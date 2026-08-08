UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (August 02 – August 08): 10 key questions with detailed answers for Prelims 2027

As UPSC CSE Prelims 2027 is still ahead, building a strong foundation alongside regular current affairs preparation is essential. UPSC Weekly Quiz is a current affairs–based quiz on relevant topics from the past week, curated for aspirants of competitive examinations. Attempt the weekly quiz every Saturday and review the detailed answers with explanations to strengthen conceptual clarity and exam readiness.

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Which of the following are the recommendations of the recent report — ‘Forest fires in the Himalayan Region, its adverse effects and mitigation measures’?

1. Geostationary satellite for round-the-clock monitoring of forest fires.

2. Setting up a ‘National pine-needle utilisation policy’ to identify zones and provide fiscal and market-access incentives for pine needle collection.

3. Setting up regional response centres of the National Disaster Response Force.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic links forest fires, Himalayan ecology and disaster management, making it relevant to environmental and geographical issues. The recommendations provide scope for UPSC to test current affairs through specific institutional, technological and policy measures related to environmental governance.

Explanation

— Flagging gaps in monitoring, regulation, and management of forest fires, a parliamentary standing committee has made a slew of prescriptions, including prioritising the launch of a geostationary satellite for round-the-clock monitoring. The recommendations were made in a new report — ‘Forest fires in the Himalayan Region, its adverse effects and mitigation measures’ — tabled in both Houses of Parliament. Hence, 1 is correct.

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— The House panel on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change headed by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni also recommended a region-specific study to establish if there is any empirical link between climate change and forest fire frequency, including examination of temperature trends, precipitation, and dry spells. Pointing out gaps, the panel also called for a time-bound decision on setting up at least two regional response centres of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), dedicated to tackling forest fires in the Himalayan region. Hence, 3 is correct.

— The panel called for a ‘National pine-needle utilisation policy’ to identify zones and provide fiscal and market-access incentives for pine needle collection. Hence, 2 is correct.

— The panel’s recommendations on prioritising a dedicated satellite were made after it noted that the country’s active fire monitoring remains dependent on foreign, polar-orbiting satellites, which observe the country only eight times a day and no data is available for a large duration. The Centre itself characterised this as a “critical observational gap in the diurnal fire monitoring cycle”. The Forest Survey of India currently generates satellite-based forest fire alerts using the AQUA and Suomi-NPP foreign satellites.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the third-party insurance, consider the following statements:

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1. It covers a vehicle owner’s financial liability for injury, death, or property damage caused to others in an accident.

2. The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, makes third-party insurance mandatory.

3. It includes the cost of damage to the owner’s own vehicle.

4. The VAHAN portal helps in getting real-time insurance status of vehicles.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic connects road safety, motor vehicle regulation and financial protection, making it relevant to governance and public policy. The question also links insurance with digital governance platforms such as VAHAN, highlighting the use of technology in vehicle and transport administration.

Explanation

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— The Supreme Court issued a slew of directions to curb the number of uninsured vehicles plying on roads and streamline the motor accident claims process. Noting that “it is shocking to learn that nearly 56% of vehicles plying on Indian roads remain uninsured which stands at 16.54 crore vehicles” – as per data from a Standing Committee on Finance report from December 2024, the court has mandated technological integration of motor insurance for traffic enforcement and restructured how motor insurance is sold to citizens.

— The court observed that the lack of compliance with Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 — which makes third-party insurance mandatory — forces victims into prolonged legal battles. Third-party insurance covers a vehicle owner’s financial liability for injury, death, or property damage caused to others in an accident, while excluding damage to the owner’s own vehicle. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct and statement 3 is not correct.

— To strengthen the enforcement of the statutory mandate under the Act, the court issued several binding directives.

— State police forces are to be provided with handheld devices or downloadable applications linked to the central VAHAN portal — an online database of all vehicles in India — and the Insurance Information Bureau. This will allow officers to “monitor real-time insurance status of vehicles and impose challans for violations”, the court said. Hence, statement 4 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

With reference to the organ transplants in India, consider the following statements:

1. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) serves as the apex centre for procurement and distribution of organs and tissues for transplantation in India.

2. August 3 is observed as National Organ Donation Day.

3. In India, a person can donate organs for transplantation only if the donor is below 65 years of age.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

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Organ transplantation is an important health and governance issue, involving institutions such as NOTTO and the legal framework governing organ donation and transplantation. UPSC may use such topics to test candidates’ understanding of institutional mechanisms and public health initiatives, rather than merely medical facts.

Explanation

— Ever since the inception of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), the number of organ transplants in India has been on the rise, hitting a new high every year — aside from a dip during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Over 20,000 transplants were conducted across the country in 2025, the highest so far, according to annual data shared by NOTTO on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day. A majority of these transplants — 16,612 — were performed using organs donated by the patient’s living relative or close friend, while another 3,526 were conducted using organs altruistically donated by families of unrelated deceased donors.

— NOTTO also launched its new web portal and mobile application to ensure organ allocations and other tasks conducted by the regulatory body are done transparently. It also released important guidelines on conducting swap transplants.

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— AIIMS New Delhi did not conduct a single heart transplant in 2025. This is the same institute where India’s first successful heart transplant was performed by Dr P Venugopal on August 3, 1994 — that day is observed as National Organ Donation Day. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— There is no defined upper age limit of 65 for organ donation. A person’s fitness as an organ donor is determined by the organs’ condition and a medical evaluation. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements:

1. These towns constitute Europe’s only land frontier with Africa and share a border with Morocco.

2. These are located strategically near the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea.

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3. These places have been the site of repeated attempts by migrants to enter Europe.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Gibraltar and Tangier

(b) Algeciras and Ceuta

(c) Melilla and Gibraltar

(d) Ceuta and Melilla

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic links physical geography with contemporary geopolitics, particularly the strategic importance of the Mediterranean and Strait of Gibraltar. The question tests location-based and map-reading skills, a recurring area in UPSC Prelims.

Explanation

— Ceuta (18.5 square km, around 85, 000 people) and Melilla (12.3 square km, with roughly 87,000 people) constitute Europe’s only land frontier with Africa and share a border with Morocco.

— Located strategically at the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea, the exclave has emerged as a gateway for migrants seeking access to the European Union (EU). It has been the site of repeated attempts by migrants to enter Europe, hoping to scale border fences or cross the seas in delicate boats.

— In May 2021, the crisis acquired a different proportion when over 10,000 migrants– a vast number of which were minors– entered Ceuta within a matter of two days. Recently, around 60,000 people stormed into Ceuta from Morocco and overwhelmed the local administration. It took a couple of days for Spain to bring the situation under control with the help of the Army.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST), consider the following statements:

1. It is the world’s largest and most powerful ground-based solar telescope.

2. It is located at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, United States.

3. It provides high-resolution imagery of the Sun’s core.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic is relevant to astronomy and space science, particularly the study of the Sun and solar activity. DKIST represents advances in ground-based astronomical observation and high-resolution solar imaging, making it relevant to developments in science and technology.

Explanation

— The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) is the world’s largest and most powerful ground-based solar telescope. Located at the Haleakalā Observatory on the Hawaiian island of Maui, it features a 4-meter aperture mirror designed to capture unprecedented, high-resolution imagery of the Sun’s surface and lower atmosphere. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statements 2 and 3 are not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 6

Consider the following statements regarding the India-China border trade through Shipki La:

1. The border trade through Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh follows a traditional barter system.

2. The Shipki La border trade was resumed after remaining suspended for six years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic is relevant to India-China border management and bilateral relations, particularly developments along the Himalayan frontier. The question combines current affairs with geography and international relations, making it suitable for UPSC Prelims.

Explanation

— Days after the Indo-China border trade through Shipki La pass in Kinnaur was revived following a six-year suspension, traders are refusing to continue operations over the levy of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on goods imported from China. The traditional barter system has run into fresh uncertainty. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— The Indo-China Border Trade Union on Thursday submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention through the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Amit Kumar Sharma. The union announced that it was suspending participation in the trade and argued that the IGST was incompatible with the very nature of the traditional barter system.

— Under the Indo-China Border Trade Agreement, notified traders from border villages exchange specified goods directly without any monetary consideration. The imported items are primarily intended for personal and household consumption of registered traders and their families rather than for commercial sale in the open market.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 7

With reference to the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, consider the following statements:

1. It aims to provide collateral-free, low-cost, long-term loans to government sector companies engaged in advanced research and innovation.

2. The fund is housed under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), a statutory body under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

3. At present, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) is responsible for selecting the Eligible Technology Entities (ETEs) for funding.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The RDI Fund is an important initiative for strengthening India’s research, development and innovation ecosystem, particularly in strategic and emerging technologies. It combines current affairs with institutional and science-and-technology knowledge, making it suitable for UPSC Prelims 2027.

Explanation

— The Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore, was created by the government last year to provide collateral-free, low-cost, long-term loans to private sector companies engaged in advanced research and innovation in priority deep-tech sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum technology, space science, defence, robotics, clean energy, semiconductors and digital healthcare. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The fund is housed under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), a recently established statutory body under the Ministry of Science and Technology to promote research and innovation, especially in the university system, mobilise additional financial resources for R&D activities, and strengthen industry-academia collaborations. A Special Purpose Fund (SPF) has been created under ANRF, which is the custodian of money allocated for the RDI Fund. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The disbursal, in the form of loans, from the RDI Fund happens through organisations designated as Second-Level Fund Managers (SLFMs), which are also responsible for selecting the Eligible Technology Entities (ETEs) for funding.

— As of now, only two organisations have been selected to act as SLFMs: the Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology, and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Section 8 not-for-profit company wholly owned by the Department of Biotechnology. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 8

With reference to the National Circular Bioenergy Scheme (GOBARdhan), consider the following statements:

1. The scheme is administered by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

2. Under the scheme, the government provides 100% capital subsidy for the establishment of CBG plants.

3. The scheme will be implemented between 2026-27 and 2035-36.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The scheme is relevant to renewable energy, waste management and the circular economy, which are important themes in UPSC Prelims. The question links bioenergy with agricultural and organic-waste utilisation, an important component of India’s clean-energy transition.

Explanation

— Focused on boosting compressed biogas (CBG) production in the country, the Union Cabinet approved ‘GOBARdhan’, the National Circular Bioenergy Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 23,731 crore for implementation between 2026-27 and 2035-36, or 10 years. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— The scheme aims to increase domestic CBG production by nearly 10-fold and mobilise large-scale private investment in this segment through assured offtake by city gas operators, stable administered pricing, capital subsidies, credit support and pipeline infrastructure.

— CBG is an eco-friendly and purified form of biogas that is compressed to high pressures for use as a vehicle and industrial fuel. It has properties and energy content very similar to compressed natural gas (CNG), which means it can be blended with CNG or be used as a replacement fuel in automotive, industrial, and commercial sectors. Unorganised feedstock supply chains, high initial capital expenditure, inadequate local distribution infrastructure and weak offtake have been among the major challenges and roadblocks in the CBG segment, and the scheme aims to overcome them.

— Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBARdhan) was launched in 2018 as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), converting bio-waste – animal waste, kitchen leftovers, crop residue, and market waste – into biogas and bio-slurry, thereby ensuring village cleanliness and improving rural life.

— The initiative does not give a full capital subsidy for the establishment of CBG plants. To encourage investment in the sector, it offers financial incentives such as credit guarantees and interest subventions. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The National Circular Bioenergy Scheme (GOBARdhan) is overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 9

Consider the following statements regarding flood vulnerability in Kerala:

1. The loss and degradation of wetlands can increase flood risk by reducing their capacity to temporarily store excess water.

2. Siltation of river channels increases their water-carrying capacity, thereby reducing the likelihood of flooding during periods of intense rainfall.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The question links flood vulnerability with wetland degradation and river siltation, important themes under environment and disaster management. It is suitable for Prelims because UPSC can frame concept-based statements around recent climate and extreme-weather events rather than asking only about the event itself.

Explanation

— An unexpected spell of extremely heavy rainfall in early August has triggered flooding in several parts of Kerala, with Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts among the worst affected.

— Studies conducted by Kerala’s irrigation department have found that sedimentation in rivers and water bodies contributed to the intensity of the crisis. The water-holding capacity of rivers has significantly declined owing to the accumulation of silt and sand over the last decade.

— The 2018 floods, which had deposited huge amounts of sediment into the rivers, aggravated the situation, reducing their capacity to carry water — especially during flash floods.

— Rapid urbanisation, coupled with change in land use patterns, have shrunken the state’s paddy fields, marshlands and wetlands, which would have absorbed a huge volume of rainfall. According to data from the state statistics department, Kerala had had 7.93 lakh hectares of land as paddy in 1979-80. This fell to 2.05 lakh hectares in 2020-21 and to 1.80 lakh hectares in 2023-24.

— Wetlands operate as natural buffers, holding surplus precipitation and reducing flow. As a result of their loss or degradation, flood vulnerability may grow. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Siltation decreases the water-carrying capacity of river channels by depositing sediment in them. This can exacerbate floods during instances of heavy rainfall. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 10

Consider the following statements about the Good Samaritan’s reward:

1. The scheme provides a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone who helps an accident victim reach a hospital during the “Golden Hour” — the first 60 minutes after a critical accident.

2. The identification, verification and processing of eligible Good Samaritans is done by the Union government.

3. It was launched in 2021 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Why this question for UPSC Prelims 2027?

The topic is relevant to road safety and emergency medical response, important aspects of public policy and governance. It tests awareness of the Good Samaritan Scheme, a government initiative aimed at encouraging timely assistance to road accident victims.

Explanation

— While road fatalities in India continue to rise, a key government scheme that rewards Good Samaritans who help accident victims reach hospitals during the crucial “Golden Hour” has seen limited participation. According to data tabled by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the Lok Sabha, only 813 people have been awarded under the scheme over the past five years, from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The scheme has also seen participation from just 15 states and two Union territories, which awarded Good Samaritans, or Raah-Veers, during this period.

— Launched in October 2021 by MoRTH, the scheme provides a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone who helps an accident victim reach a hospital during the “Golden Hour” — the first 60 minutes after a critical accident. Earlier, the reward amount was Rs 5,000. The cash prize and certificate were introduced to encourage the public to assist accident victims and inspire others to help save lives. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are correct.

— The Good Samaritan scheme does not provide a reward solely through a Central Government mechanism. State/UT authorities are involved in the identification, verification, and processing of qualifying Good Samaritans, following which the award is distributed in accordance with the scheme’s guidelines. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Weekly Quiz

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 26 – August 01)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 19 – July 25)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 12 – July 18)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (July 05 – July 11)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (June 28 – July 04)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (June 21 – June 27)

UPSC Weekly Current Affairs Quiz (June 14 – June 20)

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