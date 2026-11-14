UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (November 08 – November 14): 10 key questions with detailed answers for Prelims 2027

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

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With reference to tuberculosis (TB), consider the following statements:

1. India’s TB mortality reduced from 2015 to 2025.

2. India has not achieved its target of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025.

3. Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) provides direct benefit transfer (DBT) financial assistance to support the nutrition of TB patients.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic is relevant to understanding ENSO and its influence on global climate and atmospheric circulation. It covers regional variations in rainfall, droughts, floods and wildfire patterns across different geographical regions.

Explanation

— While India has not achieved its target of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline, it has been making strides. The incidence and mortality due to the bacterial infection have been on the decline. India has also seen an improvement in diagnosis — with more people accessing rapid diagnostics and getting tested for resistance to a commonly used antimicrobial. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

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— India reported a 38% reduction in its TB mortality as compared to 2015 — breaching the 2020 End TB milestone of reducing it by 35%, albeit five years later. India’s TB mortality reduced from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 18 per lakh population in 2025, according to the Global TB report. The 2025 target of reducing mortality by 75% still remains distant. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— India saw an increase in rapid diagnostic testing in 2025, with 46% of the cases being diagnosed using these. This is up from 38% the previous year. Quick diagnosis ensures timely treatment and prevents the further spread of the infection.

— Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) provides direct benefit transfer (DBT) financial assistance to support the nutritional needs of TB patients during treatment. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The principle of collective defence is mentioned in:

(a) South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

(b) Association of Southeast Asian Nations

(c) International Atomic Energy Agency

(d) North Atlantic Treaty Organisation

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant to understanding regional and international security arrangements and military alliances. It covers the concept of collective defence and the institutional framework of major international organisations.

Explanation

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— US President Donald Trump announced that he had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy at the White House and that a “big, beautiful agreement” over the war in Ukraine was on the horizon.

— This Turkey-mediated meeting was marked by a 28-point US-Russia peace plan that included Ukraine permanently denouncing NATO membership and a total prohibition on Ukraine’s long-range arsenal — a demand that was denied by Zelensky. It was also met with a swift counter-proposal by the European bloc, which demanded a “robust, Article 5-style security guarantee” mirroring that of the NATO agreement. Article 5 encapsulates the principle of collective defence, where an attack on any member is considered an attack on all.

— Russia’s proposal also outlined sweeping domestic reform, such as an armed personnel cap, and ultimately, no common ground was reached.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

1. The I-T Department cannot reopen a taxpayer’s assessment simply because it wants another look at it.

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2. Section 147 of the I-T Act, 1961, allows an assessing officer to do so only when he has reason to believe that any income chargeable to tax has escaped assessment for any assessment year.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

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The question is important for understanding the statutory powers and limitations of tax authorities under the Income-tax Act. It covers the legal framework governing income tax reassessment and safeguards against arbitrary administrative action.

Explanation

— The I-T Department cannot reopen a taxpayer’s assessment simply because it wants another look at it. Section 147 of the I-T Act, 1961, allows an assessing officer to do so only when he “has reason to believe that any income chargeable to tax has escaped assessment for any assessment year.” Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— The law sets a time limit on this power. If an assessment has already been completed after scrutiny under Section 143 (3), the department generally cannot reopen it after four years from the end of the relevant assessment year. But it can do so if the income escaped assessment because the taxpayer failed to make a return or “to disclose fully and truly all material facts necessary for his assessment.”

— The law also requires the officer to record the reasons for reopening an assessment before issuing a notice under Section 148, to ensure that the decision is based on reason rather than vague suspicion.

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— An important safeguard is the rule against the Assessment Officer’s “change of opinion” in the case. In CIT v Kelvinator of India Ltd (2010), the SC said that without this check, “In the garb of reopening the assessment review would take place.” In ITO v Techspan India (2018), it said that Section 147 gives the department the “power to reassess and not the power to review.”

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Loss and Damage Fund, consider the following statements:

1. The fund aims to provide financial assistance to nations most vulnerable and impacted by the effects of climate change.

2. The Loss and Damage Fund was finalised during COP 27.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The Loss and Damage Fund is an important component of international climate finance and global climate governance. It is relevant to understanding the UNFCCC process, climate justice and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Explanation

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— In terms of expected outcome and impact, COP31 could turn out to be one of the most inconsequential COPs in recent years, though not because of any shortcoming of its own.

— COPs, in general, have always underperformed. These annual year-ending two-week conferences, which attracted the largest gatherings of global leaders until not so long ago, have only produced low-ambition outcomes. In the last two decades, its most important success has been finalising the 2015 Paris Agreement, which defined the climate targets and framed the broad rules for international climate action.

— But COPs have had a poor record in convincing the member countries — virtually the entire world till the United States decided to walk out — to do enough to achieve those targets. COPs take decisions only through consensus, and there is no way to force laggard nations to do more.

— Climate change has largely disappeared from the agendas of other major global and regional forums, thanks to multiple wars, rapidly evolving technological threats, and new demands for energy use. While several immediate challenges have emerged in recent years, the problem of climate change has not disappeared, as evidenced by the growing number of large-scale climate disasters. COPs remain the only major global stage that continues to focus on climate change.

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— The COPs are still the only forum where developing countries can demand greater accountability from the developed world, which bears the primary responsibility for addressing climate change. Nepal was recently promised US$ 20 million from the newly-established Loss and Damage Fund for recovery and reconstruction efforts after the devastating flash floods in August.

— The establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund was, for many, the highlight of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP 27) and the culmination of decades of pressure from climate-vulnerable developing countries. The fund aims to provide financial assistance to nations most vulnerable and impacted by the effects of climate change. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.unep.org)

QUESTION 5

With reference to the ‘surcharge’, consider the following statements:

1. It is an additional levy imposed over and above an existing tax.

2. It falls under Entry 54 of List II of the Seventh Schedule.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant to understanding the constitutional provisions governing taxation and the distribution of financial powers between the Centre and States. It also links fiscal federalism with the principles of tax revenue sharing and the Consolidated Fund of India.

Explanation

— Can a state impose a tax on a tax that a dealer already owes? The Supreme Court has reiterated that states can levy a surcharge calculated as a percentage of sales tax payable by dealers, holding that such a levy is essentially an additional sales tax and not a separate tax on tax. In doing so, a seven-judge Constitution Bench has closed a reference that had been pending for nearly three decades, ruling that the question had already been settled by a 1974 judgment.

— A surcharge is an additional levy imposed over and above an existing tax. The legal question before the Supreme Court was whether states could impose such a surcharge on the sales tax payable by dealers, or whether doing so amounted to an impermissible ‘tax on tax’. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The dispute arose from a 1990 amendment to Odisha’s Sales Tax Act, which required dealers with a gross turnover exceeding Rs 10 lakh to pay an additional 10% of the sales tax they owed.

— The dealers challenged this provision, and argued that the surcharge was a “tax on tax”. They reasoned that the surcharge is measured on the tax payable and not on turnover, hence it is not a tax on the “sale or purchase of goods.” The dealers argued that it falls outside Entry 54 of list II of the Seventh Schedule, which empowers the states to tax the sale or purchase of goods but does not authorise them to impose a tax on sales tax that is already payable by the dealer. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The state maintained that the surcharge was only an increase in the rate of sales tax for a particular class of dealers. The fact that it was calculated as a percentage of the tax payable instead of turnover did not change the nature of the levy.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

Which of the following events are associated with El Niño?

1. Alteration in rain patterns

2. Incidents of wild fires

3. Flooding in Asia and Australia

4. Drought in the Horn of Africa region

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question covers the geographical distribution of climate variability and its impact on regional weather patterns. It links climatology with extreme weather events, ecological vulnerability and disaster management.

Explanation

— El Niño will continue to remain ‘strong’ to ‘very strong’ during the first quarter of 2027, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said. The UN organisation further said that the current El Niño event continues to intensify, and would become the “strongest ever since 1950”. It is set to shatter all previously known records with respective to the sea surface temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

— El Niño is a naturally occurring phenomenon associated with warm seas along the equatorial Pacific Oceans. El Niño alters rain patterns, spikes temperatures, increases incidents of wild fires, leads to extreme weather in the form of fluids or droughts across the world.

— It is one of the three phases of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the other two being ENSO neutral and La Nina (cool). The ENSO phase is subject to the Relative Ocean Nino Index (RONI) value — the sea surface temperature measured over the Nino 3.4 region. An El Niño event is declared when the average RONI value surpasses 0.5 degree Celsius, an average considered over three months.

— Heavy Rainfall and Flooding in Asia and Australia, and droughts in Horn of Africa, are associated with La Nina.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

The Karakoram Exercise is a joint army-level exercise between:

1. India

2. China

3. Tibet

4. Pakistan

5. Afghanistan

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1 and 5 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1 and 2 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant to India’s neighbourhood security environment and evolving military cooperation in South and Central Asia. It covers joint military exercises, defence diplomacy and strategic partnerships among neighbouring countries.

Explanation

— China and Pakistan’s longstanding partnership, while not a formal alliance, has emerged as a defining feature of the regional security architecture. Over the years, their military cooperation has deepened, moving beyond defence acquisitions and joint exercises towards greater functional integration and interoperability.

— Karakoram-2026, held from October 14-22 in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, was the first joint-army level exercise between People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Pakistan Army.

— It expanded on the earlier naval, air and counterterrorism exercises (Sea Guardian, Warrior and Shaheen series). The focus was on challenging high-altitude operations, relevant to the PLA’s Western Theatre Command which oversees the border with India.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

The ‘classical’, ‘rapid’, and ‘blitz’ are the three formats associated with:

(a) Scrabble

(b) Swimming

(c) Chess

(d) Hockey

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

It covers basic knowledge of internationally recognised sporting formats and their governing institutions. It also links sports terminology with major national and international sporting events.

Explanation

— Chess has never been a particularly television-friendly sport. Over the years, organisers and officials have tried to introduce elements such as live screens and commentary to bridge the gap with the viewer.

— The latest attempt, however, is a reimagining of chess competitions themselves. Meet Total Chess — a plan for a “complete” new world championship in the sport. An ongoing pilot event in Hungary’s capital of Budapest is laying the grounds for the new format, trying to turn it into a made-for-TV product.

— The Total Chess World Championship Tour that starts next year will have four events around the year in different cities, with the first three events having 24 players each and the finale having four players fighting it out to become the FIDE World Combined Champion. The idea is to crown the most complete chess player in the world.

— Chess currently has three formats — classical, rapid and blitz. And each has its own world championship: the Classical World Championship (the most prestigious, and chess’s equivalent of Test cricket), the Rapid World Championship (comparable to ODIs) and the World Blitz Championship (closest to T20s, with players starting with 10 minutes or less on the clock).

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

Consider the following statements about the Sessions of the Indian Parliament:

1. India has a fixed parliamentary calendar.

2. The Monsoon Session is the longest.

3. The Constitution specifies that six months should not elapse between two parliamentary sessions.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant to understanding the constitutional provisions governing the functioning of the Indian Parliament. It also tests conceptual understanding of legislative functioning and the constitutional framework of parliamentary democracy.

Explanation

— The power to convene a session of Parliament rests with the government. The decision is taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which currently comprises 10 ministers, including those for Defence, Home and Finance. The committee’s decision is formalised by the President, in whose name MPs are summoned to meet for a session.

— India does not have a fixed parliamentary calendar. The Constitution specifies that six months should not elapse between two parliamentary sessions. The framers of the Constitution borrowed it from the Government of India Act of 1935. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 3 is correct.

— By convention, Parliament meets for three sessions in a year. The longest, the Budget Session, starts towards the end of January and concludes by the end of April or the first week of May. The session has a recess so that Parliamentary Committees can discuss the budgetary proposals. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The second session is the three-week Monsoon Session, which usually begins in July and finishes in August. The parliamentary year ends with a three-week-long Winter Session, which is held from November to December. This Winter Session is expected to begin in late November or early December.

— The summoning of Parliament is specified in Article 85 of the Constitution. Like many other Articles, it is based on a provision of the Government of India Act, 1935. This provision specified that the central legislature had to be summoned to meet at least once a year, and that not more than 12 months could elapse between two sessions.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

With reference to the National Planning Committee, consider the following statements:

1. In 1938, the Congress established the National Planning Committee under Subhas Chandra Bose, during the presidency of Maulana Azad.

2. The committee sought to envision India’s economic and industrial future.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The National Planning Committee is relevant to understanding the evolution of economic planning in pre-independent India. The topic provides a historical link to post-independence planning, the Planning Commission and India’s development strategy.

Explanation

— The idea of placing science at the centre of India’s development had also begun to take shape before Independence. In 1938, the Congress established the National Planning Committee under Jawaharlal Nehru, during the presidency of Subhas Chandra Bose. The committee sought to envision India’s economic and industrial future, drawing on the expertise of scientists, industrialists and economists. Among those associated with it were scientists Meghnad Saha and J C Ghosh, and industrialists Purshottamdas Thakurdas, Walchand Hirachand and Ambalal Sarabhai. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The outbreak of World War II in 1939 and the launch of the Quit India Movement in 1942 disrupted the committee’s work. However, many of its members remained committed to the cause of scientific, technological and industrial development in the years that followed. Nehru had articulated his own faith in science even earlier. In 1937, he declared: “The future belongs to science and those who make friends with science and seek its help for the advancement of humanity.”

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (November 01 – November 07)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 25 – October 31)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 18 – October 24)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 11 – October 17)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 04 – October 10)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 27 – October 03)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 20 – September 26)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 13 – September 19)

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