UPSC Weekly Concepts Snapshot | From solar-powered highways to coral reefs: What’s behind this week’s headlines?

Read the article, understand the concept, and then crack the quiz.
SCIENCE
Rail/road-integrated photovoltaics (RIPV)
Core Concept:
— RIPV involves integrating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems directly into existing rail and road infrastructure. PV technology converts sunlight directly into electricity through the photovoltaic effect, where semiconductor materials in a PV cell absorb photons (particles of energy) from sunlight and release electrons, generating flow of electricity.
— What sets it apart from conventional solar PV systems is that it eliminates the need for dedicated land for installation. Instead, solar panels can be installed along railway tracks, highway dividers, and medians or onto other structures. This not only overcomes land constraints but also brings energy generation closer to the point of consumption.
How photovoltaic technology works.
— Several European countries are exploring ways to integrate solar PV systems into the transport infrastructure. For instance, a solar noise barrier has been installed along the A50 motorway in the Netherlands, which is capable of supplying around 40-60 households with green electricity.
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— Building on global momentum, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation and Indian Railways have also piloted “solar-on-track” systems for the Namo Bharat network and at Banaras Locomotive Works in Varanasi, respectively. NHAI also plans to install solar panels on elevated sections of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and replicate the model across national highways.
— Despite being implemented on a small scale, these projects demonstrate that RIPV systems can be deployed and operated under Indian conditions, helping validate the concept for wider adoption and future scale-up.
📍UPSC Twist Points: Battery energy storage systems (BESS)
— BESS technology stores electricity chemically and discharges it when needed. Lithium-ion batteries, particularly lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, are currently the dominant technology for grid-scale storage because of their falling costs, high efficiency and long operational life.
ECONOMY
Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Core Concept:
— When a company raises funds by offering securities to the public through an offer document (prospectus), it is called a public issue. Public issues are broadly classified into Initial Public Offer (IPO) and Further Public Offer (FPO).
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— When a (unlisted) company makes a public issue for the first time and gets its shares listed on stock exchange, the public issue is called an initial public offer (IPO).
— While coming up with an IPO, the company has to file its offer document with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The offer document contains all relevant information about the company, its promoters, its projects, financial details, the object of raising the money, terms of the issue, etc.
Process of IPO
— Advantages of listing a company: While listing on the stock exchange calls for additional disclosures by companies on a regular basis, leading thereby to more stringent compliance requirements, it may help a company raise capital, and diversify and broaden its shareholder base.
— Listing provides an exit to existing investors of the company. A listed company can raise share capital for growth and expansion in the future through a follow-on public offering or FPO.
|What is a further public offer?
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When a listed company makes another public issue to raise capital, it is called further public / follow-on offer (FPO).
📍UPSC Twist Points: Indian Depository Receipts (IDR)
— A foreign company which is listed in the stock exchange abroad can raise money from Indian investors by selling (issuing) shares.
— These shares are held in trust by a foreign custodian bank against which a domestic custodian bank issues an instrument called Indian depository receipts (IDR).
— IDR can be traded in stock exchange like any other shares and the holder is entitled to rights of ownership including receiving dividend.
ENVIRONMENT
Coral Reefs
Core Concept:
— Corals are animals from the phylum Cnidaria. They comprise hundreds to thousands of living organisms called polyps, each only a few millimeters in diameter. Each polyp has stinging tentacles to capture food such as plankton and small fish. It lives in groups of hundreds to thousands of genetically identical polyps known as a ‘colony’, which is recognised as coral.
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— Corals are characterised as either hard or soft coral. The architects of coral reefs are hard corals, which form complex three-dimensional structures over thousands of years.
— At the coral base is a hard, protective limestone skeleton called a calicle, which forms the structure of coral reefs. Reefs begin when a polyp attaches itself to a rock on the seafloor, then divides, or buds, into thousands of clones. The polyp calicles connect to one another, creating a colony that acts as a single organism.
— The reason for the colorful appearance of corals is the microscopic algae that live inside coral cells, called zooxanthellae. These algae perform photosynthesis, bringing vital food and nutrients to the corals.
Significance of coral reefs
— Protection from big storms and floods. Coral reefs act like low-crested breakwaters and absorb 97% of wave energy.
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— Underwater cities that support marine life. A single reef can support thousands of different marine species.
— Act as ‘wave breaks’ between the sea and the coastline and minimise the impact of sea erosion.
— Referred to as “rainforests of the sea”, existed on the Earth for nearly 450 million years.
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Do you Know?
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is the largest in the world, stretching across 2,028 kilometres. In India, coral reefs are protected in the same way as the tiger or elephant, under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972.
📍UPSC Twist Points: Coral bleaching
— Most corals contain algae called zooxanthellae — they are plant-like organisms — in their tissues. Corals and zooxanthellae have a symbiotic relationship. While corals provide zooxanthellae a safe place to live, zooxanthellae provide oxygen and organic products of photosynthesis that help corals to grow and thrive. Zooxanthellae also give bright and unique colours to corals.
How coral bleaching takes place. (Credit: NOAA)
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— Corals are very sensitive to light and temperature and even a small change in their living conditions can stress them. When stressed, they expel zooxanthellae and turn entirely white. This is called coral bleaching.
— Notably, coral bleaching doesn’t immediately lead to the death of corals. They would rather go under more stress and are subject to mortality.
— Coral bleaching reduces the reproductivity of corals and makes them more vulnerable to fatal diseases. If the bleaching is not too severe, corals have been known to recover.
Prelims Practice MCQ
Let’s see how much can you recall
Consider the following statements:
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1. An Initial Public Offering refers to a listed company issuing additional shares to the public to raise fresh capital.
2. Rail/road-integrated photovoltaics enable electricity generation using existing transport infrastructure.
3. Coral reefs are primarily built by hard corals that secrete limestone skeletons and can help protect coastlines from storm surges and erosion.
Which of the statements given above is/are correct?
(a) 1 and 2 only
(b) 3 only
(c) 2 and 3 only
(d) 1, 2 and 3
ANSWER KEY
(c)
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