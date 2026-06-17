UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on tunnel hood technology, Helium-3, Ariane 6 rocket and more (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the ‘tunnel hood technology’, consider the following statements:

1. It is designed to mitigate the tunnel boom effect caused by pressure waves generated by high-speed trains.

2. In India, this technology was first introduced in the Atal tunnel project.

3. It intends to strengthen tunnel walls against earthquakes and landslides.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: UPSC may ask questions on newly adopted engineering and transportation technologies associated with major infrastructure projects. Tunnel hood technology links concepts of rail transport, tunnel engineering, pressure waves, and sustainable infrastructure development.

Explanation

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— The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is working in full swing on the country’s first bullet train corridor, which will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The 508-km-long High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

— As part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR Project, the NHSRCL is now installing ‘tunnel hoods’ at the portals of mountain tunnels. “This is the first time such tunnel hood technology has been designed and implemented for railway tunnels in Bharat. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— As tunnel hood technology is being introduced in India for the first time, it is quite interesting to know about what these structures are and how it works. According to NHSRCL, the tunnel hoods are designed to mitigate the tunnel boom effect caused by pressure waves generated by high-speed trains. It is an advanced engineering solution adopted to ensure smoother train operations and enhanced passenger comfort. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

How is technology beneficial? NHSRCL said that when a high-speed train enters a tunnel, it pushes a large volume of air ahead of it, similar to a piston moving inside a cylinder. “This sudden compression of air generates pressure waves that travel through the tunnel. If not properly managed, these pressure waves can create booming noise, when train exists the tunnel,” it noted. Story continues below this ad Thus, the tunnel hoods act as a transition zone between the open environment and the confined tunnel space. By allowing air to enter and exit more gradually, they help control pressure changes and improve the overall aerodynamic performance of the system.

— The tunnel hoods on the Bullet Train corridor are designed to:

(i) Minimise tunnel boom and noise generated by high-speed train movement while exiting

(ii) Lower disturbance to surrounding communities.

(iii) Support safe and efficient operation of trains travelling at very high speeds.

— Tunnel hoods are designed to control air pressure and noise, not to protect tunnel walls against earthquakes or landslides. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Which of the following statements are correct about Helium-3?

1. It can play a crucial role in quantum computing.

2. Most Helium-3 in today’s world is obtained via the nuclear reaction of tritium decay in nuclear weapons stockpiles.

3. It can be used for investigating dark matter.

4. It is found in greater quantities in the topmost layer of the Moon, called the regolith.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 3 and 4 only

(b) 1, 2 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: Helium-3 is frequently in the news due to lunar exploration missions and discussions on future fusion energy. UPSC often asks factual questions on rare isotopes, emerging technologies, and resources associated with the Moon.

Explanation

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— Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium, is attracting growing attention from scientists, technology companies and space startups. Despite being virtually unknown to the general public, the element is said to be one of the most valuable substances found in nature, with prices for one litre exceeding $2,000.

— The main reason for the interest in Helium-3 is that the material can play a crucial role in new technological achievements, such as quantum computing and supercooling, and, eventually, in future nuclear fusion plants. Given current shortages, several private companies are exploring innovative ways to procure materials, including extracting them from the Moon. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Most Helium-3 in today’s world is obtained via the nuclear reaction of tritium decay in nuclear weapons stockpiles. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Helium-3 is widely utilised by scientists in their research due to its unique properties. First, it enables the achievement of low temperatures when cooling quantum computers. Second, it is used in particle physics experiments investigating dark matter and other enigmatic phenomena. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

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— According to samples collected during Nasa’s Apollo missions, helium-3 is found in greater quantities in the topmost layer of the Moon, called the regolith. Helium-3 was implanted into the Moon’s surface over billions of years by particles in the solar wind. Hence, statement 4 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The ‘granulomatous amoebic encephalitis’ (GAE) is caused by:

(a) Plasmodium falciparum, a protozoan parasite transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes.

(b) Entamoeba histolytica, a parasitic amoeba that primarily causes amoebic dysentery and liver abscesses.

(c) Trypanosoma brucei, a protozoan parasite responsible for African sleeping sickness.

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(d) Acanthamoeba, a free-living amoeba found mainly in contaminated water.

Relevance: Granulomatous Amoebic Encephalitis (GAE) was recently in the news due to reported cases in India. The topic combines microbiology, infectious diseases, and health-related current affairs, making it relevant for science and technology questions.

Explanation

— A decade after detecting its first amoebic meningoencephalitis case in 2016, Kerala is seeing an alarming surge in the fatal infection, with 133 positive cases and 33 deaths in the first five months of 2026. A major chunk of the cases, according to the health department, are granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE), caused by Acanthamoeba, a free-living amoeba found mainly in contaminated water.

— The rise in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases is alarming, considering the state reported only eight cases between 2016 and 2023. However, the surge began in 2024, when Kerala recorded 36 positive cases and nine deaths across various districts. In 2025, the state reported 201 cases and 47 deaths. The figures have continued to rise this year, with positive cases already reaching 133 and deaths 33 till June 12.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

With reference to the ‘Ariane 6 rocket’, consider the following statements:

1. It is the most powerful rocket of Nasa.

2. Recently, the Ariane 6 rocket sent 36 Amazon Leo internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

3. It consists of a two-stage rocket that utilises liquid nitrogen and liquid helium engines.

Which one of the following conclusions based on the above statements is correct?

(a) All three statements are correct.

(b) There are two correct statements, that include statement 1.

(c) There is only one correct statement.

(d) There is no correct statement.

Relevance: Ariane 6 is a major space-launch vehicle frequently in the news due to commercial satellite deployments. The topic connects space technology, satellite constellations, and international space cooperation. UPSC can ask questions on launch vehicles, their agencies, propulsion systems, and recent space missions.

Explanation

— Europe’s powerful Ariane 6 rocket is set to make history today, June 17, by launching the heaviest payload ever carried by an Ariane launcher. The mission will send 36 Amazon Leo internet satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking another major step in Amazon’s effort to build a global satellite broadband network. Hence, statement 1 is not correct and statement 2 is correct.

— The launch is scheduled from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, during a 29-minute launch window that opens at 7:53 am EDT (5:23 pm IST). The mission is being conducted by Arianespace, the French launch services provider that operates the Ariane 6 rocket.

FYI: The 36 satellites are part of Amazon’s Project Kuiper, recently rebranded as Amazon Leo, a satellite internet constellation designed to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink network. Amazon plans to deploy more than 3,200 satellites in low-Earth orbit through more than 80 launches over the coming years. While ambitious, the project still trails Starlink by a significant margin. SpaceX currently operates more than 10,500 satellites in orbit and continues to expand the constellation.

— The mission will also showcase an upgraded version of Ariane 6. For the first time, the rocket will use the more powerful P160C solid rocket boosters, which increase its payload capacity to low-Earth orbit by more than two tonnes. The upgraded boosters are expected to enhance Ariane 6’s capabilities for future scientific, exploration and commercial missions.

— About Ariane 6: It is a two-stage rocket that uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen (hydrolox) engines. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Consider the following:

Recently, Japan’s space program has scored an important victory after the successful launch of its rocket. The launch vehicle is a two-stage rocket developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Its development aims to replace its predecessor, which was retired in 2025. The first mission of this launch rocket failed in 2023. This launch vehicle would play a crucial part in future Japanese missions in outer space, including scientific studies and deep space exploration initiatives.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Epsilon launch vehicle

(b) H-IIB launch vehicle

(c) H3 launch vehicle

(d) Vega-C launch vehicle

Relevance: UPSC can ask questions on launch vehicles, space agencies, and recent developments in global space exploration. The topic is relevant for understanding international space programs, satellite launches, and deep-space missions.

Explanation

— Japan’s space program has scored an important victory after the successful launch of its H3 rocket, marking the vehicle’s return to flight following a mission failure last year.

— The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched the H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Centre on June 12, successfully delivering six satellites into their planned orbits. The mission represents a significant milestone for Japan’s flagship launch vehicle, which is designed to become the country’s primary rocket for government, scientific, and commercial missions.

— The H3 launch vehicle is a two-stage rocket developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Its development is aimed at replacing its predecessor – the H-2A rocket – which was retired in 2025 after years of use.

— Although its early career was characterised by difficulties such as failure of its first mission back in 2023, the H3 proved itself capable of fulfilling the required tasks. Before the latest unsuccessful attempt to launch in December, the rocket completed five missions successfully.

— After the mission, the Tanegashima Space Center thanked all its supporters and urged further support towards the H3 project, which would play a crucial part in future Japanese missions in outer space, including scientific studies and deep space exploration initiatives.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 167)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 166)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 166)

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