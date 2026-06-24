UPSC Weekly Concepts Snapshot | From solar-powered highways to coral reefs: What’s behind this week’s headlines?

Headlines tell you what happened, but UPSC asks why. The UPSC Civil Services Examination, whether at the Prelims or Mains stage, increasingly rewards conceptual clarity and the ability to apply core ideas. That is especially true in the most dynamic areas of the syllabus: Science, Economy and Environment.

The UPSC Weekly Concepts Snapshot, every Wednesday, simplifies three important current themes from these subjects through an exam-oriented lens, focusing on concepts and clarity.

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Read the article, understand the concept, and then crack the quiz.

UPSC Weekly Concepts Snapshot Test Your Knowledge: RIPV, IPOs & Coral Reefs 5 questions across Science, Economy & Environment — June 2026 Science Economy Environment Q1 of 5 · Science What does the photovoltaic effect do? Converts wind energy into mechanical motion Converts sunlight directly into electricity Stores chemical energy in batteries Semiconductor materials in a PV cell absorb photons from sunlight and release electrons, generating a flow of electricity — this is the photovoltaic effect that underpins all solar energy systems. Next → Q2 of 5 · Science What is the key advantage of RIPV over conventional solar PV systems? It generates more electricity per panel It works without sunlight It eliminates the need for dedicated land for installation RIPV integrates solar panels along railway tracks, highway dividers, and medians — overcoming land constraints and bringing energy generation closer to the point of consumption. Next → Q3 of 5 · Economy When an unlisted company offers shares to the public for the first time, it is called: Further Public Offer (FPO) Indian Depository Receipt (IDR) Initial Public Offering (IPO) An IPO is when an unlisted company makes a public issue for the first time and gets its shares listed on a stock exchange. The offer document must be filed with SEBI, containing all relevant financial and company details. Next → Q4 of 5 · Environment What are the microscopic algae living inside coral cells called? Zooplankton Zooxanthellae Calicles Zooxanthellae live inside coral cells in a symbiotic relationship. They perform photosynthesis, supplying corals with food and nutrients, and are also responsible for corals' bright, distinctive colours. Next → Q5 of 5 · Environment What happens to corals when they are stressed by changes in light or temperature? They expel zooxanthellae and turn white They retract their polyps permanently They shed their limestone skeleton This is coral bleaching. Stressed corals expel their zooxanthellae and turn entirely white. While bleaching doesn't immediately kill corals, it reduces their reproductivity and makes them more vulnerable to fatal diseases. See My Score → / 5 correct answers How closely are you following UPSC concepts this week? Share your score WhatsApp X Facebook Telegram Read More Explained Rail-road integrated photovoltaics (RIPV): A solar expert explains India Great Nicobar coral translocation: Galathea Bay port project and what ZSI says Indian Express InfoGenIE

SCIENCE

Rail/road-integrated photovoltaics (RIPV)

Why it matters With a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, the Indian Railways is striving to add an estimated 30 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity. Also, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has partnered with the Solar Energy Corporation of India to explore solar deployment along national highways. In this next phase of India’s energy transition attention now is turning to how India’s road and railway infrastructure could double as clean energy generators. In this context, knowing about the emerging concept of rail/road-integrated photovoltaics (RIPV) becomes important.

Core Concept:

— RIPV involves integrating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems directly into existing rail and road infrastructure. PV technology converts sunlight directly into electricity through the photovoltaic effect, where semiconductor materials in a PV cell absorb photons (particles of energy) from sunlight and release electrons, generating flow of electricity.

— What sets it apart from conventional solar PV systems is that it eliminates the need for dedicated land for installation. Instead, solar panels can be installed along railway tracks, highway dividers, and medians or onto other structures. This not only overcomes land constraints but also brings energy generation closer to the point of consumption.

How photovoltaic technology works. How photovoltaic technology works.

— Several European countries are exploring ways to integrate solar PV systems into the transport infrastructure. For instance, a solar noise barrier has been installed along the A50 motorway in the Netherlands, which is capable of supplying around 40-60 households with green electricity.

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— Building on global momentum, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation and Indian Railways have also piloted “solar-on-track” systems for the Namo Bharat network and at Banaras Locomotive Works in Varanasi, respectively. NHAI also plans to install solar panels on elevated sections of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and replicate the model across national highways.

— Despite being implemented on a small scale, these projects demonstrate that RIPV systems can be deployed and operated under Indian conditions, helping validate the concept for wider adoption and future scale-up.

📍UPSC Twist Points: Battery energy storage systems (BESS)

— BESS technology stores electricity chemically and discharges it when needed. Lithium-ion batteries, particularly lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, are currently the dominant technology for grid-scale storage because of their falling costs, high efficiency and long operational life.

ALSO READ | Why are the Western Ghats back in headlines?

ECONOMY

Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Why it matters After nearly a decade of delays caused by regulatory hurdles, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest stock exchange, finally submitted its IPO (initial public offering) documents late on Wednesday. In this context, let’s know what an IPO is.

Core Concept:

— When a company raises funds by offering securities to the public through an offer document (prospectus), it is called a public issue. Public issues are broadly classified into Initial Public Offer (IPO) and Further Public Offer (FPO).

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— When a (unlisted) company makes a public issue for the first time and gets its shares listed on stock exchange, the public issue is called an initial public offer (IPO).

— While coming up with an IPO, the company has to file its offer document with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The offer document contains all relevant information about the company, its promoters, its projects, financial details, the object of raising the money, terms of the issue, etc.

Process of IPO Process of IPO

— Advantages of listing a company: While listing on the stock exchange calls for additional disclosures by companies on a regular basis, leading thereby to more stringent compliance requirements, it may help a company raise capital, and diversify and broaden its shareholder base.

— Listing provides an exit to existing investors of the company. A listed company can raise share capital for growth and expansion in the future through a follow-on public offering or FPO.

What is a further public offer? Story continues below this ad When a listed company makes another public issue to raise capital, it is called further public / follow-on offer (FPO).

📍UPSC Twist Points: Indian Depository Receipts (IDR)

— A foreign company which is listed in the stock exchange abroad can raise money from Indian investors by selling (issuing) shares.

— These shares are held in trust by a foreign custodian bank against which a domestic custodian bank issues an instrument called Indian depository receipts (IDR).

— IDR can be traded in stock exchange like any other shares and the holder is entitled to rights of ownership including receiving dividend.

ENVIRONMENT

Coral Reefs

Why it matters Coral colonies and giant clams that will be impacted due to the work on the transhipment port proposed at Galathea Bay as part of the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) mega project will be translocated to four sites on the west coast of the islands, the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has said. In this context, let’s know what coral reefs are and their significance.

Core Concept:

— Corals are animals from the phylum Cnidaria. They comprise hundreds to thousands of living organisms called polyps, each only a few millimeters in diameter. Each polyp has stinging tentacles to capture food such as plankton and small fish. It lives in groups of hundreds to thousands of genetically identical polyps known as a ‘colony’, which is recognised as coral.

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— Corals are characterised as either hard or soft coral. The architects of coral reefs are hard corals, which form complex three-dimensional structures over thousands of years.

— At the coral base is a hard, protective limestone skeleton called a calicle, which forms the structure of coral reefs. Reefs begin when a polyp attaches itself to a rock on the seafloor, then divides, or buds, into thousands of clones. The polyp calicles connect to one another, creating a colony that acts as a single organism.

— The reason for the colorful appearance of corals is the microscopic algae that live inside coral cells, called zooxanthellae. These algae perform photosynthesis, bringing vital food and nutrients to the corals.

Significance of coral reefs

— Protection from big storms and floods. Coral reefs act like low-crested breakwaters and absorb 97% of wave energy.

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— Underwater cities that support marine life. A single reef can support thousands of different marine species.

— Act as ‘wave breaks’ between the sea and the coastline and minimise the impact of sea erosion.

— Referred to as “rainforests of the sea”, existed on the Earth for nearly 450 million years.

Do you Know? Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is the largest in the world, stretching across 2,028 kilometres. In India, coral reefs are protected in the same way as the tiger or elephant, under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972.

📍UPSC Twist Points: Coral bleaching

— Most corals contain algae called zooxanthellae — they are plant-like organisms — in their tissues. Corals and zooxanthellae have a symbiotic relationship. While corals provide zooxanthellae a safe place to live, zooxanthellae provide oxygen and organic products of photosynthesis that help corals to grow and thrive. Zooxanthellae also give bright and unique colours to corals.

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How coral bleaching takes place. (Credit: NOAA) How coral bleaching takes place. (Credit: NOAA)

— Corals are very sensitive to light and temperature and even a small change in their living conditions can stress them. When stressed, they expel zooxanthellae and turn entirely white. This is called coral bleaching.

— Notably, coral bleaching doesn’t immediately lead to the death of corals. They would rather go under more stress and are subject to mortality.

— Coral bleaching reduces the reproductivity of corals and makes them more vulnerable to fatal diseases. If the bleaching is not too severe, corals have been known to recover.

Prelims Practice MCQ

Let’s see how much can you recall

Consider the following statements:

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1. An Initial Public Offering refers to a listed company issuing additional shares to the public to raise fresh capital.

2. Rail/road-integrated photovoltaics enable electricity generation using existing transport infrastructure.

3. Coral reefs are primarily built by hard corals that secrete limestone skeletons and can help protect coastlines from storm surges and erosion.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

ANSWER KEY

(c)

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for June 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

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