UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Blue Moon MK1, Infrasound, circumbinary planet and more (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the Blue Moon MK1, consider the following statements:

1. It is a lunar lander.

2. It can carry crew and can also deliver necessary cargo and other items to the Moon’s surface.

3. Its primary mission will be to demonstrate some vital capabilities necessary for a successful landing on the lunar surface.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: It is important for UPSC Prelims under the growing focus on India’s space sector, lunar missions, and private space companies. The question is also relevant in the context of global space competition and advancements in space transportation technologies.

Explanation

— Blue Origin has successfully completed a major round of testing for its lunar lander inside a specialised vacuum chamber at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center, marking an important step towards future Moon missions. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— The spacecraft, known as Blue Moon Mark 1 (MK1) or “Endurance”, underwent environmental testing inside Thermal Vacuum Chamber A, one of the largest facilities of its kind in the world. MK1 is subjected to the same conditions experienced in space, such as freezing cold temperatures and almost no air.

— This lander does not carry any crew but can deliver necessary cargo and other items to the Moon’s surface. This unmanned craft is part of the effort to achieve the goals set out by the Artemis programme. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— MK1’s primary mission will be to demonstrate some vital capabilities necessary for a successful landing on the lunar surface. Some of these include accurate landing techniques, the use of cryogenic propellant systems, and the ability to autonomously perform guidance, navigation, and control. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— The lander itself will aim for the south pole of the Moon. The area is highly promising because it may be used as a future base for exploring the rest of the moon. It has water ice, which will provide resources for future missions.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Which of the following are the sources of Infrasound?

1. Air conditioners

2. Wind Turbines

3. Industrial areas

4. Traffic

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2 and 3 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Relevance: The question is relevant in the context of studies on noise pollution, human health impacts, and environmental effects of industrial and urban infrastructure. It can be useful for understanding different frequency ranges of sound waves, including ultrasound and infrasound, which are frequently linked to applied science questions.

Explanation

— Infrasound falls outside the range of human hearing, yet exposure to it may trigger measurable stress responses and even negative emotions in people. And all this without them being aware.

— Infrasound is surprisingly common in modern cities. Ventilation systems, air conditioners, pipes, traffic and the mechanical systems running inside large buildings all produce infrasound on a constant basis. Wind turbines, which are becoming an increasingly important part of India’s renewable energy landscape, are another significant source.

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— For millions of Indians living in crowded cities or near industrial areas, infrasound may be a largely unnoticed part of the everyday environment. Researchers say more studies are needed to understand whether long-term exposure could influence mood, stress or overall wellbeing.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

A circumbinary planet is:

(a) a planet that revolves only around a black hole

(b) a dwarf planet located within the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter

(c) an exoplanet that exists outside the Milky Way galaxy

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(d) an exoplanet that orbits two stars instead of one

Relevance: The question is important for UPSC Prelims under Science & Technology, particularly astronomy and exoplanet-related discoveries. Aspirants should also read about different planetary systems, binary stars, and recent advances in space observation missions.

Explanation

— Astronomers have identified 27 potential circumbinary planet candidates, worlds that may orbit two stars, similar to the fictional planet Tatooine from Star Wars.

— A circumbinary planet is an exoplanet that orbits two stars instead of one, often termed “Tatooine” worlds. These planets revolve around a binary star system—two stars orbiting each other—typically residing further out, with a stable orbit around both.

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— In a periodical publication for Star Wars Day, which is on 4th May, scientists discovered about 30 more candidate planets with their distances ranging from 650 to 18,000 light years away from the Earth.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Type 1 diabetes, consider the following statements:

1. It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the pancreas.

2. It is a lifelong condition in which the body loses its ability to produce insulin.

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3. It mainly develops due to excessive sugar consumption and unhealthy lifestyle habits in old age.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1 and 2 only

Relevance: The question is relevant in the context of rising global diabetes burden, public health awareness, and advances in medical research and treatment. It is important for UPSC Prelims under Science and Technology and Health, especially diseases related to the endocrine and immune systems.

Explanation

— Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which the body loses its ability to produce insulin, making it difficult to regulate blood sugar levels. Now, scientists in Sweden from Karolinska Institutet and KTH Royal Institute of Technology are exploring a potential new way to treat it by developing a more reliable method to create insulin-producing cells from human stem cells. In early experiments, these lab-grown cells were able to respond to glucose and help restore blood sugar control in diabetic mice. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the pancreas, stopping it from producing insulin – the hormone that controls blood sugar. Without insulin, sugar builds up in the blood, leading to symptoms such as excessive thirst, fatigue, weight loss, blurred vision, and constant hunger. If not managed properly, it can even cause serious complications. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

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— Type 1 diabetes is predominantly an autoimmune illness that is not caused by lifestyle choices or high sugar intake. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the cerebrospinal fluid, consider the following statements:

1. The gentle motion of the brain helps push cerebrospinal fluid across its surface.

2. This fluid is critical for the removal of metabolic byproducts which might accumulate and negatively affect regular brain operation.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is relevant due to increasing focus on neurological research, brain health, and neurodegenerative diseases in current affairs. Aspirants can expect this topic in UPSC Prelims under Science & Technology and Human Physiology, especially topics related to the nervous system and brain functioning.

Explanation

— In a breakthrough study, scientists have found that simple body movements may play a direct role in keeping the brain healthy. The research shows that the brain is not as isolated as once thought; instead, it is physically influenced by movements in the body, especially the abdomen.

— Researchers now say that contractions of abdominal muscles, such as those used when breathing, walking, or adjusting posture create pressure changes in the body. These pressure shifts travel through connected blood vessels and reach the brain, causing it to move gently.

— The gentle motion of the brain helps push cerebrospinal fluid, a clear liquid surrounding the brain, across its surface. This liquid is critical for the removal of metabolic byproducts which might accumulate and negatively affect regular brain operation. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— Researchers refer to this phenomenon as a sort of natural cleansing mechanism. The greater the brain moves, the better this flushing effect becomes.

— In such a way, scientists may potentially find a new explanation for the proven connection between physical activities and the health of the nervous system.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 162)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 161)

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