass destruction of property, India has launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend humanitarian aid to Turkey.

What are the previous instances of India sending aid to natural disaster-hit countries?

*The United States of America: An Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft delivered 25 tonnes of relief supplies for the Hurricane Katrina victims at the Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas on September 13, 2005. The relief supplies comprised 3,000 blankets, bed sheets, tarpaulins and personal hygiene items.

*Maldives: After the 2004 Tsunami, the Indian government announced a composite package worth five crore rupees. Under “Operation Castor”, 50 sorties were undertaken and four aircraft and two Naval ships were engaged in relief operations. Repairing and restoring generators and communication, providing drinking water, and setting up medical camps on ships was also done.

*Sri Lanka: India sent its forces to carry out rescue operations, called “Operation Rainbow”, in Sri Lanka hours after the Tsunami struck the country on December 26, 2004. Not only this, India provided medical assistance to thousands of victims by setting up medical camps in coordination with the local civil and military health authorities. Preventative medication and vaccines were also supplied.

*Myanmar: When cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar in 2008 killing at least 20,000 people, India was among the first countries to send aid to them. It gave 125.5 tonnes of relief material, including medicines, clothing, utensils, water tanks, tents and tarpaulin.

*Japan: The 2011 Tsunami wreaked havoc in Japan. Apart from providing relief materials, India also sent 46 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to search and rescue in the town of Onagawa. It was their first overseas operation. The team included a doctor, three officers, six inspectors, two paramedics and constables and carried 9,000 kg of equipment and food.

*Nepal: In the aftermath of the 2015 Nepal earthquakes, the NDRF deployed 16 of its urban search and rescue (USAR) teams, which comprised more than 700 rescuers in the country. They rescued 11 injured persons and retrieved 133 dead bodies from the rubble. The teams also organised six medical camps and attended to 1,219 persons. Indian authorities sent more than 1,176 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal.

2 (a)

Only Statement 1 is incorrect.

It is Jointly developed by the NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

FYI

Jointly developed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), an Earth-observation satellite, called NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), got a send-off ceremony at the American space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California on Friday (February 3).

What is the mission?

Once launched into space, NISAR will observe subtle changes in Earth’s surfaces, helping researchers better understand the causes and consequences of such phenomena. It will spot warning signs of natural disasters, such as volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and landslides. The satellite will also measure groundwater levels, track flow rates of glaciers and ice sheets, and monitor the planet’s forest and agricultural regions, which can improve our understanding of carbon exchange.

ISRO will use NISAR for a variety of purposes including agricultural mapping, and monitoring of glaciers in the Himalayas, landslide-prone areas and changes in the coastline.

By using synthetic aperture radar (SAR), NISAR will produce high-resolution images. SAR is capable of penetrating clouds and can collect data day and night regardless of the weather conditions.

3 (a)

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, says that child marriages are illegal but not void.

FYI

Over the last few days, Assam has arrested many men in a state-wide crackdown on child marriages. Those arrested have been booked under the provisions of the stringent POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Under what law are the arrests being made?

Assam’s Chief Minister has said that while men who married girls below 14 years of age would be booked under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, those marrying girls between 14 and 18 years would be booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The POCSO Act, of 2012 criminalises sex between a minor and an adult. The law does not recognize a minor’s consent as valid. Sexual assault under POCSO is a non-bailable, cognisable offence. This means that the police can make an arrest without warrant. So a presumption of sexual assault is being made in case of child marriage involving minor girls below the age of 14. Sexual assault, that is not penetrative, carries a minimum imprisonment of three years that may extend to five years with a fine.

Moreover, under Section 19, POCSO Act imposes a “mandatory reporting obligation” which requires every person who suspects or has knowledge of a sexual offence being committed against a child must report it to the police or the Special Juvenile Police Unit. Failure to do so will result in imprisonment, a fine, or both.

These mandatory reporting obligations also require doctors to report cases where minor girls seek medical assistance during pregnancies or for termination of pregnancies. Often doctors are forced to report sexual activity involving a minor girl, even if all parties involved have consented to the marriage.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, says that child marriages are illegal but not void. Instead, they are voidable at the option of the minor party, in the scenario that the minor petitions the court to declare the marriage void. The Act stipulates 18 years as the minimum marriageable age for women, while for men it is 21 years. The Act punishes child marriage with “rigorous imprisonment which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or with both.”

4 (c)

Both are correct.

FYI

With chemical and biological warfare being recognised as a looming threat to the world, an ongoing Indo-US joint exercise has for the first time included “Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) terror response” in its drill.

Named TARKASH, the exercise by the National Security Guard (NSG) and US Special Operations Forces (SOF) is currently underway in Chennai. This is the sixth edition of the exercise which began on January 16 and will end on February 14. The exercise comes in the backdrop of Russian allegations against Ukraine in May last year that Kyiv had orchestrated a chemical attack in Kharkiv to blame Russia and get military aid from the West.

5 (a)

Statement 1 is incorrect.

FYI

The Treaty of Alinagar, signed on February 9, 1757, was a reluctant agreement signed by Bengal’s Nawab Siraj-ud-Daula with the English East India Company. An outcome of decades of tension that bubbled over into armed conflict between the two parties, the Treaty strengthened the position of the British in Bengal and laid foundations for the Battle of Plassey a few months later.

6 (c)

FYI

Brawls at banks, police patrols and ATM queues that snake the streets before dawn show the deep financial crisis that is crippling Nigeria, with the government scrambling to douse tensions and the people desperate for money. Turmoil in the country’s banking sector –which has trickled down to every Nigerian of wealth or of none – was sparked by a government decision to make people swap out their old currency for newly minted banknotes. The aim was to cut corruption and inflation, both spiralling out of control, but a scarcity of the new naira notes turned a sober plan into a countrywide crisis.

7 (d)

Over the course of its existence from 1336 to 1646, the kingdom saw various ups and downs. Founded by Harihara I of the Sangama dynasty, Vijayanagara expanded from a strategic position on the banks of the Tungabhadra river. By the 15th century, it had become a force to reckon with.

The Prasanna Virupaksha temple of Bukka I and the Hazara Rama temple of Krishna Deva Raya are striking examples of Vijayanagara’s characteristic style and intricate artistry.

Vijayanagara’s capital Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site today, known for its sophisticated fortifications as well as innumerable temples and other architectural marvels.

8 (c)

Statements 2 and 3 are incorrect.

FYI

Article 356 empowers the President to withdraw to the Union the executive and legislative powers of any state “if he is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution”. Whether the constitutional machinery has broken down may be determined by the President at any time, either upon receipt of a report from the Governor, or suo motu. According to the provisions of Article 356, President’s Rule in a state can be imposed for six months at a time for a maximum duration of three years. Until 1959, Jawaharlal Nehru’s government had used the Article 356 six times, including to dislodge the first ever elected communist government in Kerala in 1959.

9 (c)

FYI

Myanmar is the only ASEAN country bordering India. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration. Its member states include Myanmar, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

10 (d)

Both statements are incorrect.

FYI

The glycaemic index (GI) is a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates.

Millets are both eco-friendly and healthier than more commonly consumed grains. They require much less water than rice or wheat, and can be grown in rain-fed areas without irrigation. Belonging to the grass family, millets tend to be more tolerant to drought and extreme weather, and can grow in poor soil and in hilly areas. Millets have a much lower glycaemic index — a measure of how much blood sugar levels spike after consuming a food item — than processed rice or wheat.

Answer to the CSAT Comprehension: (a)

Difficulty level: EASY (Just requires careful reading)

FYI

Statement 1 is valid: Because they do not have freedom.

Statement 2 is invalid: Some keepers form a personal and very affectionate bond with their wards, providing much needed tender loving care. NOT FREEDOM.

(Source: The problem with zoos is… by Ranjit Lal)