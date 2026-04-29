UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Vikram-1 launcher, dark matter and more (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the Vikram-1 launcher, consider the following statements:

1. It has been designed by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

2. It is designed for launching satellites to geosynchronous orbit.

3. The rocket is made of carbon composite and houses a 3D-printed indigenously made engine.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Relevance: New-generation launch vehicles such as Vikram-1 showcase advancements in propulsion, materials, and manufacturing technologies. UPSC often focuses on recent developments in space technology.

Explanation

— In a major boost to India’s space industry, Skyroot Aerospace is likely to become the first private company to launch an orbital space rocket. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

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— The payload fairing — the upper nose cone of the launch vehicle that houses the satellites — is now headed for India’s only spaceport in Sriharikota, where it will be integrated with the rest of the launch vehicle. The launch of the rocket slated for later this year.

The launch vehicle has been named to honour Dr Vikram Sarabhai, considered to be the father of the Indian space programme, and its propulsion systems honour several other scientific greats — the solid propulsion system is called Kalam, the liquid Raman, and the cryogenic Dhawan.

Vikram-1 launcher

— Among Skyroot’s many small launch vehicle projects, Vikram-1 is a multi-stage launch vehicle with solid and liquid fuel-based engines designed for launching satellites weighing up to 350kg to low earth orbit. The low earth orbit is the region of space from 160 km to 2,000 km above the surface of Earth. The number of satellites being launched in this region has skyrocketed in recent years, with many being the Starlink communication satellites. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— What makes Vikram-1 different is that the rocket is made of carbon composite instead of metals, and houses a 3D-printed indigenously made engine — making its manufacturing and assembly easier, quicker and cheaper. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

Which of the following statements best describes the significance of Gale Crater?

(a) It is the largest volcano on Mars, known for periodic lava eruptions

(b) It is an impact crater on Mars explored by NASA’s Curiosity rover for evidence of past habitability

(c) It is a polar ice cap region on Mars composed mainly of frozen carbon dioxide

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(d) It is a deep canyon system on Mars formed due to tectonic activity

Relevance: Space exploration missions are frequently in news, making planetary features important for Prelims. Aspirants should read about locations and characteristics of celestial bodies (Mars surface features, craters, volcanoes, etc.). These topics help in linking science and technology with current affairs.

Explanation

— NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover recently discovered a rock, adding to the diverse collection of building blocks of life witnessed on the Red planet. The latest research confirms that seven new, never-before-found rocks were added to the collection.

— As part of its mission, the Mars rover Curiosity ventured into the volcanic terrain in Gale Crater, drilling holes into the rocks. Here, the researchers were able to find an organic molecule (carbon-based), hinting at the possibility of the Red Planet being life-friendly.

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— NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the mission, said the discovery of these organics “reinforces evidence that ancient Mars had the right chemistry to support life”. It added that the molecules join a growing list of compounds preserved in rocks despite billions of years of exposure to radiation on Mars, which can break them down over time.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Vikram VT 21, consider the following statements:

1. It is a modern military combat vehicle.

2. These vehicles are fitted with an indigenously designed — a remotely operated gun system mounted on top.

3. It has protection levels as per the NATO-defined standards.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: UPSC can ask factual questions on recent defence platforms, their features, and the organisations involved in their development. Aspirants should be aware of such developments having defence indigenisation and private sector participation, which are key focus areas under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Explanation

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— The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently launched its Vikram VT 21 project with two Advanced Armoured Platforms — wheeled and tracked. What are the features of this platform and why DRDO is pitching it as a potential solution for the Indian Army’s requirement for a Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) to replace its ageing BMP-2 fleet of Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs).

— An Advanced Armoured Platform (AAP), Vikram VT 21 is a modern military combat vehicle built with enhanced armour protection to withstand certain projectiles, blasts, and shrapnel plus which has improved mobility across varied terrains and integrated weapons and surveillance systems.

— These platforms have been co-developed by the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a premier facility of the DRDO along with two industry partners Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, with support from several MSMEs and other DRDO facilities.

Features: An Advanced Armoured Platform (AAP), Vikram VT 21 is a modern military combat vehicle built with enhanced armour protection to withstand certain projectiles, blasts, and shrapnel plus which has improved mobility across varied terrains and integrated weapons and surveillance systems. Hence, statement 1 is correct. Story continues below this ad These vehicles are fitted with an indigenously designed 30 mm crewless turret — a remotely operated gun system mounted on top, with no soldier sitting inside it — built to improve mobility, firepower and and protection. Powered by a high-capacity engine and automatic transmission, the platforms have a strong power-to-weight ratio which denotes more power for their size, allowing better speed and agility, enabling them to climb steep slopes and cross obstacles like trenches or rough terrain. Hence, statement 2 is correct. They offer STANAG Level 4 and 5 protection which are NATO-defined standards indicating resistance against heavy gunfire, explosions, and artillery fragments with modular blast and ballistic protection. Being amphibious, they use hydro jets and water propulsion systems to cross rivers and water bodies efficiently. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the ‘Magnesiochangesite-(Ce)’, consider the following statements:

1. It is a rare earth-bearing phosphate mineral.

2. It emits a glow when exposed to UV light.

3. The mineral was found in a lunar meteorite.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Discovery of new minerals is important as UPSC can ask questions from recent science discoveries. Questions may test conceptual clarity on minerals, rare earth elements, and their occurrence in extraterrestrial contexts.

Explanation

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— Chinese scientists have found a new mineral inside the first lunar meteorite ever recovered in China, making this discovery significant for planetary studies. The mineral called Magnesiochangesite-(Ce) has been certified and named by the International Mineralogical Association, which is responsible for certifying new minerals.

— This finding brings the total number of known lunar minerals worldwide to 11. With four such discoveries now attributed to China, the country stands on par with the United States in terms of identified minerals originating from the Moon.

— The mineral was found in a lunar meteorite that was named Pakepake 005 and weighs about 44 grams. This meteorite was discovered in the Taklamakan Desert in 2024. It is recognised as a lunar meteorite because of its roundness and the black fusion crust created during its flight through Earth’s atmosphere.

Properties and scientific value Magnesiochangesite-(Ce) is a rare earth-bearing phosphate mineral with distinctive physical and chemical characteristics. Researchers describe it as colourless and transparent, with a glass-like lustre. It is fragile, tends to fracture like a shell, and emits a glow when exposed to UV light.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the dark matter, consider the following statements:

1. The dark matter particles do not decay in the universe.

2. Dark matter gets affected by electromagnetic forces and light.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Concepts like Dark Matter are frequently in news due to ongoing astrophysical research and discoveries. UPSC can test basic concepts from space science, especially distinguishing properties of known and unknown cosmic components. Understanding such topics helps in eliminating incorrect statements.

Explanation

— Dark matter has long been one of science’s most frustrating mysteries because it leaves no trace we can easily follow. According to Space.com, Dark matter makes up about 85 per cent of all matter in our universe.

— Dark matter is not the opposite of normal matter, but it does not get affected by electromagnetic forces and light, which means it lacks any electrons. This makes all dark matter invisible, as it cannot be interacted with at present with any matter created, since everything is created by atoms. This makes it extremely difficult to observe directly, as it can only be studied through its gravitational effects. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— According to the study, as dark matter particles slowly decayed in the early universe, they may have released small amounts of energy that changed the chemistry of the first gas clouds. Instead of that massive gas breaking down into stars – the usual route to black hole formation- some of these clouds may have collapsed directly into massive black hole seeds, effectively speeding up and skipping billions of years of cosmic biography. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 160)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 159)

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