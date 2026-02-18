UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on non-communicable diseases, H125 Light Utility Helicopter and more (Week 150)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

Which of the following is/are non-communicable diseases?

1. Cardiovascular diseases

2. Pulmonary diseases

3. Diabetes

4. Tuberculosis

5. Malaria

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 2, 4 and 5

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) form a major component of India’s public health burden. Such questions test conceptual clarity regarding disease classification, epidemiology, and public health priorities. It is important for Prelims in the context of health indicators, SDGs, and policy frameworks aligned with the World Health Organisation.

Explanation

— Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), often known as chronic diseases, are long-term conditions caused by a mix of genetic, physiological, environmental, and behavioural variables.

— The most common types of NCDs include cardiovascular illnesses (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma), and diabetes.

— NCDs disproportionately impact low- and middle-income nations, which account for roughly three-quarters of all NCD fatalities (32 million).

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.who.int)

QUESTION 2

With reference to Lymphatic Filariasis (LF), consider the following statements:

1. It is commonly known as elephantiasis.

3. India has a goal to eliminate lymphatic filariasis by 2030.

4. It is transmitted by the bite of the Anopheles mosquito only.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Lymphatic filariasis is relevant for UPSC Prelims under communicable diseases and national health programmes. In UPSC Prelims, the questions may test your awareness of transmission mechanisms, public health targets, and disease classification.

Explanation

— Elephantiasis, also known as lymphatic filariasis, is a disfiguring disease caused by infection with nematodes (roundworms) from the Filariodidea family, which are transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitos. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) is a disfiguring and debilitating disease that mainly develops in childhood.

— India aims to eliminate lymphatic filariasis (LF), often known as elephantiasis, by 2027. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The disease is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito that breeds in unclean or polluted water. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: ncvbdc.mohfw.gov.in)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the binary neutron stars, consider the following statements:

1. They are formed at the end of a massive star’s life in a supernova explosion.

2. They constantly lose energy by emitting gravitational waves until they eventually collide and merge.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Neutron stars and gravitational waves are relevant for UPSC Prelims under space science and recent scientific discoveries. Such questions test conceptual clarity on stellar evolution, supernovae, compact objects, and emerging areas of modern physics.

Explanation

— Neutron stars are superdense astrophysical objects formed at the end of a massive star’s life in a supernova explosion. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Sometimes, neutron stars orbit each other in binary systems. These systems constantly lose energy by emitting gravitational waves until they eventually collide and merge. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following viruses is also known as the ‘bleeding eye’ virus?

(a) Marburg virus

(b) Hepatitis B virus

(c) Avian influenza

(d) Hepatitis E virus

Relevance: The Marburg virus is relevant for UPSC Prelims under emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, frequently reported in global health alerts. Such topics are important in the context of outbreak surveillance, WHO advisories, and India’s public health preparedness.

Explanation

— MVD, sometimes known as the “bleeding eye virus,” is one of the worst diseases capable of infecting humans. Case mortality rates in previous outbreaks ranged from 24% to 88%, depending on the virus type and case care. The first incidence in Rwanda this year was recorded in September.

— Marburg is a filovirus, just like Ebola. Both infections are clinically identical and, while rare, can generate high-fatality epidemics.

— The first recognised MVD outbreak occurred in Marburg, Germany, in 1967. Following that, successive outbreaks have largely been recorded throughout Africa, most recently in Tanzania, Ghana, and now Rwanda.

— The World Health Organisation has listed MVD as one of the infections that pose the greatest hazard to public health and for which no suitable treatments or vaccinations exist.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

With reference to the H125 Light Utility Helicopter, consider the following statements:

1. It is the only helicopter in history to have landed on the summit of Mount Everest.

2. The first ‘Made in India’ H125 will be made as a result of India-France defence and industrial cooperation.

3. It will provide a decisive edge in high-altitude logistics.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: The H125 Light Utility Helicopter is relevant for UPSC Prelims under defence technology and high-altitude military logistics, especially in the Himalayan context. Questions may test factual knowledge of strategic capabilities, defence partnerships, and high-altitude operational preparedness.

Explanation

— India and France elevated bilateral ties to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Mumbai and announced a total of 21 important outcomes in areas including defence, tech and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health and skilling.

— The H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal is expected to strengthen India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities and further deepen India-France defence and industrial cooperation. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The facility is designed to produce H125 helicopters for civil and parapublic operations, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, and passenger transport.

— The H125M is designed to act as a high-altitude force multiplier for a variety of important missions. This adaptable platform is intended to excel in tactical reconnaissance and surveillance due to its minimal acoustic and thermal signatures. Furthermore, the H125M gives a significant advantage in high-altitude logistics by ensuring the delivery of critical supplies to remote frontline outposts, as well as serving as a rapid-response asset for search and rescue or medical evacuation missions. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— The H125 is the first helicopter in history to have landed on Mount Everest’s peak, giving it a performance ceiling that exceeds that of current light utility fleets. This capability might be a major difference for the Indian military, which operates in some of the world’s most difficult high-temperature situations. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.pib.gov.in)

