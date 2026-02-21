UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz | February 15 to February 21, 2026

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 is just a few months away, current affairs should be your primary focus. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and find detailed answers to the MCQs with explanations.

In India, which of the following states have been identified for producing rare-earth permanent magnets (REPM) and processing plants for critical minerals?

1. Andhra Pradesh

2. Odisha

3. Tamil Nadu

4. Maharashtra

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 4

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Rare-earth permanent magnets and critical minerals are essential for EVs, renewable energy, defence and electronics, making them directly linked to India’s economic and strategic security. UPSC Prelims frequently tests current affairs related to strategic minerals, industrial policy, and location-based factual mapping, making this topic highly relevant.

Explanation

— India will start producing rare-earth permanent magnets (REPM) by the end of this year, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

— High-strength REPMs are crucial for a wide range of technologies, from electric vehicles and renewable energy systems to electronics, aerospace, and defence applications. But their manufacturing is concentrated in a handful of countries, with China alone controlling over 90% in both manufacturing and processing of raw material needed to produce these magnets. In November, the government had approved a Rs 7,280 crore scheme to promote manufacturing of REPM.

— The government has identified four states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra — to promote setting up of critical mineral processing plants.

— These efforts aim to create an alternative supply chain so that no single country can hold a monopoly over the critical mineral value chain.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Indian nationality will be given under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the:

1. Sikhs of Afghanistan

2. Parsis of Pakistan

3. Buddhists of Bangladesh

4. Tamils of Sri Lanka

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) has been a major constitutional and political issue, frequently in the news due to rules notification, implementation debates, and judicial scrutiny. It directly relates to Citizenship provisions under Articles 5–11 of the Constitution and amendments to the Citizenship Act, 1955 — a core Polity area for Prelims.

Explanation

— Ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Centre operationalised the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act through a gazetted notification, notifying the constitution of an Empowered Committee in the state to process applications under the Act.

— Indian nationality will be given under the CAA to the persecuted non-Muslim migrants – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians – from the three countries.

— Sri Lanka is not covered under CAA.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the World Gold Council, consider the following statements:

1. The World Gold Council was formed in 1987.

2. It is headquartered in India.

3. It is a statutory body established under the United Nations.

4. The council regulates and fixes international gold prices.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The World Gold Council is frequently cited in reports on gold demand, reserves, and investment trends, which are regularly in the news. UPSC often tests the nature, headquarters, and functions of international organizations, especially to distinguish between regulatory, statutory, and promotional bodies.

Explanation

— According to data from the World Gold Council, India’s gold ETFs bought a record 15.52 tonne of gold in January, almost equal to the demand seen in the previous three months combined.

About World Gold Council

— The World Gold Council was formed in 1987 by some of the world’s most forward-thinking mining companies. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— There are three core pillars to our mission in serving the gold market and its participants. Learn more about our work in each of the following areas: Improving understanding, Improving access, and Improving trust.

— It is headquartered in London. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— It is a market development organization funded by gold mining companies. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— It does not regulate or fix gold prices; gold prices are determined by global market forces. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.gold.org)

QUESTION 4

The Strait of Hormuz — a narrow but vital waterway that is a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas flows. It is between:

(a) Oman and Iran

(b) Saudi Arabia and Iraq

(c) United Arab Emirates and Qatar

(d) Kuwait and Bahrain

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant share of global crude oil and LNG trade passes — directly impacting India’s energy security. UPSC Prelims often tests map-based locations, strategic straits, and their economic significance, especially in the context of global trade and energy flows.

Explanation

— International oil prices have hit a six-month high due to escalating tensions between the US and Iran, and growing concerns that Washington could launch military strikes against Tehran.

— The reason why oil markets appear jittery is the apprehension that military action against Iran could choke oil supplies from the wider Gulf region, which accounts for the lion’s share of global oil exports. In addition to Iran, other major Gulf oil producers, like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, and Kuwait, are heavily dependent on the strait to feed the global market.

— The Strait of Hormuz — a narrow but vital waterway that is a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas flows.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

— The Strait of Hormuz is between Oman and Iran.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following plants acts as nature’s air purifiers and can thrive in Indian Homes?

1. Snake Plant

2. Areca Palm

3. Peace Lily

4. Spider Plant

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 1 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Indoor air pollution is a significant environmental and public health issue in India, making plant-based air purification relevant under Environment & Ecology for Prelims. UPSC often tests basic environmental awareness and commonly discussed ecological concepts, especially those linked to pollution mitigation and sustainability.

Explanation

— Indoor air can sometimes be more polluted than outdoor air — due to dust, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from paints and furniture, and poor ventilation. In 1989, NASA conducted the study “Interior Landscape Plants for Indoor Air Pollution Abatement” to examine how certain houseplants could help remove toxins such as benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene from indoor spaces. While plants alone cannot replace proper ventilation or air purifiers, adding the right ones can contribute to fresher indoor environments.

— Snake Plant (Sansevieria): According to the NASA study, snake plants can help filter formaldehyde and benzene. They are also unique because they release oxygen at night, making them suitable for bedrooms.

— Areca Palm: The areca palm is popular in Indian homes for its lush, tropical look. Beyond aesthetics, NASA identified it as effective in removing airborne toxins while also increasing indoor humidity, which is beneficial in air-conditioned spaces.

— Peace Lily: Peace lilies are admired for their elegant white blooms. They are known to help reduce indoor pollutants such as ammonia and benzene. However, they require slightly more care than snake plants and should be kept away from pets, as they can be mildly toxic if ingested.

— Spider Plant: The spider plant is beginner-friendly and fast-growing. It is particularly noted for filtering carbon monoxide and formaldehyde.

— Money Plant (Pothos): It can grow in soil or water and tolerates low light. NASA’s research suggests pothos can help remove indoor pollutants like benzene and formaldehyde.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) can issue notices to e-commerce platforms for:

1. listing or selling prohibited/restricted goods

2. violating provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019

3. engaging in unfair trade practices or misleading listings

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has recently been active in issuing notices to e-commerce platforms, keeping it in current affairs. Questions on regulatory jurisdiction, consumer rights, and e-commerce governance are highly relevant under Polity and Economy for Prelims.

Explanation

— The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the top consumer watchdog in the country, has issued notices to six e-commerce platforms/entities for listing restricted drone & GPS jammers in violation of the consumer protection law.

— According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the six companies to which notices have been issued are — Everse, Indiamart, Xboom, Javiat Aerospace, AirONE Robotics and MavericDrones & Technologies Pvt Ltd. The CCPA has issued these notices for listing and offering for sale restricted wireless transmitting devices such as “anti-drone systems”, “drone jammers” and “GPS jammers”, in alleged violation of the Consumer Protection Act-2019 and other applicable telecom and trade control laws, the ministry said in a statement.

— The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), established under the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, has the authority to:

(i) Issue warnings for listing or selling illegal or restricted goods on e-commerce platforms.

(ii) Take action for violations of the Consumer Protection Act of 2019.

(iii) Act to prevent unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements/listings.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

With reference to the Vibrant Villages programme, consider the following statements:

1. The first phase of the Vibrant Villages programme was launched in the Indo-China border villages.

2. The second phase of the programme aims to cover villages along the southern coast of India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

The Vibrant Villages Programme is linked to border infrastructure, national security, and rural development, all important themes in Polity and Governance. UPSC frequently tests government schemes, their objectives, phases, and geographical coverage, especially when they have strategic significance.

Explanation

— The Union Home Minister formally launched the second phase of the central government’s Vibrant Villages programme in a village on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district.

— In Barak Valley and all other border districts, in every village, the work of providing all kinds of facilities is going to be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Vibrant Village 2.

— In April 2023, the first phase was launched in the Indo-China border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh. In that first phase, 662 villages had been identified for comprehensive development in 19 districts along the northern border in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The second phase that was launched on Friday, with a total outlay of Rs 6839 crore till the financial year 2028-2029, aims to cover a total of 1,954 villages in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, J&K, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

Bharat-VISTAAR, recently seen in the news, is best described as:

(a) A satellite-based navigation system for urban transport

(b) An AI-powered multilingual tool to support farmers

(c) A digital payment platform for MSMEs

(d) A defence communication network

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

For aspirants preparing for Prelims 2026, such government digital initiatives linking AI with farming can be easy one-mark questions if revised properly.

Explanation

— Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), an AI-powered multilingual tool designed to provide farmers with relevant information.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

With reference to Galathea Bay, consider the following statements:

1. It is located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

2. It is an important nesting site of the Leatherback turtle.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

UPSC frequently frames questions linking ecologically sensitive regions with species in news, especially where conservation concerns intersect with developmental projects. For a serious aspirant, understanding the geography–environment–IUCN status linkage is crucial, as such areas often become focal points of policy debates and prelims traps.

Explanation

— The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monday cleared the way for the government’s Rs 81,000-crore Great Nicobar mega infrastructure project, noting its “strategic importance” and observing that there were “adequate safeguards” in the project’s environmental clearance.

— The tribunal’s order is significant as it will likely act as a reference point for future projects of strategic importance that are planned in ecologically sensitive areas.

— It also casts a fresh spotlight on the 166-sq km project to create a strategic and economic hub that will require the diversion of 130 sq km of forest land and the felling of almost a million trees.

— Great Nicobar Island covers 910 sq km and is home to India’s southernmost location, Indira Point.

— The government’s main goal on the island is to create an economic and defence hub.

— This goal rests on four pillars: An integrated township that will include defence facilities, a transshipment port, a civil and military airport, and a 450-MVA gas and solar power-based plant.

— Initially driven by NITI Aayog, the project’s implementing agency is now the Andaman and Nicobar Island Integrated Development Corp Ltd (ANIIDCO).

— Of the cumulative area earmarked for the project, around 149 sq km will be used for the integrated township, 8.45 sq km for the new airport, 7.66 sq km for the port and .39 sq km for the power plant.

— The integrated township will include residential, commercial, tourist, logistics and defence facilities.

— The transshipment port will be located on the southern tip of Great Nicobar at Galathea Bay, an ecologically important area that is home to the nesting sites of Leatherback turtles, and where the Galathea River drains into the sea. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

Consider the following statements with reference to Pax Silica, recently seen in the news:

1. It is a US-led initiative to counter China’s dominance in new-age sectors such as critical minerals.

2. India is the first country to join the US in this alliance.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2026?

Pax Silica has been in the news in the context of global competition over AI, semiconductors, and critical minerals, areas that are strategically significant for India’s economic and technological security. UPSC Prelims frequently tests new international groupings, strategic initiatives, and India’s participation in multilateral frameworks, especially those linked to technology and critical resources.

Explanation

— India, on Friday (February 20), signed the Pax Silica declaration on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Pax Silica is a US-led initiative aimed at countering China’s dominance in new-age sectors such as critical minerals, which has created a wide gap in the price points of Chinese products and those produced elsewhere.

— The US initiative seeks to sideline China, and India naturally sees value in being part of such an initiative. However, the lack of processing capacity and expertise was the primary reason India did not make the cut at the outset. It was seen as lacking critical edge technologies or access to the resources that Pax Silica targets and is not a major repository of critical minerals. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— This is not the case with the eight countries that Pax Silica brought together — Japan, Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the UK, Israel, the UAE, and Australia — each of which has some form of leadership in AI or semiconductor supply chains. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

