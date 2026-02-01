UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : International Relations MCQs on United Nations, Donetsk region, Rafah and more (Week 147)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on International Relations to check your progress.

Consider the following statements about the United Nations:

1. The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

2. The Trusteeship Council was the latest inclusion in the United Nations, which was established in 1995.

3. The Economic and Social Council is the only one of the six principal organs of the United Nations not located in New York.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: Questions on the UN’s principal organs are a recurring area in UPSC Prelims, especially statements-based elimination. UPSC often tests factual traps related to the location, functions, and status of UN bodies.

Explanation

— The main parts of the UN structure are the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, the Trusteeship Council, the International Court of Justice, and the UN Secretariat. All were established in 1945 when the UN was founded.

— The General Assembly is the main deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the UN. All 193 Member States of the UN are represented in the General Assembly, making it the only UN body with universal representation.

— The Security Council has primary responsibility, under the UN Charter, for the maintenance of international peace and security. It has 15 Members (5 permanent and 10 non-permanent members). Each Member has one vote. Under the Charter, all Member States are obligated to comply with Council decisions. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The Economic and Social Council is the principal body for coordination, policy review, policy dialogue and recommendations on economic, social and environmental issues, as well as implementation of internationally agreed development goals.

— The Trusteeship Council was established in 1945 by the UN Charter, under Chapter XIII, to provide international supervision for 11 Trust Territories that had been placed under the administration of seven Member States, and ensure that adequate steps were taken to prepare the Territories for self-government and independence. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The International Court of Justice is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. Its seat is at the Peace Palace in the Hague (Netherlands). It is the only one of the six principal organs of the United Nations not located in New York (United States of America). Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

— The Secretariat comprises the Secretary-General and tens of thousands of international UN staff members who carry out the day-to-day work of the UN as mandated by the General Assembly and the Organization’s other principal organs.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

(Source: http://www.un.org)

QUESTION 2

The place Rafah, frequently in news, is the:

(a) crossing along the border between Gaza and Egypt

(b) city located on the Israel–Lebanon border

(c) port town on the Mediterranean coast of Syria

(d) checkpoint along the West Bank–Jordan border

Relevance: Rafah is a strategically important border location in West Asia, frequently reported in current affairs. It is associated with movement of people, humanitarian aid, and border management in conflict situations. UPSC may test its exact geographical location and bordering entities through map-based questions.

Explanation

— Hospitals in Gaza said Israeli strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians Saturday, one of the highest tolls since the October ceasefire aimed at stopping the fighting.

(Image Source: Reuters) (Image Source: Reuters)

— The series of strikes also came a day before the Rafah crossing along the border with Egypt is set to open in Gaza’s southernmost city. All of the territory’s border crossings have been closed throughout almost the entire war. Palestinians see Rafah as a lifeline for the tens of thousands in need of treatment outside the territory, where the majority of medical infrastructure has been destroyed.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 3

Consider the following statements:

1. Atrocities in this country’s Darfur region are spreading from town to town in an organised campaign of violence that includes mass executions, rape and ethnic targeting, amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

2. This country has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023.

The above-mentioned country refers to:

(a) Libya

(b) Chad

(c) Botswana

(d) Sudan

Relevance: UPSC often links human rights violations, war crimes, and ethnic violence with specific regions like Darfur. Questions may test conflict timelines, locations, and actors in contemporary global affairs.

Explanation

— Atrocities in Sudan’s Darfur region are spreading from town to town in an organized campaign of violence that includes mass executions, rape and ethnic targeting, amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

— Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between former allies the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces militia (RSF).

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Source: news.un.org)

QUESTION 4

The ‘Donetsk region’ was in the news. Consider the following statements:

1. The region consists of an undulating plain dissected by river valleys, ravines, and gullies.

2. It is located in southwestern Ukraine.

3. The region is connected to the Sea of Azov in the north.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Relevance: The Russia–Ukraine war keeps regions like Donetsk in continuous current affairs focus. UPSC often tests physical geography + map location of conflict zones through tricky statements.

Explanation

— As Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reconvene in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday for peace talks organised by the Trump administration, at least one core issue remains unresolved: the fate of the Donetsk region.

— For months, Russian officials have suggested that Moscow will not stop fighting until Ukraine hands over the 2,082 square miles of the Donetsk region that Kyiv still controls.

About the Donetsk region

— It is located in southeastern Ukraine. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

— The region consists of an undulating plain dissected by river valleys, ravines, and gullies. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— The region has a coastline along the Sea of Azov to the south. Hence, statement 3 is not correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

Recently, which of the following countries introduced the AI Basic Act aimed at regulating artificial intelligence?

(a) Japan

(b) Philippines

(c) China

(d) South Korea

Relevance: Regulation of artificial intelligence is a fast-emerging global governance issue, frequently reported in current affairs. UPSC may test country–legislation matching, especially to differentiate between binding laws and guideline-based approaches.

Explanation

— After the European Union introduced the AI Act in 2024, South Korea introduced the AI Basic Act on January 22, a new set of laws aimed at regulating artificial intelligence.

— Billed as one of the most comprehensive sets of laws anywhere in the world, the AI Basic Act could serve as an inspiration for countries around the world, but it looks like the legislation is already facing backlash.

— The AI Basic Act, which requires companies to label any AI-generated content, has been criticised by tech startups in South Korea, but civil society groups say the law is too soft.

— The AI Basic Act will require companies that use AI to add invisible digital watermarks to AI-generated content, such as cartoons and artwork. The law also requires realistic deepfakes to have a visible label.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

