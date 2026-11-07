As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

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With reference to the Protected Area Permit (PAP) scheme, consider the following statements:

1. It allows foreigners to visit states along India’s international borders in areas designated centrally as protected or restricted.

2. The PAP was first implemented in North-Eastern States.

3. Every foreigner, except a citizen of Nepal, who desires to enter and stay in a Protected or Restricted Area, is required to obtain a Permit.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers India’s border management, internal security and regulation of foreign nationals under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Explanation

— The Nagaland government has urged the Centre to completely withdraw the Protected Area Permit (PAP) scheme from the state ahead of the state’s flagship Hornbill Festival.

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— Issued by the Government of India, the PAP authorises foreigners to visit states along India’s international borders in areas designated centrally as protected or restricted. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The PAP regime was initially imposed under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958 and spans most northeastern states, including Nagaland. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Every foreigner, except a citizen of Bhutan, who desires to enter and stay in a Protected or Restricted Area, is required to obtain a Special Permit from a competent authority delegated with powers to issue such a Special Permit to a foreigner, on application in the prescribed form. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Which of the pollutants are measured by the National Air Quality Index (AQI)?

1. PM 10

2. Carbon Monoxide

3. Carbon Dioxide

4. Ozone

5. Lead

6. Methane

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3, and 5 only

(b) 2, 3, 5 and 6 only

(c) 1, 2, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

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The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers air pollution monitoring and India’s National Air Quality Index (AQI), an important component of environmental governance. It links the measurement of major air pollutants with the assessment of ambient air quality and public health impacts.

Explanation

— The National Air Quality Index (AQI) was launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on October 17, 2014, to communicate air quality information to the public in a simplified manner. It converts complex air quality data of different pollutants into a single number, nomenclature and colour.

— The AQI considers eight pollutants: PM10, PM2.5, Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂), Sulphur Dioxide (SO₂), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Ozone (O₃), Ammonia (NH₃) and Lead (Pb). The overall AQI is determined by the worst-performing pollutant sub-index.

— The index does not measure carbon dioxide and Methane.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), consider the following statements:

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1. The 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the CBD was held under the theme “Taking Action for Nature.”

2. COP 17 to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) adopted the Yerevan Pathway.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers international environmental conventions and their institutional mechanisms, particularly the Conference of the Parties (COP) under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Explanation

— The 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP 17) was held from 19-30 October 2026 in Yerevan, Armenia, under the theme “Taking Action for Nature.” It was held alongside CP-MOP 12 (Cartagena Protocol) and NP-MOP 6 (Nagoya Protocol). Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— Beyond this development, CBD COP 17 offers an opportunity to explore the global biodiversity framework, its key protocols, India’s conservation commitments, and the role of institutions and local communities in protecting biodiversity and ensuring equitable benefit-sharing.

— COP 17 to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) adopted the Yerevan Pathway, a negotiated response to the first global review of collective progress under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF). Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), consider the following statements:

1. Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)-II, the Centre and states share the cost of all components in the ratio of 50:50.

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2. The Centre has extended the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II until March 2030.

3. The scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Finance.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers a major government initiative related to rural sanitation, public health and rural development. It tests understanding of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, particularly their funding patterns, implementation arrangements and nodal ministries.

Explanation

— The Centre has extended the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II until March 2028, allowing the government to allocate around Rs 7,000 crore for its flagship rural sanitation scheme in the Union Budget 2027-28. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— According to sources, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had approached the Finance Ministry for extension approval. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

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— The DDWS must ensure that all villages achieve the required ‘Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus’ status, within the program’s overall outlay, by the end of March 2028. The DDWS defines an ‘ODF Plus’ village as “a village which sustains its ODF status, ensures solid and liquid waste management and is visually clean”.

— The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the scheme’s second phase on February 19, 2020. It was initially scheduled to end in 2024-25 but was later extended until the end of the 15th Finance Commission period. The scheme was approved for implementation until March 2027.

— Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)-II, the Centre and states share the cost of all components in the following ratios: 90:10 for northeastern and Himalayan states, including Jammu and Kashmir; 60:40 for other states; and 100:0 for Union Territories. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, consider the following statements:

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1. Any person desirous of commencing or carrying on any food business shall make an application for grant of a licence.

2. The Act empowers the Commissioner to appoint Food Safety Officers (FSOs) for specified local jurisdictions to carry out inspections and seizures in case of complaints or contraventions.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers India’s food safety regulatory framework, an important aspect of public health and governance. It tests familiarity with the institutional roles and enforcement powers provided under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Explanation

— The Maharashtra government, through its Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, recently went to the Bombay High Court against the national regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), alleging that it had created a parallel regulatory mechanism and encroached on the state’s powers.

— Section 31(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, states: “Any person desirous to commence or carry on any food business shall make an application for grant of a licence to the Designated Officer in such manner containing such particulars and fees as may be specified by regulations.” A Designated Officer, as defined under Section 36, is responsible for food safety administration of a specified area (usually a district), who is appointed by the Commissioner of Food Safety, who is responsible for the entire state. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Act also empowers the Commissioner to appoint Food Safety Officers (FSOs) for specified local jurisdictions to carry out inspections and seizures in case of complaints or contraventions. These FSOs report to the district-level Designated Officer. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

Consider the following statements:

1. This Article is a fundamental right under the Constitution that provides for an accused to be informed about the grounds of arrest and to get legal representation.

2. Clause (2) of this Article specifically states that a person “arrested and detained” shall be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours, excluding the travel time taken to reach the court.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Article 21

(b) Article 22

(c) Article 23

(d) Article 24

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers constitutional safeguards against arbitrary arrest and detention under the Fundamental Rights chapter. The topic is important for understanding the relationship between individual liberty, due process and the powers of the State.

Explanation

— The law governing the detention of a person during a criminal investigation is laid down in three provisions in the Constitution, the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the NDPS Act.

— Article 22 is a fundamental right under the Constitution that provides for an accused to be informed about the grounds of arrest and to get legal representation. Clause (2) specifically states that a person “arrested and detained” shall be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours, excluding the travel time taken to reach the court. No person shall remain in custody for more than 24 hours without the approval of a magistrate.

— Section 58 of the BNSS states that a person who has been arrested without a warrant cannot be detained for longer than “reasonable”.

— In practice, the terms “arrest” and “detention” are often used interchangeably. “Arrest” is a formal act of police taking a person into custody in connection with an offence, marking the beginning of criminal proceedings. Once a person is arrested, a range of constitutional and statutory safeguards immediately come into play.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

With reference to the Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI), consider the following statements:

1. The Index covers all States and Union Territories.

2. The Index has been released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers a recent initiative related to vehicle ownership, the pre-owned vehicle market and ease of doing business. It connects with governance, regulatory frameworks, digital infrastructure and consumer protection.

Explanation

— The sale of pre-owned or used vehicles has emerged as a strong market in India, growing significantly every year. Used cars are even expected to outsell new ones at a ratio of 1.7:1 by 2030, thanks to lower upfront costs for middle-income households.

— According to the new Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI), released by the minister on November 4, Andhra Pradesh is the leading state in terms of a smooth process involving used vehicle transactions.

— The report, prepared by startup industry body IndiaTech.org in partnership with consumer organisation Consumer VOICE, gave Andhra Pradesh a score of 5.91 out of 10, followed by Kerala at 5.74 and Tamil Nadu at 4.58. Uttar Pradesh came last at 2.47, just behind Bihar (2.51) and West Bengal (2.56). Delhi is at fourth place in the ease of vehicle ownership index, with 4.58 score out of 10.

— The index covered 15 states — Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — which account for more than 85% of India’s organised used-car market. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI) was released by IndiaTech.org in partnership with the consumer organisation Consumer VOICE. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

Consider the following statements:

1. An internet intermediary can claim conditional immunity from legal liability arising from information published or transmitted by third parties, provided it does not initiate the transmission, select its recipient or select or modify the information contained in the transmission.

2. The protection available to internet intermediaries under the provision is absolute and cannot be withdrawn even if they fail to comply with prescribed due diligence obligations.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers the legal and regulatory framework governing internet intermediaries in India. It links the Information Technology Act, 2000, with issues of digital governance, platform accountability and online content regulation.

Explanation

— On November 6, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw did not conclusively confirm or deny whether the government was considering withdrawing safe harbour protections for social media platforms, but stressed that such companies must take greater responsibility for preventing online harms.

— Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 provides conditional immunity to internet intermediaries from legal liability arising from information published or transmitted by third parties.

— Under the provision, an intermediary can claim this protection if it does not initiate a transmission, select its recipient or select or modify the information being transmitted. It must also comply with prescribed due diligence obligations. The protection is not absolute, and intermediaries can lose it in specified circumstances, including involvement in unlawful activity or failure to act on legally valid directions concerning unlawful content. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— In its landmark 2015 Shreya Singhal judgment, the Supreme Court clarified that the obligation to remove unlawful content under Section 79(3)(b) must be linked to a court order or appropriate government notification, consistent with constitutional restrictions on free speech.

— Safe harbour is arguably among the most consequential legal protections underpinning the modern internet. Without it, platforms could potentially face legal proceedings over millions of posts made by users, even when the companies themselves did not create the content.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

Recently, the government has relaxed passport and visa rules for several categories of foreign nationals residing in the country under the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, including citizens of:

1. Sri Lankan Tamils

2. Pakistani citizens

3. Afghan citizens

4. Minority refugees

5. Chinese citizens

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 4 and 5 only

(b) 1, 2, and 4 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers recent changes in India’s immigration and foreigners’ regulatory framework. It links current developments with issues of citizenship, migration, refugee protection and national security.

Explanation

— The Centre has relaxed passport and visa rules for several categories of foreign nationals residing in the country, including certain Pakistani citizens, minority refugees, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Tibetans, according to the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, published.

— Under the amended rules released by the Union Home Ministry, Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before December 31, 2009, with the intention to reside permanently, are exempt from standard passport renewal requirements if they cannot renew their travel documents due to the non-possession of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by Pakistan.

— The rules also exempt members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, after being compelled to seek shelter because of religious persecution or fear of religious persecution.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

The islands of Qeshm and Hengam were in the news. They are located in:

(a) Palk Strait

(b) Strait of Malacca

(c) Strait of Gibraltar

(d) Strait of Hormuz

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question is relevant for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it connects current affairs with maritime chokepoints, international trade routes and India’s energy security.

Explanation

— Amid fresh hostilities in West Asia — US struck Iranian targets as recently — Tehran has revealed an exemption for shipping traffic from four countries, including India and China, to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

— The key maritime chokepoint of Hormuz is currently facing double blockades. The critical chokepoint handled a fifth of global fuel supply before Iran shut it after joint US and Israeli strikes on February 28. The US later announced its own blockade for ships moving to or from Iranian ports.

— Currently exempted four countries – India, China, Iraq and Qatar – from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either,” he was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency.

— The US reportedly attacked the islands of Qeshm and Hengam in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Explosions were also heard in the nearby mainland area of Bandar Abbas.

— Shipping through the waterway has continued to be severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 25 – October 31)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 18 – October 24)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 11 – October 17)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (October 04 – October 10)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 27 – October 03)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 20 – September 26)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 13 – September 19)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (September 06 – September 12)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 30 – September 05)

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