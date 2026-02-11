UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Boeing P-8I aircraft, Oort Cloud and more (Week 149)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

With reference to the Oort Cloud, consider the following statements:

1. These are made of icy pieces of space debris.

2. It is the boundary of the Sun’s gravitational influence, where orbiting objects can turn around and return closer to our Sun.

3. It lies between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

4. It is directly observable through modern space telescopes.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: The Oort Cloud is frequently in news in the context of long-period comets, interstellar objects, and deep-space exploration missions. UPSC Prelims often asks conceptual questions on Solar System structure. It is also important under Science & Technology (Space), especially mission-based and astronomy-based factual matching questions.

Explanation

— The Oort Cloud is made up of ice space debris, some of which are larger than mountains and orbit our Sun at distances of up to 1.6 light years. This shell of material is thick, ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 astronomical units. One astronomical unit (AU) is the distance from the Sun to Earth, which is approximately 93 million miles (150 million km). Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Oort Cloud is the boundary of the Sun’s gravitational influence, where orbiting objects can turn around and return closer to our Sun. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The Oort Cloud is located beyond the Kuiper Belt’s outer edge. This massive spherical shell encircles our solar system. It has never been directly observed, but its presence is anticipated using mathematical models and observations of comets that are believed to originate there. Hence, statements 3 and 4 are not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: science.nasa.gov)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Boeing P-8I aircraft, consider the following statements:

1. It is a multi-role Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft.

2. India is set to procure six additional Boeing P-8I aircraft from France.

3. It can be armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles and torpedoes.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Boeing P-8I enhances India’s maritime surveillance and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region, a key focus area for UPSC Prelims. It is frequently in news due to defence procurements, Indo-Pacific strategy, and naval modernisation.

Explanation

— India is set to procure six additional Boeing P-8I aircraft, a multi-role Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft, as part of an inter-governmental agreement with the United States. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— A long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Indian Navy, the Boeing P-8Is are specifically designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASW), and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). Considering India’s increasing focus on the Indian Ocean Region and maritime matters, these aircraft would strengthen the Navy’s capabilities.

— The P-8I is equipped to detect and track submarines, surface vessels, and conduct search and rescue operations.

— It can be armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and depth charges. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: indiannavy.gov.in)

QUESTION 3

The HiRISE camera is the primary, high-resolution imaging instrument aboard:

(a) Nasa’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO)

(b) ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan)

(c) ESA’s Mars Express

(d) China’s Tianwen-1 orbiter

Relevance: HiRISE is frequently in news for providing high-resolution images of Mars, including landing site analysis and surface studies. It is also important under Science & Technology, especially comparative knowledge of NASA, ISRO, ESA and China’s Mars missions.

Explanation

— Nasa has taken another step towards making its Mars rovers more independent. In a recent test, the Perseverance team used artificial intelligence to help plan the rover’s route across the red planet without direct human control.

— The AI system analysed high-resolution images from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s HiRISE camera, along with digital elevation models. Based on that information, it identified possible dangers such as sand traps, large boulders, rocky outcrops, and uneven terrain.

(AP) (AP)

— The system, built using technology related to Anthropic’s Claude AI, then created a safe route marked by waypoints that avoided those hazards.

— AI could play an even bigger role in space missions from future Mars rovers to the upcoming Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Nasa officials say intelligent systems may become essential for building a sustained human presence beyond Earth.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following are the applications of the Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPMs)?

1. Electric vehicle motors

2. Wind turbine generators

3. Precision sensors

4. Aerospace systems

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Relevance: Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPMs) are regularly in the news due to supply chain issues, China’s dominance, and India’s campaign for key mineral security. UPSC Prelims frequently pose questions that link rare earth elements to their strategic and industrial applications.

Explanation

— The Union Budget 2026-27 proposes the establishment of Dedicated Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to encourage mining, processing, research, and manufacture. These activities are consistent with the national aims of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Net Zero 2070, and Viksit Bharat @2047, establishing India as a significant player in global advanced-materials value chains.

— Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPMs) are among the most powerful forms of permanent magnets, noted for their tremendous magnetic force and stability. Their small size and high performance make them ideal for advanced technical applications such as electric car motors, wind turbine generators, consumer and industrial electronics, aerospace systems, defence equipment, and precise sensors.

— As India expands its manufacturing footprint in clean energy, advanced mobility, and strategic sectors, a consistent domestic supply of REPMs is essential. It not only reduces import dependence but also strengthens India’s competitiveness in global value chains for advanced materials.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.pib.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements about the National Large Solar Telescope:

1. It is a 2-metre aperture solar telescope, coming up in the Merak region near the Pangong Tso lake.

2. It will operate in the visible and near-infrared wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum.

3. Currently, the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory and the Udaipur Solar Observatory are operational in India.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: The National Large Solar Telescope (NLST) is important for India’s growing focus on space-based and ground-based solar research, especially after missions like Aditya-L1. UPSC often frames questions on astronomical instruments, wavelengths, and Indian space infrastructure, making such factual combinations highly relevant.

Explanation

— In this year’s Union Budget, the government sanctioned the establishment of two new telescopes to study the sun and the origins of the universe, besides the upgradation of an existing telescope, in Ladakh. The village of Hanle also has been identified as India’s first and only Dark Sky Reserve, a protected area meant to preserve the natural darkness of the night sky.

— One of the new telescopes meant to study the sun, the National Large Solar Telescope (NLST) is a 2-metre aperture solar telescope, coming up in the Merak region near the Pangong Tso lake. The NLST will operate in the visible and near-infrared wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— NLST will help solar physicists to study the fundamental solar dynamics and magnetism, energetic solar events, and map various space-weather processes having a direct bearing on the Earth and national space assets, like satellites and space launches.

— Once built and operational, which is estimated to happen over the next 5-6 years, NLST will serve as India’s third ground-based solar observatory. Currently, the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (in Tamil Nadu, established 1899) and the Udaipur Solar Observatory (in Rajasthan, established 1975) are operational. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

