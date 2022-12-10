UPSC Weekly Quiz— December 4 to 10, 2022

UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs-based quiz on some relevant topics from the past week curated for the benefit of aspirants of UPSC and other competitive examinations. Attempt weekly quiz every Saturday and find answers to the MCQs with explanation at the end of the article.

Question 1

Recently seen in news, “Toolkit on Enabling Gender Responsive Urban Mobility and Public Spaces in India” is launched by

a) UN Women

b) World Bank

c) NITI Aayog

d) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GOI

Question 2

With reference to election security deposit, consider the following statements

1. It is an amount that is to be deposited with the Returning Officer when a candidate files their nomination.

2. The amount is same for all elections.

3. It is submitted either in cash, or a receipt must be enclosed with the nomination paper, showing that the said sum has been deposited on the candidate’s behalf in the Reserve Bank of India or in a Government Treasury.

a) Only one of the above statements are correct

b) Only two of the above statements are correct

c) All three above statements are correct

d) None of the statement is correct

Question 3

With reference to G-7, consider the following countries

1. Canada

2. France

3. Russia

4. Japan

5. Argentina

6. US

7. UK

Which of the above countries are a part of G7 ?

a) 1, 2, 3, 4, 6

b) 2, 3, 4, 6, 7

c) 1, 2, 4, 6, 7

d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Question 4

With reference to Aichi Biodiversity Targets, consider the following statements

Advertisement

1. They were adopted during the 2010 Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) summit in Montreal.

2. No single country met the all 20 Aichi Targets within its own borders.

3. One of its most notable aim was to protect or conserve 17% of all land and inland waters and 10% of the ocean by the end of the decade.

a) Only one of the above statements are correct

b) Only two of the above statements are correct

c) All three above statements are correct

d) None of the statement is correct

Advertisement

Question 5

The term ‘Sherpa’ is often seen in news with respect to which International summit, conference or organisation?

a) COP

b) SAARC

c) NAM

d) G20

Question 6

With reference to cyclones, consider the following statements

1. A cyclone is a high pressure system that forms over warm waters.

2. Cyclones that form in every ocean basin across the world are named by the regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs).

3. There are seven RSMCs in the world, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and five TCWCs.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) Only 1

b) Only 2

c) Only 2 and 3

d) All are correct

Question 7

Recently seen in news, “Goblin mode” is

a) Oxford’s Word of the Year for 2022

b) A chatbot

c) A football technique

d) Britain’s first space port

Question 8

With reference to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) Project, consider the following statements

Advertisement

1. The SKA project is an international effort to build the world’s largest telescope.

2. The construction of the largest radio astronomy facility in the world began recently in Australia and New Zealand.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

a) Only 1

b) Only 2

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

ANSWERS

1 (b)

FYI

Advertisement

On December 8, the World Bank launched a “Toolkit on Enabling Gender Responsive Urban Mobility and Public Spaces in India” with the aim of suggesting ways to make public transport in Indian cities more inclusive of women’s travelling requirements.

The toolkit emphasises on the importance of integrating a gender lens in transport policies and infrastructure, making various recommendations on interventions that can help make urban transport safer, especially for women. It brings together 50 case studies of best practices and efforts from across the world, along with a special inculcation of the Indian context. 2 (b) Statement 2 is incorrect FYI What is an election security deposit? Advertisement An election security deposit is an amount that is to be deposited with the Returning Officer when a candidate files their nomination. This is to be submitted either in cash, or a receipt must be enclosed with the nomination paper, showing that the said sum has been deposited on the candidate’s behalf in the Reserve Bank of India or in a Government Treasury. The main purpose of this practice is to ensure that only genuinely intending candidates end up filing the nomination to be a part of the electoral process.

Is the amount same for all elections?

No, it depends on the particular election being conducted, and the Representation of the People Act of 1951 mentions different amounts depending on the level of election:

i. in the case of an election from a Parliamentary constituency, meaning a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seat, the amount is Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500 for a Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidate.

ii. in the case of an election from an Assembly or Council constituency, meaning at the level of legislative bodies in the states, it is Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for an SC/ST candidate.

iii. even in the case of Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections, a deposit of Rs 15,000 is to be made.

3 (c)

FYI

The G7 comprises these countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. he European Union is also represented at all G7 meetings.

4 (b)

Statement 1 is incorrect

FYI

Delegates from 196 countries — Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) — are meeting in Montreal, Canada from December 7-21 with the aim to hammer out a new global agreement on halting environmental loss.