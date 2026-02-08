UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on League of Arab States, Scarborough Shoal and more (Week 148)

Are you preparing for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026? Check your progress and revise your topics through this quiz on International Relations.

Written by: Nitendra Pal Singh
7 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 07:50 PM IST
UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International RelationsExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi. Find a question on the League of Arab States in today's quiz. (ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on  International Relations to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for January 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

QUESTION 1

With reference to the League of Arab States, consider the following statements:

1. It is an intergovernmental organisation with its seat in Cairo.

2. It was established following the adoption of the Alexandria Protocol in 1944.

3. It encompasses all Arab states in the Middle East and North Africa.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Relevance: International institutions such as the League of Arab States are a common static and current events topic in Prelims. The question assesses knowledge of fundamental documents, headquarters, and membership, which is a popular UPSC MCQ format.

Explanation

Story continues below this ad

India hosted 22 members of the League of Arab States (AL) for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers Meeting, 10 years after the first iteration in Bahrain.

— The League of Arab governments (LAS), headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, is an international organization that includes all Arab governments in the Middle East and North Africa. It was created on March 22, 1945, following the acceptance of the Alexandria Protocol in 1944.

— Currently, it includes 22 Arab countries: Algeria, Bahrain, the Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, the UAE, and Yemen.

— The Arab League’s mandate focuses on improving relations among its member states, coordinating their policies, and cooperating with one another while respecting each member’s independence and sovereignty.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: http://www.eeas.europa.eu)

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements:

Story continues below this ad

1. This country has the third-largest Indian diaspora in the world.

2. It has the second-largest PIO community.

3. It is an important partner for India in the ASEAN and in the Indo-Pacific region, and a key pillar in India’s Act East Policy.

The above-mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Thailand

(b) Singapore

(c) Indonesia

(d) Malaysia

Relevance: The question tests diaspora-related factual knowledge, a frequent UPSC Prelims area. It also links India–ASEAN relations and Act East Policy, a core theme in IR questions and combines demography with strategic geography

Explanation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a two-day visit to Malaysia, where he will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Story continues below this ad

— The upcoming visit marks PM Modi’s third visit to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Malaysia has a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora, the third-largest in the world, and the second-largest PIO community (2.75 million). Malaysia is an important partner for India in the ASEAN and in the Indo-Pacific region, and a key pillar in India’s Act East Policy.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Camel Passport project, consider the following statements:

1. Under the project, the camels will be issued an accredited identification document that verifies the health and regulatory data of each camel in the country.

2. The project has been launched by the UAE.

Story continues below this ad

3. The project aims to regulate and enhance the camel market both locally and internationally.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: This question highlights the use of digital identification and traceability in livestock management, a recurring UPSC Prelims theme. It is also linked to Saudi Vision 2030, making it relevant for international current affairs and economic diversification models.

Explanation

Saudi Arabia has launched a project aimed at developing the country’s camel sector. The Camel Passport initiative was introduced in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The project aims to regulate, improve and enhance the camel market both locally and internationally. The Vice Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Mansour Almushaiti, launched the initiative as part of efforts to support the sustainability of the sector. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Story continues below this ad

— According to a statement released by MEWA, the camels will be issued an accredited identification document that verifies the health and regulatory data of each camel in the country. The image shared on the official social media handle of the ministry depicted a green-colour passport with the likeness of a camel on the cover along with the Kingdom’s Coat of Arms. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Which of the following organisations is/are implementing a $100 million initiative to bolster food and nutrition security and restore agricultural livelihoods for more than one million vulnerable people across Afghanistan?

1. Food and Agriculture Organisation

2. World Bank

3. Asian Development Bank

4. New Development Bank

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1 and 4 only

Relevance: Such questions put people’s knowledge of humanitarian and development projects in conflict-affected areas to the test, as well as their ability to distinguish between multilateral banks and UN organisations that are actively working on the ground.

Explanation

— According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation,

— The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are implementing a $100 million initiative to bolster food and nutrition security and restore agricultural livelihoods for more than one million vulnerable people across Afghanistan.

Story continues below this ad

— Over the next two years, the project will support more than 151 000 households (or 1 057 000 people), including returnees from Pakistan and Iran, host communities and families affected by recent earthquakes and floods. The initiative will help rural households restore livelihoods, protect livestock, and rebuild disrupted agricultural production systems.

Therefore, option (c) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.fao.org)

QUESTION 5

The “Scarborough Shoal” is a disputed territory primarily between:

(a) China and the Philippines

(b) China and Vietnam

(c) Indonesia and Brunei

(d) Malaysia and Indonesia

Relevance: Part of the South China Sea disputes, a high-frequency UPSC Prelims topic. The question tests mapping and territorial disputes involving major powers in the Indo-Pacific.

Explanation

Scarborough Shoal is a disputed region, principally between China and the Philippines. The shoal is situated in the South China Sea and is claimed by both countries.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

Story continues below this ad

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 143)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 148)

Daily subject-wise quiz —  Science and Technology (Week 148)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 148)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 148)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 147)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...

UPSC Magazine

UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Before the press conference ended, Gogoi issued a response, calling Sarma’s move “worse than a C-grade cinema” and dismissing the allegations as “mindless and bogus points offered by the so-called politically shrewd Chief Minister”.
Himanta escalates ‘Pak links’ claim against Gaurav Gogoi, Congress leader calls it worse than C-grade cinema
The police suspect that I-T proceedings alone were not the reason behind C J Roy's death (Photo: Confident Group website).
9-page red-ink note, psychiatry visit: Bengaluru real estate tycoon's suicide mystery deepens
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Alaya aces handstands
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Google Taipei
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement