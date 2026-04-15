UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Kessler Syndrome, designer rice, Keytruda and more (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

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With reference to the ‘designer rice’, consider the following statements:

1. It has three times the protein of normal grains.

2. It has a low glycemic index.

3. It has been made through genetic modification.

4. It lacks folic acid and vitamin B12.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: The topics like ‘Designer Rice’, which was in news can be important for UPSC Prelims as it highlights advancements in agricultural biotechnology and nutritional security. It aligns with government initiatives. It is relevant under Science and Technology as well as Agriculture.

Explanation

— Rice is a carbohydrate staple, but scientists are giving it a protein-rich makeover. Enter ‘designer rice’: a high-protein, low-GI innovation that transforms how we fuel our bodies. Scientists at CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, have developed this rice, which is touted to pack “three times the protein of normal grains while maintaining a low glycemic index to help manage diabetes”. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— According to CSIR India’s post, this designer rice is not merely a “grain with vitamins and minerals merely sprayed onto its surface”, it is a “fundamental re-architecture of our most basic staple”.

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— The team of scientists did not opt for genetic modification. Instead they used “food-processing technology” where they took the broken rice, the bits usually sold at a discount, ground them into flour, and blended them with protein and micronutrients like iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12. They then “reformed” this mixture into grains that look, feel, and taste exactly like the rice we know, their press statement read. Hence, statements 3 and 4 are not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), consider the following statements:

1. It was designed to augment the payload capacity thrice that of SLV-3.

2. It was designed to send satellites to Higher Earth Orbit.

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3. It was configured as a five stage, all-solid propellant vehicle.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Understanding the ASLV is important for UPSC Prelims as questions can test India’s indigenous space programmes and their technological evolution. Aspirants must also read about SSLV, PSLV and GSLV. The topic is relevant under the Science and Technology section, especially in the context of India’s achievements in space technology and self-reliance in satellite launches.

Explanation

— SLV-3’s payload capability wasn’t significant. But it provided a learning platform to ISRO, and led to the development of the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV). However, ASLV didn’t prove very successful. Its first two launches ended in failure and by the time its first glitch-free take-off came in 1992, a new generation of launch vehicles had made its entry. It was the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

About ASLV

— With a lift-off weight of 40 tonnes, the 24 m tall ASLV was designed as a five-stage, all-solid propellant vehicle with the purpose of orbiting 150 kg class satellites in 400 km circular orbits. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

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— The Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) Programme was created to increase the payload capacity to 150 kg, three times that of SLV-3, for Low Earth Orbits. Building on the experience gained from the SLV-3 missions, ASLV proved to be a low-cost intermediate vehicle for demonstrating and validating critical technologies required for future launch vehicles, such as strap-on technology, inertial navigation, bulbous heat shield, vertical integration, and closed-loop guidance. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: www.isro.gov.in)

QUESTION 3

The ‘Keytruda’ is:

(a) an mRNA-based vaccine used to prevent COVID-19

(b) an antiviral drug used for the treatment of HIV/AIDS

(c) an immunotherapy drug

(d) an antibiotic used to treat multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

Relevance: Understanding Keytruda is important for UPSC Prelims as questions can be framed on themes like biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and modern medicine. The topic is relevant under the Science and Technology section, particularly in the context of global drug approvals, Nobel-winning research, and developments reported in the news.

Explanation

— Cancer Calculus, the investigation by The Indian Express in association with The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), found a burgeoning black market in India of Keytruda — — an immunotherapy drug manufactured by US pharma major Merck & Co (MSD) that most families cannot afford at an official market price of over Rs 1.5 lakh for a 100 mg vial.

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— Keytruda is the brand name of pembrolizumab, an immunotherapy drug manufactured by US-based global pharma major Merck & Co (MSD) for treating several cancers. It belongs to a class called “checkpoint inhibitors” — drugs that remove the brakes preventing the body’s T cells, which are a crucial weapon in the body’s immune system, from attacking cancerous cells. In other words, it uses the body’s own immune system to fight cancer.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), consider the following statements:

1. They do not directly affect stratospheric ozone.

2. They contain chlorine.

3. These compounds are acceptable alternatives to chlorofluorocarbons.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The topic is important for UPSC Prelims as it covers ozone-depleting substances and climate-forcing agents in environmental science. It is relevant under Environment and Ecology, especially in the context of sustainable cooling technologies. Aspirants should also read about chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons. Topics like Montreal Protocol and Kigali Amendment are also important.

Explanation

— In line with its international commitments to gradually phase-down production of planet-warming hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the Government has directed all state and Central authorities to stop granting environmental clearances for new or additional HFC production beyond December 31, 2027. Those applying before the deadline will need to submit an undertaking guaranteeing that their plant will be fully operational, including commencement of production, on or before December 31, 2027.

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— Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are chemicals composed of carbon, hydrogen, and fluorine. Certain substances in this class of compounds are regarded by industry and scientists as long-term replacements to chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Because HFCs do not contain chlorine, they have no direct effect on stratospheric ozone. Furthermore, pathways for ozone damage involving fragments formed during the decomposition of HFCs in the atmosphere (CF3 radicals) have been demonstrated to be minor. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— The most extensively utilised HFCs (HFC-134a and HFC-152a) have atmospheric lives of less than 12 years due to this reaction.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: gml.noaa.gov)

QUESTION 5

In outer space, the Kessler Syndrome refers to:

(a) the gradual drifting of satellites caused by fluctuations in solar radiation and cosmic winds.

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(b) the formation of artificial gravity in spacecraft through continuous circular motion.

(c) the disruption of communication signals due to intense geomagnetic storms from the Sun.

(d) a scenario where collisions lead to even more space debris, which may increase the chances of other collisions.

Relevance: The Kessler Syndrome is important for UPSC Prelims as it highlights emerging challenges in outer space and satellite sustainability. The topic is closely linked to India’s expanding space activities led by Indian Space Research Organisation, including satellite launches and space situational awareness initiatives. Aspirants should also be aware of other space terminologies.

Explanation

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— As stunning images from Nasa’s Artemis II mission continue to circulate, many viewers have noticed something missing: space junk. With growing warnings about debris orbiting Earth, some have wondered why none of it appears in photos taken during the mission’s lunar flyby.

— Scientists have long warned about the increasing amount of debris circling Earth. It could be anything from a dead satellite to fragments from earlier missions. The danger often raised is that of Kessler Syndrome – a scenario where collisions lead to even more space debris, which may increase the chances of other collisions.

— Most space junk moves very fast; sometimes, it moves faster than 17,500 mph. Experts estimate that, while millions of objects larger than a centimetre are in orbit, there are also tens of millions of even smaller fragments.

— Even with such large numbers, spotting space junk in photos is incredibly unlikely. Most debris is far too small to be seen with the naked eye, let alone captured clearly by a camera.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 157)

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