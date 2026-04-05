UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on countries bordering Persian Gulf, Sigonella Air Base and more (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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The Persian Gulf is bordered by:

1. Iraq

2. Saudi Arabia

3. Qatar

4. Yemen

5. Egypt

6. Kuwait

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3, 4 and 6 only

(c) 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 6 only

Relevance: The Persian Gulf is frequently in news due to geopolitical tensions, oil routes, and maritime security issues. UPSC can frame map-based questions linking current affairs.

Explanation

— The war in West Asia has left nearly 20,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf, the first time since World War II that so many sailors remain stuck in a war zone, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the United Nations. This comes as Iran has restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, disrupting vessel movement.

— The Persian Gulf is bordered by eight countries in Western Asia. These countries are Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman.

(Google Maps) (Google Maps)

— Yemen and Egypt do not border the Persian Gulf.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the places in news, consider the following statements:

1. Haifa Oil Refinery – Israel

2. Sigonella Air Base – Iran

3. Prince Sultan Air Base – Saudi Arabia

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How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: Places like Haifa and Sigonella are often in the news due to ongoing geopolitical and military developments. Awareness of strategic bases and infrastructure helps in the options elimination.

Explanation

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the location of Cuba, consider the following statements:

1. Mexico is located to the east of Cuba.

2. The Cayman Islands is to the south of Cuba.

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3. The United States is located to the north of Cuba.

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: Cuba has been in the news due to economic challenges, migration issues, and its strategic location in the Caribbean. UPSC may link current affairs with map-based questions, asking locations and neighboring regions of countries in news.

Explanation

— Over the weekend, the US Coast Guard ‘allowed’ a Russian tanker carrying crude oil to reach Cuba, providing some respite amidst a catastrophic oil blockade imposed by the Trump administration.

— Cuba’s electricity grid suffered a second blackout last weekend, even as the US continues its blockade of oil and fuel to the country. This marked the second blackout within a week, and the third in a month. Earlier this month, 64% of the island was plunged into darkness and saw 20-hour-long power outages.

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— Cuba is an island nation in the northern Caribbean. The United States to the north, the Bahamas to the north, Mexico to the west, and Jamaica and the Cayman Islands to the south are its closest neighbours. Hence, 1 is not correct and 2 and 3 are correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

The towns of Narsarsuaq and Kangerlussuaq were recently in the news. These towns are located in:

(a) Alaska, United States

(b) Greenland, Denmark

(d) Nunavut, Canada

(d) Svalbard, Norway

Relevance: These places were in the news due to Arctic geopolitics. UPSC can ask location-based questions linking current affairs with world geography. Aspirants must do some map work for IR based questions.

Explanation

— The United States military is quietly laying the groundwork for its largest expansion in Greenland in decades, with the Pentagon in active negotiations with Denmark to gain access to three additional sites, including two previously abandoned by Americans, on the strategically vital Arctic island, The New York Times reported.

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— The report identified the towns of Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland, which offers a deep-water port, and Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, which already has a long runway capable of handling large aircraft, as the two primary target sites. Both were US bases during World War II and the Cold War. Americans left Narsarsuaq in the 1950s and Kangerlussuaq in the 1990s, though both still have small functioning airports.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Recently, a desalination plant on the Qeshm Island has been out of service ⁠since being ​hit by an air strike. It is under the territory of:

(a) Saudi Arabia

(b) UAE

(c) Bahrain

(d) Iran

Relevance: Qeshm Island has been in the news due to regional tensions and incidents. Understanding such locations helps in elimination and accuracy in Prelims. Aspirants should closely observe places in the news in West Asia.

Explanation

— One of the desalination plants on Iran’s Qeshm Island has been out of service ⁠since being ​hit by an air strike earlier in the month, an official from ​the ​Health Ministry told ⁠Iranian media.

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— Drinking water on Qeshm ‌Island is provided by desalination plants. One of the desalination plants on Qeshm Island was targeted and is completely ⁠out ⁠of service as it is not ⁠possible to repair ‌it in ​the short term.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 151)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 155)

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