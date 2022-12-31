UPSC Weekly Quiz — December 25 to 31, 2022

UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs-based quiz on some relevant topics from the past week curated for the aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt weekly quiz every Saturday and find answers to the MCQs with explanations at the end of the article.

Question 1

A new Indian Army Memorial, commemorating the sacrifice of millions of Indian soldiers who fought for the British during the two World Wars is set to be built in:

(a) London

(b) Manchester

(c) Glasgow

(d) Liverpool

Question 2

With reference to the Bomb Cyclone, consider the following statements:

1. What defines a bomb cyclone is how rapidly the pressure rises in the low-pressure mass.

2. This quickly decreases the pressure difference, or gradient, between the two air masses, therefore making the winds stronger.

Which of the above statements are incorrect?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 3

With reference to the Indian National Congress (INC), consider the following statements:

1. On December 28, 1885, 72 social reformers, journalists and lawyers congregated for the first session of the INC at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, Bombay.

2. In the beginning, the aim of this group was not to demand independence from the ongoing colonial rule but to influence the policies of the British government in favour of Indians.

3. In Surat in 1906, the divisions between the ‘moderates’ led by Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Surendranath Banerjea, and the ‘extremists’ led by Bal Gangadhar Tilak came to the fore and there was a split.

4. In 1915, the Bombay session saw the ‘moderates’ and the ‘extremists’ groups coming together again as one.

How many of the above statements are true?

(a) Only one of the above statements

(b) Only two of the above statements

(c) Only three of the above statements

(d) All of the above statements

Question 4

Which of the following statements are not true with reference to the process of Delimitation ?

(a) Delimitation is carried out by an independent Delimitation Commission appointed by the Election Commission of India.

(b) The draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission are published for public feedback.

(c) Under Article 82, Parliament is to enact a Delimitation Act after every Census.

(d) In the history of the Indian republic, Delimitation Commissions have been set up four times.

Question 5

Which country recently approved a cabinet decree which imposes tougher rules on charity ships that rescue migrants at sea?

(a) Germany

(b) Italy

(c) Poland

(d) Denmark

Question 6

With reference to the formal methods in the Constitution to resolve inter-state disputes, consider the following statements:

1. Article 263 of the Constitution gives powers to the President to set up an Inter-state Council for resolution of disputes between states.

2. As per Article 131 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court in its original jurisdiction decides imputes between states.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 7

The 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC will be held in:

(a) Egypt

(b) Qatar

(c) UAE

(d) Indonesia

Question 8

With reference to Ahilyabai Holkar, consider the following statements:

1. She took control of Malwa after her husband’s death in the Battle of Kumbher against the king of Bharatpur in 1754.

2. In 1780, she had the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi rebuilt, nearly a century after Mughal king Aurangzeb ordered its destruction.

3. She fought bravely against the British in the Battle of Mahidpur.

Which of the following statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 1 and 2

(c) Only 1 and 3

(d) Only 2 and 3

ANSWERS

1. (c)

FYI

A new British Indian Army Memorial, commemorating the sacrifice of millions of Indian soldiers who fought for the British during the two World Wars, is set to be built in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The memorial is visualised as Scotland’s first permanent memorial wall to recognise the service and sacrifice of the British Indian Army during the world wars.

2. (c)

Both are incorrect.

FYI

The storm pummelling large swaths of the United States and Canada is what forecasters call a “bomb cyclone.” While this kind of storm is not exceedingly rare, this one is very strong, with high winds that are bringing heavy snow or rain to many areas.