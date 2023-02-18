UPSC Weekly Quiz — February 12 to February 18, 2023

UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs-based quiz on some relevant topics from the past week, curated for the aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and find answers to the MCQs with explanations at the end of the article. CSAT Comprehension passage included below.

Question 1

Astronomers have found a ring around a dwarf planet, located in the Kuiper Belt at the solar system’s edge, called:

(a) Quaoar

(b) Callisto

(c) Amalthea

(d) Carpo

Question 2

Article 105 deals with:

(a) Powers and privileges of the Houses of parliament and its members and committees.

(b) Penalty for sitting and voting before making oath and affirmation.

(c) Right of Vice President to act as President during casual vacancies or in absence of President.

(d) Salaries and allowances of members Members of either House of Parliament.

Question 3

With reference to the Dayanand Saraswati, consider the following statements :

1. He believed in supreme authority of the Vedas as his most popular phrase was “go back to the Vedas”.

2. He established the Prarthana Samaj in 1875, leading a reform movement within orthodox Hinduism.

3. He supported the idea of shuddhi, to bring back Islamic or Christian converts into Hinduism.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) All of the above

Question 4

Recently seen in news “Exercise Dharma Guardian” is the collaboration of which of the following countries :

(a) India-China

(b) India -Russia

(c) India -Japan

(d) India-US

Question 5

With reference to the post of Deputy Speaker, which of the following statements is incorrect?

(a) It mandatory to have a Deputy Speaker under the Constitution.

(b) Deputy Speaker has the same powers as the Speaker when presiding over a sitting of the House.

(c) The Constitution lays down specific time frame for the election of Deputy Speaker of the House.

(d) Once elected, the Deputy Speaker usually continues in office for the entire duration of the House.

Question 6

With reference to I-T Dept ‘surveys’ and ‘search’, consider the following statements:

1. Search, as defined under Section 132, can take place anywhere within the jurisdiction of the authorized officer whereas a survey under Section 133A(1) can only be conducted within the limits of the area assigned to the officer — or at any place occupied by any person in respect of whom he exercises jurisdiction — at which a business or profession, or an activity for a charitable purpose, is carried on.

2. Surveys can be carried out only during working hours on business days, whereas a search can happen on any day after sunrise and continue until the procedures are completed.

3. While the scope of a survey is limited to the inspection of books and verification of cash and inventory, in a search, the entire premises can be inspected to unravel undisclosed assets, with the help of police.

How many statements are true?

(a) Only one out of three statements

(b) Only two out of three statements

(c) All three statements

(d) None of the statements

Question 7

With reference to ‘quasicrystal’, recently seen in news, consider the following statements:

1. In a ‘quasicrystal’ atoms are arranged in a repeating pattern.

2. ‘Quasicrystals’ are used in manufacturing non-stick frying pans, needles for acupuncture and surgery, dental instruments and razor blades.

Which of the following statements are true?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 8

Sadiq Ali case, which was recently seen in news relates to:

(a) disputes between political party factions

(b) inter religion marriage

(c) adultery

(d) citizenship rights

Question 9

Which of the following geological heritage site is not correctly matched with the states?

(a) Varkala Cliff – KERALA

(b) Natural Geological Arch – TAMIL NADU

(c) Kishangarh Nepheline Syenite – RAJASTHAN

(d) Columnar Lava – KARNATAKA

Question 10

Historians identify seven cities of Delhi, dating from the 11th century onwards. Which of the following is the oldest?

(a) Mehrauli

(b) Shahjahanabad

(c) Firozabad

(d) Shergarh

CSAT Comprehension

Read the following passage and answer the item that follow the passage. Your answer to the item should be based on the passage only.

Our mythologies are replete with animal tales and many of them have divine associations. Cows, however, have a pride of place. The expression sacred cow is in fact an Americanism and its earliest use can be traced around the beginning of the 20th century. The veneration of cow in Hinduism has obviously lent itself to its meaning. It refers to, often disapprovingly, an unquestioning faith attached to a person, an institution or a custom. For a Governor, there is nothing much to do but her office has become a sacred cow. On the other hand, holy cow is an interjection to express surprise, disbelief or a sense of awe and its origin does not have to do anything with the holiness of the cow. In fact, it is an American slang which became part of the language of the slums after the arrival of Irish immigrants to the United States way back in 18th-19th centuries. The expression is an anglicised version of holy cathu (pronounced more or less like cow in Irish Gaelic and means sorrow). Gradually its use was made popular in movies and from there it travelled to other English-speaking parts of the world. Down with fever, she still topped the university with distinction. Holy cow!

Question

Based on the above passage, the following assumptions have been made:

1. Cows have the most prominent position among animals in mythologies.

2. Movies made the expressions ‘sacred’ and ‘holy’ cow popular.

Which of the above assumptions is/are valid?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

(Source: Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language by Amitabh Ranjan )

ANSWERS TO MCQs

1 (a)

FYI

Astronomers have found a ring around a dwarf planet, located in the Kuiper Belt at the solar system’s edge, called Quaoar, according to a new study. The ring, however, is positioned much further away from the planet than is usual and defies theoretical explanations. Astronomers believe the new study points to the possibility of discovering more rings around smaller planets like Quaoar in the outer solar system, which might expand our understanding of planetary ring systems.

2 (a)

FYI

Article 105 of the Constitution deals with “powers, privileges, etc of the Houses of Parliament and of the members and committees thereof”, and has four clauses.

On February 9, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar protesting the “directions…made by the Chair to authenticate six observations” he had made during his speech in the House the previous day. Kharge pointed out that Parliament is the “platform to fix the accountability of the Executive”, and criticism of the government amounts neither to an allegation against an individual Member nor to an attack on the dignity of the Council of States. Kharge also underlined that Article 105 of the Constitution “guarantees freedom of speech for the Members of Parliament”. 3 (b) FYI Dayanand Saraswati (1824-1883) was one of the most influential figures of 19th-century India. A believer in the supreme authority of the vedas, he established the Arya Samaj in 1875, leading a reform movement within orthodox Hinduism. Through the organisation of Arya Samaj, he was among the first to advocate ‘conversion’ into the Hindu fold – he supported the idea of shuddhi, to bring back Islamic or Christian converts into Hinduism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday (February 12) paid tribute to Dayanand Saraswati on the 200th birth anniversary of the social reformer, hailing his contributions towards the fight against social discrimination and untouchability. “Evils that were falsely attributed to religion, swamiji removed them with the light of religion itself,” Modi said.

4 (c)

FYI

The armies of India and Japan will conduct the fourth edition of joint military exercise, ‘Ex Dharma Guardian’, at Camp Imazu in Japan’s Shiga province.

5 (c)

FYI

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and five states — Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand — over the failure to elect a Deputy Speaker.

What does the Constitution say about the Deputy Speaker?

Article 93 says “The House of the People shall, as soon as may be, choose two members…to be…Speaker and Deputy Speaker…and, so often as the office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker becomes vacant, the House shall choose another member…”

Article 178 contains the corresponding position for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of a state.

Is it mandatory to have a Deputy Speaker?

Constitutional experts point out that both Articles 93 and 178 use the word “shall”, indicating that the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker is mandatory under the Constitution.

How soon must the Deputy Speaker be elected?

“As soon as may be”, say Articles 93 and 178. But they do not lay down a specific time frame.

In general, the practice in both Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies has been to elect the Speaker during the (mostly short) first session of the new House — usually on the third day after the oath-taking and affirmations over the first two days.

The election of the Deputy Speaker usually takes place in the second session — and is generally not delayed further in the absence of genuine and unavoidable constraints.

Rule 8 of The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha says the election of Deputy Speaker “shall be held on such date as the Speaker may fix”. The Deputy Speaker is elected once a motion proposing his name is carried in the House.

Once elected, the Deputy Speaker usually continues in office for the entire duration of the House. Under Article 94 (Article 179 for state legislatures), the Speaker or Deputy Speaker “shall vacate his office if he ceases to be a member of the House…”. They may also resign to each other, or “may be removed from…office by a resolution of the House of the People passed by a majority of all the then members of the House”.

6 (c)

FYI

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Tuesday (February 14) conducted surveys at the premises of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai.

What is the difference between a “search” and a “survey”?

While in common parlance, people often use these two words (and also “raid”) interchangeably, they are defined differently, and they denote different things. Broadly speaking, a search is a more serious proceeding than a survey, with larger consequences.

Search, as defined under Section 132, can take place anywhere within the jurisdiction of the authorized officer. A survey under Section 133A(1) can only be conducted within the limits of the area assigned to the officer — or at any place occupied by any person in respect of whom he exercises jurisdiction — at which a business or profession, or an activity for a charitable purpose, is carried on.

Also, surveys can be carried out only during working hours on business days, whereas a search can happen on any day after sunrise and continue until the procedures are completed.

Finally, while the scope of a survey is limited to the inspection of books and verification of cash and inventory, in a search, the entire premises can be inspected to unravel undisclosed assets, with the help of police.

7 (b)

FYI

Scientists have discovered a new type of quasicrystal, one with 12-fold symmetry, in the Sand Hills of north central Nebraska, USA, according to a recent study. It said that this quasicrystal was formed during an accidental electrical discharge, possibly by a lightning strike or a downed power line in a dune.

Quasicrystal is essentially a crystal-like substance. However, unlike a crystal, in which atoms are arranged in a repeating pattern, a quasicrystal consists of atoms that are arranged in a pattern that doesn’t repeat itself regularly. What is a quasicrystal and where are they used? For the longest time, physicists believed every crystalline arrangement of atoms must have a pattern that repeats itself perfectly over and over again. However, this changed in 1982, when material scientist Dan Shechtman discovered crystal structures that are mathematically regular, but that do not repeat themselves. While studying diffraction patterns, which occur when X-rays are passed through the crystals, Shechtman noted “a regular diffraction pattern that did not match any periodically repeated structure”, and concluded that he has come across what are now known as quasicrystals, according to the Nobel Prize website. For his discovery, he was awarded a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2011. Since their discovery, quasicrystals have been widely created in labs and known to “possess novel electrical, photonic, and mechanical properties that aren’t found in other materials, making them an attractive prospect for materials scientists”, a report published by the American Physical Society (APS) said. They are used in manufacturing non-stick frying pans, needles for acupuncture and surgery, dental instruments and razor blades. 8 (a) FYI Giving its order in a dispute that began last year, the Election Commission Friday decided that the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena, and not the group led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Over months of deliberations and hearings, the EC came to rely on the “test of majority” to determine that the Shinde faction gets to use the party’s name and symbol of “Bow and Arrow”, as reserved under the Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. The petition in the case had been filed by Shinde on July 19, 2022. What are the criteria available to the EC? In a dispute that arose between two factions of the Congress in what became known as the Sadiq Ali case, the Election Commission had in 1971 relied on the test of majority to decide which side got to retain the name and symbol. The EC’s decision to find the Indira Gandhi-backed faction the real Congress was then upheld by the Supreme Court in 1972. The other two criteria considered were test of party constitution and test of aims and objects, but it was the test of majority that won out in the end. The Supreme Court, too, upheld this approach. 9 (b) FYI

February 14 was the last day for comments and suggestions to be sent in for the draft Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, as notified by the Ministry of Mines.