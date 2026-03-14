UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | March 08 to March 14, 2026

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 is just a few months away, current affairs should be your primary focus. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and find detailed answers to the MCQs with explanations.

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With reference to the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), consider the following statements:

1. It is India’s indigenous navigation satellite system.

2. At least two indigenous navigation satellites must be fully operational for the NavIC system to provide navigation services to the public and government agencies.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) has gained importance due to India’s push for strategic technological self-reliance in navigation services. Increasing focus on secure indigenous alternatives to GPS makes NavIC a potential UPSC Prelims question area.

Explanation:

— India’s indigenous navigation satellite system—Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC)—has suffered a major setback with one of its four operational satellites reporting a failure “at the end of 10 years since its launch”, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) officials. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System’s IRNSS 1-F, launched on March 10, 2016, failed after its last functional atomic clock malfunctioned, space department sources indicated. The satellite had been operating with only one of its three onboard atomic clocks.

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— At least four indigenous navigation satellites must be fully operational for the NavIC system to provide navigation services to the public and government agencies such as railways and the military. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

The Sujal Gaon ID is a:

(a) Unique identification number issued to rural households receiving piped water supply

(b) Code used to monitor groundwater extraction in villages

(c) Identification number assigned to water treatment plants under rural drinking water schemes

(d) Scheme‑based unique digital identifier that enables complete digital mapping of rural piped water supply assets.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

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The concept is linked to the digital asset mapping of rural infrastructure under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Such new administrative or technological initiatives in flagship schemes are frequently tested in UPSC Prelims.

Explanation:

— Days after the Union Cabinet approved extending the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) until 2028, the Centre has set four conditions that must be fulfilled by the states to receive funds, putting safeguards amid concerns over irregularities in the implementation of the rural tap water scheme.

— “The release of Central funds under JJM 2.0 will be strictly conditional upon States/UTs meeting four mandatory compliance requirements. These include: signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU); creation of Sujal Gaon IDs to ensure complete digital mapping of all rural water supply schemes; timely financial reconciliation, and notification of State operation & maintenance (O&M) policies,” said an official.

— The Sujal Gaon ID is a scheme‑based unique digital identifier that enables complete digital mapping of rural piped water supply assets. So far, 1.64 lakh Sujal Gaon IDs across 31 States/ UTs have been created, linked to 67,000 Sujalam Bharat IDs. Each Sujalam Bharat ID integrates the scheme’s infrastructure ID and service area ID, creating a comprehensive digital footprint of rural water service delivery.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

Kharg Island was recently in the news. Consider the following statements about Kharg Island:

1. It is a coral island in the Persian Gulf.

2. The Island lies in the exclusive economic zone of Qatar.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Kharg Island has recently been in the news due to tensions in West Asia affecting global oil supply routes. UPSC often asks location-based questions on places in current affairs, especially linked to energy security and conflicts.

Explanation:

— Kharg Island — an eight-km-long coral island in the Persian Gulf around 50 km from the Iranian mainland — has been “heavily bombed”. Almost all of Iran’s oil exports flow through that island and despite some 5,000 targets being targeted in that country since the start of the US-Israel military operation, Kharg had been spared so far. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

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— According to officials quoted by Reuters, only “military targets” on Kharg Island were targeted and the US Navy would soon begin “escorting tankers” through the Strait of Hormuz.

— Kharg Island is arguably Iran’s most sensitive economic target, playing a major role in its economy and oil revenues. It has huge oil storage facilities, and pipelines from the island are connected by sea to some of Iran’s largest oil and gas fields.

— Bombing the island’s oil infrastructure would neutralise 90% of Iran’s daily crude exports — and trigger a massive spike in the already surging oil prices.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the BRICS grouping, consider the following statements:

1. India holds the rotational presidency of the grouping for 2026.

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2. Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE have joined BRICS grouping as the full time members.

3. Decisions within BRICS are taken by majority voting among member countries.

4. The New Development Bank of BRICS is headquartered in Beijing.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 2 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The growing role of BRICS institutions like the New Development Bank highlights alternative global financial structures. UPSC can ask questions on recent developments in international groupings and global governance institutions.

Explanation:

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— Tehran is learnt to have reached out to Delhi to take the lead in issuing a statement on behalf of the BRICS, currently chaired by India, condemning the US and Israeli strikes against Iran in the last two weeks.

— The BRICS grouping has Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (the original five), along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which host US bases and personnel, have been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones. The fact that all three countries are in the BRICS has made diplomatic navigation difficult for India. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— India, which holds the rotational presidency of the grouping for 2026, is expected to host the summit of BRICS leaders later this year. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The New Development Bank of BRICS is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

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— BRICS decisions are taken by consensus, not majority voting. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the acid rain, consider the following statements:

1. Acid rain depletes the soil of essential nutrients such as calcium and magnesium.

2. It contains sulphuric acid and nitric acid with a pH level less than 5.6.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Acid Rain remains a key topic in environmental pollution and ecosystem degradation, frequently covered in UPSC Environment syllabus. UPSC can ask conceptual environmental science questions related to pollution processes and impacts.

Explanation:

— Tehran has black skies. Vast clouds of toxic smoke, the result of Israeli attacks on Iranian oil warehouses and refineries, are causing unprecedented acid rains. The smoke contains very high levels of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and PM2.5, small particles of 2.5 microns or less in diameter, which, when combined with water vapour in the atmosphere, produce sulphuric acid and nitric acid with a pH level less than 5.6. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The consequences can be devastating. Acid rain depletes the soil of essential nutrients such as calcium and magnesium, weakening tree roots, damaging leaves, and eliminating species diversity in forests. Lakes and rivers become lifeless. When the oil wells of Kuwait were burning in 1991, thousands of hectares of land became completely barren. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

With reference to the naval mines, consider the following statements:

1. Naval mines are self-contained explosive devices placed in water, which can only destroy surface vessels and does not have any impact on submarines.

2. These are used to restrict the enemy in a specific location.

3. The first sea mine was used during the first world war.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 2 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Naval mines have gained attention due to maritime security concerns in conflict zones such as the Black Sea and the Red Sea. Increasing focus on naval warfare technologies and maritime domain awareness makes the topic relevant. UPSC can ask questions on military technologies appearing in current international conflicts.

Explanation:

— Highlighting the use of asymmetric warfare amidst the war waged by the US and Israel on Iran, American intelligence claimed this week that Iran has begun laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command, which oversees American military operations in West Asia, said it had destroyed several Iranian naval ships, including 16 mine-layers, near the strait.

— Naval mines are self-contained explosive devices placed in water to destroy submarines and surface vessels. They are also used as deterrents from enemy access to restricted areas or to quarantine the enemy in a specific location. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— Naval mines date back to Imperial China, with artillery officer Jiao Yu detailing the explosive in the 14th-century military treatise known as the Huolongjing. The first American sea mine was used during the American Revolution (1765-83), when Yale student David Bushnell discovered that gunpowder could be exploded underwater. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— Mines have come a long way since. According to the Robert Strauss Center for International Security and Law, sea mines may be classified by their methods of deployment, actuation or position in water.

— One is based on the vehicles used to deploy the sea mines. These may be typical surface vessels such as warships or patrol boats with mine-laying capabilities. Mines may also be dropped into the water from the air, via fixed or rotary-wing aircraft. Submarines may also be deployed, with their torpedo tubes laying mines as well.

— Another depends on the extent of actual contact with the mine. Of these, contact mines, as their name suggests, detonate when a vessel makes physical contact with (or otherwise comes close to) the mine in the water. These are the easiest to use. At the other end of this spectrum are the technically advanced influence mines. These do not require physical contact, but rely on sensors to identify specific target vessel characteristics or “signatures” — magnetic, acoustic, pressure, seismic, or underwater electronic signatures. There are also controlled mines, which may be detonated from a shore station, and are designed to be offensive or defensive.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

With reference to the frog species and their native places, consider the following pairs:

1. Desert Rain Frog – Southeast Asia

2. Common Tree Frog – Namibia

3. American Bullfrog – Amazon rainforest

How many of the pairs given above are correctly matched?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Species such as the American Bullfrog are frequently discussed as invasive species affecting biodiversity in many regions. Questions on species and their native habitats are a common pattern in UPSC Environment and Ecology prelims. Increasing global concern about biodiversity conservation and invasive species management keeps such topics relevant for UPSC.

Explanation:

— Most of us are familiar with the rhythmic croaks of frogs, especially during monsoon evenings or near freshwater bodies. But did you know frogs can scream, and sometimes quite loudly? While it may sound like something out of a horror movie, the phenomenon of screaming frogs is real, rare, and deeply fascinating.

— Desert Rain Frog (Breviceps macrops): This small, round frog from Namibia is perhaps the most viral screamer, thanks to its comically loud squeaks that resemble dog toys. It gained internet fame with a popular video showing it inflating and squeaking as a defence. Hence, pair 1 is not correctly matched.

— Common Tree Frog (Polypedates leucomystax): Native to Southeast Asia, this species can emit a surprisingly loud scream when threatened. Hence, pair 2 is not correctly matched.

— American Bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus): This frog is native to the eastern United States. Known for its deep call, this frog can also let out distress vocalisations that resemble shrieks when captured. Hence, pair 3 is not correctly matched.

— Amazonian Frogs: Some frogs in the Amazon rainforest have been reported to scream when birds or snakes attempt to snatch them up, according to researchers from Brazil’s Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas da Amazônia.

— The frog scream varies between species. Some sound like shrill screeches, others like prolonged squeals or gasps. Unlike their melodic mating calls, screaming is usually jarring, sudden, and short-lived.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

With reference to the Kurumba painting, consider the following statements:

1. It is a prehistoric art form, estimated to be over 3000 years old.

2. The art was traditionally drawn on rocks and in caves across the high hills of the Nilgiris.

3. The essence from the Vengai tree trunk is used for the painting.

4. A Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kurumba art is with Tamil Nadu.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Kurumba Painting was recently highlighted in the media for efforts to revive the tribal art tradition in the Nilgiri Hills. UPSC can ask questions on traditional art forms and tribal heritage appearing in current affairs.

Explanation:

— For members of the Alu Kurumba community in the Nilgiris, the Centre’s announcement of a Padma Shri earlier this year was both surreal and heartbreaking. The award went to Krishnan Raghavan, known by his pen name ‘Kitna’. But it came after his death.

— Kurumba painting is a prehistoric art form, estimated to be over 3000 years old. According to reports, the earliest documented evidence of Kurumba paintings on dwelling structures in the Nilgiris can be traced to the period of 1871-1872. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— The art was traditionally drawn on rocks and in caves across the high hills of the Nilgiris. Today, fewer than 10 indigenous practitioners remain. Among them, only three know how to extract the natural colours used in the paintings that make the artwork last longer.

Kurumba painting is a prehistoric art form, estimated to be over 3,000 years old. (Special Arrangement) Kurumba painting is a prehistoric art form, estimated to be over 3,000 years old. (Special Arrangement)

— The colours themselves come from the forest. The essence from the Vengai tree trunk is used to produce yellow, brown and purple shades, Pachaikeeda leaves are crushed to provide green pigment, red sand gives earthy tones, and the Karimaram tree is used to produce black. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— There is no particular GI tag for the Kurumba painting. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

With reference to the Dimethyl Ether (DME), consider the following statements:

1. Domestic production of DME from methanol can reduce dependence on imported LPG.

2. It emits high soot and SOx.

3. It exhibits thermal efficiency that is comparable to traditional fuels.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 3 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Dimethyl Ether has recently been discussed as an alternative clean fuel and LPG substitute in India. It aligns with India’s push for cleaner fuels and energy transition in the household sector. UPSC can ask questions on emerging alternative fuels and energy technologies appearing in current affairs.

Explanation:

— Amid the ongoing LPG shortage caused by supply chain disruptions, the need for a homegrown, sustainable and eco-friendly cooking fuel has become urgent, with Dimethyl Ether (DME) emerging as a promising alternative. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— At the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), scientists have developed a patent-protected DME production process technology that utilizes an indigenously invented highly active, selective and cost-effective catalyst, ensuring efficient conversion of methanol to DME.

— DME, a synthetic fuel, boasts several advantages over conventional options. It burns cleaner, emitting minimal amounts of soot, nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and particulate matter. Furthermore, DME exhibits thermal efficiency that is comparable to traditional fuels, making it a viable substitute. Hence, statement 2 is not correct and statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

Consider the following statements about International Energy Agency:

1. It is a Paris-based organization.

2. Member countries of the International Energy Agency are required to maintain at least 60 days of their imports as emergency reserves.

3. It was created in 1974 to help co-ordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) 1 and 2 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The International Energy Agency frequently appears in discussions on global energy security and transition policies. UPSC can ask about international energy institutions and their mandates in Prelims. Energy security has gained importance due to geopolitical tensions affecting global oil markets since the Russia–Ukraine War.

Explanation:

— The IEA is at the heart of global dialogue on energy, providing authoritative analysis, data, policy recommendations, and real-world solutions to help countries provide secure and sustainable energy for all.

— The IEA was created in 1974 to help co-ordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil. While oil security remains a key aspect of our work, the IEA has evolved and expanded significantly since its foundation. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Member countries of the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based organization, are required to maintain at least 90 days of their imports as emergency reserves. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 11

Who among the following is the recipient of the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize?

(a) David Chipperfield

(b) Riken Yamamoto

(c) Smiljan Radić Clarke

(d) Liu Jiakun

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Can UPSC ask a question that appears more suited to lower-level exams? The answer is yes. In the past, UPSC has surprised aspirants by including straightforward questions on “person in news” or major awards, topics that are often treated as part of the miscellaneous section but can still appear in the Prelims.

Explanation:

— “Words often fail critics trying to describe the work of Chilean architect Smiljan Radić, recipient of the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize, architecture’s most coveted award. His futuristic modernism is sometimes interpreted as ‘conceptually evasive’, and, at other times, as “Mies van der Rohe-meets-Star Trek”. Spanning cultural and commercial buildings, residences, and pavilions, each project is marked by a unique dialogue between structure, material and context. Ranging from minimalist, sharply geometric forms to sculptural, almost fantastical constructions, they challenge conventional notions of space.”

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 12

Consider the following statements with respect to Essential Commodities Act amended in 2020:

1. The amended act can only be imposed if there is a 100% increase in retail prices of horticultural produce and

2. The amended act can only be imposed if there is a 50% increase in the retail prices of non-perishable agricultural food items.

3. The amended act can only be imposed if there is a 25% increase in the retail prices of food stocks held for domestic public distribution.

Which of the above given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

This is a straightforward question, though not necessarily an easy one. It becomes relevant because issues related to foreign investment and regulatory scrutiny of investors from land-bordering countries have re-emerged in current affairs, linking global economic uncertainties with government policy responses. UPSC often frames questions around such policy changes with slightly technical parameters, making them easy to overlook in the exam but they offer a useful opportunity for revision.

Explanation:

— With fuel shipments via the Strait of Hormuz halted for the foreseeable future, thanks to the war in West Asia, and the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserves in short supply, the government on Monday invoked the Essential Commodities Act to divert natural gas to “priority sectors” that are dependent on the fuel.

— The Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), says that segments that directly impact millions of common consumers—piped natural gas (PNG) for households, compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production—will have precedence over other natural gas-consuming sectors.

— India depends on LNG imports to meet about half of its natural gas requirement of around 190 million standard cubic metres per day. Over 50% of these imports are sourced from West Asian countries like Qatar and the UAE. India depends on imports to meet 60% of its LPG requirement, 80% of which is sourced via the Strait of Hormuz.

What is the Essential Commodities Act?

— The Essential Commodities Act (ECA) was enacted in 1955 to “provide, in the interests of the general public, for the control of the production, supply and distribution of, and trade and commerce, in certain commodities”. If the supply of essential commodities or products were disrupted due to hoarding or black marketing, this would affect the normal, everyday life of people.

— Essential commodities as defined by the Act include cattle fodder, coal and its derivatives, automobile components and accessories, cotton and wool textiles, drugs as defined in Section 3 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940; foodstuffs, iron and steel as well as products made of these, raw cotton, raw jute; and any other product listed by the Centre via a notified order. Following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the Centre in March 2020 briefly included face masks and hand sanitisers in the list of essential commodities, and removed these in July.

— Under the original act, the government could fix the minimum support price of any packaged product held as an “essential” commodity.

— In June 2020, the Centre amended the Act to delist certain commodities as essential, allowing the government to regulate their supply and prices only “under extraordinary circumstances” such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise and a natural calamity of grave nature. The commodities thus delisted include food items, including cereals, pulses, potatoes, onions, edible oilseeds and oils. In such cases, limits can be placed on the number of stocks of such items held by individuals.

— The amended act can only be imposed if there is a 100% increase in retail prices of horticultural produce and a 50% increase in the retail prices of non-perishable agricultural food items. However, these restrictions do not apply to food stocks held for domestic public distribution. Hence, statement 3 is wrong and the rest 2 are correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 13

With reference to foreign investment from countries sharing a land border with India, consider the following statements:

1. The Government applies the beneficial ownership test at the level of the investor entity for investments from land-bordering countries.

2. Investments with non-controlling beneficial ownership up to 10% from land-bordering countries shall be permitted under the automatic route, subject to sectoral caps and reporting requirements to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

UPSC often asks prelims questions on recent policy changes in FDI regulations and investment screening mechanisms, especially those linked to national security and economic policy.

Explanation:

— In a move which will fast-track limited investment flows from China into key manufacturing sectors, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 60-day deadline for clearing investment proposals from land-bordering countries (LBCs) including China for capital goods, electronic capital goods, electronic components, polysilicon and ingot-wafer for solar cells. However, the investment restrictions for LBCs, which were brought into force through the Press Note 3 or PN3 of 2020, have been retained for entities registered in LBCs including China and strategic sectors such as semiconductors, government sources said.

— The government in its Tuesday’s decision has also decided a threshold level of 10% for automatic approval of the investment from foreign entities where investors have only up to 10% non-controlling beneficial ownership of LBC investors. Under the revised investment norms, the majority shareholding and control of the investee entity will be with resident Indian citizen(s) and/or resident Indian entity(ies) owned and controlled by resident Indian citizen(s), at all times, an official release of the Cabinet decision stated.

— The government has set a 60-day deadline for processing and deciding investment proposals from the land bordering countries in the specified manufacturing sectors. A Committee of Secretaries (CoS) under the Cabinet Secretary has been given powers to revise the list of specified sectors going ahead.

— The government has also incorporated the definition and criteria for ‘beneficial owner’ for investors from land-border sharing countries, in line with money laundering rules. “The Beneficial Ownership test shall be applied at the level of the investor entity. Investors with non-controlling LBC (land bordering countries) Beneficial Ownership of up to 10 per cent shall be permitted under the automatic route as per the applicable sectoral caps, entry routes, attendant conditions. Such investments shall be subject to the reporting of relevant information/details by the investee entity to DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade),” the release said.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 14

The Chinese term ‘Xiaokang’ was recently seen in the news. What is it closely related to?

(a) A model of ‘well-off village’ representing moderate prosperity

(b) A rural military settlement programme along China’s borders

(c) A digital currency issued by the central bank

(d) A special economic zone model for premium export-oriented industries

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

China and its security and development initiatives remain a recurring theme in the UPSC exam. Often, terms with philosophical or historical roots appear in the news in a new policy context. For aspirants, the key is not just the literal meaning of the term but the contemporary context in which it is being used. UPSC prelims frequently tests such nuanced links between traditional concepts and modern governance.

Explanation:

— China has constructed 72% of its 628 Xiaokang, or “well-off villages,” near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in northeastern states, with 90% in Arunachal Pradesh. The details were revealed on Tuesday (March 10) by Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Strategy), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, during an address at the annual Assam Rifles-USI seminar, who added that many of these settlements are in areas contested between the two countries. “..Not to mention the Xiaokang project of about 600 odd villages across the northern borders. But more importantly, almost 72% of these 628 villages are across the northeastern states. That translates to about 450, and out of these, almost 90% are opposite the state of Arunachal Pradesh. No marks for guessing why that is so,” he said. “These border settlements, villages are definitely a challenge. They’re coming up very rapidly. And many of these are in areas that are contested between the two countries,” he said.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 15

Express Rome and Mayuree Naree were recently seen in the news. What are they?

(a) Newly discovered offshore oil fields in the Persian Gulf

(b) Merchant vessels involved in an incident in the Strait of Hormuz

(c) Joint naval exercises conducted by Gulf countries

(d) Undersea communication cables linking West Asia and Europe

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Major geopolitical events such as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz often dominate the headlines. However, for a serious aspirant, micro-details mentioned in news reports can also become potential prelims questions.

Explanation:

— Express Rome (a Liberian-flagged container ship) and Mayuree Naree (a Thai-flagged bulk carrier) were merchant vessels reported to have been targeted amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

— Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) recently said that its navy fired on the Liberian-flagged Express Rome and the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz after they ignored warnings.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | March 01 to March 07, 2026

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | February 22 to February 28, 2026

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | February 15 to February 21, 2026

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | February 08 to February 14, 2026

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | February 01 to February 07, 2026

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