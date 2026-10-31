UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 25 – October 31): 10 key questions with detailed answers for Prelims 2027

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Consider the following statements:

1. Scheduled formulations cover those medicines which are considered essential to meet the country’s healthcare needs.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

2. Medicines not included in Schedule I are classified as non-scheduled formulations.

3. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) fixes ceiling prices for non-scheduled formulations.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Economy and Health, particularly pharmaceutical price regulation and access to essential medicines. It tests understanding of drug pricing mechanisms, government regulation and measures to improve the affordability of medicines.

Explanation

— The Supreme Court this week pulled up the Centre over the “loot” drug manufacturers enjoyed because of the wide disparity between the maximum retail prices (MRP) of medicines and the prices retailers pay to procure them.

Story continues below this ad

— The DPCO divides medicines into two broad categories: scheduled and non-scheduled formulations. A formulation refers to a medicine in a particular strength and dosage form.

— Scheduled formulations are those included in Schedule I of the DPCO, which is based on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM). Prepared under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the NLEM identifies medicines considered essential to meet the country’s healthcare needs. Medicines not included in Schedule I are classified as non-scheduled formulations. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) fixes ceiling prices for scheduled formulations included in Schedule I. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The NPPA generally fixes ceiling prices for scheduled formulations. For non-scheduled formulations, it monitors prices and can take corrective measures, including price regulation where warranted; it does not routinely fix their ceiling prices. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Story continues below this ad

— The extent of the price reduction varies with the drug’s strength and brand. For example, the MRP of Bevacizumab 100 mg (Bevacizab) fell from Rs 21,767.70 to Rs 5,930.13, while the MRP of Bevacizumab 400 mg (Avastin) remained unchanged at Rs 1,23,506.

— For non-scheduled medicines, manufacturers generally set the starting price, with annual price increases capped at 10%. However, this does not fix an inflated starting price: Rs 100 can rise to about Rs 259 over ten years. Newer and patented drugs may also fall outside the ceiling-price system.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), consider the following statements:

1. The Constitution states that the CEC can be removed from office only in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Story continues below this ad

2. To initiate the removal of the CEC, members of both Houses must bring an impeachment motion, which needs to be signed by at least 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Polity and Governance, particularly constitutional bodies and their independence. It covers the constitutional safeguards governing the tenure and removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Explanation

— Leaders of the INDIA bloc held a “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

— The ECI is entrusted with the responsibility of conducting free and fair elections in the country. Article 324 of the Constitution and the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 lay down provisions regarding the appointment, tenure, and removal of the CEC.

Story continues below this ad

— The President appoints the CEC and Election Commissioners upon the recommendation from a three-member selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), and one member of the Union Cabinet. Those appointed should have previously held secretary-level positions in the Government and be “persons of integrity, who have knowledge of and experience in management and conduct of elections,” according to the 2023 Act.

— Article 324(5) of the Constitution states that the CEC can be removed from office only “in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.” It also says that Election Commissioners can only be removed on the recommendation of the Chief Election Commissioner. The article also states that this process is “subject to provisions of any law made by Parliament” on the matter. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Article 124(4) of the Constitution, which contains the process for removing a Supreme Court judge, removal can only be “on the ground of proved misbehavior or incapacity.”

— To initiate the removal of the CEC, members of both Houses must bring a notice of motion explicitly alleging misbehaviour or incapacity. To be admitted, an impeachment motion needs to be signed by at least 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha. They can consult people and materials to refuse or admit the motion. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 3

Recently, ‘bedaquiline’, ‘pretomanid’ and ‘linezolid’ were in the news. They are:

(a) Multidrug-resistant malaria antibiotics

(b) Antiviral drugs used to treat drug-resistant influenza

(c) Antimicrobial agents used to treat drug-resistant pneumonia

(d) Tuberculosis (TB) medicines

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under General Science, particularly diseases and their treatment. It tests awareness of recent developments in public health and advances in the treatment of infectious diseases.

Explanation

— The Indian Patent Office’s rejection of a patent application for a combination of three tuberculosis (TB) medicines — bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid, collectively known as BPaL — has been welcomed by experts as a major step towards making treatment for drug-resistant TB more affordable and accessible.

— The application was filed by the US-based Global Alliance for TB Drug Development (TB Alliance). Its rejection means that the company cannot use this particular patent application to claim exclusive rights over the combination in India. This could allow more manufacturers to produce the medicines, encouraging competition and potentially bringing down prices.

What is BPaL?

Story continues below this ad

— It is a six-month, all-oral treatment regimen recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for eligible patients with drug-resistant TB. It combines three medicines: bedaquiline (B), pretomanid (Pa) and linezolid (L). A related regimen, BPaLM, adds a fourth medicine, moxifloxacin (M). The BPaLM regimen recorded a treatment success rate of 89 per cent, compared with 52-75 per cent for standard regimens. More than 15,000 patients have already started BPaLM treatment under India’s national TB programme.

— Unlike older treatment regimens, which could involve taking antibiotics for many months and sometimes receiving painful injections, BPaL-based treatment offers a shorter course using oral medicines. This can reduce the physical, financial and emotional burden on patients.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), consider the following statements:

1. The committee is headed by the Minister of Defence.

2. It takes decisions on matters relating to national security, defence and strategic affairs.

Story continues below this ad

3. It is a permanent body whose composition is fixed by the Constitution.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Indian Polity and Governance, particularly the Union Executive and Cabinet Committees.

Explanation

— The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved an over-Rs 40,000 crore project to build eight next-generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Navy, marking a significant addition to its surface combatant fleet. The project would give the Navy a new generation of compact, fast, multirole stealth warships capable of operating across the Indian Ocean Region.

About CCS

— The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is headed by the Prime Minister. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The CCS deals with key matters relating to national security, defence and strategic affairs. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The CCS is an executive body constituted by the government. It is not a constitutional body, and its composition is not fixed by the Constitution. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The categories SWAS, STAR, and SAFAL are associated with:

(a) Biofertilisers

(b) Solar-powered agricultural pumps

(c) Green Crackers

(d) Electric vehicle charging stations

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under General Science and Environment, particularly pollution control and green technologies. It tests awareness of environment-friendly alternatives and their role in addressing urban air quality challenges.

Explanation

— As Diwali approaches, the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh has allowed the bursting of only certified “green” crackers during the festival.

— Green crackers — developed by scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) — have long been promoted as a less-polluting alternative to conventional firecrackers.

— Green crackers are low-emission firecrackers developed through modified chemical formulations and reduced or substituted raw materials.

What makes a cracker green? What makes a cracker green?

— The recognised categories include SWAS (Safe Water Releaser), STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker) and SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium).

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

Consider the following:

He played a significant role in the Kheda Satyagraha of 1918, which was organised to secure relief for peasants affected by crop failure. During the Non-Cooperation Movement, he emerged as an important political leader in Gujarat and became the first president of the Gujarat Provincial Committee. In 1923, he successfully led the Flag Satyagraha in Nagpur and subsequently spearheaded a struggle against taxation in Borsad. In 1928, he led a peasant movement against unfair taxation in Bardoli, where the people collectively bestowed upon him a title recognising his leadership qualities.

The above-mentioned statement refers to:

(a) C. Rajagopalachari

(b) Vallabhbhai Patel

(c) Mahadev Desai

(d) Narhari Parikh

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Modern Indian History, particularly the national movement and regional participation in the freedom struggle. It connects with the role of prominent leaders in peasant movements and civil resistance during British rule.

Explanation

— It was at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s residence in Lal Darwaza, Ahmedabad, that most meetings for the 1918 Kheda Satyagraha were held. When Mahatma Gandhi first announced the launch of the movement for the rights of peasants, Patel, without a second thought about his public life or career as a lawyer, declared he would join as a ‘Satyagrahi’.

— After becoming the deputy commander-in-chief during the Kheda Satyagraha, Patel’s voice began to resonate widely. During the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1920, which started after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Patel provided new political leadership to what is today the state of Gujarat.

— In the 1920 session of the Congress in Nagpur, it was decided that provincial committees should be formed to work at lower levels more efficiently. Patel was provisionally elected as the first president of the new Gujarat Provincial Committee and, following his unopposed election, became its president. He was no longer limited to being a local leader at the municipal level.

— In March 1922, Gandhi was sentenced to six years of imprisonment by a special court formed at the Circuit House. It came as a result of his articles criticising the colonial government, and led the State to charge him with sedition. It was the first time that Sardar was left without his guru. While Gandhi was on trial, Sardar had the sole responsibility of leading the fight against the British. In Gandhi’s absence, Sardar also readily accepted the responsibility of the Gujarat Vidyapith and presided over its first convocation ceremony as its acting vice-chancellor.

— On March 18, 1923, a procession was taken out in Nagpur under the leadership of Pandit Sunderlal, marking one year of Gandhi’s imprisonment. About 10 people carrying the national flag were arrested during the march. Sardar, however, successfully carried out the Flag Satyagraha, proving his mettle as a leader beyond his state. On September 6, 1923, Sardar and other Satyagrahis were given a grand welcome in Ahmedabad. Immediately afterwards, he launched a determined struggle against taxation in Borsad that forced the British government to retreat.

— A few years down the line, another town in Gujarat saw a successful, Patel-led Satyagraha. The people of Bardoli, who had been fighting against unfair taxes since 1922, launched the Satyagraha in 1928. This leadership role, or ‘Sardari’, was entrusted to him not owing to his posts within the Congress party or in local government, but as a son of the soil who had won the trust of the farmers. He played a pivotal role in instilling a fiery sense of patriotism within them.

— It was at the first meeting of the Bardoli Satyagraha that the title of ‘Sardar’ became associated with him, as the people chose him to lead the movement. Though he had earlier been called the farmers’ Sardar when he fought for their rights, archival records, newspapers, journals and magazines clearly show that it was not one person who gave him the title, but rather the people as a collective.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

Consider the following statements:

1. Nepal exports surplus power to India during the monsoon and imports electricity during the dry winter months.

2. The 14-MW Devighat hydropower plant in Nepal is the only power plant which exports electricity to India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under International Relations and Geography, particularly India–Nepal relations and cross-border energy cooperation. It helps assess understanding of India’s neighbourhood relations and energy interdependence in South Asia.

Explanation

— Despite flash floods damaging hydropower projects and disrupting electricity evacuation in Nepal in August, the country exported electricity worth over Rs 725 crore to India in the two months that followed, data provided by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) shows. Between August 27, a day after the floods hit Nepal, and October 27, the country exported around 1,262 million units (MU) of electricity to India, the NEA data showed. This was equivalent to nearly a third of the electricity Nepal exported to India during the financial year 2025-26.

— The continued exports came despite apprehensions among Indian government officials about possible disruptions to electricity supplies from Nepal, given the damage to several hydropower plants, including the 14-MW Devighat hydropower plant, which supplies electricity to India.

— Nepal exports electricity primarily to two countries — India and Bangladesh, with India accounting for the bulk of its exports. Electricity exports to Bangladesh began in November 2024, following a tripartite agreement among the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and India’s state-owned NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN).

— Electricity trade between Nepal and India is seasonal, with Nepal exporting surplus power to India during the monsoon and importing electricity during the dry winter months when domestic hydropower generation declines. Nepal exports electricity generated by multiple hydropower projects that have received approval for cross-border power trade. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

Recently, the Katkari tribal community was in the news due to its opposition to the tree-felling operation for a proposed 3,000-MW pumped storage hydropower project. The Katkari tribal community primarily resides in:

(a) Maharashtra

(b) Odisha

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Arunachal Pradesh

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Indian Geography and Environment, particularly tribal communities and their regional distribution. It connects with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), forest rights and the impact of infrastructure projects on tribal livelihoods.

Explanation

— On the morning of Dussehra, residents of Pali village in Karjat taluka heard the sound of chainsaws coming from the forest. When they went to investigate, they found the forest department carrying out a tree felling operation for a proposed 3,000-MW pumped storage hydropower project.

— The operation came as a shock to residents of Pali and four neighbouring villages, who say they had not been informed that trees in the forest they depend on would be cut. The proposed project requires 377 hectares of land, including 233 hectares belonging to the forest department and 144 hectares spread across Dhak, Pali, Potal, Ambot and Bhaliwadi. A total of 32,400 trees are to be felled.

— The project, estimated to cost Rs 13,505 crore, is being developed by Gujarat-based Torrent Power. The tree felling has triggered protests by villagers, with political leaders, environmentalists and students visiting the site over the past week. The forest department has temporarily stopped the operation following the protests, but residents say they have not received clarity on whether the halt is official or permanent. More than 1,000 trees have already been cut.

— The forest has patches of dense vegetation and is home to medicinal plants such as gulvel (giloy) and adulsa (Malabar nut). It also provides habitat to wildlife, including the Indian giant squirrel, locally known as the shekru and Maharashtra’s state animal.

— For residents, however, the forest is also an important source of income and food. Most families in the five villages belong to the Katkari tribal community. Villagers collect wood from the forest and sell it in local markets, earning around Rs 150 to Rs 200 a day per family. They also grow fruits and vegetables, some of which are sold and the rest consumed at home.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

Under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, which of the following works requires prior approval from the National Board for Wildlife?

1. Construction of tourist lodges

2. Establishing a zoo

3. Construction of Government guest house/lodges

4. Livestock grazing

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under Environment and Ecology, particularly wildlife conservation and protected-area management. It tests understanding of environmental legislation, institutional responsibilities and safeguards for biodiversity conservation.

Explanation

— Under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, works necessary for sanctuary purposes are allowed inside a wildlife sanctuary, but construction of tourist lodges—including government lodges—for commercial purposes, hotels or safari parks requires prior approval from the National Board for Wildlife. Hence, 1 and 3 are correct.

— Establishing a zoo requires recognition by the Central Zoo Authority under the Act. Hence, 2 is not correct.

— Grazing is regulated under the Act and applicable sanctuary rules, but is not categorically subject to prior NBWL approval as stated. Hence, 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

With reference to the Freedom of Navigation (FON) programme, consider the following statements:

1. It is a programme started by the United States.

2. The programme emerged during negotiations over the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

3. Its purpose is to protect US freedom of navigation and overflight (the passage of aircraft over a territory without landing).

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This topic is relevant to the UPSC Prelims 2027 syllabus under International Relations, particularly maritime security and international maritime law. It connects with UNCLOS, freedom of navigation and overflight, and disputes over maritime rights and jurisdiction.

Explanation

— The United States conducted three Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) challenging Indian maritime claims in fiscal year 2025, the highest number recorded against India in a single year since publicly available records began in 1991. The finding is significant not only for the claims they challenge but also because they come amid expanding India-US naval cooperation and growing friction in the broader bilateral relationship.

— The US FON Programme began in March 1979. Its purpose is to protect US freedom of navigation, overflight (flight or passage of aircraft over a specific area, territory, or country without landing), and other lawful uses of the seas against what Washington considers excessive maritime claims by coastal states. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are correct.

— The programme combines diplomatic protests with operational assertions by US military forces. An assertion is a formal declaration, physical action, or legal claim made by a nation to state its rights, jurisdiction, or sovereignty over a specific area of the sea.

— The programme emerged during negotiations over the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which was adopted in 1982. Although the US has not ratified UNCLOS, it recognises many of its provisions concerning traditional uses of the oceans as reflecting customary international law. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 18 – October 24)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 11 – October 17)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 04 – October 10)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 27 – October 03)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 20 – September 26)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 13 – September 19)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 06 – September 12)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 30 – September 05)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.