UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz: Polity and Governance MCQs on Padma Awards, Constituent Assembly and more (Week 147)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Polity and Governance to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for January 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

With reference to the Padma Awards, consider the following statements:

1. These are one of the highest civilian honours of India, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

2. These awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the President of India.

3. These awards were not awarded during the years 1978 and 1979.

4. The number of Bharat Ratna Awards is restricted to a maximum of two in a particular year.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

Relevance: This question tests knowledge of civilian honours, their constitutional status, and procedural aspects. It checks awareness of historical exceptions, suspension years, and award limits. It is important for avoiding factual traps related to recommending authority and annual caps.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been awarded Padma Bhushan for his services in the field of public affairs and “successful career as a teacher and journalist”.

— The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the country. The number of Bharat Ratna Awards is restricted to a maximum of three in a particular year. The government has conferred Bharat Ratna Award on 53 persons till date. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Story continues below this ad

— Padma Awards, which were instituted in the year 1954, are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day except for brief interruption(s) during the years 1978 and 1979 and 1993 to 1997. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.padmaawards.gov.in)

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Census in India, consider the following statements:

1. The Census has been conducted in India since 1872.

2. Census 2027 will be the 16th census overall and the eighth since Independence.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This question tests clarity on census history, periodicity, and official numbering conventions in India. It checks awareness of recent updates regarding Census 2027 and changes in census sequencing.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— People opting for the self-enumeration facility in Census 2027—where they fill, complete and submit the document themselves—will be able to do so in 16 languages. Once they submit their details on the self-enumeration (SE) portal, they will receive a reference ID, which will have to be shared with the enumerator assigned to their locality, The Indian Express has learnt.

— The SE portal will reportedly be available in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

— The Census has been conducted in India since 1872. Census 2027 will be the 16th census overall and the eighth since Independence. The first phase of Census 2027, the Houselisting and Housing Census, is scheduled to begin on April 1 this year. The second phase of the Census, population enumeration, will take place in February 2027. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

1. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution.

2. The Constituent Assembly met for the last time on December 24, 1949.

3. January 26, 1950, marked the establishment of the Constitution.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: This question tests knowledge of key constitutional dates and milestones in India’s constitutional history. It helps distinguish between adoption, final sitting, and enforcement of the Constitution.

Explanation

— Two days before the first Republic Day on January 26, 1950, the Constituent Assembly met for the last time on January 24, electing Rajendra Prasad unopposed as the first President of India. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— He announced that Jana Gana Mana would be the national anthem, and that the national song Vande Mataram would have a status equal to it as the inspiration behind the freedom struggle.

— All members then signed the English and Hindi versions of the Constitution, following which the Assembly – which would become the Parliament of India – was adjourned sine die.

Story continues below this ad

— Two months earlier, on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution. On January 26, 1950 – which marked the establishment of the Constitution – the first Republic Day parade was held in the national capital. The day was chosen as the Indian National Congress had decided two decades ago to celebrate January 26, 1930, as Independence Day or Purna Swaraj Day. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements:

1. A person shall be prosecuted and punished for the same offence more than once.

2. A person accused of any offence can be compelled to be a witness against himself.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: This question tests understanding of Article 20 and constitutional protections in criminal jurisprudence. It checks clarity on double jeopardy and protection against self-incrimination. It is important for eliminating conceptual traps in Fundamental Rights–based MCQs.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

— Article 20 of the Constitution of India provides for the protection in respect of conviction for offences.

— No person shall be convicted of any offence except for violation of a law in force at the time of the commission of the Act charged as an offence, nor be subjected to a penalty greater than that which might have been inflicted under the law in force at the time of the commission of the offence.

— No person shall be prosecuted and punished for the same offence more than once. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— No person accused of any offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 5

The provision of ‘Abolition of Untouchability’ is provided in the:

(a) Article 15

(b) Article 16

(c) Article 17

(d) Article 18

Relevance: This question tests factual knowledge of Fundamental Rights and their specific constitutional articles. It is important for mapping social justice provisions to exact articles of the Constitution.

Explanation

— Article 17 of the Constitution of India provides for the Abolition of Untouchability.

— The “Untouchability” is abolished and its practice in any form is forbidden. The enforcement of any disability arising out of “Untouchability” shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: Constitution of India)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 142)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 146)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 146)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 146)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 146)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 146)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.