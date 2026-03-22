UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on Natanz uranium enrichment facility, Investment Facilitation for Development and more (Week 154)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

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The Natanz uranium enrichment facility is located in:

(a) Russia

(b) Israel

(c) Iran

(d) Ukraine

Relevance: The Natanz uranium enrichment facility is frequently in news due to tensions over nuclear proliferation. It is important for UPSC, as it can be directly linked with current affairs and locations related to nuclear infrastructure and strategic issues.

Explanation:

— The US and Israel mounted an attack on Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility on Saturday, long regarded as Iran’s main enrichment site.

— “Following the criminal attacks by the United States and the usurping Zionist regime against our country, the … Natanz enrichment complex was targeted this morning,” the Tasnim news agency said, citing the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, on Saturday.

— The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed damage to the site, specifically to its entrance buildings and potential localised contamination. However, the agency reported no immediate increase in off-site radiation and called for restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks.

— Natanz was the first nuclear site to be targeted in the ongoing war by the US and Israel, with Iran claiming that the site had been struck twice that day.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

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QUESTION 2

The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement is associated with:

(a) World Bank

(b) International Monetary Fund

(c) Association of SouthEast Asian Nations

(d) World Trade Organisation

Relevance: It reflects the growing importance of investment flows, ease of doing business, and global value chains. It is also important for understanding evolving multilateral trade frameworks—highly relevant for UPSC Prelims and GS Paper 3.

Explanation:

— The rapid expansion of support for the China-backed Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has left India at risk of political isolation ahead of a key global meeting next week.

About Investment Facilitation for Development

— The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement provides global benchmarks to support the efforts of WTO members who are parties to the Agreement to improve the investment and business climate and make it easier for investors in all sectors of the economy to invest, conduct their day-to-day business and expand their operations.

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— The IFD initiative boasts the participation of 127 WTO members spanning all regions, representing three-quarters of the WTO membership. This includes 90 developing economies, 27 of which are least developed countries. The focus and content of the IFD Agreement have been largely shaped by developing economies.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.wto.org)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the places in news, consider the following pairs:

1. Ras Laffan Industrial City – Iran

2. South Pars gas field – UAE

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly marked?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: Energy hubs like Ras Laffan Industrial City are frequently in news due to global LNG trade and supply chain disruptions. Major gas fields such as South Pars gas field are central to energy geopolitics in West Asia. It is also important for understanding global energy security, especially amid shifting alliances and conflicts.

Explanation:

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— West Asia is no longer just a military battleground; it has become an energy war — and the world is already paying for it at the pump.

— On Wednesday, March 18, Israel struck the South Pars gas field off Iran’s southern coast, the largest natural gas reservoir on the planet. Within hours, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world’s largest LNG export plant.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following terminals is being used by Iran to ship oil alternatives to Kharg Island?

(a) Terminal in Jask

(b) Terminal in Lavan Island

(c) Terminal in Sirri Island

(d) Terminal in Bandar Abbas

Relevance: Iran’s oil export strategy is evolving amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, making alternative terminals highly relevant. It is important for UPSC, as it can link geography (ports, routes) with current affairs and strategic vulnerabilities.

Explanation:

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— Apart from Kharg Island, which has come under the US attack, Iran has another terminal in Jask that it uses to ship oil and is situated on the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz. The terminal in Jask was opened in 2021 and was used lightly before the war in West Asia broke out.

— Notable, Jask has become a key alternative route for oil shipping in Iran in recent weeks with the US military launching attacks on dozens of targets on Kharg Island. However, the drawback with Jask terminal is that it has a limited capacity to load, around one million barrels a day, half of the capacity of the Kharg terminal.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Which of the following organisations delivers critical educational, healthcare, relief and social protection, infrastructure, environmental health, and micro-finance services to eligible beneficiaries in the West Bank?

(a) UNDP

(b) UNHRC

(c) UNRWA

(d) WTO

Relevance: The West Bank remains central to ongoing tensions in the broader West Asia, making humanitarian and development institutions highly relevant. It is also relevant due to increasing focus on refugee welfare, conflict zones, and international aid architecture in current affairs.

Explanation:

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— More than 934,000 registered Palestine refugees live in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with around 25% of those registered with UNRWA living in 19 refugee camps.

— UNRWA provides essential educational, healthcare, humanitarian and social protection, infrastructure, environmental health, and microfinance programs to qualified clients. The occupied West Bank has the most recognised refugee camps among UNRWA’s five fields. Other registered refugees in the occupied West Bank reside in both rural and urban locations, including East Jerusalem.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.unrwa.org)

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 149)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 154)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 153)

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