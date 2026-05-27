UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Psyche mission, National Quantum Mission and more (Week 164)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the NASA’s Psyche mission, consider the following statements:

1. The mission aims to study a metal-rich asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

2. It was launched using the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

3. It was NASA’s third mission to study an asteroid.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Questions can test knowledge of space missions, launch vehicles, asteroid belt location, and objectives of interplanetary exploration. It is also relevant for understanding advances in space resource exploration and the scientific study of the early solar system.

Explanation

— NASA’s Psyche clicked a series of stunning pictures of Mars, including a crescent view, as the spacecraft recently whizzed past the red planet on its way to a distant asteroid. Psyche completed the maneuver on May 15, passing within 4,609 km of the Martian surface in a gravity-assist flyby – commonly known as a slingshot, in which a spacecraft uses the gravity of a planet or satellite to propel it towards a different destination.

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— Psyche is a NASA mission to study a metal-rich asteroid with the same name, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid that has more metal than rock or ice. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 3 is not correct.

— The Psyche spacecraft launched Oct. 13, 2023, at 10:19 a.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center. Psyche lifted off from Launch Pad 39A aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Psyche was the first in a series of NASA science missions to be the primary payloads launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: science.nasa.gov)

QUESTION 2

Which of the following statements with regard to the National Quantum Mission (NQM) is/are correct? (UPSC 2026)

1. It aims at developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50 – 1000 physical qubits.

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2. Its implementation includes setting up of four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) in academic and national R&D institutes across India.

Select the answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The National Quantum Mission is important for UPSC Prelims because it highlights emerging technologies and India’s strategic push in quantum computing and communication. It is also relevant for understanding India’s efforts toward technological self-reliance, cybersecurity, and advanced research capabilities.

Explanation

— The National Quantum Mission (NQM) was launched at a total cost of Rs. 6003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31, aims to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant & innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT).

— The mission objectives under NQM:

(i) Developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits in 8 years in various platforms like superconducting and photonic technology. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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(ii) Satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2000 kilometers within India

(iii) Developing magnetometers with high sensitivity in atomic systems and Atomic Clocks for precision timing, communications, and navigation.

— NQM has set up four Thematic Hubs at India’s top institutions — each anchoring one pillar of quantum technology. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

1. Diamond is known for its hardness and thermal conductivity.

2. Adding large amounts of boron to diamond alters its electrical behaviour.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because it covers advanced materials science and semiconductor-related developments, a frequently tested science and technology area. It is also relevant due to its applications in quantum technology, high-performance electronics, and next-generation semiconductor research.

Explanation

— The research, published in the journal PNAS on May 11, explored how adding large amounts of boron to diamond alters its electrical behaviour, transforming the normally insulating material into a superconducting quantum system.

— Diamond is widely known for its hardness and thermal conductivity, but researchers have increasingly explored its potential in advanced electronics and quantum computing. When enough carbon atoms inside a diamond are replaced with boron, the material can begin conducting electricity without resistance at extremely low temperatures. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

FYI: In the new study, researchers created ultra-thin, heavily boron-doped diamond films using microwave plasma chemical vapour deposition, a process that allows scientists to carefully control the introduction of boron atoms into the diamond lattice. Story continues below this ad The team discovered that the material develops what they describe as “intrinsic electronic granularity.” Instead of behaving as a single, uniform superconductor, the diamond forms tiny superconducting regions, sometimes described as “quantum puddles,” embedded in a metallic background.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Recently, NASA has announced plans to develop a Moon base. Consider the following statements:

1. The base will be a long-term lunar habitat where astronauts will live and work on their science missions.

2. The initiative is aimed at supporting sustained exploration, scientific research and commercial activity at the Lunar North Pole.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: NASA’s Moon base is important for UPSC Prelims because it covers recent developments in space exploration and lunar missions, a recurring science and technology theme. It is also relevant for understanding advances in space technology, resource exploration, and global competition in deep-space missions.

Explanation

— In a step toward starting up a permanent human presence beyond Earth, NASA has announced plans to develop a Moon base. The base will be a long-term lunar habitat where astronauts will live and work on their science missions. The US space agency said the initiative is aimed at supporting sustained exploration, scientific research and commercial activity at the Lunar South Pole, while also laying the groundwork for future crewed missions to Mars. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— The Moon Base initiative forms a central part of NASA’s broader Artemis Program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon and establish a sustainable lunar presence for the first time since the Apollo era.

— According to NASA, the lunar habitat will be developed through a phased implementation strategy beginning with small-scale technology demonstrations and gradually expanding into inhabited lunar outpost.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

With reference to the Hydrogen-based trains, consider the following statements:

1. Hydrogen fuel cell trains can run on hydrogen, with just water and heat being produced as a by-product.

2. Hydrogen trains can operate only on the non-electrified routes.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Hydrogen-based trains are important for UPSC Prelims because they relate to green transportation, clean energy transition, and India’s net-zero commitments. It is also relevant due to government initiatives promoting green hydrogen under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and its application in public infrastructure.

Explanation

— The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of country’s first hydrogen-powered trainset. In its letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to RDSO and Northern Railway, the RB communicated its approval for the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen train set. The Board also stated that the train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section of the Delhi Division.

— With its introduction into commercial service, India will join an elite global league of countries including Germany, Sweden, Japan and China – that operate hydrogen-powered trains.

— Hydrogen fuel cell trains can run on hydrogen with just water and heat being produced as a by-product. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Hydrogen trains can operate on both electrified and non-electrified routes, bringing greater operational flexibility in deployment. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Hydrogen trains can be refuelled in around 20 to 25 minutes, surpassing the recharge time required by battery-electric trains.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 164)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 163)

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