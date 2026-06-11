UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on MAVEN spacecraft, spectrograph and more (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the spectrograph, consider the following statements:

1. It is an optical instrument that divides incoming light into its individual wavelengths.

2. They are used exclusively in medical diagnosis and have no applications in astronomy.

3. Spectrographs cannot detect the Doppler shift of light from moving celestial objects.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

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Relevance: Spectrographs are important in science and Technology. It is relevant for Prelims, where UPSC often asks about scientific instruments, their applications, and emerging technologies.

Explanation

— Researchers captured the image of NGC 1514, named the Crystal Ball Nebula, with the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph.

— The spectrograph is an optical instrument that divides incoming light into its individual wavelengths and records the results in a spectrum using a detector. It is mounted on the Gemini North telescope atop Maunakea, a dormant volcano in Hawaii. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Spectrographs have several applications in astronomy. They are used to analyse the light from stars and galaxies in order to determine their chemical composition, temperature, velocity, and other characteristics. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— Spectrographs can detect changes in the wavelength of spectral lines induced by the Doppler effect. This allows astronomers to calculate the velocity of stars, galaxies, and other celestial objects travelling toward or away from Earth. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements about the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN):

1. The MAVEN spacecraft studied the red planet’s atmosphere and helped scientists understand how Mars transformed from a warmer, wetter world into the cold and dry planet.

2. Nasa has officially ended the mission of its MAVEN spacecraft.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: The question helps in understanding space missions, atmospheric studies, and the evolution of planetary environments. It is important for Prelims, as UPSC frequently asks about international space missions, objectives, and scientific findings.

Explanation

— Nasa has officially ended the mission of its MAVEN spacecraft after determining that the Mars orbiter is no longer recoverable following an unexpected loss of contact in late 2025. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The spacecraft, formally known as Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN), had been orbiting Mars since September 21, 2014. For more than a decade, it studied the red planet’s atmosphere and helped scientists understand how Mars transformed from a warmer, wetter world into the cold and dry planet seen today. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Contact with MAVEN was lost on December 6, 2025, during what appeared to be a routine orbit around Mars. The spacecraft disappeared behind the planet as expected, but when it emerged, Nasa’s Deep Space Network, a global network of radio antennas used to communicate with spacecraft, was unable to detect any signal.

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— Although investigators have not yet identified the exact cause of the failure, preliminary findings suggest the spacecraft experienced an unexpected change in its rotation rate. A brief fragment of telemetry data received after the loss of contact indicated that MAVEN was spinning much faster than normal. According to Nasa, the excessive rotation likely caused the spacecraft’s batteries to drain. Once power levels dropped too low, MAVEN’s communications system shut down, leaving the spacecraft unable to transmit signals back to Earth.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following statements with regard to India’s indigenous new high resolution weather model, the Bharat Forecast System, is/are correct? (UPSC 2026)

1. Its objective is to generate forecasts at the Panchayats cluster level.

2. It was developed by IIT Delhi.

Select the answer using the code given below :

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is relevant under Science and Technology and Environment, especially topics related to weather forecasting, climate services, and indigenous technological advancements. It also connects with agriculture, disaster management, and climate resilience through improved localised weather predictions.

Explanation

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— The Bharat Forecast System (BharatFS) uses the Triangular Cubic Octahedral (TCo) dynamical grid to operate at 6 km horizontal resolution, surpassing its predecessor (GFS T1534 ~ 12km) and typical global operational models with horizontal resolutions of 9-14km.

— The BharatFS was created with the goal of producing predictions at the cluster panchayat level and enhancing extreme prediction accuracy. The BharatFS can generate separate forecasts every 6km. This captures local weather features, allowing forecasts to be tailored to a specific cluster of panchayats/villages. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The BharatFS was created by a group of scientists from Indian institutes like IITM-Pune, with assistance from the NCMRWF-Noida and the India Meteorological Department. The modelling system is powered by MoES’s own supercomputing resources (Arka and Arunika). These accomplishments are consistent with “Make in India” – demonstrating India’s ability to construct world-class systems locally. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.pib.gov.in)

QUESTION 4

Why is the use of newspapers for wrapping food considered a health risk?

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1. Chronic exposure to lead and other heavy metals can result in systemic toxicity, affecting the nervous system and kidney function.

2. Solvents and dyes used in printing inks are considered potential carcinogens or endocrine disruptors.

3. Newspapers can carry disease-causing microbes due to repeated handling and exposure to unhygienic conditions.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct ?

(a) There are two correct statements, that include statement 2.

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(b) There are two correct statements, that are statements 1 and 3.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) All three statements are correct.

Relevance: The question is relevant under Environment, Science & Technology, and Public Health, particularly topics related to food safety and harmful chemical exposure. It can be important for Prelims, where UPSC tests awareness of everyday health-related issues and scientific reasoning.

Explanation

— Following a recent enforcement action against a popular vada pav vendor in Mumbai, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), West Region, has reiterated its ban on using newspapers for packing, serving, or storing food.

— Newspapers may also carry disease-causing microbes due to repeated handling and exposure to unhygienic conditions. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Newspaper ink contains a complex mixture of solvents, pigments, binders, and additives. Printing inks often contain heavy metals such as lead, chromium, and cadmium. Additionally, they may contain phthalates, mineral oils, and various synthetic dyes.

— The danger increases when newspapers come into contact with hot and oily foods such as vada pav, samosas, pakoras, or fried snacks. When hot, oily, or moist foods contact newsprint, the heat and lipids act as solvents, facilitating the migration of chemicals from the ink into the food. This process, known as chemical migration, allows potentially harmful substances to move from the newspaper surface directly into the food being consumed.

— Chronic exposure to lead and other heavy metals can result in systemic toxicity, affecting the nervous system and kidney function, and may contribute to cognitive impairment, particularly in children. Several solvents and dyes used in printing inks are considered potential carcinogens or endocrine disruptors. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Metformin is one of the most common medications and the first treatment prescribed for:

(a) Type 2 diabetes

(b) Gestational diabetes

(c) Thyroid disorders

(d) High cholesterol

Relevance: The question is relevant under Science & Technology and Health, particularly topics related to diseases, medicines, and public health interventions. It is important for Prelims, where UPSC asks about commonly used drugs, their applications, and medical advancements.

Explanation

— Metformin is one of the most common medications and the first treatment prescribed following a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

— In general, Metformin lowers HbA1c levels, which reflect average blood sugar over about three months, by around 1 to 1.5 per cent. For example, if someone’s HbA1c is 9 per cent, it might drop to about 7.5 to 8 per cent with Metformin, though results differ for each individual. “The medication works by lowering glucose, which can lower HbA1c levels, a marker showing average blood sugar over about three months, by around 1 to 1.5 per cent. For example, if someone’s HbA1c is 9 per cent, it might drop to about 7.5 to 8 per cent with Metformin. The medicine lowers glucose production in the liver and improves the body’s response to insulin.”

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 165)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 165)

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