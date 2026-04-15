UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz: Polity and Governance MCQs on Lok Sabha, Tribes Advisory Council, reciprocating territory and more (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

Gear up for UPSC Prelims 2026—Practice smarter, revise faster, and succeed with our Special Quiz Magazine. (Click Here)

With reference to the Tribes Advisory Council, consider the following statements:

1. It shall be established in each State having Scheduled Areas.

2. If the President directs, the council can be established in the States having Scheduled Tribes but not Scheduled Areas.

3. The three-fourths strength of the council shall be the representatives of the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly of the State.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims as it tests knowledge of tribal administration under the Fifth Schedule. Aspirants should be aware about the schedules in the Constitution of India.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— There shall be Tribes Advisory Council established in each State having Scheduled Areas therein and, if the President so directs, also in any State having Scheduled Tribes but not Scheduled Areas. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

— A Tribes Advisory Council consisting of not more than twenty members of whom, as nearly as may be, three-fourths shall be the representatives of the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly of the State. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the High Courts for Union territories, consider the following statements:

1. The Parliament may, by law, constitute a High Court for a Union territory.

Story continues below this ad

2. Delhi, Daman and Diu and Puducherry are the only Union Territories with their own High Courts.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The topic helps in understanding the jurisdiction and organization of High Courts over various Union Territories in India. Aspirants can expect such questions in Prelims, requiring clarity on constitutional bodies, legal frameworks, and Centre–UT relations.

Explanation

— Parliament may by law constitute a High Court for a Union territory or declare any court in any such territory to be a High Court for all or any of the purposes of this Constitution. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The provisions of Chapter V of Part VI shall apply in relation to every High Court referred to in clause (1) as they apply in relation to a High Court referred to in article 214 subject to such modifications or exceptions as Parliament may by law provide.

Story continues below this ad

— Delhi is the only Union Territory with its own High Court. The Madras High Court has jurisdiction over the Puducherry Union Territory. The Bombay High Court is responsible for Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, whereas the Calcutta High Court is in charge of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court serves both Union Territories. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Lok Sabha, consider the following statements:

1. Lok Sabha is composed of representatives of the people chosen by direct election and nomination by the President.

2. The term of the Lok Sabha cannot be dissolved.

3. The Lok Sabha was duly constituted for the first time on 17 April 1952.

Story continues below this ad

4. The term of the Lok Sabha can be extended during the national emergency.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims as it tests foundational knowledge of the structure, composition, and tenure of the Lok Sabha. The topic helps in understanding key constitutional provisions such as Article 83 and Article 85 related to the duration and dissolution of the House.

Explanation

— As per the provision of Article 79 of Indian Constitution, the House of the People, the Lok Sabha is the lower House of the parliament. Lok Sabha is composed of representatives of the people chosen by direct election on the basis of the adult suffrage.

— The maximum strength of the House envisaged by the Constitution is 552. At present, the strength of the House is 543. As Per Article 81 of the Constitution, Subject to the provisions of article 331 ,the House of the People shall consist of —

Story continues below this ad

(a) not more than five hundred and thirty members chosen by direct election from territorial constituencies in the States, and

(b) not more than twenty members to represent the Union territories, chosen in such manner as Parliament may by law provide.

— The 104th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2019 abolished the provision allowing the President of India to nominate Anglo-Indian members. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— The Lok Sabha was constituted for the first time on April 17, 1952, following the first General Elections, which were held from October 25, 1951 to February 21, 1952. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Story continues below this ad

— The Lok Sabha’s term, unless dissolved, is five years from the date set for its first meeting. However, while a proclamation of emergency is in effect, Parliament may prolong it by legislation for a period of no more than one year at a time, and no more than six months after the proclamation has expired. Hence, statement 2 is not correct and statement 4 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: sansad.in)

QUESTION 4

Who is responsible for making regulations for the peace, progress and good government of the Union territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry?

(a) Parliament

(b) Lok Sabha alone

(c) President

(d) Tamil Nadu Government

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims as it tests knowledge of constitutional provisions related to the administration of Union Territories. Understanding such provisions helps in solving polity-based MCQs on Centre–Union Territory relations and constitutional authority.

Explanation

— Article 240 of the Constitution of India provides for the power of the President to make regulations for certain Union territories.

Story continues below this ad

— The President may make regulations for the peace, progress and good government of the Union territory of — Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

QUESTION 5

A reciprocating territory is a:

(a) country notified by the Indian government — with which India has a mutual statutory agreement to directly enforce each other’s court decrees.

(b) country that has signed an extradition treaty with India for the transfer of accused criminals.

(c) foreign nations whose trade disputes with India are adjudicated exclusively under the World Trade Organization dispute settlement mechanism.

(d) territory administered by India but governed under special provisions of the Seventh Schedule.

Relevance: This topic is important for UPSC Prelims as it tests awareness of international legal cooperation under Section 44A of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. Questions on legal terminology, international agreements, and statutory provisions can be asked in the Polity and Governance sections.

Explanation

— The Andhra Pradesh High Court’s ruling refusing to give custody of a six-year-old girl child to her British father, in spite of UK courts having granted him custody, underscores a settled legal principle in India: in custody battles, the welfare of the child reigns supreme, even overriding the decrees of foreign courts.

— Under Section 44A of the CPC, direct execution of a foreign judgment is only possible if it is a “money decree” — a court order that directs one party to pay a specific, fixed sum of money to another — from a notified “reciprocating territory”.

— A reciprocating territory is a country notified by the Indian government — such as the UK, Singapore, or the United Arab Emirates — with which India has a mutual statutory agreement to directly enforce each other’s court decrees. If a judgment meets these criteria, it can be executed in an Indian district court as if it were passed locally.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 157)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.