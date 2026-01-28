UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology MCQs on Vehicle-to-Vehicle safety technology, GPS interference and more (Week 147)

Are you preparing for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026? Check your progress and revise your topics through this quiz on Science and Technology.

UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and TechnologyCheck your progress and revise your topics through this quiz on Science and Technology. Find a question on the Vehicle-to-Vehicle safety technology in today's quiz. (Image: Archive)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Science and Technology to check your progress.

QUESTION 1

With reference to the Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) safety technology, consider the following statements:

1. It is a wireless technology that will enable the vehicles to communicate or talk with one another to share real-time information.

2. V2V systems have a range of 300 metres and can detect vehicles in this range.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This question tests awareness of emerging transport technologies and intelligent transportation systems (ITS). It is also important for understanding road safety innovations, autonomous vehicles, and smart mobility solutions. It links technology with urban governance, digital infrastructure, and accident prevention strategies.

Explanation

— The government is planning to launch Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) safety technology to prevent road accident deaths and reduce traffic.

— V2V or vehicle-to-vehicle communication is a wireless technology that will enable the vehicles to communicate or talk with one another to share real-time information like speed, location, acceleration, braking, etc. It is the sub-category of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) and comes under the umbrella of the Intelligent Transport System. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The system is similar to the aviation sector technology, where aircraft broadcast their position, speed, altitude, and the nearby aircraft and ground stations receive it. While this system is fortified in the aviation sector across the world, the road sector is still evolving, and V2V is working in a few countries, mostly developed nations.

— Usually, V2V systems have a range of 300 metres and can detect vehicles in this range. For instance, if a car applies brakes suddenly, the nearby vehicles will get an alert to slow down before seeing it. This will help in reducing crashes. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the DRDO’s Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), consider the following statements:

1. This missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory.

2. The LR-AShM is configured with a three-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system.

3. It is designed to carry various payloads to a range of around 5,500 kilometres.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: This question tests awareness of India’s latest defence and missile developments by DRDO, especially in hypersonic technology. It focuses on technical features such as trajectory, propulsion system, and operational range, which are typical UPSC prelims traps. It is important for understanding India’s strategic maritime strike capability and deterrence posture

Explanation

— At the 77th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, the highlight of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) display is the Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), which it is showcasing for the first time.

— The missile system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. The LR-AShM is capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads to a range of around 1,500 kilometers. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— This missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 (multiples of speed of sound) and maintaining average Mach 5 with multiple skips. Ballistic missiles are boost-powered initially and then travel unpowered on a high, arched trajectory. Quasi-ballistic missiles begin ballistically but fly lower and manoeuvre in flight to change course and evade interception. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The LR-AShM is configured with a two-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system. These propulsion systems boost the missile to the required hypersonic velocities. Stage-1 of the vehicle is separated after it is spent. After Stage-II burnout, the vehicle performs an unpowered glide with required manoeuvres in the atmosphere before engaging the target. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— It has high aerodynamic efficiency which means that it moves through the air with minimal drag while generating effective lift and control, allowing it to fly farther, faster, or more accurately using the same amount of energy.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

The ‘Haven-1’ refers to:

(a) space station designed for short-duration missions

(b) reusable hypersonic spaceplane developed for orbital tourism

(c) lunar habitat module proposed under NASA’s Artemis programme

(d) satellite-based deep space communication relay system

Relevance: This question tests awareness of recent developments in private space stations and commercial spaceflight. It links static space knowledge with current affairs in space technology and global space governance.

Explanation

— Nasa’s long-term plan to move on from the International Space Station (ISS) is entering a crucial phase, and the clock is ticking. The ISS, which has hosted astronauts continuously for over 20 years, is expected to be retired in less than five years.

— The company Vast Space is starting with a smaller station called Haven-1, designed for short-duration missions rather than permanent crews.

UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Science and Technology Haven-1 will initially fly without a crew. After launch, Vast plans to remotely monitor the station to make sure systems such as pressure control and orientation are functioning properly. (Image: Vast Space)

— According to Haot, the main structure of Haven-1 has already been completed, with major testing milestones achieved. The next stage involves integrating systems such as thermal control, propulsion and avionics, followed by a full test campaign with NASA before launch.

— Haven-1 will initially fly without a crew. After launch, Vast plans to remotely monitor the station to make sure systems such as pressure control and orientation are functioning properly.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

With reference to hypoxia and hypothermia, consider the following statements:

1. Hypoxia is caused by inadequate oxygen.

2. Hypothermia is an increase in core body temperature to a level where normal physical and brain functions are impaired.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This question tests conceptual clarity of medical and physiological terms frequently used in disaster management, environment, and health-related current affairs. It is also important for distinguishing between hypoxia, hypothermia, and hyperthermia, a common UPSC trap area.

Explanation

Hypoxia is caused by inadequate oxygen, while hypothermia is a fall in core body temperature to a level where normal physical and brain functions are impaired. Severe levels of either can lead to unconsciousness, and even death. Hence, statements 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements about GPS interference:

1. GPS jamming involves a device emitting weaker radio signals on GPS frequencies in order to overpower other signals.

2. GPS spoofing involves a device transmitting signals on the different frequencies used by GPS satellites, blocking the GPS receivers from acquiring or maintaining the right satellite signals.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This question tests understanding of electronic warfare, satellite navigation systems, and signal interference techniques. It is important for questions related to cyber security, defence technology, and strategic communications.

Explanation

GPS interference includes spoofing and jamming, two types of deliberate cyber-attacks on Global Positioning System (GPS) signals that disrupt or confuse vehicle navigation systems. Spoofing and jamming are often used interchangeably, however they refer to significantly different types of interference.

— GPS jamming, also known as GPS intervention, occurs when a device (jammer) emits strong radio signals on GPS frequencies in order to overcome weaker signals. This impairs the operation of GPS systems by preventing receivers from determining location or time. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— GPS spoofing occurs when a device transmits signals on the same frequencies utilised by GPS satellites, overpowering or blocking GPS receivers from acquiring or sustaining the correct satellite signals. Unlike jamming, which completely interrupts transmissions, spoofing tricked the receiver into believing fake data. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

