UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on applications of critical minerals, Project Silica and more (Week 151)

Consider the following pairs with reference to the critical minerals and their applications:

1. Cobalt and Manganese – Wind Turbines

2. Aluminium and copper – EV Motors

3. Permanent magnets – Batteries

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly marked?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 3 only

Relevance: Critical minerals are important for UPSC Prelims due to their role in energy transition. It is also relevant in the context of global competition over lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and India’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

Explanation

— Critical minerals are required for many modern energy technologies as well as the overall economy. For example, lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite are essential for battery performance. Hence, pair 1 is not correct.

— Rare earth elements are required for the permanent magnets found in wind turbines. Hence, pair 3 is not correct.

Story continues below this ad

— Electricity networks require a large amount of aluminium and copper, the latter being the foundation of all electricity-related technologies. Hence, pair 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.iea.org)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), consider the following statements:

1. These are a diverse group of rare and inherited metabolic conditions.

2. There is no treatment for any of the LSDs.

3. In India, there is a government-supported national biobank for LSDs.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: Lysosomal storage disorders are important under Science & Technology (biotechnology/genetics) and Health sections of UPSC Prelims. The question tests conceptual clarity on inherited metabolic disorders, enzyme deficiencies, and emerging therapies like gene therapy. It is relevant due to increasing focus on rare diseases.

Explanation

— Researchers from 28 medical and research institutions across six states and two union territories have compiled the first government-supported national biobank of a sub-section of rare diseases called Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs). Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) are a diverse group of over 70 rare, inherited metabolic conditions that present significant diagnostic and therapeutic challenges, especially in genetically diverse and resource-limited settings like India. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— LSDs cause a buildup of toxic materials in the body’s cells. According to the Cleveland Clinic, patients with LSDs lack certain enzymes or the enzyme activator, a substance that helps the enzyme work. In their absence, the patient’s body fails to break down fats and sugars, which can accumulate and be harmful.

Story continues below this ad

— There are treatments for only about 7% of rare diseases. Most patients who have treatable conditions also receive treatment intermittently. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Project Silica, consider the following statements:

1. The project aims to store data in glass, which can store it for thousands of years inside glass.

2. It is initiated by Google and NASA.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Project Silica is relevant under Science & Technology (emerging technologies) for UPSC Prelims. It is linked to themes like digital preservation, big data, and long-term archival infrastructure.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— Researchers at Microsoft say they may have found a way to store data that could last not just decades, but thousands of years inside glass. The breakthrough comes from the company’s research division, known as Project Silica. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— According to the researchers, the information stored this way could remain intact for up to 10,000 years.

— Traditional storage devices, like hard drives, magnetic tapes, and even solid-state drives, don’t last forever. Over time, they degrade. This process, sometimes referred to as data rot, means information must be copied and transferred every few years to avoid permanent loss.

How data is retrieved

— Storing information is only half the challenge. To read it back, Project Silica uses automated archives. Robotic systems retrieve pieces of glass, and a neural network scans and decodes the patterns written inside. The system does not require ongoing power to preserve the data only when accessing it.

Story continues below this ad

— Glass is highly resistant to heat, humidity, electromagnetic interference and even physical damage. Because it does not require frequent replacement, researchers say it could be more sustainable over the long term than current storage systems.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to the CAR T-cell therapy, consider the following statements:

1. It reprogrammes T-cells to better target cancer cells.

2. CAR T-cell therapy has been approved globally, including India.

3. It can treat all types of cancers with equal effectiveness.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 2 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: The question tests conceptual clarity on immunotherapy, genetic modification, and personalized medicine. It is linked to questions on gene editing, cell-based therapies, and advanced cancer treatments.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— CAR T-cell therapy is a cutting-edge treatment that reprogrammes T-cells to better target cancer cells. Doctors collect T-cells from a patient’s blood and, in the lab, add a new gene that equips them with special receptors called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These receptors act like GPS trackers, guiding the T-cells to cancer cells. Once engineered, the cells are grown in large numbers and infused back into the patient. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Globally, CAR T-cell therapy has been approved in the US and Europe for certain blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— It is currently most effective in certain blood cancers (like leukemia and lymphoma), not all cancers. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

What are T-Cells

— T-cells are primarily used in CAR-T cell therapy because of their pivotal role in the immune system’s response to pathogens and malignancies. These cells can be genetically engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), which are specifically designed to recognise and bind to antigens on the surface of cancer cells. Once bound, these modified T-cells can efficiently kill cancer cells.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 5

With reference to the lunar eclipse, consider the following statements:

1. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth.

2. Lunar eclipses take place once a year around the world.

3. All the lunar eclipses are visible from India.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Lunar eclipse is part of General Science in UPSC Prelims. It is relevant due to frequent media coverage of eclipses and related astronomical events. Questions test conceptual clarity on eclipse mechanism, alignment of celestial bodies, and differences between solar and lunar eclipses.

Explanation

— The first total lunar eclipse of the year will take place on March 3, 2026, offering a striking celestial display. In India, the phenomenon is known as Chandra Grahan, and can be viewed with the naked eye.

— A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth’s shadow to fall on the Moon’s surface. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— During this time, the Moon may appear dimmer or take on a reddish hue. This reddish appearance is often called a “Blood Moon.”

(File photo) (File photo)

— Lunar eclipses happen a few times each year around the world. However, not all of them are visible from India, which makes this particular event special. Hence, statements 2 and 3 are not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

