UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (May 03 – May 09) : 10 key questions with detailed answers for Prelims 2026

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 is just few days away, current affairs should be your primary focus. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and find detailed answers to the MCQs with explanations.

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With reference to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), consider the following statements:

1. It is a decision-making body in India’s Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

2. The Committee of Creditors is chaired by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

UPSC can ask questions on regulatory bodies, economic institutions, and mechanisms related to financial stability and non-performing assets (NPAs). Recent debates over insolvency resolution, creditor rights, and delays in the bankruptcy process make the CoC relevant from a current affairs perspective.

Explanation

— For many homebuyers, the Jaypee story has stretched across more than a decade. Bookings were made and transactions completed, but construction was halted midway. That stalled reality is what eventually pushed Jayprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), the flagship company of the Jaypee Group, into insolvency in June 2024 after defaulting on loans, triggering proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

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— JAL entered insolvency in June 2024 after defaulting on loans exceeding Rs. 57,000 crore. Once admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), which is primarily done to maximise the debtor’s assets while ensuring that the company functions as a going concern to protect the interests of the stakeholders, control shifted to a resolution professional, and lenders then formed what is called a Committee of Creditors (CoC).

— A resolution professional takes control of the assets and oversees the process in a transparent manner, whereas the CoC is an IBC-governed body that is central to the CIRP because its members bear the primary economic consequences of the company’s failure. The law empowers them with “commercial wisdom” to make sound decisions about the viability of resolution plans and acceptable cuts on debt. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Committee of Creditors is not chaired by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; it is composed mainly of financial creditors, while the resolution professional conducts its meetings. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the liquefied natural gas (LNG), consider the following statements:

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1. For transportation of Natural Gas, it is liquefied into LNG at ultra-low temperatures.

2. India primarily imports LNG from Qatar.

3. India depends on LNG imports to meet about half of its natural gas requirement, and about 60% of those imports came through the Strait of Hormuz.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

LNG has become strategically important due to India’s rising energy demand, energy transition goals, and dependence on imported natural gas. The question links geography and international relations through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy chokepoint affecting India’s energy security.

Explanation

— The liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply disruption due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia war has underscored the need for having more LNG storage capacity in India to cushion geopolitical and supply shocks, and all stakeholders in the sector are now serious about increasing the capacity by adding more storage tanks, according to the chief executive of India’s largest LNG importer Petronet LNG.

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— India depends on LNG imports to meet about half of its natural gas requirement, and about 60% of those imports came through the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, primarily from India’s largest supplier Qatar, and also the UAE. Vessel movements through the Strait are all but halted owing to the West Asia conflict. The Strait of Hormuz is a major chokepoint for global energy flows, accounting for a fifth of international oil and LNG shipments. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are correct.

— LNG tanks have to be cryogenic in order to keep LNG in the liquid state, building them is an expensive proposition and a longer-term project as compared to building a tank to hold other liquid fuels. Natural gas, liquefied into LNG at ultra-low temperatures, is loaded onto specialised cryogenic vessels and transported by sea. The LNG vessels then discharge the LNG into cryogenic tanks at regasification terminals, which convert the LNG back into the gaseous state. The natural gas is then supplied to consumers through pipelines. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the shadow fleets, consider the following statements:

1. Shadow fleet vessels operate in a manner that makes tracking, detection and enforcement difficult.

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2. Shadow fleets mainly consist of naval warships deployed by countries to safeguard maritime trade routes during armed conflicts.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

“Shadow fleets” have gained prominence in international trade and geopolitics due to sanctions on oil exports, maritime insurance issues, and attempts to bypass global regulatory mechanisms. UPSC often frames questions on emerging geopolitical and maritime terminology linked to global trade disruptions and strategic waterways.

Explanation

— The Bombay High Court ordered the release of 50 Indian crew members who had been stranded since February on three vessels that were detained over illegal transfers of fuel and Iranian bitumen. It called them the victims of a “high-seas humanitarian crisis”. The three vessels — MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby and MT Al Jafzia — were accused of using deceptive tactics usually associated with “shadow fleets”.

— Shadow fleet is a broad term used to refer to vessels that use deceptive shipping practices to move sanctioned commodities across the seas without being caught.

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— Such vessels have been key for the transportation of products such as oil and petroleum from countries such as Iran, Venezuela and Russia which, over the years, have faced various degrees of Western sanctions.

— Shadow fleet vessels operate in a manner that makes tracking, detection and enforcement difficult. Their deceptive practices include creating opaque business structures that conceal ownership and the commodity’s origin. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Shadow fleets are not naval warships; they are primarily commercial vessels used to transport sanctioned oil or goods outside regular monitoring systems. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), consider the following statements:

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1. ISM 1.0 was conceived as a state-backed push to build a full-stack chip ecosystem, from fabrication and packaging to design and display manufacturing.

2. The mission was launched in 2024.

3. In 2026, the government announced the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design full-stack Indian IP and fortify supply chains.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The India Semiconductor Mission is central to India’s strategy for technological self-reliance, electronics manufacturing, and reducing dependence on global chip supply chains. UPSC frequently asks questions on major government missions, industrial policies, and strategic sectors that have economic, technological, and geopolitical significance.

Explanation

— The Union Cabinet on Tuesday (May 5) approved two new semiconductor plants in India, including one that could be the country’s first display fabrication facility, in a big boost to New Delhi’s chip ambitions. With these, the government has approved a total of 12 chip plants under the first leg of the India Semiconductor Mission, the government’s ambitious Rs 76,000 crore plan to kickstart semiconductor manufacturing in the country, after managing to localise smartphone assembly.

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— Launched in 2021, ISM 1.0 was conceived as a state-backed push to build a full-stack chip ecosystem, from fabrication and packaging to design and display manufacturing. Under the scheme, cumulative investments of around Rs 1.64 lakh crore have been committed. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— In this year’s Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design full-stack Indian IP and fortify supply chains. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following Indian states cleared the Farm Stay Policy, 2026 which seeks to promote experiential tourism in the state’s countryside by turning farms into comfortable stay options?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Karnataka

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Punjab

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The policy highlights themes such as sustainable tourism, agro-tourism, cultural heritage, and rural development, which are important for both geography and economic development portions of UPSC. Questions can be framed on innovative state government initiatives and policies that combine tourism, agriculture, and local economic development.

Explanation

— The Punjab Cabinet cleared the Farm Stay Policy, 2026 which seeks to promote experiential tourism in the state’s countryside by turning farms into comfortable stay options.

— The Farm Stay Policy 2026 seeks to boost tourism, provide farmers with an additional source of income and strengthen the rural economy by reducing dependence on traditional crop cycles.

— Such homestays, which have to be registered, will enjoy several incentives under the Punjab Tourism & Hospitality Policy, 2026. These include capital subsidy of up to 10% of eligible investment (maximum Rs 5 crore), 75% reimbursement of net state goods and services tax, financial support for energy and environment audits, and full reimbursement for quality and environmental certifications (up to Rs 20 lakh).

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

Consider the following statements:

1. He is called the “father of modern Indian art” for his oil painting which merged European academic realism with Indian mythological themes.

2. His importance comes from humanising deities, creating iconic, emotive depictions of figures like Saraswati, Shakuntala, and Damayanti that defined Indian visual culture.

3. He established the Fine Art Lithographic press in 1894 in Bombay and printed affordable oleographs of his elaborate oils of Indian gods and goddesses, offering Indians a shared visual vocabulary.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Raja Ravi Varma

(b) Abanindranath Tagore

(c) Nandalal Bose

(d) Jamini Roy

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

UPSC often asks questions on art and culture personalities who contributed to the evolution of modern Indian artistic traditions and mass cultural consciousness. The question integrates themes of Indian painting schools, printing technology, nationalism, and cultural democratization, making it highly relevant for Prelims art and culture preparation.

Explanation

— Raja Ravi Varma is called the “father of modern Indian art” for his oil painting which merged European academic realism with Indian mythological themes. His importance comes from humanising deities, creating iconic, emotive depictions of figures like Saraswati, Shakuntala, and Damayanti that defined Indian visual culture.

— Born to an aristocratic family in Kerala’s Kilimanoor, Ravi Varma found painting as his calling as a child. He began training in painting, particularly water colours, in the Travancore palace at 14 under court artist Rama Swami Naidu. He later picked up oil painting techniques by observing British painter Theodore Jenson at the Travancore court. Rupika Chawla, in her book Raja Ravi Varma: Painter of Colonial India (Mapin, 2010), notes that Varma had easy access to formal education and Kilimanoor provided a potent milieu for artistic inspiration.

— He established the Raja Ravi Varma Fine Art Lithographic press in 1894 in Bombay and printed affordable oleographs of his elaborate oils of Indian gods and goddesses, offering Indians a shared visual vocabulary.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

The Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway between:

1. Iran

2. Israel

3. Saudi Arabia

4. Oman

5. UAE

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 3 and 5

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important strategic maritime chokepoints for global oil and LNG trade, directly affecting India’s energy security. Ongoing tensions in West Asia, disruptions in shipping routes, and their impact on global energy prices make this location highly relevant for current affairs-based Prelims questions.

Explanation

— The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz since early March amid the West Asia conflict has significantly hit India’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies, for which the country depended heavily on imports from the Gulf countries.

— The Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman — is the key maritime chokepoint through which a sizeable chunk of global petroleum flows usually pass.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

Mount Dukono was in the news due to a volcanic eruption. It is located in:

(a) Italy

(b) Indonesia

(c) Philippines

(d) Finland

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Mount Dukono is relevant because UPSC frequently asks location-based geography questions linked to volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and tectonic activity. Current affairs involving natural disasters and geophysical events are commonly integrated into UPSC Prelims through map-based and conceptual questions.

Explanation

— Three people were killed in Indonesia’s Mount Dukono volcanic eruption, triggering an immediate rescue operation to evacuate more than a dozen hikers stranded near the crater.

— Situated on the island of Halmahera in North Maluku province, Mount Dukono is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, with authorities noting increased activity since late March.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

The data on road accidents and fatalities are released every year by:

1. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)

2. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)

3. NITI Aayog

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 2 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Road safety and accident fatalities remain major public policy concerns in India, linked to sustainable development, public health, and infrastructure governance. The topic is relevant due to ongoing initiatives related to road safety reforms, transport infrastructure, and reduction of accident-related deaths in India.

Explanation

— While India continues to be the top nation in terms of total fatalities from road accidents, these deaths often end up being just plain statistics that can be disputed.

— The data on road accidents and fatalities are released every year by two central agencies- the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). But there has been a persisting mismatch in these figures for many years, varying to the tune of thousands of deaths.

— The MoRTH report for 2024 says that a total of 1.77 lakh people died in road accidents across the country. Whereas the NCRB’s “Accidental deaths & suicide in India” report, released online on Wednesday (May 6), says that 1.75 lakh people died during the period. “Crime in India”, another report by the NCRB, which records deaths due to negligence relating to road accidents, shows that 1.81 lakh people lost their lives in road crashes in 2024.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

The R S Sarkaria Commission was appointed to examine:

(a) The working of Centre–State relations in India

(b) Electoral reforms and the system of proportional representation in India

(c) Measures for the reorganisation of states on linguistic basis

(d) The functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions in rural governance

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

UPSC often asks factual and conceptual questions on major commissions and committees related to constitutional and administrative reforms.

Explanation

— After his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won the highest number of seats in the recent Tamil Nadu elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay was set to take oath as Chief Minister on May 7. That, however, is uncertain for now. While Governor Rajendra Arlekar has dissolved the state Assembly, he has insisted that Vijay show proof of majority before he is invited to form the government.

— In June 1983, the Centre set up the Justice R S Sarkaria Commission to examine the relationship between state and central governments. The Commission, which dealt with the role of Governors, suggested that in choosing a Chief Minister, the Governor should be guided by the following principles:

(i) The party or combination of parties that command the widest support in the Legislative Assembly should be called to form the government.

(ii) The Governor’s task is to see that a government is formed — and not to try to form a government that will pursue policies that he approves.

(iii) If no party has a majority, the Governor has to invite: a) a pre-poll alliance, b) the largest single party that is able to gain majority support, c) a post-election coalition that has the required members, d) a post-election coalition in which partners are willing to extend outside support.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (April 26 – May 02)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (April 19 – April 25)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (April 12 – April 18)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (April 05 to April 11, 2026)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (March 29 to April 04, 2026)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | March 22 to March 28, 2026

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