UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (May 24 – May 30) : 10 key questions with detailed answers for Prelims 2027

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

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With reference to the ‘Quad’, consider the following statements:

1. Following the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004, India, Japan, Australia, and the US came together in an informal arrangement to coordinate disaster relief operations.

2. Quad has a secretariat based in Tokyo.

3. Like NATO, the Quad includes provisions for collective defence.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is central to India’s Indo-Pacific strategy, maritime security, and current foreign policy, making it a recurring prelims theme. It is relevant due to ongoing developments in India-US-Japan-Australia strategic cooperation, regional geopolitics, and Indo-Pacific security architecture.

Explanation

— The foreign ministers of the Quad grouping met on May 26, marking the 11th time these diplomatic gatherings have taken place.

— Following the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004, India, Japan, Australia, and the US came together in an informal arrangement to coordinate disaster relief operations. In 2007, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave political shape to the grouping through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— The Quad is not structured like a typical multilateral organisation and lacks a secretariat and any permanent decision-making body (like the EU or UN). Instead, it has focused on expanding existing agreements between member countries and highlighting their shared values. Additionally, unlike NATO, the Quad does not include provisions for collective defence, with member states instead relying on coordination, strategic dialogue, and joint military exercises to demonstrate alignment. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements about the SARTHAK-PDS programme:

1. It has been structured around two objectives — ensuring continuous financial support for foodgrain movement and dealer margins.

2. The scheme involves the use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

SARTHAK-PDS is relevant because food security and Public Distribution System reforms are recurring UPSC governance themes. It links static topics like food security and subsidy administration with current developments in digital governance and AI-based public administration.

Explanation

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— Under the new SARTHAK-PDS framework, two existing schemes — financial support for intra-state movement of foodgrains and FPS dealer margins under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and the SMART PDS programme focused on technology reforms — have been merged. By merging the two initiatives, the government aims to create a single administrative structure for improving foodgrain distribution and strengthening implementation of the NFSA.

— SARTHAK-PDS has been structured around two objectives — ensuring continuous financial support for foodgrain movement and dealer margins, while building an integrated and citizen-oriented PDS network with interoperable systems across states and union territories. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— A major component of the scheme involves the use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Blockchain to streamline operations in the public distribution system. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Under the approved plan, the government intends to create unified databases and standardised digital architecture for real-time monitoring of the PDS network. The scheme also proposes AI-enabled analytics and grievance redressal systems along with State Command Control Centres for monitoring operations through data-based oversight.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements about the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS):

1. The United States leads the world in the largest single-location battery storage.

2. Recently, a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS was commissioned at Hisar, Haryana.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Battery Energy Storage System is crucial for renewable energy integration, grid stability, and India’s clean energy transition. It is relevant because large-scale energy storage is central to achieving India’s solar and net-zero energy targets.

Explanation

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— Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, has commissioned a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the world’s largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China.

— The deployment includes the 1.37 GWh capacity commissioned in March 2026, taking AGEL’s total operational BESS capacity at Khavda, Gujarat to 3.37 GWh. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— China’s biggest battery energy storage system — and currently the world’s largest single-site electrochemical battery storage facility — is the Envision Energy Jingyi Chagan Hada Energy Storage Power Station in Inner Mongolia with a capacity of 4 GWh. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— “Large-scale energy storage will play a defining role in the next phase of India’s clean energy transition. As renewable energy capacity scales rapidly, storage infrastructure becomes critical for delivering reliable, round-the-clock clean power,” Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements:

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1. From June 1, 2026, only locally manufactured solar cells can be used in domestic, commercial and industrial solar projects.

2. This domestic cell sourcing mandate is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imports and strengthening the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

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(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The topic is important because India’s solar manufacturing push is central to renewable energy targets, energy security, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda. It connects static concepts like solar energy policy and industrial policy with current developments in India’s clean energy transition.

Explanation

— Only locally manufactured solar cells can be used in domestic, commercial and industrial solar projects starting June 1, according to a Union government mandate. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Cells — components that convert sunlight into electricity — are the building blocks of solar modules, the panels used to generate power.

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— This domestic cell sourcing mandate is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imports and strengthening the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem. But it has also raised concerns. India has a large solar module manufacturing base, nearly 200 gigawatts (GW) per annum. But the manufacturing capacity of cells, the primary constituents of these modules, is far lower at around 30 GW. This means much of the module manufacturing capacity has been built upon imported cells. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following is/are the causes of overheating of an air conditioner (AC)?

1. Blocked air filters

2. Gas leak

3. Short circuit

4. High room ventilation

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

This relates to energy efficiency, appliance functioning, and basic electrical awareness, areas UPSC occasionally links with science and technology applications. It also connects indirectly with themes of energy conservation and efficient cooling technologies, relevant in climate and infrastructure discussions.

Explanation

— Retired IAS officer and the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Dhanendra Kumar, 80, died in a fire after a suspected air conditioner (AC) blast at his home in Delhi’s Hauz Khas.

— During the summer, continuously running electrical appliances can lead to overheating, also due to the high average atmospheric temperature. This overheating can degrade an AC’s insulation, melt internal components, and ignite combustible materials inside the unit.

— Another major reason is short-circuiting, which occurs when the flow of electric current in a circuit takes an unintended path. This is not always dangerous, but when a large amount of current is flowing, it can, in turn, generate a great amount of heat. This can melt wires and lead to a fire.

— High room ventilation may reduce cooling efficiency, but it is not a direct technical cause of AC overheating.

Role of MCBs Generally, MCBs (miniature circuit breakers) are installed to trip the circuit as soon as an overload is detected. The Schneider Electric website states: “MCBs are equipped with a bimetallic strip that is sensitive to heat. If there are high amounts of current flowing through the circuit, it warms up the bimetallic circuit in the MCB, which bends and deflects from its original state. This deflection causes the MCB to ‘trigger’ and release a mechanical latch. This latch disconnects the circuit and disrupts the electrical flow from reaching the connected device.”

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

India’s weight in the Emerging Markets (EM) index has been declining since peaking at around 21 per cent in September 2024 and now stands at 11.94%. Which of the following countries is ahead of India in the EM index?

1. China

2. South Korea

3. Brazil

4. Taiwan

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1, 2 and 4 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index reflects global investor confidence and capital flows, making it important for understanding India’s external economic position. It is relevant due to current discussions on foreign portfolio investment, market valuation shifts, and India’s role among emerging economies.

Explanation

— India’s weight in the Emerging Markets (EM) index has been on a downward trend since peaking around 21% in September 2024 and now stands at 11.94%, behind the likes of Taiwan (24.84%), China (23.05%), and South Korea (18.69%).

— Taiwan’s semiconductor industry accounts for 16.2% of the index on its own, contributing to IT’s surge to nearly 37% of EM, up from 31.8% just one month earlier. For investors, broad EM exposure today is structurally different than a year ago, with more technology, more semiconductors and a more direct stake in the global AI build-out.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

With reference to the powers of the Border Security Force (BSF), consider the following statements:

1. The BSF can exercise its power within 150 km of the border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

2. The BSF can exercise powers only under the Criminal Procedure Code.

3. The BSF has the power to investigate and prosecute.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The Border Security Force has been in the news due to debates over expanded jurisdiction and Centre–State federal concerns, making it highly relevant. It connects important themes of internal security, border management, and Centre–State relations, all recurring Prelims areas.

Explanation

— The BSF was created after the enactment of the Border Security Force Act in September 1968. It is meant to secure India’s borders with its neighbouring nations and is empowered to arrest, search and seize under several laws.

— Section 139(1) of the BSF Act allows the central government, through an order, to designate an area “within the local limits of such area adjoining the borders of India” where the BSF can exercise powers to prevent offences under any Acts that the central government may specify.

— Prior to the notification issued in October 2021, the BSF could exercise its powers within 15 kilometres of the border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, as well as the entirety of the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

— The Centre expanded this to within 50 km of the border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. The ministry also reduced the BSF’s area of operation in Gujarat from 80 km from the border to 50 km, and kept Rajasthan’s limit unchanged. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The notification stated that within this larger jurisdiction, the BSF can exercise powers only under the Criminal Procedure Code, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Passports Act. For other central legislation, the 15-km limit remains. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The Notification does not provide the BSF the power to investigate and prosecute, which implies that the BSF still has to hand the arrested person and the seized consignments over to the State Police within 24 hours after minimal questioning.” Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

The TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative is between:

1. India

2. Russia

3. China

4. United States

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1 and 4 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

UPSC can ask about new bilateral and multilateral initiatives, especially in critical technologies, semiconductors, AI, and defence collaboration. It is relevant because technological partnerships are increasingly linked with national security, economic competitiveness, and India’s strategic positioning.

Explanation

— Months after the US announced India’s inclusion into Pax Silica, a Washington-led initiative to counter China’s dominance in new age sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), India and the US signed a bilateral India-US Critical Minerals Framework, focusing on securing the supply, mining, and processing of critical minerals and rare earth elements.

— Under the India-US TRUST (“Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology”) initiative, both countries agreed to strengthen trusted and resilient supply chains in sectors such as semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced materials, and pharmaceuticals.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

Consider the following statements:

1. India is currently Asia’s third-largest producer of chemicals.

2. In 2023, India’s participation in the global chemicals market accounts for around 3 per cent of global consumption.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

India’s chemical sector is a major component of industrial growth, manufacturing competitiveness, and export potential, making it economically significant. It is relevant because the chemicals industry is closely linked with Make in India, industrial policy, and manufacturing-led growth strategy.

Explanation

— According to NITI Aayog figures, the chemical base in India has eroded due to a surge in cheap imports from China. According to a report released last year, Niti said that India imported chemicals worth $75 billion compared to exports worth $44 billion, accounting for a trade deficit of around $31 billion.

— “Back in the year 2000, India had a net zero trade balance. Rising imports of plastics, inorganics and chemicals have since caused a growing deficit over time. Heavy domestic reliance on petrochemicals, too, contributes substantially to the trade imbalance,” the Niti report said.

— India is currently the world’s sixth-largest and Asia’s third-largest producer of chemicals, supplying essential raw materials to industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, automotive, and agriculture. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— India’s participation in the global chemicals market remains relatively modest, accounting for only 3 to 3.5 per cent of global consumption in 2023. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

The term ‘Network slicing’ refers to:

(a) Dividing a physical network into multiple virtual networks for different uses

(b) Cutting internet cables to reduce network congestion

(c) Blocking unauthorised devices from accessing mobile towers

(d) Compressing digital data to increase download speed

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

UPSC can ask about emerging digital technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, and telecom innovations. It is relevant because India’s digital connectivity expansion and telecom policy reforms make such concepts important for Prelims.

Explanation

— Bharti Airtel launched a new ‘Priority Postpaid’ service that will offer all its postpaid customers more consistent connectivity during periods of network congestion. This launch of this preferential service tier — using a technology called 5G “network slicing” — has triggered a fresh debate in India over net neutrality, the principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally.

— Network slicing is one of the defining features of standalone 5G networks. Instead of operating as a single network, where all users compete for the same pool of resources, a telecom operator can divide the network into multiple virtual “slices”, each configured for a specific purpose.

— In telecom networks, one slice can be optimised for ultra-low latency applications, another for industrial automation, and another for customers seeking a more reliable consumer broadband experience.

— The technology relies on software-defined networking and cloud-native infrastructure to dynamically allocate bandwidth, latency and other network resources. Globally, operators in markets such as the US, UK, Singapore and South Korea have already deployed network slicing for enterprise and mission-critical applications.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (May 17 – May 23)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (May 10 – May 16)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (May 03 – May 09)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (April 26 – May 02)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (April 19 – April 25)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (April 12 – April 18)

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