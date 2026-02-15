UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on Colombo Security Conclave, START Treaty and more (Week 149)

Are you preparing for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026? Check your progress and revise your topics through this quiz on International Relations.

Written by: Nitendra Pal Singh
7 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 08:33 PM IST
Are you preparing for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026? Find a question on the Colombo Security Conclave in today's quiz.
UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on  International Relations to check your progress.

QUESTION 1

Which of the following countries are members of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC)?

1. India

2. Maldives

3. Bangladesh

4. Myanmar

5. Seychelles

6. Fiji

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(b) 1, 3, 4 and 5

(c) 2, 3, 4 and 6

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 5

Relevance: UPSC has consistently emphasized questions related to Indian Ocean security architecture, maritime groupings, and India’s regional diplomacy. UPSC often frames tricky MCQs distinguishing between full members and observer countries in regional organisations.

Explanation

— In the areas of marine research, capacity-building and data-sharing, India will share its expertise with Seychelles. Defence cooperation and maritime security are important pillars of our cooperation.

— The Indian Prime Minister welcomed Seychelles as a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave, a regional maritime security grouping formed in 2011 by India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives – now expanded to include Mauritius and Bangladesh as well.

— This will strengthen our efforts for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and deepen our ties.

— Myanmar and Fiji are not the members of the CSC.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

With reference to the Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), consider the following statements:

1. It was established by the Government of India at Gurugram.

2. It is hosted by the Ministry of Ports,Shipping and Waterways.

3. It aims to enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: It is directly linked to India’s maritime security strategy in the Indian Ocean Region, a recurring theme in UPSC questions. UPSC frequently asks factual questions about newly established or strategically significant institutions — their location, hosting authority, and objectives.

Explanation

India and Greece signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to strengthen defence industrial cooperation between the countries, which will eventually pave the way for developing a five-year roadmap for the partnership between the two countries.

— An International Liaison Officer from that country will be positioned at the Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, to enhance maritime cooperation between both seafaring nations. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

About IFC-IOR

— IFC-IOR, hosted by the Indian Navy, was established by the Government of India at Gurugram on December 22, 2018. Hence, statement 1 is correct and statement 2 is not correct.

Region covered: Indian Ocean Region and adjoining Seas

— Maritime Domain: Piracy & Armed Robbery, Contraband Smuggling, IUU Fishing, Irregular Human Migration and other maritime incidents

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: ifcior.indiannavy.gov.in)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the START Treaty, consider the following statements:

1. It was signed between the US and the erstwhile USSR.

2. The treaty capped the numbers of nuclear warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that each side could deploy.

3. The third phase of the treaty has been implemented from 2026 to 2031.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Relevance: Any suspension, extension, or withdrawal related to nuclear treaties becomes highly exam-relevant due to its global security implications. In current global instability and arms control uncertainties, START-type questions are highly probable for Prelims 2026.

Explanation

— The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems for the US and Russia has expired. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— The name START comes from the original “Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty”, known as START-I, which was signed between the US and the erstwhile USSR in 1991, and came into force in 1994. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— START-I, which capped the numbers of nuclear warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that each side could deploy at 6,000 and 1,600 respectively, lapsed in 2009, and was replaced first by the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT, also known as the Treaty of Moscow), and then by the New START treaty. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

— The two countries had to meet the treaty’s central limits on strategic offensive arms by February 5, 2018, and to then stay within those limits for the period the treaty remained in force. The US and Russia Federation subsequently agreed to extend the treaty till February 4, 2026.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Curacao, an island nation, became the smallest ever nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The island is located in:

(a) Southern Caribbean Sea

(b) Indian Ocean

(c) North Sea

(d) Gulf of Mexico

Relevance: UPSC frequently asks location-based questions involving islands, straits, seas, and small nations in news. Sporting events like the FIFA World Cup often bring lesser-known countries into news, which UPSC may convert into MCQs.

Explanation

Curacao – the island whose entire population can fit into the Narendra Modi Stadium and Eden Gardens and still leave some 20,000 seats vacant – became the smallest ever nation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

— Curaçao is an autonomous republic within the Kingdom of the Netherlands that, along with Aruba and Bonaire, form the “ABC” islands in the southern Caribbean Sea.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The place ‘Tel Al-Hawa’ was in the news. It is located in:

(a) Northern Afghanistan

(b) Southern part of Gaza

(c) Near Caspian Sea, Iran

(d) Border of Syria and Iraq

Relevance: The ongoing conflict keeps specific locations in news. UPSC often frames map-based questions from conflict zones. News-related places are often converted into straightforward location-based MCQs in Prelims.

Explanation

Israel fired airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 11 Palestinians, Palestinian officials said, in what the military called a response to ceasefire violations by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

— Airstrikes also targeted what was thought ⁠to ​be a commander of the Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas, in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Tel Al-Hawa is located in the southern part of Gaza.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

