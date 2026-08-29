UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 23 – August 29): 10 key questions with detailed answers for Prelims 2027

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for August 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

With reference to the glacial collapse, consider the following statements:

1. When glaciers collapse, it causes a sudden rush of water that mixes with loose dirt, rocks and riverbed materials.

2. Geological factors like earthquakes and temperature changes are responsible for glacial collapse.

3. Glacial collapse has no impact on downstream rivers, lakes or settlements.

4. Glacial collapse is confined to glaciers located at elevations below the permanent snowline.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

Story continues below this ad

This question is important for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it tests understanding of glacial processes, hazards and the vulnerability of the Himalayan region. It links physical geography with climate change, disaster management and environmental security.

Explanation

— The flash floods that swept through parts of Nepal and Tibet this week have been attributed to a glacial collapse in the Himalayas. It sent ice and rock debris hurtling into the Lhende Khola and Bhote Koshi river system, eventually reaching inhabited valleys.

— Generally, a glacial collapse refers to the sudden detachment of a large mass of ice, rock and water from a glacier on a steep mountain slope. Geological factors like earthquakes, temperature changes, or other physical changes unfolding within a glacier can influence such events. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— A glacier forms when snow accumulates and survives over several melting seasons. These deposits are compressed into a layer called firn — the midpoint between fresh and glacial snow — before recrystallising into solid ice as part of a glacier.

Story continues below this ad

— Once this glacial mass achieves sufficient weight, it can flow outward. “Mountain gradients on which ice moves in a steep flow are the cause of glacial collapse,” glaciologist Iqbal S Hasnain told The Indian Express. “Warming temperatures cause lots of melted water to get collected in subglacial channels. These channels open up after the glacier’s lower portion collapses, leading to water gushing through in large volumes,” he added.

— When such glaciers collapse, it causes a sudden rush of water that mixes with loose dirt, rocks and riverbed materials. This volatile mixture can race down narrow mountain valleys at great speeds. Another complication is posed by the piles of rock and ice that get left behind, which can block narrow river channels and form temporary natural dams. When such a temporary dam breaks under continuous pressure, a second round of flooding can be unleashed — something also witnessed in Nepal this week. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Glacial collapse can significantly affect downstream rivers, lakes and settlements, particularly through flash floods, debris flows and sediment movement. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— Glacial collapse is not confined to glaciers below the permanent snowline; glaciers generally exist above or extend across the snowline depending on local conditions. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Javelin anti-tank guided missile, consider the following statements:

1. The missile was designed to tackle heavily armored vehicles such as main battle tanks and lighter-skinned military vehicles.

2. Its infrared guidance system allows it to travel towards a target on its own.

3. Recently, India has signed an agreement with Russia to buy its Javelin anti-tank guided missile system.

Story continues below this ad

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers anti-tank guided missile technology and modern defence systems. The topic links science and technology with defence and strategic affairs, particularly in the context of India’s defence partnerships.

Explanation

— India has signed an agreement with the US to buy its Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, the US Embassy ‌in India said. “The United States welcomes the Indian Army’s signing of a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the purchase of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system through the US Foreign Military Sales process,” an American readout said. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— The Javelin first entered service with the US military in 1996. It is an anti-tank guided munition with a standard effective range of 2.5 km.

Story continues below this ad

— A single person can carry this missile system and fire it from their shoulder. Alternatively, it can also be fired from a remote launcher mounted on an unmanned ground vehicle.

— According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the missile was designed to tackle heavily armored vehicles such as main battle tanks and lighter-skinned military vehicles. It is also effective against fortifications, bunkers and helicopters. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Made by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, the Javelin is used by the US Army, US Marine Corps and numerous international customers — most prominently Ukraine.

— The Javelin is a “fire-and-forget” missile — its infrared guidance system allows it to travel towards a target on its own. This means that operators can fire and quickly move for cover, relocate to another fighting position, or reload to fire again, says a CSIS article. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 3

With reference to the natural reserves and the countries associated with Central Asia, consider the following pairs:

1. Kazakhstan – Reserves of uranium

2. Tajikistan – Largest reserves of natural gas

3. Turkmenistan – Huge hydro-power potential

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it tests mapping skills and knowledge of the natural-resource profile of Central Asian countries. The topic links geography, international relations and energy security, including India’s engagement with the region.

Explanation

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to Central Asia over the weekend. He will be in Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 on a bilateral visit and in the Kyrgyz Republic for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit from August 31 to September 1.

Story continues below this ad

— While several Indian Prime Ministers, right from Jawaharlal Nehru, have visited Central Asia, India began its focused engagement with these five countries — Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — only in 2012 when it framed the “Connect Central Asia” policy. The policy got a fillip when Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to all five Central Asian countries in July 2015. Modi’s visit marks a continuation of this outreach.

— Central Asia has always been seen as Russia’s backyard. It has a 20-30% Russian population and the language is also commonly spoken.

The region is considered to be extremely rich in mineral and natural resources.

– Kazakhstan has one of the world’s biggest reserves of uranium. It has other minerals too: coal, lead, zinc, gold and iron ore. Hence, pair 1 is correct.

– The Kyrgyz Republic has gold and hydro-power.

– Turkmenistan has one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas. Hence, pair 3 is not correct.

– Tajikistan also has huge hydro-power potential and Uzbekistan has gold, uranium and natural gas. Hence, pair 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Recently, the term “haircut” was in the news. Consider the following statements:

1. The term haircut is defined under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework.

2. It refers to the reduction in the value of an asset that has been used as collateral to protect a lender from potential losses.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it tests understanding of basic financial and banking terminology in the context of insolvency and credit markets. It also helps assess whether candidates can distinguish between formal legal definitions and terms used in financial practice.

Explanation

— A recent National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order involving Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra has yet again exposed one of the most highly debated issues under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework — deep “haircuts”.

— The term “haircut” is not defined under the IBC. In banking parlance, however, it refers to the reduction in the value of an asset that has been used as collateral to protect a lender from potential losses. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The August 25 NCLT order approved a repayment plan under which Chandra would pay just Rs 6.5 crore to creditors. While the admitted claims amount to Rs 22,006.57 crore, Chandra has said the total claim against him as a personal guarantor in the personal insolvency proceedings is only Rs 3,992 crore by the objectors of the plan.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Multi-lane Free Flow (MLFF), consider the following statements:

1. In MLFF, vehicles do not need to stop at the toll gate to pay the user fee.

2. The high-performance Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at the toll gate gantry read the FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) to deduct the toll amount even at speeds of up to 100 kmph.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct and Statement 2 is not the correct explanation for Statement 1.

(c) Statement 1 is correct but Statement 2 is incorrect.

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect but Statement 2 is correct.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers emerging technologies in transport infrastructure and digital toll collection. It is relevant to government initiatives aimed at improving highway efficiency, reducing congestion and enabling seamless mobility.

Explanation

— In a step to decongest highways, especially near toll plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched its ambitious Multi-lane Free Flow (MLFF) or barrier-less tolling system in May.

— In MLFF, vehicles do not need to stop at the toll gate to pay the user fee. The high-performance Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at the toll gate gantry read the FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) to deduct the toll amount even at speeds of up to 100 kmph. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— However, if the FASTAG account has insufficient balance or is invalid, faulty or non-functional, highway users are issued an e-notice for non-payment of the user fee immediately after crossing the toll gate. The toll amount must be paid within 72 hours, failing which defaulters have to pay double the toll amount.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

In India, at which of the following places are the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) located?

1. Mumbai

2. Kochi

3. Kandla

4. Chennai

5. Port Blair

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 1, 2 and 5 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 4 and 5 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it tests knowledge of India’s maritime security and institutional mechanisms for search and rescue operations. The topic is relevant to maritime safety, coastal security and India’s role in the Indian Ocean Region.

Explanation

— Recently, the Panama-flagged bulk carrier MV Ocean Winner sank in the Bay of Bengal, roughly 230 nautical miles off the coast of Odisha. The carrier had departed Odisha’s Paradip port carrying 72,100 tonnes of iron ore.

— The carrier issued a distress alert on Saturday morning from about 378 nautical miles (1 nautical mile equals 1.852 km) east of Visakhapatnam. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Port Blair was alerted on Saturday that communications with the vessel had ceased. At the same time, it also received a search and rescue request from Victory Star Group Co Ltd., the company associated with the ship.

— The Indian Coast Guard is responsible for executing /Coordinating Search and Rescue (SAR) missions in the Indian Maritime Search and Rescue Region (ISRR). Director General Indian Coast Guard is the National Maritime SAR Coordinating Authority (NMSARCA). Under NMSARCA, the ISRR of India is divided into three areas with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) located at Mumbai, Chennai and Port Blair.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: indiancoastguard.gov.in)

QUESTION 7

With reference to the Farakka Water Treaty, consider the following statements:

1. It is also known as the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.

2. It was signed in 1996 between India and Bangladesh.

3. The treaty established a 30-year binding framework (1996–2026).

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it covers India–Bangladesh relations and transboundary river-water management. The topic is relevant to international relations, geography and environmental governance, particularly in the context of shared river systems.

Explanation

— A fresh diplomatic and political confrontation is brewing in Bihar over the 1996 India-Bangladesh Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, or known colloquially as the Farakka treaty.

— The Farakka Water Treaty (officially called the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty) is a bilateral agreement signed on December 12, 1996, between India and Bangladesh that regulates the sharing of the Ganga waters at the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal, India, primarily during the dry season from January 1 to May 31. The treaty expires in December. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— The barrage was built in 1975 to divert water from the Ganga into the Hooghly River to flush out silt and to keep Kolkata Port navigable. However, this reduced downstream river flow into Bangladesh, causing severe water shortages, increased soil salinity, and ecological stress in southern Bangladesh.

The 1996 treaty established a 30-year binding framework (1996–2026) to replace earlier short-term stopgap arrangements and ensure predictable water distribution. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

Which of the following Indian states or Union Territories shares a border with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)?

1. Arunachal Pradesh

2. Assam

3. Ladakh

4. Himachal Pradesh

5. Uttarakhand

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

(b) 3, 4 and 5 only

(c) 1, 3, 4 and 5 only

(d) 1, 3, and 5 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims 2027 as it tests India’s geographical boundaries and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. It also tests map-based geographical awareness, a recurring component of UPSC Prelims.

Explanation

— India and China have decided to advance discussions on “an early and substantial harvest” of boundary delimitation and border management, and agreed on two new border military hotlines in the eastern and middle sectors, two new meeting points for military commander-level meetings, and on holding the trans-border river meeting next month.

— These form part of eight outcomes and consensus after the Special Representative-level talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

— A statement released Wednesday by both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Chinese Foreign Ministry spoke of eight outcomes and consensus reached after the 25th round of talks between the Special Representatives where there was a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the boundary question.

— Last year, the two sides had agreed on general level mechanisms in the eastern sector (Arunachal Pradesh) and middle sector (Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), in addition to the existing mechanism in the western sector (Ladakh).

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

With reference to the ‘Aravalli’ helicopter engine, consider the following statements:

1. Recently, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a deal to jointly develop a new high-power engine for India’s next-generation helicopters.

2. The contract has been signed through their 50:50 joint venture.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims as it covers India’s indigenous defence manufacturing and aerospace technology ecosystem. The topic is relevant to defence indigenisation, technology transfer and the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It also tests awareness of recent developments in India’s aviation and defence technology sector.

Explanation

— State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and France’s Safran Helicopter Engines have signed a deal to jointly develop a new high-power engine for India’s next-generation helicopters. Called ‘Aravalli’, the engine will power the 13-tonne Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The contract has been signed through their 50:50 joint venture, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd (SAFHAL), and will include lifecycle support for the 3,500-4,000 shaft horsepower helicopter engine. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— This marks the first instance of a high-power helicopter engine being designed and developed in India. According to HAL officials, the Aravalli program marks an important transition from licensed production to joint development of a high-power helicopter engine, allowing India to build deeper capabilities in critical propulsion technologies.

— The engine will be manufactured by SAFHAL at Tumakuru in Karnataka. The program will provide HAL access to core engine technologies including the High Pressure Compressor, power turbine, fuel and oil systems components, accessory gearbox and engine external systems capabilities that are critical for developing future generations of indigenous aero-engines.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

With reference to the Rajghat archaeological site, consider the following statements:

1. It is located on the north-eastern edge of Varanasi near the confluence of the Ganga and Varuna rivers.

2. The site is primarily associated with the Gupta period and has yielded no evidence of earlier settlements.

3. The site is located within the protected archaeological complex of Sarnath.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

This question is important for UPSC Prelims as it tests knowledge of important archaeological sites and their geographical locations in ancient India. Such questions help assess the ability to distinguish between closely associated historical and archaeological sites.

Explanation

— After 70 years, 22 boxes containing material excavated from Rajghat in 1957, documented, and handed over to the museum of Banaras Hindu University’s Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology (AIHC), were opened on August 20. In it are more than 10,000 artefacts—including painted black pottery believed to be nearly 3,000 years old—along with thousands of photographs documenting archaeological sites and sculptures across India.

— Rajghat, located on the north-eastern edge of Varanasi near the confluence of the Ganga and Varuna rivers, is one of the most important archaeological sites in the middle Ganga Valley. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The archaeological evidence from Rajghat indicates occupation extending to much earlier periods, including the Northern Black Polished Ware (NBPW) phase. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The boxes contain sculptures, ancient coins, tools, stamp seals and objects made of copper, ivory and bone. Among the finds are several seals bearing inscriptions, including some written in the Brahmi script, Professor Mahesh Prasad Ahirwar, head of the department, said.

— These findings can help researchers understand the scripts, systems of governance, trade and economic systems of the periods in which they were used.

— Rajghat is not located within the protected archaeological complex of Sarnath. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 16 – August 22)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 09 – August 15)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 02 – August 08)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 26 – August 01)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 19 – July 25)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 12 – July 18)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.