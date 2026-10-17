As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

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Which of the following are inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO?

1. Durga Puja in Kolkata

2. Garba of Gujarat

3. Kumbh Mela

4. Bihu festival of Assam

5. Onam festival of Kerala

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 5 only

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

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This question is relevant to Indian Art and Culture, particularly UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The topic is important for understanding cultural preservation, India’s cultural diversity and recent developments in heritage conservation.

Explanation

— The nine nights of the Navratri festival, marked by dancing the Garba outdoors to welcome the Goddess Ambe Maa, began in Gujarat on Sunday (October 11). The state government has not announced any curbs on the closing time this year.

— Garba in Gujarat, which was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in December 2023, is the devotional ritual dance that was once performed only by women in their homes and in temple courtyards during the nine nights of Navratri.

— Kumbh Mela and Durga Puja in Kolkata were added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2017 and 2021 respectively.

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— The Bihu festival of Assam and Onam festival of Kerala are not a part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: ich.unesco.org)

QUESTION 2

The term ‘dark patterns’ refers to:

(a) Cybersecurity techniques used to conceal the identity and location of users during online transactions.

(b) Deceptive design strategies used by online platforms to conceal the actual cost of a transaction or include additional services without the consumer’s clear consent.

(c) Algorithms used by e-commerce platforms to display advertisements based on users’ browsing history and preferences.

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(d) Software tools designed to detect fraudulent transactions and prevent unauthorised access to digital platforms.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is relevant to Economy and Consumer Protection, particularly digital markets and unfair online business practices. It tests understanding of dark patterns and how deceptive interface designs can influence consumer choices and undermine informed consent.

Explanation

— The furore over Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions has brought back into focus other charges that run counter to the idea of catalysing India’s digital push. These include platform fees and convenience charges, which have become an industry-wide practice across online services spanning food and grocery delivery, e-commerce, entertainment and travel.

— Compounding this are so-called ‘dark patterns’ used by online platforms, which can further obfuscate the real price a consumer has to pay, including by revealing charges late in the checkout process or adding services without explicit consent. What started small – as an experiment by Swiggy three years ago with a modest Rs 2 per transaction add-on – has since become standard practice across major food and grocery delivery platforms, including Zomato and Blinkit. Even Amazon India now charges customers Rs 5 for servicing on most orders.

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— The term ‘dark patterns’ is described as deceptive design strategies that hide the actual cost until the final stage of checkout or automatically include add-on services without clear consent.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements with reference to AI agents and cybersecurity risks:

1. Unlike conventional AI chatbots, AI agents can independently execute tasks and interact with external systems with limited human supervision.

2. AI agents interacting with live websites and external systems may act beyond the boundaries established by their developers or users.

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Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is relevant to Science and Technology – Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity in the UPSC Prelims syllabus. The topic is important in the context of emerging AI technologies, digital security and responsible AI deployment.

Explanation

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— Artificial intelligence (AI) agents tasked with conducting research and evaluations on the Internet managed to bypass security safeguards and gain unauthorised access to live systems of Indian organisations, accessing sensitive business records, personal data and confidential information, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has revealed.

— The disclosures come amid growing concerns over AI agents operating beyond their intended instructions, and the cybersecurity risks arising from increasingly autonomous systems. CERT-In, which operates under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has also flagged a separate, financially motivated cyberattack campaign against Indian entities in which attackers used AI-powered offensive tools to dramatically reduce the time required to compromise systems.

— Unlike conventional AI chatbots, which primarily respond to user queries, AI agents can independently plan and execute tasks, browse websites, interact with software tools and take actions on behalf of users with limited human supervision. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Such capabilities, however, also create the risk of agents acting outside the boundaries established by their developers or users, particularly when they interact with live websites and external systems. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— However, Statement 2 does not explain why AI agents possess greater autonomy than conventional chatbots; it describes a possible consequence of that autonomy.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the ozone layer, consider the following statements:

1. The Kyoto Protocol was agreed to phase out chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and other chemicals that damage the ozone layer.

2. The ozone layer shields the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

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3. Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are more harmful to the ozone layer than CFCs.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is relevant to Environment and Ecology, particularly ozone layer depletion and international environmental agreements. The topic is important for understanding global efforts to protect the atmosphere and address environmental challenges.

Explanation

— The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol turns 10 on October 16. It agreed to phase down hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which had become common refrigerants after countries moved away from chemicals, like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), that destroyed the ozone layer.

— The amendment is expected to prevent up to 0.5°C of warming by 2100. Yet at its 10th anniversary, the world is getting hotter, demand for cooling, expectedly, is rising rapidly, and the machines that provide it can themselves add to warming.

— The Montreal Protocol was agreed in 1987 to phase out CFCs and other chemicals that damage the ozone layer. This layer shields the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation. Countries have since eliminated nearly 99% of the controlled ozone-depleting substances, and the layer is recovering. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— Hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, became common substitutes in refrigeration and air-conditioning because they do not deplete ozone. These chemicals act as refrigerants, carrying heat out of the space being cooled. If they escape, many have hundreds or thousands of times the warming impact of carbon dioxide over a century, weight for weight. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— As the use of HFCs grew, the Federated States of Micronesia and Mauritius proposed bringing them under the Protocol in 2009. Governments adopted the amendment in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 15, 2016; it entered into force in January 2019. It sets binding schedules for reducing HFC production and consumption, with developing countries given longer to comply. Limited use can continue after the reductions, which is why the agreement calls for a “phase-down”.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following statements are correct about the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)?

1. The OCI scheme was introduced in 2005.

2. An OCI is a foreign national holding the passport of another country.

3. An OCI does not have the educational and professional rights in India.

4. OCIs do not possess the political rights of Indian citizens.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 1, 2, and 4 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is relevant to Indian Polity and Citizenship, particularly the legal status, rights and limitations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. The topic is important for understanding the Citizenship Act, 1955, and India’s engagement with its overseas diaspora.

Explanation

— Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has been asked by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave India by October 28, days after he joined a protest in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

— The OCI scheme was introduced in 2005 for certain categories of foreign nationals of Indian origin. India does not permit dual citizenship, and an OCI remains a foreign national holding the passport of another country. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— OCI cardholders also receive parity with Indian citizens or NRIs in certain areas, including some property, educational and professional rights. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— A March 2021 government notification requires OCI cardholders to obtain special permission before undertaking research; missionary or Tabligh work; mountaineering; journalistic activity; certain employment or internships in foreign diplomatic establishments; or entering protected, restricted or prohibited areas.

— OCIs also do not possess the political rights of Indian citizens. Under Section 7B of the Citizenship Act, they cannot vote or contest elections, and Article 19 rights — including the constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech and peaceful assembly — are guaranteed specifically to citizens. Hence, statement 4 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

With reference to the Nord Stream Pipeline, consider the following statements:

1. It is an underwater gas pipeline, which is completely owned by Germany.

2. Nord Stream 1 runs from Vyborg in northwest Russia to Lubmin in northeastern Germany.

3. Nord Stream 2 runs from Ust-Luga in Russia to Greifswald in Germany.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic is important for understanding energy security, Russia–Europe relations and the strategic implications of disruptions to critical infrastructure. This question is relevant to International Relations and World Geography, particularly energy infrastructure and the geopolitics of natural gas supplies.

Explanation

— In late September 2022, four underwater explosions ripped through the two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany. The suspicion immediately fell on Russia. Its invasion of Ukraine, launched just seven months back, had strained relations with Europe and the West, which had begun weaning themselves from cheap Russian energy and imposing sanctions on Moscow. Four years later, it is a Ukrainian man — a former army officer no less — who is set to go on trial in Germany for his alleged involvement in one of Europe’s biggest acts of sabotage since World War II.

— Before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Germany was Russia’s biggest European gas consumer, and most of it came through the Nord Stream.

— Nord Stream, meaning “North” stream, is a pair of underwater gas pipelines, majority-owned by the Russian energy giant Gazprom. Each pipeline comprises two separate pipes (or a total of four pipes) that run around 1,200 km through the Baltic Sea. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The first pipeline, Nord Stream 1, runs from Vyborg in northwest Russia to Lubmin in northeastern Germany. Announced in 1997, it was inaugurated in 2011, becoming the primary route through which Russian gas reached Germany. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— In 2015, Gazprom and five other European firms decided to build Nord Stream 2, valued at around $11 billion. This pipeline, running from Ust-Luga in Russia to Greifswald in Germany, was also meant to carry 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year and was completed in 2021. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

With reference to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), consider the following statements:

1. It is the global treaty that regulates cross-border trade of wild animals and plants.

2. Orangutan trade is strictly restricted under CITES and is allowed only for research purposes.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is relevant to Environment and Ecology, particularly international conventions on wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection. It tests understanding of CITES, its regulatory framework and the protection afforded to endangered species through international trade restrictions.

Explanation

— The Indonesian government has proposed a visit by a seven-member delegation of officials and experts to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha to assess the health and welfare of the five infant orangutans rescued on September 8 from Bichitrapur forest in Balasore. The animals were sent to the Nandankanan Zoological Park for care and rehabilitation and are stable.

— CITES, or the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, is the global treaty that regulates cross-border trade of wild animals and plants. Orangutan trade is strictly restricted under CITES and is allowed only for research purposes. Each country has a designated CITES management authority that implements the treaty and issues CITES trade permits. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

With reference to added sugars, consider the following statements:

1. These are sweetening agents added to processed foods and beverages.

2. The World Health Organisation advises against the introduction of added sugars before the age of six years.

3. Added sugars provide fewer calories per gram than naturally occurring sugars.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is relevant to General Science and Health, particularly nutrition, dietary sugars and their role in human health. The topic is important in the context of public health, lifestyle-related diseases and growing concerns over excessive sugar consumption.

Explanation

— The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country’s apex food regulator, has proposed banning the addition of sweeteners such as sucrose and fructose in infant formula meant for babies up to six months old in a bid to promote healthier nutrition for children. The proposed amendment will change one of the requirements for baby foods in the regulations that currently govern infant nutrition.

— Currently, the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations of 2019 allow lactose and glucose polymers as carbohydrate sources in baby foods, provided they do not exceed 20 per cent of the total carbohydrates.

— The proposed amendment adds another condition: sweeteners such as sucrose and fructose will “not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months,” according to a recent draft notification.

— Added sugars are essentially sweetening agents such as syrups added to processed foods and beverages. They are considered to be more harmful than natural sugars that are usually found in foods such as fruits and milk. Added sugars include sugars that are added during the processing of foods (such as sucrose or dextrose). Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The World Health Organisation advises against the introduction of added sugars before the age of two years. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Added sugars and naturally occurring sugars provide approximately 4 kcal per gram. Their caloric value does not differ merely because of whether they are added to food or occur naturally. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

With reference to the World’s Forests Report, consider the following statements:

1. It is released by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

2. The theme of the report for 2026 is “Restoring Forests and Landscapes—The Way Forward for a Sustainable Future.”

3. According to the 2026 report, India is the largest contributor to forest restoration.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is relevant to Environment and Ecology, particularly global forest conservation, restoration and sustainable forest management. The topic is important for understanding forest restoration initiatives, biodiversity conservation and global efforts to address climate change.

Explanation

— The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has released the State of the World’s Forests Report 2026. The theme of the report this year is “Restoring Forests and Landscapes—The Way Forward for a Sustainable Future.” This edition examines how forest and landscape restoration can be scaled to deliver lasting benefits for people and the planet. In this context, let’s know the key highlights of this biennial report. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— Over 460 million ha of forests and 1.56 billion ha of land are degraded globally, driven by population growth, land-use change and resource demand.

— Region-wise 2019 degraded land: Asia 583M ha (19%), Africa 334M ha (12%), South America 245M ha (14%).

— Notably, India is the 2nd largest contributor with 18.9 million ha under restoration, after China (127.4 million ha), followed by Sudan, Mongolia and Indonesia. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

To read more: Knowledge Nugget | State of the World’s Forests 2026: Key highlights for UPSC Exam

QUESTION 10

With reference to the Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bond, consider the following statements:

1. These are secured perpetual instruments issued by the Reserve Bank of India to strengthen its capital base.

2. They have lower risks than traditional bonds.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is relevant to Indian Economy, particularly banking regulation, capital adequacy and financial instruments. It tests understanding of AT-1 bonds, their role in strengthening banks’ capital base and the risks associated with perpetual debt instruments.

Explanation

— The Supreme Court upheld the quashing of Yes Bank’s Rs 8,415-crore Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bond write-off. Following the ruling, the lender’s shares plunged 14.43% to Rs 18.15 on the stock exchanges. The bank said it was examining the judgment and its implications before making any further disclosures, as required.

— AT-1 bonds are unsecured perpetual instruments issued by banks to strengthen their capital base. They have no maturity date and carry higher risks than traditional bonds. They rank below other debt but above common equity. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 04 – October 10)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 27 – October 03)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 20 – September 26)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 13 – September 19)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 06 – September 12)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 30 – September 05)

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