UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 12 – July 18): 10 key questions with detailed answers for Prelims 2027

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Which of the following statements is/are correct about the BIMSTEC, or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation?

1. It seeks to act as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia.

2. The latest members to join BIMSTEC were Thailand and Myanmar in 2016.

3. Every BIMSTEC member country is an official participant in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) except India.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

BIMSTEC was recently in the news due to renewed regional cooperation initiatives and discussions on connectivity, maritime security, and economic integration in the Bay of Bengal. UPSC can ask questions on regional groupings, their membership, objectives, and strategic significance.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— Ahead of BIMSTEC’s thirtieth anniversary next year, the Bay of Bengal grouping is stepping up cooperation against evolving security threats, from terrorism and cybercrime to maritime security. At a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, the national security chiefs of seven member countries endorsed a set of guiding principles for maritime law enforcement and disaster relief operations, highlighting the grouping’s growing focus on regional security.

— BIMSTEC, or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, comprises the countries of the Bay of Bengal region. It seeks to act as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Originally formed as BIST-EC (Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Thailand Economic Cooperation) in 1997, it became BIMST-EC after Myanmar joined, and BIMSTEC in 2004 with Nepal and Bhutan. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The grouping remained relatively inactive until India’s renewed push to mobilise regional support following the terrorist attack in Uri in September 2016, as well as a boycott of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit scheduled in Islamabad that November. A month later, India hosted an outreach summit with BIMSTEC leaders alongside the BRICS summit in Goa.

Story continues below this ad

— Another major factor is the looming presence of China. It has undertaken a massive drive to finance and build infrastructure in South and Southeast Asia through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the last decade or so, in almost all BIMSTEC countries except Bhutan and India. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— For India, BIMSTEC offers a platform to advance regional connectivity and cooperation as an alternative to China, while showcasing the Bay of Bengal as open and peaceful, in contrast to China’s behaviour in the South China Sea.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the ‘National Investment Policy for Urea-2026’, consider the following statements:

1. The new policy combined the fixed and variable costs in the pricing framework.

Story continues below this ad

2. It introduces a return on equity (RoE) band with a minimum of 12% and a maximum of 16%.

3. The policy does not address the foreign exchange risk.

4. The policy aims to encourage investment in gas-based urea manufacturing units and increase domestic production.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 (NIPU-2026) is a recent policy reform aimed at boosting domestic urea production and reducing import dependence. UPSC can ask questions on new government policies related to agriculture, fertilisers, and the economy.

Explanation

— The Union Cabinet approved the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 (NIPU-2026), a new framework to encourage investment in gas-based urea manufacturing units and increase domestic production. Hence, statement 4 is correct.

Story continues below this ad

— The government, in a press release, said the policy aims to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The new policy introduces several changes over the earlier New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012., whose investment window ended in October 2019.

— The new policy separates fixed and variable costs in the pricing framework. It introduces a return on equity (RoE) band with a minimum of 12% and a maximum of 16%. It also addresses foreign exchange risk by converting fixed costs into rupees after four years based on the prevailing exchange rate. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The government said these changes will improve transparency and save more than Rs 250 crore for every plant set up under NIPU-2026 compared with projects approved under NIP-2012.

— The Department of Fertilizers will cover new gas-based urea manufacturing units under NIPU-2026. The government said the policy will support new investments and help increase domestic urea production to narrow the gap between demand and supply.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 3

With reference to women’s Test cricket, consider the following statements:

1. Only 10 nations have played a women’s Test.

2. India has played the maximum number of Test matches.

3. There is no points table and no long-term calendar to give women’s Tests context.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

Women’s Test cricket was recently in the news due to renewed discussions on expanding the format and providing it with a structured international calendar. UPSC has increasingly included questions on contemporary developments in sports, especially those related to governance, institutional reforms, and women’s participation.

Explanation

— India’s historic 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women’s Test at Lord’s came as a relief after the team’s exit in the group stage of the T20 World Cup.

Story continues below this ad

— Since the first women’s Test in December 1934, only 154 Tests have been played over 92 years. Men’s cricket has staged more than 2,600 Tests. The format is largely restricted to occasional one-off matches rather than multi-Test series.

— Most are one-off matches played as part of bilateral tours. There is no regular competition, no points table and no long-term calendar to give women’s Tests context. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Only 10 nations have played a women’s Test. England have played 104 women’s Tests, Australia 81 and India 43. New Zealand have played 45 Tests but none since 2004. The West Indies have played 12, also without a Test since 2004. South Africa have played 16 Tests, most recently in 2024. Pakistan have played three Tests, while Sri Lanka and Ireland have played one each. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— The Netherlands remain the only Associate nation to play a women’s Test, doing so in 2007. Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are yet to make their Women’s Test debuts.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Operation Southern Readiness 26-2, consider the following statements:

1. The Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 will be hosted by the Indian Navy.

2. The operation is a kind of training engagement, which will be conducted in partnership with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 was recently in the news as part of India’s growing engagement in multilateral maritime security initiatives. UPSC can ask questions on international military exercises, maritime cooperation, and regional security groupings.

Explanation

— The Indian Navy is set to host Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, between July 20 and 23, which will bring together personnel from Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) partner nations for professional maritime security training, practical experience, and exchange of Best Practices. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— Through its association with Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a multinational maritime partnership comprising more than 40 nations, the Indian Navy continues to contribute to regional capacity building and collective maritime security.

— According to the Navy, the training programme will combine classroom instruction, simulator-based training, and practical exposure. Sessions will cover areas including Maritime Law, Maritime Domain Awareness and Information Sharing, Counter-Narcotics, Force Protection, Asymmetric Threats, and maritime Uncrewed Systems.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements:

1. India’s first Night Safari is proposed in this Reserve forest.

2. This Reserve forest is in Uttar Pradesh and is also home to India’s first gharial conservation centre.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

(b) Ranipur Forest Reserve

(c) Surajpur Forest Reserve

(d) Kukrail Reserve Forest

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

UPSC can ask location-based questions on protected areas and wildlife conservation initiatives. The topic also links infrastructure development with biodiversity conservation, making it relevant for the Environment and Ecology section of the Prelims syllabus.

Explanation

— The Supreme Court has okayed the Uttar Pradesh government’s ambitious Kukrail Night Safari and Day Zoo project, clearing the final hurdle for what is proposed to be India’s first Night Safari and the world’s fifth after Singapore, Thailand, China and Indonesia.

— The project had faced years of scrutiny because it is to come up inside the ecologically sensitive 2,027-hectare Kukrail Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Lucknow, which is also home to India’s first gharial conservation centre, established in 1975.

— The Rs 1,510-crore project will come up over 855 acres within the Kukrail Reserve Forest and will be developed in two phases:

Phase I: Night Safari and Eco-tourism Zone

Phase II: Day Zoo

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

The Malwa, Doaba and Majha are the three distinct regions in:

(a) Rajasthan

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Punjab

(d) Gujarat

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

UPSC asks location-based questions on important geographical and cultural regions of India. Understanding these regions is relevant for both the Geography and Polity/Society sections of the Prelims syllabus.

Explanation

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab was officially centred around infrastructure. He inaugurated and laid the foundations for over a dozen projects worth Rs 5,470 crore.

— But rather than concentrating investments in one politically important pocket, the projects were spread across Punjab’s three regions — Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

Punjab’s three regions Punjab’s three regions

— Carved out by the rivers flowing through the state, Malwa, Majha and Doaba are not just geographically distinct but politically and culturally diverse as well. All three have their own distinct Punjabi dialects.

— Malwa: This is the largest of the three regions, with 69 of Punjab’s 117 Assembly seats spread across 12 of the state’s 23 districts. Any party aspiring to form a government must perform well here. Nestled between the Satluj and Ghaggar rivers, this belt has had a monopoly in state CMs for the last three decades.

— Majha: With the Ravi river flowing to its west, Beas in the east and Satluj in the south, Majha means ‘in the middle’, and it used to be the centre of undivided Punjab before Partition. Majha, which has 25 seats, carries strategic importance because it includes the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot and Gurdaspur. It has a profusion of historic gurdwaras, including the Golden Temple, and the Kartarpur corridor that leads to a revered shrine across the border in Pakistan.

— Doaba: With its 23 Assembly seats, Doaba has the state’s largest Scheduled Caste population and remains politically important because Dalit voters significantly influence election outcomes in many constituencies. Lying between the Satluj and Beas, Doaba (meaning between two rivers) is a buffer between Malwa and Majha.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

Consider the following statements about the ‘i-DRONE initiative’:

1. The initiative has been launched by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

2. The initiative has demonstrated that drone-assisted transport of tuberculosis (TB) sputum samples can significantly improve access to diagnostic services for people living in remote and underserved areas.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The i-DRONE initiative was recently in the news for expanding the use of drones in public healthcare. UPSC can ask about government health initiatives and the application of emerging technologies such as drones in service delivery.

Explanation

— The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under its flagship i-DRONE initiative, has demonstrated that drone-assisted transport of tuberculosis (TB) sputum samples can significantly improve access to diagnostic services for people living in remote and underserved areas. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The findings are the result of a programme-based study undertaken in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in partnership with AIIMS Bibinagar and the District TB Office as part of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. The study contrasted the traditional system of patient travel for tuberculosis diagnosis to a drone-enabled model in which sputum samples were collected at nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres (SCs) and transferred by drones to designated TB diagnostic laboratories.

— The study included 840 individuals and discovered that the median turnaround time for tuberculosis diagnosis fell from 15 days to 5 days with the introduction of drone-based sample transfer. Diagnostic delays were also dramatically decreased, allowing for earlier confirmation of disease and speedier clinical decision-making.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: pib.gov.in)

QUESTION 8

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced the concept of specified non-financial assets (SNFAs). Which of the following assets can be acquired by the banks when borrowers fail to repay loans?

1. Residential buildings

2. Vehicles

3. Industrial land

4. High-value movable assets, including watches

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The RBI’s introduction of Specified Non-Financial Assets (SNFAs) marks a significant regulatory change in the banking sector’s treatment of assets acquired from loan defaults. UPSC can test new RBI regulations, financial terminology, and banking reforms in the Economy section.

Explanation

— The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced the concept of specified non-financial assets (SNFAs) in the event of loan defaults and mandated that disposal of such assets should primarily be through public auctions under SARFAESI Act principles and prohibited resale to the original borrower or related parties.

— SNFAs refer to immovable properties that banks acquire when borrowers fail to repay loans. Such assets include residential buildings, commercial properties, industrial land or other real estate accepted by banks in settlement of outstanding debt.

— The RBI has issued the Third Amendment Directions, 2026 under its Commercial Banks-Resolution of Stressed Assets Directions, 2025. The new regulations establish a comprehensive framework for how banks should acquire, value, manage and dispose of non-financial assets obtained from defaulting borrowers.

— According to the new directions, banks may acquire an SNFA only after a borrower’s loan has been officially classified as a non-performing asset (NPA). The acquisition must involve either full or partial settlement of the bank’s outstanding exposure. In cases where only part of the loan is settled through the transfer of property, the remaining debt will continue to be treated under restructuring norms, ensuring that banks maintain appropriate provisioning and risk management standards.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

With reference to India’s first undersea tunnel, consider the following statements:

1. The Mumbai-Kochi corridor includes India’s first undersea tunnel.

2. The major part of the undersea tunnel will pass beneath Thane Creek.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

UPSC can ask questions on landmark infrastructure projects, especially those introducing new engineering technologies. The topic is relevant to the Science and Technology and Infrastructure portions of the Prelims syllabus.

Explanation

— The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) has started excavation work from Sawli (Ghansoli) towards Vikhroli in Maharashtra for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Of the 10-km tunnel section, 7 km will pass beneath Thane Creek, making it the country’s first undersea tunnel for a railway corridor. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

Which one of the following best describes the Balance of Plant (BoP) in a nuclear power plant?

(a) It includes the reactor vessel, control rods, and nuclear fuel only.

(b) It comprises auxiliary and support systems necessary for electricity generation but excludes the nuclear island.

(c) It consists only of the turbine-generator set.

(d) It refers exclusively to the plant’s security infrastructure.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant was recently in the news due to an alleged cyber leak involving its Balance of Plant (BoP) facilities. UPSC frequently asks questions on technical terms associated with infrastructure and nuclear energy projects that appear in current affairs.

Explanation

— For more than a month, a large cache of files purportedly linked to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant have been available on the dark web. The data, leaked by ransomware group World Leaks, is purportedly linked to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, whose subsidiary, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, was awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract in 2018 for the plant’s non-nuclear common service facilities, known as the Balance of Plant (BoP).

— The leaked data, accessed by The Indian Express, includes a 14.3 GB dataset comprising 18,997 files related to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. These files are part of a much larger cache of 1.2 terabytes containing over 858,000 files purportedly linked to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.

— The term “Balance of Plant” (BoP) refers to all of the supporting components, auxiliary systems, and infrastructure required to operate a power plant or industrial facility’s main generation unit, except the core engine or generator.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 05 – July 11)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (June 28 – July 04)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (June 21 – June 27)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (June 14 – June 20)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (June 07 – June 13)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (May 31 – June 06)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.