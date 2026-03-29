UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, ‘Atoms4NetZero’ initiative and more (Week 155)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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With reference to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), consider the following statements:

1. It aims to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

2. The Treaty represents the only binding commitment in a multilateral treaty to the goal of disarmament by the nuclear-weapon States.

3. India is a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: It is a core topic in nuclear disarmament and global security architecture. The topic highlights the role of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in regulating nuclear weapons and technology. Aspirants must revise India’s position in global non-proliferation regimes.

Explanation:

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— Iranian politicians are calling for the country to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as attacks by the United States and Israel continue, according to Al Jazeera. A member of Iran’s parliament has announced that a bill had been submitted demanding that Tehran withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

About NPT

— The NPT is a landmark international treaty whose objective is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament and general and complete disarmament. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Treaty represents the only binding commitment in a multilateral treaty to the goal of disarmament by the nuclear-weapon States. Opened for signature in 1968, the Treaty entered into force in 1970. On 11 May 1995, the Treaty was extended indefinitely. A total of 191 States have joined the Treaty, including the five nuclear-weapon States. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— India is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). India has never signed the treaty. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: disarmament.unoda.org)

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QUESTION 2

With reference to Kharg Island, which of the following statements is/are not correct?

1. It is situated in the Gulf of Aden.

2. It is a strategic port and oil export hub that handles up to 90 percent of UAE’s oil exports.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question is important for map-based questions involving the Persian Gulf and key strategic locations. Aspirants must do some mapping work for the places in news. It is also linked with the geography, energy security and oil trade routes.

Explanation:

— Iran is digging in. Tehran is reportedly laying traps and moving additional military personnel and air defences to Kharg Island, bracing for a possible US operation to take control of the island.

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— Situated in the Persian Gulf, roughly 20 miles off the Iranian mainland’s coast, Kharg Island is a strategic port and oil export hub that handles up to 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports. It is essentially the financial spigot keeping the Iranian regime alive. Iran is one of the world’s largest oil producers, and oil and gas exports account for the majority of the country’s revenue. Hence, statements 1 and 2 are not correct.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Which of the following countries are not a member of BRICS grouping?

1. Ethiopia

2. Indonesia

3. United Arab Emirates

4. Qatar

5. Egypt

6. Djibouti

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 2, 4 and 6 only

(b) 1, 4 and 5 only

(c) 3 and 4 only

(d) 4 and 6 only

Relevance: The question tests awareness of recent international group expansions. It reflects dynamic current affairs, which UPSC can ask in prelims. Students must know about the major International organisations for their prelims exam.

Explanation:

— As the fallout from the US-Israeli war on Iran widens, BRICS countries face mounting pressure to respond — but internal rifts and competing interests have put the bloc’s limitations on full display. Tehran has urged the BRICS bloc of 11 emerging economies, currently chaired by India, to intervene in the US-Israel war with Iran.

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— As of early 2026, BRICS had grown to encompass Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. The group focuses on economic cooperation, geopolitical coordination, and expanding the influence of emerging economies.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.mea.gov.in)

QUESTION 4

With reference to the ‘Atoms4NetZero’, consider the following statements:

1. It aims to harness the power of nuclear energy in the transition to net zero.

2. It is an initiative of the World Nuclear Association (WNA).

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3. The initiative is open only to member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: It is important for climate change and clean energy transition. The question highlights the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in global energy governance. It is also linked with nuclear energy with net-zero commitments.

Explanation:

— Atoms4NetZero is an IAEA initiative that helps Member States utilise the power of nuclear energy in their transition to net zero. The initiative provides technical expertise and scientific evidence to Member States and stakeholders, including industry, financial institutions, and international organisations, on the potential of nuclear energy to decarbonise electricity production as well as difficult-to-abate sectors such as industry and transportation. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

— The initiative is open to:

(i) Member States, including nuclear operational and developing countries, are interested in using nuclear energy into their national energy mix to attain net zero goals. Special emphasis will be paid to poor countries.

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(ii) Industrial partners and companies will help accelerate the implementation of technology solutions to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors.

(iii) Financial entities willing to support nuclear energy’s role in clean energy transitions as part of long-term investments.

(iv) Other worldwide organisations supporting the renewable energy transition. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.iaea.org)

QUESTION 5

The ‘Petrocaribe alliance’ is associated with:

(a) Oil from Venezuela

(b) Caribbean tourism cooperation

(c) Regional military alliance

(d) Agricultural trade bloc

Relevance: The question highlights energy diplomacy and resource geopolitics. It is also relevant in the context of South-South cooperation and regional groupings. Aspirants must be in touch with such terms for their current affairs.

Explanation:

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— Cuba’s dependence on Venezuela for oil stemmed from a medical workers-for-oil deal between the two nations in 2000.

— Through the Petrocaribe alliance, Venezuela supplied Cuba with about 98,000 barrels per day (bpd) in exchange for tens of thousands of Cuban military, education and medical professionals annually. This proved profitable for Cuba as it generated more income from its service exports than its goods exports (rum, cigars). Further, Havana could also resell the surplus oil on international markets for hard cash.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 150)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 154)

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