UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on League of Arab States, Scarborough Shoal and more (Week 148)

With reference to the League of Arab States, consider the following statements:

1. It is an intergovernmental organisation with its seat in Cairo.

2. It was established following the adoption of the Alexandria Protocol in 1944.

3. It encompasses all Arab states in the Middle East and North Africa.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: International institutions such as the League of Arab States are a common static and current events topic in Prelims. The question assesses knowledge of fundamental documents, headquarters, and membership, which is a popular UPSC MCQ format.

Explanation

— India hosted 22 members of the League of Arab States (AL) for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers Meeting, 10 years after the first iteration in Bahrain.

— The League of Arab governments (LAS), headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, is an international organization that includes all Arab governments in the Middle East and North Africa. It was created on March 22, 1945, following the acceptance of the Alexandria Protocol in 1944.

— Currently, it includes 22 Arab countries: Algeria, Bahrain, the Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen.

— The Arab League’s mandate focuses on improving relations among its member states, coordinating their policies, and cooperating with one another while respecting each member’s independence and sovereignty.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.eeas.europa.eu)

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements:

1. This country has the third-largest Indian diaspora in the world.

2. It has the second-largest PIO community.

3. It is an important partner for India in the ASEAN and in the Indo-Pacific region, and a key pillar in India’s Act East Policy.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Thailand

(b) Singapore

(c) Indonesia

(d) Malaysia

Relevance: The question tests diaspora-related factual knowledge, a frequent UPSC Prelims area. It also links India–ASEAN relations and Act East Policy, a core theme in IR questions and combines demography with strategic geography

Explanation

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a two-day visit to Malaysia, where he will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

— The upcoming visit marks PM Modi’s third visit to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

— Malaysia has a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora, the third-largest in the world, and the second-largest PIO community (2.75 million). Malaysia is an important partner for India in the ASEAN and in the Indo-Pacific region, and a key pillar in India’s Act East Policy.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Camel Passport project, consider the following statements:

1. Under the project, the camels will be issued an accredited identification document that verifies the health and regulatory data of each camel in the country.

2. The project has been launched by the UAE.

3. The project aims to regulate and enhance the camel market both locally and internationally.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: This question highlights the use of digital identification and traceability in livestock management, a recurring UPSC Prelims theme. It is also linked to Saudi Vision 2030, making it relevant for international current affairs and economic diversification models.

Explanation

— Saudi Arabia has launched a project aimed at developing the country’s camel sector. The Camel Passport initiative was introduced in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The project aims to regulate, improve and enhance the camel market both locally and internationally. The Vice Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Mansour Almushaiti, launched the initiative as part of efforts to support the sustainability of the sector. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

— According to a statement released by MEWA, the camels will be issued an accredited identification document that verifies the health and regulatory data of each camel in the country. The image shared on the official social media handle of the ministry depicted a green-colour passport with the likeness of a camel on the cover along with the Kingdom’s Coat of Arms. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following organisations is/are implementing a $100 million initiative to bolster food and nutrition security and restore agricultural livelihoods for more than one million vulnerable people across Afghanistan?

1. Food and Agriculture Organisation

2. World Bank

3. Asian Development Bank

4. New Development Bank

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 4 only

Relevance: Such questions put people’s knowledge of humanitarian and development projects in conflict-affected areas to the test, as well as their ability to distinguish between multilateral banks and UN organisations that are actively working on the ground.

Explanation

— According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation,

— The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are implementing a $100 million initiative to bolster food and nutrition security and restore agricultural livelihoods for more than one million vulnerable people across Afghanistan.

— Over the next two years, the project will support more than 151 000 households (or 1 057 000 people), including returnees from Pakistan and Iran, host communities and families affected by recent earthquakes and floods. The initiative will help rural households restore livelihoods, protect livestock, and rebuild disrupted agricultural production systems.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.fao.org)

QUESTION 5

The “Scarborough Shoal” is a disputed territory primarily between:

(a) China and the Philippines

(b) China and Vietnam

(c) Indonesia and Brunei

(d) Malaysia and Indonesia

Relevance: Part of the South China Sea disputes, a high-frequency UPSC Prelims topic. The question tests mapping and territorial disputes involving major powers in the Indo-Pacific.

Explanation

— Scarborough Shoal is a disputed region, principally between China and the Philippines. The shoal is situated in the South China Sea and is claimed by both countries.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

