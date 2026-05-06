UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Voyager 1, hantavirus and more (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the Voyager 1, consider the following statements:

1. It was originally sent to study the inner planets, including Mercury and Venus.

2. Voyager 1 served as an asset for scientists to learn more about interstellar space conditions and the heliosphere.

3. It is equipped with a radioisotope thermoelectric generator that utilises the heat generated by decaying plutonium and transforms it into electric power.

4. It was launched by Nasa in 2010.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: Missions like Voyager 1 are frequently in news for their milestone achievements, making them important for UPSC Prelims under space technology. Questions test understanding of space exploration tools such as RTGs and concepts like the heliosphere. Aspirants should read about important space missions in news.

Explanation

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— Nasa has taken a difficult but necessary step to keep Voyager 1 operating: shutting down one of its long-running science instruments, as the spacecraft runs critically low on power.

— Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is one of the most important space missions ever undertaken. It was originally sent to study the outer planets, including Jupiter and Saturn, but it went far beyond its initial goal. Today, it is the most distant human-made object in space, travelling through interstellar space at high speed. Hence, statements 1 and 4 are not correct.

— Its role has evolved. Currently, Voyager 1 serves as an asset for scientists to learn more about interstellar space conditions and the heliosphere, the area where the Sun has no influence. Together with its sister spacecraft, Voyager 2, it is the only probe that can deliver direct information from this previously unstudied region. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The primary motivation for turning off the instrument suite was quite obvious. Voyager 1 had run out of power to operate all of its systems. The spacecraft is equipped with a radioisotope thermoelectric generator that utilises the heat generated by decaying plutonium and transforms it into electric power. The energy level, however, has declined gradually since the probes were launched; about 4 watts disappear every year. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

With reference to the hantavirus, which of the statements given below are correct?

1. It is named after the river in South Korea.

2. It is a family of rodent-borne viruses that can cause serious illness and death in humans.

3. It can occur by touching contaminated surfaces.

4. It can easily spread between people.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 only

Relevance: Zoonotic diseases are important for UPSC Prelims under health. Questions test awareness of transmission modes, reservoirs (rodents), and public health risks. It is also relevant for understanding emerging infectious diseases and their link with human–animal interaction.

Explanation

— The regional government of Spain’s Canary Islands, off the coast of Morocco, said it would ban entry to a luxury cruise ship whose passengers have been hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

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— Named after the Hantan River in South Korea, hantavirus is a family of rodent-borne viruses that can cause serious illness and death in humans. However, the virus-carrying rats and other rodents do not fall ill to the virus. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— Human infection primarily occurs through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents or by touching contaminated surfaces. It is also possible to get the infection by breathing air that contains viral particles stirred up from these droppings, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— These viruses are generally not known to spread between people. However, some human transmission was recorded for the Andes strain, found in Argentina and Chile. The people on the ship are suspected to have been infected by the Andes hantavirus. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

— Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) is endemic to the Western Hemisphere and caused by New World hantaviruses. These are the deadlier of the two variants, killing a third of those who develop respiratory symptoms. The disease progresses from flu symptoms and fatigue to diarrhoea, vomiting and severe respiratory issues.

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— Haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) is another group of illnesses caused by so-called Old World hantaviruses, found primarily in Europe, Africa and Asia. HFRS is known to affect around 150,000 people annually, killing between one and 15% of the infected. Among these, the Hantaan (after which hantavirus is named) and the Dobrava strains cause the most severe impact, while the impacts of Seoul, Saaremaa, and Puumala virus infections are comparatively moderate.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following show wave-particle duality – that is, they exist both as particles and waves?

1. Matter

2. Heat

3. Light

4. Current

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 2 and 4 only

Relevance: The question tests conceptual clarity is essential for eliminating options in interdisciplinary questions involving modern physics and its applications. The question helps in distinguishing fundamental entities from macroscopic phenomena.

Explanation

— Light and matter show wave-particle duality – that is, they exist both as particles and waves. Experiments in recent years have shown that anti-matter too exists as both particle and wave.

What is Anti-matter? Story continues below this ad Every particle of matter that exists has a mirror twin, identical in almost every way, but with an opposite charge. When the two meet, they end each other in a pure flash of energy. Antimatter was first theorised nearly a century ago in a mathematical model; in four years, it passed into the scientific realm with the discovery of the positron, the electron’s antimatter twin. Though it was understood that antimatter, like all matter, would also exhibit wave-particle duality, it was never proven in experiments. Until in 2019, a team of Swiss and Italian researchers put single positrons through a double-slit-like experiment and obtained results that showed wave interference.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements about Eta Aquarid meteor shower:

1. It is triggered by debris left behind by Halley’s Comet.

2. It is more intense and prominently visible in the northern hemisphere.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Questions test awareness of links between celestial events and objects. Meteor showers are frequently in news, making them important for UPSC Prelims under space science.

Explanation

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— The Eta Aquarid meteor shower, the annual shower is known for its fast-moving meteors and bright streaks across the night sky is triggered by debris left behind by Halley’s Comet. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— While it is more prominently visible in the southern hemisphere, observers in India can still catch the spectacle in the early morning hours, provided the skies are clear and viewing conditions are favourable. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Earth moves through this stream of dust each year at this same point in time. When this dust and debris enter the earth’s atmosphere at a very high velocity, it gets burned out and causes a bright trail of lights that people call ‘shooting stars’. This is known as the ‘Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower,’ which happens to be one of the fastest and visually spectacular meteor showers of the year.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR), consider the following statements:

1. It offers “man-in-loop” and “waterline hit” features.

2. It uses a solid propulsion booster rocket.

3. It has a radio altimeter device that measures height from the ground or sea.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Indigenous defence systems like NASM-SR are important for UPSC Prelims under defence technology and self-reliance. Questions test awareness of key features such as guidance systems, propulsion, and targeting capabilities.

Explanation

— The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully test-launched a salvo of short-range anti-ship missiles from a helicopter off the Odisha coast. These indigenously developed missiles, called the Naval Anti-Ship Missile Short Range (NASM-SR), are meant to be deployed from ship-borne helicopters.

— A helicopter-launched system, such as NASM-SR, allows a navy to engage hostile vessels and ships from a safe distance — that is, without exposing their own ships to direct danger.

— During the test on Wednesday (April 29), two such missiles were launched in quick succession from the same chopper, marking the platform’s first successful salvo test. While the Navy already has helicopter-launched missiles, the NASM-SR offers a potential upgrade over them. They also have two unique features —”man-in-loop” and “waterline hit”. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

FYI: The NASM-SR uses a solid propulsion booster rocket that gives the missile its first thrust and a long-burn sustainer engine that keeps it flying for longer. Hence, statement 2 is correct. One of its key subsystems include the seeker — a sensor that detects and tracks the target. It also has a radio altimeter device that measures height from the ground or sea. Another critical component is a high-bandwidth two-way data link system that allows real-time communication between the missile and operator sitting in the helicopter, the DRDO said. Hence, statement 3 is correct. A single NASM-SR missile weighs around 380 kg — 200 kg lighter than the Sea Eagle. This means more of them can be carried in helicopters.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 161)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 160)

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