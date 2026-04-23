UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on fast breeder reactor, thalassemia, Giant Magellan Telescope and more (Week 159)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the fast breeder reactor (FBR), consider the following statements:

1. The fuel for FBR is plutonium plus depleted uranium.

2. India does not have FBR technology.

3. Fast Breeder Reactors primarily use light water as both coolant and moderator.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Relevance: Fast Breeder Reactors are central to India’s three-stage nuclear programme led by Department of Atomic Energy, making an important pick for UPSC prelims. Concepts like reactor types, fuel cycles, and breeding of fissile material are important for conceptual clarity in science questions.

Explanation

— With India’s first indigenous fast breeder reactor (FBR) at Kalpakkam reaching criticality, indigenous FBRs are likely to play a critical role in the country’s long term energy security. While FBRs represent the future, pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) will continue to play their pivotal role until the technology matures. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— India’s nuclear power programme is based on the sequential three-stage programme where in the first stage is PHWR using natural uranium. The fuel for FBR (in the second stage) comes from PHWR, which is plutonium. Because the yield of plutonium is very good in PHWR.

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— As stated, the fuel for FBR is plutonium plus depleted uranium. FBRs initially use plutonium plus depleted uranium to obtain Uranium-233 (U-233) from the Thorium-232 (Th-232), which is used as a blanket in such reactors. Thus, we breed more fuel than we consume and hence it is named Breeder Reactor. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— In the third stage, it is Th-232 that will get converted into U-233, which would be fuel for the advanced reactors. This is how it completes the whole nuclear power programme and we will become self-independent as far as fuel is concerned. FBR is basically one of the intermediate steps in completion of our three stage programme.

— FBRs do not use light water as moderator or coolant; they rely on fast neutrons and typically use liquid sodium as coolant. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Thalassemia, consider the following statements:

1. It is an inherited blood disorder.

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2. When you have thalassemia, you may have symptoms of a high blood count.

3. A thalassemia patient has higher levels of hemoglobin.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The question reflects current concerns on public health, preventive care, and awareness of hereditary diseases in India. It has gained relevance due to government initiatives like National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and broader focus on genetic screening.

Explanation

— The Madhya Pradesh health department has found several lapses as part of its investigation into how five children with thalassemia, who received blood transfusions at Satna’s Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital, tested HIV-positive.

— Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder in which the body does not produce enough haemoglobin, a red blood cell protein that transports oxygen throughout the body. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 3 is not correct.

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— When you have thalassaemia, your body produces less red blood cells, therefore you may experience symptoms of low blood count, or anaemia. Thalassaemia patients might have mild to severe anaemia. Severe anaemia can damage organs and cause death. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), consider the following statements:

1. The telescope is planned to be established in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

2. It is expected to have a significant impact on the studies of exoplanets.

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3. It has been completely built by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Advanced observatories like the Giant Magellan Telescope are in news, making them important for science and tech prelims questions. UPSC can ask about international scientific collaborations and major global research infrastructure. It links static science with current developments in space exploration and global research initiatives.

Explanation

— The effort to build one of the most powerful ground-based telescopes ever conceived is entering a decisive phase, but its future still depends heavily on funding. The Giant Magellan Telescope Consortium is advancing plans for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), a next-generation observatory that could reshape how scientists study planets, stars, and galaxies.

— The GMT project, backed by a consortium of 16 universities and research institutions, is currently in its final design phase – a necessary step before it can be considered for major federal funding. Project leaders say the next 12 to 24 months will be critical in determining the telescope’s path forward. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

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— If approvals are secured, full-scale construction could begin as early as 2028. The telescope is planned for Las Campanas Observatory in Chile’s Atacama Desert, a location known for its exceptionally dark, dry, and stable skies – ideal conditions for astronomy. Preparatory work at the site is already underway, including roads, utilities, and support infrastructure. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The GMT is expected to have a significant impact on the studies of exoplanets, especially those located within habitable zones of stars. Scientists would observe light from the planets to detect signs of life-supporting atmospheres. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Apart from planets, the telescope will allow scientists to peer deep into the universe’s history to observe the development of galaxies several billion years ago. In particular, the telescope will make it easier to explore the flow of gas to and from galaxies, which is critical to the process of star creation.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the crater of moon, consider the following statements:

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1. When sunlight reaches these craters, any ice present can disappear through evaporation.

2. Haworth crater is located near the north pole of the moons.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Lunar craters and polar regions are frequently in news. Concepts like shadowed craters, water ice, and surface processes are important under basic space science for prelims. Aspirants must be aware of lunar poles and named craters.

Explanation

— Fresh research is offering a clearer picture of where water ice might be hiding on the Moon, and the answer could lie in its oldest, darkest craters.

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— The new study published recently in Nature suggests that the answer lies in the Moon’s long and shifting history. Over billions of years, the Moon’s tilt has changed slightly. This means craters that were once in permanent darkness may have been exposed to sunlight at some point and others may have only recently fallen into shadow.

— When sunlight reaches these craters, any ice present can disappear through sublimation, either escaping into space or moving to colder, darker areas. As a result, only the craters that have stayed in shadow the longest have been able to hold onto their ice. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— One such example is Haworth crater, near the south pole, which has remained in shadow for more than three billion years. It also shows some of the strongest signs of water ice. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The ‘HbA1C test’ is associated with:

(a) Sugar level

(b) Blood pressure

(c) Kidney function

(d) Liver enzyme level

Relevance: Questions on diagnostic tests like HbA1C are relevant under health and disease awareness. UPSC can ask conceptual questions linking biological indicators with their functional significance in the human body. As there is increased government focus programs like NPCDCS, enhances its exam relevance.

Explanation

— HbA1c shows your average blood sugar over the past 2 to 3 months, while fasting blood sugar is just one reading at a specific time. A normal or low HbA1c with a higher fasting value may mean that your overall sugar levels are generally well-controlled, but there can be occasional spikes, especially in the early morning.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 154)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 159)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 158)

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