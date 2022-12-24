UPSC Weekly Quiz — December 18 to 24, 2022

Preparing for UPSC? Use CRACKUPSC20 code here to get an extra 20% discount on Indian Express subscription.

Question 1

With reference to fog, consider the following statements:

1. Indo Gangetic Plain often sees freezing fog.

2. Advection fog mostly occurs where warm, tropical air meets cooler ocean water.

3. Radiation fog episodes last for a few mornings on account of calm winds and western disturbances, resulting in localised fog formation.

Which of the following statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) None of the above

Question 2

With reference to the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage sites, consider the following statements:

1. After UNESCO includes a place in the Tentative List, that country has to prepare a nomination document that will be considered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

2. Vadnagar in Gujarat have recently made it to the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage sites due to its Sun Temple.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 3

The Rohini Nayyar prize is awarded for:

(a) Outstanding contribution to the Indian economy

(b) Outstanding contribution to urban development

(c) Outstanding contribution to rural development

(d) None of the above

Question 4

‘Arnala’, recently seen in the news, refers to:

(a) an anti-submarine warfare craft

(b) NASA’s robotic lander

Advertisement

(c) a crop variety with special traits like climate resilience and higher nutrient-content

(d) a new mammal species in the country discovered by Zoological Survey of India

Question 5

With reference to Millets, consider the following statements :

1. Declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

2. Millets consume less water than wheat and rice.

3. Millets were among the first crops to be domesticated.

4. Globally, finger millet (Ragi) is the biggest millet crop.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) All of the above

Question 6

’30-by-30′, recently seen in news, is related to:

(a) a biodiversity commitment

(b) organ donations

(c) China’s covid problem

(d) Natural gas trade

Question 7

With reference to alcohol and prohibition, consider the following statemets:

Advertisement

1. State legislatures have the right and responsibility to draft laws regarding the production, manufacture, possession, purchase and sale of intoxicating liquors but not its transport.

2. Currently, there are five states with total prohibition and some more with partial prohibition.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Question 8

With reference to recent developments in Afghanistan, consider the following statements:

1. The ban on education for girls and women makes Afghanistan the only country in the world where girls and women are denied access to education.

2. No country has granted recognition to the Taliban.

Which of the following statements are correct?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

ANSWERS

1. (b)

Statement 1 is incorrect.

FYI

Delhi saw a warmer start to the winter this year, with maximum temperatures remaining above normal till around mid-December. Scientists attributed this to a lower number of western disturbances affecting the city. This means that northwesterly winds did not bring much moisture and did not lead to any significant fog formation until December 19.

Advertisement

An update from the SAFAR forecasting system on Monday categorised the fog episode in Delhi on Monday as “radiation fog”. Radiation fog (or ground fog) episodes last for a few mornings on account of calm winds and western disturbances, resulting in localised fog formation.

In contrast, “advection fog” is larger in scale both in terms of the area covered and duration. Advection fog forms when warm, moist air passes over a cool surface, causing water vapour to condense. Advection fog mostly occurs where warm, tropical air meets cooler ocean water. If the wind blows in the right direction, sea fog can be transported over coastal land areas.

Advertisement

Other kinds of fog include “valley fog” — which is the result of mountains preventing dense air from escaping, and in which the fog is trapped in the bowl of the valley and can last for several days — and “freezing fog”, which is the result of liquid droplets freezing on solid surfaces. Cloud-covered mountaintops often see freezing fog. These are not applicable to the Indo Gangetic Plain.

How does fog form?

Fog forms like clouds do — when water vapour condenses. The presence of moisture and a fall in the temperature are key factors for the formation of fog. With the land surface cooling down at night, the air close to the surface also cools down. Since cooler air cannot hold as much moisture as warm air, the water vapour in the air condenses to form fog.

2 (a)

Statement 2 is incorrect.

FYI

Advertisement

Two sites in Gujarat have made it to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage sites: Vadnagar, and the Sun Temple of Modhera, both in the Mehsana district of northern Gujarat.

Vadnagar, an ancient ‘Living City’

The description of Vadnagar in UNESCO’s Tentative List reads: “The town represents a continuously evolving historic urban landscape/area which played a major role in the hinterland trade network of Western India. The continuity of the historic town proves its resilience and outstanding universal value unlike the sites like Harappa and Kalibangan, (Rajasthan) which were abandoned eventually.”

The town’s fortifications, arched gateways (toranas), temples, wells, residential structures (kothis) and excavated sites like Buddhist monasteries and dedicated stupas showcase the architectural influence of various cultural periods. The extensive water management system here has also played a role in the town’s continuity.

The study of the historical geography of ancient India reveals Vadnagar was situated at a strategic location of two major ancient trade routes: one joining central India with the Sindh and further northwest regions, while another connected the port towns on Gujarat’s coast to northern India. Excavated cowry shells traced to the Maldives further imply involvement in overseas trade. A gold coin, believed to be from the Mamluk dynasty of Egypt that dated back to the 15th century, was also found.

What is World Heritage Site and how is a place declared as one?

A World Heritage Site is a location with an “outstanding universal value”. This signifies “cultural and/or natural significance which is so exceptional as to transcend national boundaries and be of common importance for present and future generations of all humanity”.

According to the World Heritage Convention’s operational guidelines, a tentative list is an “inventory” of properties a country believes deserve to be a World Heritage Site. After UNESCO includes a place in the Tentative List, that country has to prepare a nomination document that will be considered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. This will be followed by a UNESCO evaluation and an inspection by their representative.

3 (c)

FYI

The Rohini Nayyar prize is awarded to recognize the outstanding contributions of Indians, under the age of 40 years, towards improving the lives of people in rural India. Sethrichem Sangtam has won the first Rohini Nayyar Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Development. The prize has been instituted in memory of Rohini Nayyar, renowned economist who worked with the Planning Commission.

4 (a)

FYI

‘Arnala’ is the first of the eight indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC). The Indian Navy launched ‘Arnala’ at the shipbuilding facility of L&T in Chennai’s Kattupalli recently.

5 (c)

FYI

2023 has been declared as the “International Year of Millets” by the United Nations, after a proposal from India in 2019.

The consumption of millets was reported mainly from these states: Gujarat (jowar and bajra), Karnataka (jowar and ragi), Maharashtra (jowar and bajra), Rajasthan (bajra), and Uttarakhand (ragi).

Millets were among the first crops to be domesticated. There is evidence for consumption of millets in the Indus-Sarasvati civilisation (3,300 to 1300 BCE).

Millets are now grown in more than 130 countries, and are the traditional food for more than half a billion people in Asia and Africa. Globally, sorghum (jowar) is the biggest millet crop.

6 (a)

FYI

COP15 biodiversity summit

Conservation, protection and restoration

Delegates committed to protecting 30% of land and 30% of coastal and marine areas by 2030, fulfilling the deal’s highest-profile goal, known as 30-by-30. Indigenous and traditional territories will also count toward this goal, as many countries and campaigners pushed for during the talks.

The deal also aspires to restore 30% of degraded lands and waters throughout the decade, up from an earlier aim of 20%.

And the world will strive to prevent destroying intact landscapes and areas with a lot of species, bringing those losses “close to zero by 2030”.

7 (b)

Statement 1 is incorrect.

FYI

How the Indian constitution views alcohol?

One of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) mentions that “in particular, the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption except for medicinal purposes of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health.” While DPSPs are not in themselves legally enforceable, they set goals that the state should aspire towards to establish conditions under which citizens can lead a good life. Thus, alcohol is seen by the Constitution and by extension, the Indian state, as an undesirable evil that needs to be regulated.

However, according to the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, alcohol is a state subject, i.e. state legislatures have the right and responsibility to draft laws regarding it, including “the production, manufacture, possession, transport, purchase and sale of intoxicating liquors.” Thus, laws regarding alcohol differ from state to state, falling in the whole spectrum between prohibition and private sale.

Why do all states not have prohibition?

While the Constitution sets prohibition on alcohol as a goal, for most states, it is very difficult to declare a ban on alcohol. This is primarily because liquor revenues are not easy to ignore and have consistently contributed a large share of state governments’ revenue.

For instance, in Maharashtra, state liquor revenues amounted to Rs 11,000 crore in April 2020 (during the nationwide Covid lockdown), compared with Rs 17,000 crore in March. The state government attributed much of this drop to the closure of liquor stores, later categorising them as an essential service, in part due to the industry’s contribution to tax revenues. The day liquor stores were reopened, the Maharashtra government collected Rs 11 crore revenue from liquor sales in a single day.

What are some of the places which currently have prohibition?

All states have some regulations with regards to alcohol consumption and sale (like age requirements or dry days). Currently, there are five states with total prohibition and some more with partial prohibition.

Bihar

Both the sale and prohibition of liquor was completely banned by the Nitish Kumar government back in 2016, in keeping with a promise made to the women of Bihar by the chief minister ahead of the Assembly polls held the previous year. Severe punishments were imposed on those found to be flouting the ban, including heavy fines and prison sentences. Earlier this year, the Bihar government passed an amendment to its prohibition laws, which dials down on punishment to first-time “drinkers” and lets them get away with a fine rather than face arrest. This was done to unclog Bihar’s already overcrowded jails and focus the government’s attention on sellers and distributors rather than consumers of liquor.

Gujarat

Gujarat has had prohibition since it came into existence as a state in 1960. In the 62 years since prohibition has been around in Gujarat, the Act has seen several amendments. Notably, in 2009, then chief minister Narendra Modi introduced the death penalty for sellers/producers if their spurious alcohol caused deaths. However, Gujarat has provisions for special alcohol licences for hospitality establishments as well as individuals.

Lakshadweep

The Union Territory bans both the consumption and sale of alcohol keeping in mind the culture and sentiments of its predominantly Muslim population. However, the island of Bangram has a resort with a bar which is allowed to legally serve liquor.

Mizoram

In 2019, Mizoram became a “dry state” once again after the new government reintroduced prohibition that was repealed in 2015. Previously, Mizoram had seen prohibition for 18 years. The Mizo National Front (MNF) government had prohibition as one of its most important pre-poll promises. While announcing the reintroduction of prohibition, an MNF minister said “the loss of revenue is much less than the loss of human life and suffering. Larger societal benefit is more vital.” Only military personnel and those with “medical needs” are allowed to consume alcohol.

Nagaland

Nagaland introduced total prohibition in 1989 due to “moral and social” reasons, for the greater good of its citizens. However, in recent times, the Naga government has mulled partially lifting prohibition due to various reasons.

Some states with partial prohibition are Karnataka, which specifically banned country-made arrack in 2007, Maharashtra where the districts of Wardha and Gadhricholi have banned on production and sale of liquor, and Manipur, where districts of Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal have prohibition.

In 2014, then chief minister Oomen Chandy announced that Kerala would implement prohibition in a phased manner. However, the state has since gone back on this promise.

8 (c)

Both statements are correct.

FYI

The blanket ban on education for girls and women and other decisions effectively banishing women from public life in Afghanistan, and the return of public executions and floggings as punishments in keeping with Sharia law, has belied hopes that this Taliban regime would be somehow different from the one of 1996-2001.

The ban makes Afghanistan the only country in the world where girls and women are denied access to education.

The world is outraged…

The world has responded as one to the Taliban ban on girls’ education. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan, the three countries that recognised the 1996-2001 Taliban regime (they have not done so this time) have condemned the ban. Turkey, Qatar, and Indonesia have also questioned the ban. Some countries have said it is against Islam to deny women education.

In her capacity as chair of the G7 foreign ministers that issued a joint statement against the Taliban decision, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the Taliban’s “gender persecution may amount to a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute, to which Afghanistan is a State Party”.

India has said it is “concerned” and reiterated its commitment to an “inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures the equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society, including access to higher education”.

But the Taliban appear unfazed, indicating the limits to the leverage the international community has with them, and what it can do to make them respect the human right of women to education.

Some 15 countries, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, the US (through Qatar), and Afghanistan’s Central Asian neighbours have been engaging with the Taliban through differing levels of diplomatic presence in Kabul. But no country has granted recognition to the Taliban, making that conditional on the Kabul regime meeting preconditions that include giving girls and women equal access to education, and forming an inclusive and representative government.

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.