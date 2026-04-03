UPSC Essentials | Daily subject-wise quiz : Environment and Geography MCQs on Tea Estates in India, Convention on Biological Diversity and more (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on Environment and Geography to check your progress.

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With reference to the Tea Estate in India, consider the following pairs:

1. Chabua Tea Estate – West Bengal

2. Happy Valley Tea Estate – Assam

3. Singampatti Tea Estate – southern Tamil Nadu

How many of the pairs given above are correct?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Relevance: The question is important for Prelims as it tests location-based mapping of plantations. It also reflects UPSC’s focus on agriculture geography and current affairs linkage. Aspirants must also look similarly for major coffee estates or coffee producing regions.

Explanation:

— India’s tea heritage dates back to the early 19th century, when commercial cultivation began under British colonial rule.

Chabua Tea Estate

— Established in 1837, Chabua Tea Estate (permanently closed) was widely regarded as India’s first tea garden. Located in Assam, it played a pioneering role in developing the country’s tea industry. Hence, pair 1 is not correct.

Happy Valley Tea Estate

— Dating back to 1854, Happy Valley Tea Estate is one of the oldest and most iconic tea gardens in Darjeeling. Perched in the Himalayan foothills, it produces the world-famous Darjeeling tea, often called the “champagne of teas.” Hence, pair 2 is not correct.

Singampatti Tea Estate

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— Located in southern Tamil Nadu, Singampatti Tea Estate dates to the mid-19th century. Surrounded by lush hills and biodiversity, the estate reflects the expansion of tea cultivation into southern India. It is known for its smooth, aromatic Nilgiri teas. Hence, pair 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following:

1. An isthmus is a narrow body of water that connects two larger bodies of water.

2. A strait is a narrow strip of land that connects two larger landmasses and separates two bodies of water.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Relevance: The question tests basic geographical terminology, which is frequently in news due to geopolitical tensions. Aspirants must know about these geographical terms.

Explanation:

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— An isthmus is a small strip of land that links two bigger landmasses or divides two bodies of water. For example, the Isthmus of Panama in Panama connects the continents of North and South America and separates the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

— Isthmus have served as key areas for generations. They are natural locations for ports and canals that connect terrestrial and aquatic trade routes. Isthmuses are also important areas for communication, cultural exchange, and military outposts.

— A strait is a narrow body of water connecting two bigger bodies of water. For example, the Strait of Messina connects the Tyrrhenian Sea (west) to the Ionian Sea (east). The Strait of Messina is the waterway that connects Sicily and the southern Italian peninsula. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

(Other Source: education.nationalgeographic.org)

QUESTION 3

With reference to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), consider the following statements:

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1. It aims to protect global biodiversity, restore natural ecosystems, and ensure that benefits from the world’s biological resources are equitably distributed.

2. India is not a member of the CBD.

3. It has given rise to the Cartagena Protocol of 2003.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Relevance: The question reflects UPSC focus on global environmental governance, biodiversity conservation, and India’s participation in such agreements. It is a core international environmental treaty, which can be asked in the UPSC prelims.

Explanation:

— The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) came out of the same 1992 Rio Earth Summit that gave rise to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). CBD aims to protect global biodiversity, restore natural ecosystems, and ensure that benefits from the world’s biological resources are equitably distributed. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

— Countries, including India, had agreed to a Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in 1994. There was a general agreement on three things: Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

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(i) that indiscriminate use of biological resources needs to be halted,

(ii) that sustainable use of these resources, for their medicinal properties, for example, needed to be regulated,

(iii) that people and communities helping in protecting and maintaining these resources needed to be rewarded for their efforts.

— The CBD has given rise to two ‘supplementary’ agreements — the Cartagena Protocol of 2003 and the Nagoya Protocol of 2014. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

Therefore, option (d) is the correct answer.

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To read more: Knowledge Nugget | India submits first Nagoya Protocol Report: Key points for UPSC explained

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements:

1. He was one of India’s most influential ecologists and environmental scientists, widely regarded as a pioneer in modern ecological research and conservation policy.

2. He chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP).

3. In 2024, the United Nations Environment Programme awarded him the Champions of the Earth lifetime achievement award.

The above mentioned statements refer to:

(a) Madhav Gadgil

(b) Sunita Narain

(c) R K Pachauri

(d) M S Swaminathan

Relevance: It is important for Prelims as it links personalities with key environmental committees. The question reflects UPSC’s focus on environment, conservation policy, and notable contributors in Indian ecology.

Explanation:

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— Madhav Gadgil was one of India’s most significant ecologists and environmental experts, widely regarded as a forerunner in modern ecological study and conservation strategy. His work extended decades and influenced environmental thought, grassroots movements, and government conservation efforts in India and elsewhere.

— Western Ghats Conservation and the Gadgil Commission: In 2010, Gadgil chaired the Western Ghats ecosystem Expert Panel (WGEEP), also known as the Gadgil Commission, which investigated the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats, a worldwide biodiversity hot point. Its seminal study called for extensive protection and sustainable development measures for the region.

— Gadgil’s efforts were honoured with numerous awards. In 2024, the United Nations Environment Programme presented him with the Champions of the Earth lifetime achievement award, the organization’s highest environmental honour. He also earned high Indian honours, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, as well as major international awards.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 5

The ‘Malshej Ghat’, a mountain pass located within the Western Ghats separates:

(a) Western ghats and eastern ghats

(b) Deccan Plateau and Konkan coastal plain

(c) South Maharashtra and Goa

(d) Northern and Southern Western Ghats

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Relevance: Such questions test understanding of India’s physiographic divisions. It will also help in eliminating options based on location, regional mapping, and linkage between coastal plains and plateaus.

Explanation:

— An expert panel of the Union environment ministry has granted a preliminary nod to a 1,200 MW pumped hydropower project of the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) near Malshej Ghat, spread across villages in Thane and Pune districts of Maharashtra.

— The Malshej Ghat, a mountain pass located within the Western Ghats separates the Deccan Plateau and the Konkan coastal plain.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 151)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 156)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 155)

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 155)

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