UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Ebola, energy storage, ‘hop’ experiment and more (Week 163)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to Ebola, consider the following statements:

1. It is a viral infection.

2. It can spread through the air like Covid-19.

3. Ebola outbreaks are usually easier to contain than airborne infections.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because infectious diseases and global health emergencies are recurring areas in current affairs. Ebola is also relevant in the context of pandemic preparedness, zoonotic diseases, public health governance, and comparison between airborne and contact-based infections.

Explanation

— The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC).

— Ebola is a “rare but very serious viral infection” that can cause high fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, bleeding and organ failure. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Ebola does not spread through the air like Covid-19. It mainly spreads through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, or contaminated items of an infected person. Family members caring for patients and healthcare workers face higher risks if they do not follow proper precautions. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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— The virus can also spread during unsafe burial practices that involve direct contact with infected bodies. Since transmission requires close physical contact, Ebola outbreaks are usually easier to contain than airborne infections. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the types of energy storage, consider the following statements:

1. Flywheel energy storage systems store electricity as rotational energy by spinning a rotor at extremely high speeds.

2. The pumped hydro storage (PHS) uses surplus electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

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Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because energy storage technologies are central to India’s renewable energy transition, grid stability, and net-zero commitments. Understanding different storage mechanisms also helps in linking science and technology with current affairs related to solar and wind integration, energy security, and sustainable infrastructure.

Explanation

— A range of energy storage technologies are being deployed globally. Among them, pumped hydro storage (PHS) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are currently the most widely used. A look at these two systems:

— PHS uses surplus electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When electricity demand peaks, it releases the stored water downhill through turbines to generate power. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— BESS technology stores electricity chemically and discharges it when needed. Lithium-ion batteries, particularly lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, are currently the dominant technology for grid-scale storage because of their falling costs, high efficiency and long operational life. Lithium-ion batteries, especially LFP batteries, account for the overwhelming majority of global battery storage deployment. In 2025, LFP batteries made up more than 90% of annual storage additions, according to data from BloombergNEF.

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— Beyond these technologies, several other storage solutions are also being deployed globally, though at a smaller scale.

— Concentrating solar-thermal storage systems: This technology uses mirrors that capture and focus sunlight onto a receiver. As the receiver gets heated, materials such as molten salt are circulated inside the receiver to store the heat. The stored heat can later be used to produce steam. This steam is converted into mechanical energy in a turbine, which powers a generator to produce electricity.

— Compressed-air energy storage systems use excess electricity to compress air and store it in underground caverns or tanks. When power demand rises, the compressed air is released to drive turbines and generate electricity.

— Flywheel energy storage systems store electricity as rotational energy by spinning a rotor at extremely high speeds. Because they can inject power into the grid almost instantly, they are particularly useful for maintaining grid stability and managing short-term fluctuations. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— Gravity energy storage systems use electricity to lift heavy weights to higher elevations. When electricity is needed, the weights are lowered, converting gravitational energy back into electricity through generators.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Vitamin B12 plays a major role in:

1. Nerve health

2. Blood clotting

3. Brain function

4. Red blood cell production

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because nutrition, vitamins and deficiency diseases. Vitamin B12 is also relevant due to discussions around anaemia, malnutrition, vegetarian diets, and preventive healthcare initiatives in India.

Explanation

— Vitamin B12 plays a major role in nerve health, brain function, and red blood cell production. According to Dr Negalur, low levels may lead to numbness, tingling, burning feet, fatigue, memory issues, or weakness.

— The challenge is that these symptoms can look very similar to diabetic neuropathy, so the deficiency often goes unnoticed unless specifically tested.

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— Metformin continues to be a cornerstone treatment in diabetes management. The focus should be on periodic monitoring, not fear. A simple vitamin B12 evaluation during routine follow-ups can help detect deficiencies early, and supplementation, when required, is usually straightforward and effective.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The ‘hop’ experiment was recently in the news. It is associated with:

(a) NISAR Mission

(b) Aditya L1 Mission

(c) Chandrayaan 3 Mission

(d) AstroSat Mission

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because India’s space missions and technological achievements are frequently asked in the science and technology section.

Explanation

— The famous ‘hop’ experiment performed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon was not just about demonstrating Indian space agency ISRO’s ability to launch from the lunar surface. Scientists have now revealed new details about the upper surface of the Moon at the landing site using data collected during that ‘hop’ manoeuvre performed towards the end of planned active mission life of Chandrayaan-3.

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— In new findings published in the Astrophysical Journal, scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad have reported that the Moon’s upper surface, the regolith as it is called, is not uniform, and its physical and thermal properties show sharp changes at just a few centimetres of depth. The loose porous layer at the top very quickly gives way to a denser compact layer just 2 to 6 cm below.

— The ‘hop’ experiment was never publicised in the Chandrayaan-3 plans and had come as a surprise. It was seen as a demonstration of the capability of ISRO to get the lander to fire its engines and produce enough thrust to lift itself up from the surface. This capability is key for future missions in which the spacecraft would be required to make the return journey to the Earth.

FYI: The new findings have put a more precise measurement for the distance travelled by lander during the ‘hop’ experiment — about 50 cm, instead of the earlier estimate of 30-40 cm. The paper says that the rocket plume generated during the ‘hop’ was enough to blow away about 3 cm of the top layer of the surface, and allow the ChaSTE to have a look at the newly exposed layer beneath. A rod-shaped probe with a sharp tip and fitted with temperature sensors, ChaSTE was able to do a thermal profile of the new site post ‘hop’. It was deployed for 57 minutes during lunar twilight, which lasts for a few hours unlike the Earth twilight that lasts for a few minutes before sunset. The analysis revealed that even at depths of 6 to 9 cm, the lunar surface was composed of two distinct layers.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Solar Wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer (SMILE) mission, consider the following statements:

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1. This mission is jointly led by the Japanese and European space agencies.

2. It aims to capture the first X-ray images of Earth’s protective magnetic shield.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims because space missions and international scientific collaborations are frequently asked in science and technology sections. It is also important because UPSC increasingly links current affairs with basic concepts of space science, including magnetosphere, ionosphere, auroras, and solar storms.

Explanation

— The Chinese and European space agencies are sending a joint mission to study the Earth’s defences against the Sun. The Solar Wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer (SMILE) mission was launched on May 19 at 05:52 CEST (09:22 IST) on a European Vega-C rocket. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The mission aims to capture the first X-ray images of Earth’s protective magnetic shield in action as it battles and deflects harmful charged particles and energies coming from the Sun. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— These periodic events, when the Sun’s ejections interact with the outer layers of Earth’s magnetic field, give rise to spectacularly bright ‘dancing lights’ in the sky, called auroras. Auroras have been visible from Earth for centuries and evoked a sense of wonder. For the very first time, a satellite placed deep in space will capture the full spectrum of this interaction and take never-before-seen images of a crucial process that enables life on Earth.

FYI: SMILE is not the first space mission meant to study the magnetosphere. Past missions like the Swarm and Cluster by the European Space Agency (ESA) have also vastly improved our understanding of this region in space and the processes that happen here.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for May 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 163)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 162)

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