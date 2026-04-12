UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on East-West oil pipeline, Houthis, Gulf Cooperation Council and more (Week 157)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to the East-West oil pipeline, consider the following statements:

1. It is an oil pipeline completely in Saudi Arabia.

2. It is used to export oil through the ports on the Red Sea.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The East-West Pipeline is strategically significant for bypassing the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz, making it important for questions on global energy routes. The geopolitical tensions in West Asia make such sites important for UPSC.

Explanation

— Saudi Arabia’s crucial East-West oil pipeline, currently its only outlet for crude exports, was hit in an Iranian attack and other facilities in the kingdom were also targeted, an industry source ⁠told ​Reuters.

— The pipeline, which runs entirely within Saudi Arabia, from Abqaiq in the Eastern Province to Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are correct.

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— The pipeline was diverting around 7 million barrels per day (bpd) from the kingdom’s oil heartland ​in the ​east to the Red Sea ⁠port of Yanbu after Iran effectively shuttered the Strait ‌of Hormuz, trapping huge volumes of oil and gas and sending world energy markets skyrocketing.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), consider the following statements:

1. It was formed in 2001.

2. Bahrain is the smallest member of the GCC in terms of area.

3. Kuwait is not a founding member of GCC; it joined in 2010.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Relevance: The Gulf Cooperation Council is frequently in the news due to its role in regional stability. Questions on its formation, member countries, and geographical features are important for mapping-based and international organisation topics in UPSC Prelims.

Explanation

— Early into the ongoing war, Bahrain, the smallest member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), took the unprecedented step of leading a diplomatic charge against Iran at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States, often called the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), is one of the most important regional organisations in the Gulf and the wider Middle East region.

— The six member states of the GCC, namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, came together in 1981 to form the regional grouping in the light of the tumultuous politics at the time to develop collective mechanisms to deal with political, security and economic challenges facing the member states. Hence, statements 1 and 3 are not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 3

With reference to the Houthis, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. These are an armed political and religious group which champions Yemen’s Shia Muslim minority.

2. They are a part of the “axis of resistance”.

3. In 2014, the Houthis seized Sana’a, the capital of the civil war-torn Yemen.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: The Houthis are frequently in the news, making them important for international relations. Aspirants must also read about Hamas and Hezbollah.

Explanation

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— Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched ballistic missiles at Israel, their first such attack since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28.

— The Houthis are an armed political and religious group which champions Yemen’s Shia Muslim minority, the Zaidis. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— They are a part of Iran’s network of allies across West Asia — also called the “axis of resistance” — along with groups such as Gaza’s Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Israel, however, has largely eroded the capabilities of the latter two, perhaps leaving the Houthis as Iran’s strongest regional allies right now. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— Founded in the 1990s by Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, the movement has long had an interest in fighting the US (which supported Saudi Arabia in its war against the Tehran-backed group) and Israel. In 2014, the Houthis seized Sana’a, the capital of the civil war-torn Yemen, and overthrew new president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi. They have since broadly tilted the local balance of power in their favour. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 4

Which of the following Indian neighbouring countries is set to import 200 broad-gauge (BG) coaches from India?

(a) Nepal

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Bangladesh

(d) Myanmar

Relevance: The development highlights India’s regional connectivity initiatives under the Neighbourhood First Policy. Aspirants can expect questions on the infrastructure development between India and neighbouring countries.

Explanation

— The Bangladesh Railway is set to import 200 broad-gauge (BG) coaches from India. Railway Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam told Bangladesh Parliament that the country will receive coaches, financed by the European Investment Bank from this year.

— The minister added that 200 BG coaches will be inducted into the Bangladesh Railway fleet between June 2026 and December 2027. He further said that new train routes will be determined once the coaches are received. According to the report, Bangladesh Railway is undertaking expansion projects to develop new broad-gauge and dual-gauge lines. At present, the country has a total railway network of 3,428.09 km, comprising 1,591.43 km of metre-gauge, 1,066.60 km of broad-gauge and 770.06 km of dual-gauge tracks.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 5

In which of the following European countries did a new military service law take effect at the start of 2026?

(a) France

(b) Germany

(c) Poland

(d) Spain

Relevance: It reflects the trend of military modernisation and increased defence spending among European nations, often discussed under NATO and regional security frameworks. Aspirants must have information about such developments, as it can be important for UPSC Prelims under International Relations part.

Explanation

— A new military service law took effect in Germany at the start of 2026 aimed at boosting the strength of the armed forces amid threats to European security in the wake of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

— The legislation was contentious and many people even took to the streets to protest the potential reintroduction of mandatory military service — after conscription was suspended in 2011 — for men.

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— It relates to a requirement for men between the ages of 18 and 46 to “obtain an approval from the relevant Bundeswehr Career Center if they wish to leave the Federal Republic of Germany for more than three months.”

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 152)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 157)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 156)

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